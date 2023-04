00:00

So does FedEx want to become U.P.S.? It's going to try and it's going to try in the way when it comes to profit margins, look, U.P.S. and FedEx have taken two very different parts in the last two years. Look, we have to navigate inflation. We've had to navigate supply costs. Of course, the issues coming on with Covid as well. One of the big takeaways here is that U.P.S. and FedEx have taken two very different approaches. FedEx really want to get ahead of the labor shortage, hiring in bulk. U.P.S., on the other hand, targeted a very different consumer. They said, look, we're going to kind of cut back on our bulk packaging, our bulk volume and said target smaller consumers and increase prices. And that seems to be the strategy that has actually won out. You're looking at a chart right now. That blue line is U.P.S.. The white line is FedEx, where U.P.S. has actually won out. A year ago, though, that was not the case. FedEx had won out and really rewarded by shareholders because of their headcount approach. But, Guy, the issue here is now that we're dealing with margin costs, look, there is a very tight labor market, very high wages at the moment as well. And now hiring all of those people is weighing on the bottom line. So their solution here is to combine their express and ground units. Their express unit essentially is based on their own network. Their ground unit uses independent contractors. They're going to merge the two and get those four billion dollars of cost efficiency, something rewarded by the market. Yeah, I wonder that guy. I love that chart, by the way, because that gap is so staggering. What's the timeline to close that? And our analysts thinking that it's a realistic one. So the timeline is going to be a while, actually. But look, this is something that they've been talking about for the last two or three quarters is something that a lot of analysts have said, look, this is going to work. The question was just when to pull the trigger. And a lot of that had to do with dealing with which kind of management that they wanted to keep. The announcement came with Roj super remaining and the CEO of the overall parent company now in charge of both operating units instead of it being separated out. So that was kind of a hiccup there. But this is again, been something that's been on the radar for a while. The question was, will they actually go through with that, given that the networks are so different? It looks like they are. And that's really more of the question that look, now that's happened. We're good. The timeline, it was still my take about a couple of months, perhaps even a couple of years. This has been a company, though, that has been under pressure to make changes. The activists have been on their back. Is this a win for the show? One of the most prominent? It absolutely is. And look, when to shore, might I add, just two weeks after courtesy of Raj Subramanian took the helm. So it kind of took that activist stake. One of the big requests was we have to boost the dividend. We have to reward the shareholders. And that is a promise that Raj had made. One of the big questions, though, is by how much proceeding was 10 percent increase in the annual dividend is a really big deal because just two quarters ago they actually brought that dividend down and were punished by the market. If you'll remember, in September, there was a earnings report that a tank, the entire market, because of this fear that FedEx is that bellwether for recession, they've really recoup that just a couple of weeks ago, putting up some pretty strong earnings and therefore being able to defend that 10 percent increase to shareholders in their dividend. And obviously, it's tricky to see if FedEx is still that bellwether. Right. Like if we're gonna go out and do stuff and we're not gonna buy the stuff, like, is it appropriate bellwether? Are we learning anything, though, today about the economic outlook from them? We haven't they haven't actually commented on the macro yet. They did a couple weeks ago when those earnings came out and they really said, look, the volumes are declining, but we are able to stay afloat in this. To your point, Alex brings back the question of whether they are that bellwether, because the stock is no longer trading on whether or not they're seeing an increase in volume. It's trading on their margin story, which arguably is also a macro economic story. I'm going to connection to the story you had in the last segment, which is the Wal-Mart one look. Wal-Mart being rewarded today because they are able to navigate some of the labor challenges. It is a similar story in FedEx. If you can navigate the labor challenges and the higher wages, you are going to be rewarded by this market. And that seems to be the theme across the board. But nevertheless, this must be a barometer on the economy. Crazy. These companies must be brilliance as they are. As Alex says, the companies that move the stuff and we'll know that stuff is important. Stuff is important. I can't I can't deny that guy and Alex. But yes, to your point, look, it is still the bellwether. It's been up by about 35 percent year to date. So there's no denying that this is not still the bellwether that a lot of people watch, simply that the stock is going to be influenced by other factors, as it always is. If you're looking at it as an economic bellwether, some of the data you're seeing come out of FedEx, DHL, even U.P.S. is in line with what you're seeing in, say, some data this morning that volumes are declining, packages are declining, and consumers are spending less, but not drastically less. This is not the doomsday recession that they warmed about in September of last year.