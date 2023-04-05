Bloomberg Markets Full Show (04/05/2023)

00:00

From the financial centers of the world. This is Bloomberg Markets with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. It is 30 minutes to the U.S. trading day, Wednesday, April 5th. Here, the top markets stories we're following for you at this hour. Skittish on U.S. regionals. Western alliance gets hit after avoiding details in its deposit bounds, leaving more questions than answers. And no cuts, seriously. All right. A master says the Fed will need to go a bit higher, then hold market still price in more than three cuts by the end of the year. How to trade that disconnect and the softer data? Is it good? Is it bad? ADP misses estimates. We're going to try to find out if the data is soft enough to justify those three cuts. You had PMI services coming in light. I assume services drop right now from New York. I'm Alix Steel with my colleagues in London. Guy Johnson. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. I feel like this data at 10:00 has been a nice market setter. What do we got today? Another drop. You correctly prefaced it, Alex. The ESM services index comes through at fifty one point two. Now it's still positive north of 50, but it's down fifty five point one. The survey was fifty four fifty four point four. So we are significantly softer than the expectations in terms of prices paid fifty nine point five, down from sixty five point six riba January. We did. February we bounced. March we dip again. Employment's weaker than anticipated, certainly while weaker. Down from 54 to 51. New orders, 62 to 52. That's quite a. That's quite a drop. The two year, as it seems to do at this moment in time, is dropping again pretty sharply. Alex might be. He's here to talk about the numbers. Mike, what would Loretta Mestre make of this data? Well, it's an interesting question because clearly the U.S. economy seems to be slowing down all of the data points that we've gotten in the last week or so suggest that. But does it mean that the economy is slowing down too much? We're kind of in that midpoint where you don't really know if this were to continue would be worrisome right now. It's the kind of thing the Fed wants to see. As you noted, not just the headline number, but also the payrolls number was positive. That wasn't the case with the ISF Manufacturing Index. Prices continue to go down. We'll see if they stay that way, particularly with the rise in oil prices recently. And you look at the backlog of orders has fallen. As you mentioned, new orders has fallen and fallen significantly. So the suggestion is that maybe going forward we will still see some weakness. But is it contractionary weakness or is it just the kind of thing that we should be seeing because the Fed's raised interest rates yet the new order index. It looks like they're at a three month low at this point. It's still expanding. So really interesting to pass through. And this guy said you're not only seeing the reaction in the bond market yields lower by 14 basis points on the two year. So, Mike, hang tight. Stay with us. That brings us to the Question of the Day. Does the economy actually need a rate cut or pricing in our pricing three cuts by the end of this year? Does the data justify that? Well, earlier, Mike spoke exclusively with Cleveland Fed president Lord and master. We're gonna have to go a little bit higher from from where we are a little bit more and then hold there for some time in order to make sure that inflation is on that sustainable downward path to 2 percent. All right. Mike still with us. Also, Boomer Carlos McCormick joins us to kick around the question. And Mike, just a follow up because you spoke with Loretta Mestre on it. What would she say if you asked her that specific question? You tried. She wouldn't bite. She would say no. Yeah. Certainly the Fed thinks that they need to be even a little more restrictive than they are and that they need to hold at that level because they want the cumulative effect of all their rate cuts to have an impact on the economy. And remember, the other half of what's going to happen going forward question has been, will banks be tightening credit a lot and have an untoward effect on the economy with the Fed tightening? And she said bankers are telling her things are pretty good right now. OK. That's fine. Let's let's let's get your take on this. Loretta Mestre did wrap up the conversation with Mike, saying the economy is going to tell us what we need to do. So what is the economy telling us right now from your perspective? What is the market telling us from your perspective? What is the Fed telling us and all those three things different? Yeah, I thought that was an important point, I actually scratched it down when I listened to Mike's interview and you know, it's funny if you look at like a few sides of the coin, of course, the market, like Alex was saying, is pricing in three cuts. Remember, they're kind of trading some optionality to how how bad could it