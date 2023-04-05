Impossible to Regulate AI, You.com CEO Says

00:00

You were not one of the signatories to the Paul's petition last week, but you operate a generative A.I. search engine. Are you one of those that thinks a pause is helpful or just adds to the noise? I don't think a pause is feasible. It's hard to tell people I don't think about this storm, don't work on this abstract general purpose technology. I do think it is important for lawmakers to think about how to deal with a changing job landscape. I do think it makes sense for us to regulate this technology as it gets applied in specific areas such as military, health care, transportation and so on. Regulation makes sense there. But it's kind of like trying to regulate the chipsets and say this chip is not allowed to make this kind of computation or compute dysfunction. It's very hard to do that versus when you apply chips and put them into a weapon. There is actual regulation of how that weapon should be used. And I'm not using weapons because I think this is weapons grade technology. I think I'm just using that in math. It's a general purpose technology. It's more like a hammer or the Internet and the Internet. You can share illegal and horror effective content, but we don't make the entire Internet illegal and say, hey, how about we slow down and fight? Instead, we say no. If if you you'd shared this particular kind of content like child pornography or like murder videos and things like that, like you would make that illegal. And that makes a lot of sense. But you were just looking at the exact tweet basically that you put out there saying regulate it regulated in a thoughtful manner here. It's interesting. You seem to be aligning in some ways with why think of what's been being put out by other professors. I'm thinking particularly of how many Bend a stochastic parrots report where she's saying sometimes when you're putting too much thought around the intelligence of artificial intelligence, you're almost adding to the hype here. That's exactly right. I feel like there's a whole industry now what I call them hype papers. And by then saying, oh, wow, this is so omnipotent, so dangerous, we have to regulate it. Honesty and folly makes some people think, wow. Well, then I really got to have it like countries, certain organizations where values aren't really important to them. At the same time, I think Grant amortizing a lot of this technology, thinking it has its own thoughts and things like that. It is incredibly powerful. The impact on jobs is real, but it doesn't have a super intelligence that will have a mind of its own. It really just predicts the next word because that's what you're asking it to do. It will. It has no capability currently to just say, oh, I just don't want to predict next words anymore. I want to just have my own thoughts and do my own thing. It's interesting. Of course, there's also this narrative, Ed, that some that was signing the petition for a pause perhaps were just a bit behind the curve and the application of their own A.I. technology. But had you been playing with you dot com in particular? Yeah. You know, I used track TVT. I use bot by Google, which I have been using you dot com, very similar products. And the question I put to you because you actually seem to be taking a somewhat objective view on their says, is whether this is just sour grapes from an industry trying to catch up with a clear lead in open A.I.. I don't think so. I do think some folks trying to slow it down probably say, oh, it'll be nice if we have some time to catch up to this whole situation. We were actually at dot com the first two instead of trying to regulate the technology, says or saying this is impossible to use for a search engine. Just trying to make it better. For instance, they hallucinated a lot. And so now we added the capability of these airlines to have citations and to stick it closer to the sources that they find online. We launched that in December last year and now I and others like Bing have copied that capability now. And I think it makes the whole larger than each model space better and more useful for a search engine. Yes. Caroline, JP Morgan out with that note this morning, right. Calling Microsoft a clear early leader in the general today, ISE space, its partnership with Open A.I.. Big names moved daily here, didn't they? Yeah, Richard, you could speak to this. You've got two big names. Got to Salesforce. You now got your own startup. Is it right? It's opening ISE, sucking all the oxygen out of the room when it shouldn't be. How much do we need to what to think of smaller players? And now are the bigger players really marching ahead here? Yeah, it's a great question. You know, Microsoft had has its monopoly days and used that monopoly power a lot in the past and they're certainly applying that playbook now to, you know, an almost subsidiary of Microsoft. You know, it's they own 60 percent of opening eye. And it is it can be tough. You know, we relaunched certain capabilities like alarms with citations. Then Microsoft later on, copy that feature. They're now trying to end all the little competition and search engines that they used to want to support in their struggle against Google. Now they say, oh, it seems like we've been able to do it ourselves. So they increase the prices by 10 or even 50 X, making it not feasible anymore to partner with them. So there's definitely that attempt from Microsoft to try to get back to this monopoly power. Interesting. And of course, I'm sure Microsoft will go to a communist or whether they feel that they're opting in anti-competitive competitive manner. But, Richard, what do you do? You don't call them to continue to be relevant in the space, to continue to go at. Yeah, it's been very much ahead of everyone. When we launched this large nine inch models Chad search engine in December last year, the field moved so quickly it didn't last very long. When we became the first to have multi-modal outputs in these chat models. So if you ask the channel what's the stock price of Salesforce, instead of making up a bunch of numbers, which mostly is what most of these models were, do we just show you a stock picker? So the outputs can have different modalities, can be a table, can be a graph, can be an image, can be an interactive element. So we essentially introduced the idea of an app store to a search engine and that allowed CAC model to be a lot more powerful and an actual replacement to Google. So we're trying to merge the best ideas of a traditional search engine with the chaps you beauty like capabilities that summarize this whole web site for me. Write me an entire team l web site or longer piece of code and all of these things. And we'll continue to innovate on some more exciting things in the pipeline while continue to innovate. Richard, the Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board have an opinion piece out today saying that an A.I. pulls would be a disaster for innovation. You seem to agree with that argument. My question is, what are you doing to innovate? How busy going out there trying to get new checks from your back is to continue the research, to continue the development. Yeah, I do think it's just impossible to regulate. It's like saying, hey, these models need the Internet, so let's make the Internet a little bit slower or the models need chipsets. How about we make chips a little bit slower so that we slow this all down because some of these chips would be used to do bad things. It's just not even feasible. Not every country would participate. And it's just doesn't even make sense because the technology can be used for so many good things. We've trained the same technology that you see for a textual chat in natural language English. We use that technology back in my salesforce days to train on protein generation so we can VIX cure for cancer. We can find new cures for it, for viruses and things like that. This technology is so general purpose it can do a lot of amazing things. And to say let's slow it down at the very basic level just doesn't make sense. When you apply it to medicine and other areas, yes. Source you break the 80 this. Richards does. You don't calm survive in a world where Google's bod and Microsoft three bang are offering exactly the same thing. Does the pocket plucky player survive? We think so. There have been multiple smaller search engines that are worth billions of dollars already like that go. And people still care about privacy. And to be honest, it was barred and Max was being have not yet caught up with everything that we do. And I think we have a shot.