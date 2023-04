00:00

There are some serious things to talk about right now. Let's get serious. The commodities sector, which is your wheelhouse, gold's really perking up today and I'm struggling for a major reason as to why. Yeah. Other than I haven't seen why. But maybe the U.S. dollar down. I think there was know there was there was there was a light day on the manufacturer, on the on the economic side today. But the one thing fascinated with gold is that it's really doing its job as inversely correlated to the market. And and, you know, for years, you've always had advisers or investors say have a portion of gold in your portfolio, know 10 or 15 percent. And gold never did well, like it didn't perform the capacity that was supposed to perform. But recently, whenever the market is down, gold has done very, very well. And so as investors were always trying to find some some some vehicles, some some investment product, that's inversely correlated. The markets on days like today where everything else is typically is down, then you're getting some stability. And I want to clarify your views on gold. It can be pejorative to call someone a gold. But yeah, you somehow have perennially and now they're horrible investments. Are you kidding me? You ever seen the worst destroy or capital mining CAC? All the mining companies and they're brutal. And I wish they found religion like the oil and gas companies did it that way. And we'll talk about that. But oh, my God. I mean, collectively, they've written down tens of billions of dollars in acquisitions. They the CEOs make exorbitant amount of money. The shareholders don't make any money. They pay paltry dividends and they destroy capital. So, no, I but I but gold is I mean, gold itself has outperformed the gold money subsequent ETF. No, I own a stupid guy. I own a gold star. I do want a gold stock because there's there are opportunities when I want to name it. Now I do. I own Oceana. I talked a lot when I was on the first time I came back on the show, I talked about Oceana and now it's actually a large position of mine. But there is a price that you're willing to pay for almost any asset. And that stock is you know, the board's changed. The CEO's changed. They had some serious issues with regulatory approval for for a mine in the Philippines. It's all behind them. But I'm not like. I'm not saying all gold stocks are create equal like Nico's done a great job. There'd be some really. There have been some, but they're few and far between. My point being that that that once in a while, gold does exactly what it supposed to do, and that is act as an inverse correlated to the markets and the U.S. dollar. And it's doing that right now. And so Shery Ahn and gold is one of the picks. And it's interesting you use that word found religion because, you know, I would call the energy sector. It certainly defines that right now. It's giving back a little bit, but certainly has perked down, you know, from the lows in March. Francis Ford, Dyleski was making the point, though, that as we get into earnings season, you could maybe see a little bit of a fade. It's not the numbers this quarter are not going to look favorably for which sector for the energy stock compared to a year. So just cause things were a lot better. Yes. Do you think, though, that's going to matter? Because even at these levels, there's still, you know, cash flow machines. I don't think it's going to matter much. In fact, I just this morning I was at the BMO cap on oil and gas conference. Right. And so I listened into a panel enterprise and biotechs and and a few others. And seeing Cuba can natural weren't where we're speaking. And. And it's remarkable. Like we talk about the oil and gas sector and the oil. Got it versus you. There's the gold sector. Like ten years ago, these guys were willing to grow at any cost. It didn't matter was all about showing growth. And they did the same thing that the gold companies did. They just destroyed capital. And you never got a return on your investment. You may have gotten a return of your investment, get your money back, but you never got a return on investment. And it's just so different, so refreshing to see these guys. In fact, there was one company up there that talked about growing at that buy cap, which I own. And they talked about growing at 8 percent. And the moderator says, whoa. He says now a little hot. It's a little high. I mean, in fact, if you grow too much, the street you hurt punishes you. And so it's not about growth anymore. It's all about margins and return of capital and return on capital, I should say, and free cash flow and buying back stock and paying special dividends. But make sure you have a strong resource base to do that. And it's really kind of a made in Canada situation, because even with those obvious fundamentals that anybody are looking at, the results can look at, you know, foreign interests. Well, you don't have foreign interests. And which is fascinating because, you know, the Canadian dollar, if you take a look at the strength in the U.S. dollar, that's better. And the weakness came. You know, that's a benefit to the Canadian oil patch. So, you know, if I were a U.S. investor and I wanted exposure to the oil and gas sector, I would definitely look at Canada for sure. Well, you probably have an ESG mandate now. You probably know. Yes, she managed a bet, made it. And I guess maybe so much of my question. So after the panel, they talked about the generation of free cash on how how incredible these stocks of, you know, how much money they're making and it's obscene. And then they get like they can take themselves private in two to three years. So I ask the question, the why is it if you don't, you're doing everything right versus 10 years ago, why are the multiple still terrible? Like, why did they still treat it three times? But I think they stick and I don't think the answer. Was it's gonna take time and in the past we've made terrible acquisitions, we did bad things and we're not doing that anymore. And investors have to recognize that. And that leads me to my next question. There is always when you've got these cheap multiples and really cashed up business sale, that is a recipe and a commodity price that's best for you. That is a recipe for consolidation. Yes. Doesn't sound like we're going to get to know. The appetite is very low. Not yet. Not yet. But it's definitely been a recipe for acquisitions. Right? I mean, Crescent Point did have just did a B when Bay techs it a huge one. White capped at a large one. They took out DAX. And in the past, you know what I love to watch in the past? Any company doing an acquisition in this space, the stocks got killed. But notice, like I said, it's going to take time and people are going to have to be converted into trusting management. And what I've noticed in the last round of major acquisitions like the Big Tex deal. The stocks have gone up. And in the past, a deal like that, markets would've crushed it. So I think it's going to take some time for people to get back to the space and realize that the management of these companies and the board are recognizing that's not all about growth and it's a profitable growth. And I do think it's a great space to be. I really do. And so you own it through wide cap. What else? And can a natural. I own very large. I like oil weighted like I know obviously natural gas prices. But the integrated like a Suncor. No, but. And white caps specifically said, for example, he's got you know, he's got a third of his production is natural gas third. But it only represents 11 percent of his revenue is because because natural gas can go two bucks. So. So light sweet crude is the place to go that has by far the heart of the highest margin, has the highest return. And these companies talking about drilling and getting their money back in six, eight months at these oil prices. So those are like 30 percent IRR, as you know, 5 percent on a G C or if you get, you know, the long term return on the stock market. A hundred years is 8 percent or less 10 percent. But these guys have an asset that at today's commodity price, they can get a return on their investment of 30 percent. I mean, that's where else. What other industry did you find that the problem is? Do they in the past, they always had those sometimes they had those high returns. But you never got it as a shareholder, right. You'd wait to get it back and they'd reinvest it, blow their brains up, make bad acquisitions. But it's different this time.