get. But if you look at like a Bloomberg Economics yesterday, put out a report saying signs have come out on the economy and the yield curve, et cetera, that they move forward. They're recession starting in July. But then but Bloomberg Economics doesn't see any cuts this year. Anna Wong says up to five and a quarter and then they hold all year. Now, on the flip side, you have Goldman Sachs, who is on the lower end of calling for a recession below 50 percent. And they say no cuts either this year. So I think there is a lot of evidence from folks besides the trading community that are saying even if the economy slows, that maybe they don't need to cut this year, just like staying higher for longer will. Kind of like Loretta Mestre said, she sees inflation getting to like 2 percent in 2025. So that would kind of lay the groundwork for that. So, Liz, to that point, when we see these chunky moves in the bond market and if and the French market repricing, is this a positioning story and not like a fundamental story, then because I just don't get why the market keep fight against that narrative. Well, yeah, part of it was positioning we had a big wave of short covering when people kind of really got slammed that they didn't, you know, they thought rates would keep going up enough and they didn't. And now I think people are like, I was talking to someone, we're saying people are kind of pricing in, well, the Fed could do nothing. Or what if things get bad? They have to cut, you know, over 100 basis points. So they're kind of hedging themselves. So they're pricing in, like you said, a little over three cuts. And that's kind of what markets do. But it's interesting. Mestre also said, like Mike asked her about this and she I felt like kind of graciously basically said, we've seen this before where we're off line with, you know, the market. And basically the Fed has proved correct. So the market's been wrong many times, although they're leaning in pretty hard to this, you know, on the cuts. But, you know, the Morgan Stanley folks did a great report saying looking at the last three cycles and where there was recessions, they said on average from the last hike to the first cut was between. Well, it was between six and 14 months and the average was seven. So the bond markets way ahead of that. Mike, clearly a song came on after your interview and she basically said, we don't know because this is a whole new paradigm that we're working with here. We also don't know because the Fed has raised rates really quickly and therefore maybe just needs to sit back and wait and see what happens in terms of the effect that those rate hikes are going to have on the economy. Do we simply not know? The answer to the question is, does this economy need cuts? What's the level of certainty in the answer, regardless of what that answer is? Well, I think there's a very low level of certainty. You know, markets have to make a bet and put some money down. And so you get a sort of more certainty from the markets than the Fed. The Fed has the luxury of only having to do this eight times a year. And they're coming out and saying, we're going to wait till the last minute and see what the data do. Tell us. Take a deep dive into this. This, I assume, number here and you look at the prices paid component went down, but 12 of the commodities that they survey went up. Only three went down. And the biggest one was diesel fuel. In the commodities that went up, labor, labor costs for service industries. So the Fed still sees that, even though we've seen a slowing here. There is some concern about inflation coming out of the service side. So they're going to try to get as many data points as they can to figure out what's going on. Nevertheless, Mike, is it sort of the absolute number that we should be looking at or should it be the rate of change? I mean, I appreciate what you said about the labor costs, but order backlog shrinking at its fastest pace since May of 2020. Inventories are rising the quickest paced in two years. Is it the rate of change that we should be focused on? Well, rate of change over a longer period, one month is very volatile. So you can't really look at it that way. But it's the the composite of everything together. If we are seeing a rate of change in the economy, that economy is slowing at a faster pace, then, yes, the Fed would be more concerned about that than if it's gradual. And the new orders numbers dropped a lot. But the headline number didn't just dropped a little bit. So they're going to you know, it goes back to this question of do you have a certainty about what's going on? And certainly nobody at the Fed does at this point. Liz, the market feels like it's got certainty, though, the market is pricing in three, three cuts and has done so relatively quickly on the back of the data we've seen recently. What is the potential for the Fed and the market to stay on different pages for an elongated period of time? I look at what just happened in New Zealand overnight. A real surprise. The 50 basis point hike being delivered there. What is the potential here