How Trump's Indictment Impacts Truth Social

What is your read, Ben, on how the arraignment of former President Trump has driven traffic to those more conservative social platforms? Well, we don't have any numbers on that have been updated since last year when we published this data. But what we have seen reported elsewhere in The New York Times is that there has been increased traffic to choose social since the news the indictment came out. The impact of these more right leaning social media offerings that we saw all at once sort of come to an already crowded space. You report in October not only highlighted true social, but you went into Pet You Gab Guetta, Paula Rumble Telegram. How prevalent is the use or was the use back in that report of October 20, 22 and all they impactful in terms of where people get their news. So 6 percent use any of the 7 AM social media sites that we were looking at as of May 2000 22, including true social. True social was used by two percent of U.S. adults. And this was after just three months of it actually being released to the public. So was really the public in February of 2020. We conducted the survey in May of 2022. And what we found was that people actually believe that they are being informed when they use these sites. Fifty six percent of the users of any of these sites say that staying informed is a major reason to use them. Most of what their news. The news that they're getting there is in politics news according to these users, and about half of them are saying that they are seeing news there that they wouldn't see somewhere else. So this these are becoming crucial parts of the media diet for many Americans. When you say many, though, put it into context vs. Facebook versus Twitter. Sure, we found two percent used to two social as a source for news that is, of course, much, much lower than many other platforms. Thirty one percent as of summer of 2002 used Facebook for news, 25 percent use YouTube and then Twitter, Instagram and tick tock. We're all in the teens. And what's interesting ad is how important some of these mainstays the Facebook rioters were for President Trump and his previous election campaigns. Yeah, that's right. I mean, Galen Caroline Hyde, I've been tracking the reinstatement of fallen President Trump to platforms like Twitter and matter in that arraignment proceedings. The judge cited irresponsible social media posts. What is the concern to your mind from the judge about those posts? Well, I can't speak to anything, and it concerns the judge in particular might have had, but what I can point you to is how much he's actually using these other platforms. Just since he has been reinstated. He was reinstated on Twitter. I think a few months ago now. He has not tweeted since then, reinstated on YouTube a couple of weeks ago. He has posted one video on both Facebook that he and his campaign is using that platform. In fact, last night when he gave his speech at Mar a Lago, linked to that speech, reposted on to social and on Facebook and on Rumble, but not to any of those other two platforms. We don't know what he will do in the future, but it is clear that he has been using Shery Ahn social quite frequently to express his views. I guess the point Caroline Hyde pointing out was that social media was the modus operandi by which Trump not the only one, but by which Trump communicated with his base. Right. He's not on Twitter or Facebook. But do you see the messaging that he's putting on to social permeate those platforms? So when we looked in in May of to add these platforms, one of the things that we looked at was what is happening outside of just Donald Trump. On true social, we want to see what other kinds of accounts were saying and what they were doing, how they were presenting themselves. So we looked at two hundred of the most followed accounts on true social. In June of 2022. And one things we looked at was their profile photos, their banners, their whole profile page. How are they presenting themselves? And we found that about half of them were outright saying that they were conservative or Republican or pro Trump. So they're projecting this air of right leaning ads you on the platform itself. Others had projecting a religious identity, a message of patriotism. And when we connected that back to the survey, we found that people tended to say that they had found a sense of community on the site that they were using, looking more broadly at all these sites. It's the point that 65 percent of users of any of these sites said that they had found the community of people who shared their views on those platforms because strict social says it's nonpartisan. And that, of course, is all about free speech. Is it? What is it doing that is non-partisan? Nonpartisan, is it allowing free speech? So it's difficult to do a full summary of everything that social does or doesn't do. It does as you, as you mentioned, say that it is a nonpartisan site. There have been reports of true social banning users or banning posts that have partisan messages that are. Do people disagree with. But it's difficult to tell the extent to which this is happening.