for the Fed to surprise the market? Well, I think there's a strong potential because I think the market really has ingrained in its mind. Now we'll see on Friday its payrolls is a blockbuster to the upside. That's going to cause a gut check in markets. But I think this kind of skews them between markets and the Fed can last for a while. And it may take a real jolt like we saw with RB NZ just overnight. Like you said, to to get the market out of it, because I think they like I think it might have been Mike or someone said earlier, and I think that's really true, that the market is kind of looking at the data as it wants and how it feels like the economy is weak. So it's overreacting to anything that builds your narrative. Call that confirmation bias or whatever. And, you know, numbers that go the other way, that kind of pushing aside. And I think that's going to hold until something really breaks it either. You know, we also have the banking, the H for 1 data from the Fed tomorrow. And I think that's going to hold until something really breaks it either. You know, we also have the banking, the H for 1 data from the Fed tomorrow. People are going to see if the banking crisis seems to be abating more. That gives the Fed more time to kind of do, like Loretta Messer said, hike and hold. So that's important as well. Confirmation bias in these markets haven't been less great to see you. Thank you very much indeed. Liz McCall, make might be key. Thanks very much indeed. Coming up, we're going to continue with our Question of the Day. Is this an economy that needs a rate cut? John Feeney, portfolio manager at Advisors Capital Management, joining us next. This is Bloomberg. Live coverage throughout the day starts April 11th on Bloomberg, your Global Business Authority. Think about the quality in the equity markets and the fixed income markets. So within the equity markets that looks at companies that have strong cash flows, high margins and really have the ability to have strong balance sheet. So looking at quality as well as looking at growth companies not just stack, but all growth companies that are at a reasonable price. NASDAQ Chowdhury of BlackRock earlier today, I'm Bloomberg TV, so leave it to the question of the day. Does the economy need a rate cut? And this comes as as ESM services come in below estimates, but still above that 50 level. Joanne Feeney, partner and portfolio manager and Advisors Capital Management, joins us now. Joanne, is a data we're seeing justifying these three rate cuts now priced into the market? Yeah, Alex doesn't look like that's appropriate yet. Inflation is still persistently high. The Fed has a lot more work to do. And the fact that the economy is slowing, we're seeing more. But more and more of that in the data is just a testament to the effectiveness of the rate hikes we've seen. It doesn't mean that the Fed is done. And so I think there's one more rate hike to come. And I think they're going to hold at that level for quite a while unless something really substantial happens. In terms of the credit restrictions we're starting to see from IBEX. So, Joanne, is the bull market therefore wrong, is the two year wrong? Is there a mispricing that I could take advantage of here? Well, it wouldn't be the first time guy. In fact, if you look over the past year, we've seen the bond market underestimate the Fed's determination to get inflation under control. The bond market has bet at several times that the Fed was going to cut rates. And the Fed then comes back and says, no, we've still got a lot more work to do. So, you know, it seems to me that I think the bond market is getting a little bit ahead of where the data suggests we're going to be in the next six months. So, Joanne, how do you, though, trade the softer data but also respects Fed hike and hold? Yeah, sorry. You know, what we're trying to do is build portfolios for clients that take into account this uncertainty that we're facing. Right. Clearly, the risks of a recession have gone up for the year. We're seeing the credit tightening coming out of banks. We don't know how much more severe that's become because of the banking tensions of last month. And so what we need to do for clients, what we're doing for them is combining both investing in sectors which are still growing even as areas of the economy contract. And we're also building into client portfolios more defensive positions in case a recession occurs. Companies that have solid balance sheets, strong cash flows that actually are resilient in their sales and profits like a McDonald's or a Target or a T.J. Max, that will hold up relatively well. Where does tech fit into that, Joanne? Which category? Where does it where does it work? Why does it not work? Techs really lifted these markets in the United States. You get a good look at what's happened with the NASDAQ to appreciate the rises that we've seen. Yeah. No. There's still areas of tech that are growing and that's offsetting some of the players that are suffering declines because of lower P.C. sales, lower smartphone sales. But when you look at how the economy is evolving, how the technology of the economy is evolving, but we're still seeing increasing demand for more data centers because of more Internet traffic, because of more sensors on cars, because of generative A.I.. Right. So companies like video of more diversified companies like a Broadcom is a good position for clients in more of a balance strategy. They offer a very high dividend yield and they also play into both hardware, chips and software and cybersecurity. And that's an area of the economy that is still growing and is likely to grow through even a recession. So look for those kinds of strong end markets and find the companies that are critical market leaders in those segments. So good. Just quickly to target and end TJX, for example. Does that mean that if we do see tough times and tough times, we won't be on the consumer? No, I think, Alex, it'll be on the consumer, but you have to look into the consumer to see where they're likely to move their spending. If tough times really become more severe and so they'll tend to trade down to cheaper locations to shop. Target and T.J., Max McDonald's are all good examples of that. Well, you want to be wary of sort of how the middle income consumer is going to face a tougher economic environment. And where are they going to go shop? Duran, where are the cracks in this market? Where are the most obvious places to look right now? We've already seen obviously significant problems in the banking sector. We're all watching very carefully to see what happens in commercial real estate. Awkward to the days surrounding whether or not this is an economy that needs cuts. How many more cracks do we need to see for those cuts to become a racing certainty? You know, I think you have to look at companies that don't have a solid balance sheet for the cracks to really emerge. Right. What we're hearing from the lender's survey. Right, is that credit conditions are tightening and that tension in the banking sector is likely to exacerbate that. We just don't know how much for how long. So the cracks are likely to appear in companies which don't have the cash flow to maintain their operations, to do the expansion they intended. Those are the ones that it could be constrained by lending issues. And then on the consumer side, again, the middle income group is more likely to suffer. And where are they going to shift their spending? Do we see a pullback in some of the services spending that we've seen now, sort of post critical phase of the pandemic as the data this morning suggests we would? So those are the areas, I think, to look at next. Drag. Great catch up. Really useful insight. Always appreciate your time. Thank you very much indeed. Joanne Feeney, partner and portfolio manager, joining us from Advisors Capital Management. Still ahead, could chat. Chibi just been talking about it mean a four day workweek week? Apparently, Americans are working half an hour less to be to be eating Friday off. Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell for a fourth straight week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The contract rate for a 30 year fixed mortgage declined five basis points to six point four percent. That's the lowest in seven weeks. Still, an index of mortgage applications to buy a house decreased by three point five percent. Thanks very much. It is 20 past 22, past seven on the West Coast. Want to get to the startup? We cover the top tech stories from the beautiful Bay Area and beyond. Silicon Valley starts its morning. Joining us now is Bloomberg Technology co-host and Ludlow. Let's just start with this chat. GDP and a Nobel Prize winner saying that that could well a four day workweek, because I'm all in on that. Yes. So this is Christopher. This E.D., right? LSC, London School of Economics, somebody that's done deep studies into the future of work. And his argument is quite simple that Jan, today I tools chat GP team particular can help human beings do pretty mundane, straightforward tasks. In fact, do them on their behalf. Right. And his logic is very simple, that he sees tools, generative A.I. tools simply adding to productivity. It's so funny because I do you guys remember about three or four years ago, well before Pretty Pandemic, where we were really obsessed with the idea of a lack of productivity in the economy. Well, here we found it. GDP is the solution, apparently. If we're not working Friday, are we going to get paid less, i.e., is this a zero sum game? Well, I think, you know what Professor Pisser E.D. acknowledges, as Goldman Sachs did last month in a pretty deep research report from their economists, is that there are hundreds of millions of jobs globally. I think Goldman put it at 300 million jobs globally with direct exposure to generative A.I.. The point that pisser E.D. makes is that these tools can be useful in very basic circumstances, but it is going to require a lot of upskilling in the workforce. Right. People learning how to use them essentially is all great. Me sitting at home on chat G.P.S., which I do am barred saying, please, Pam, for me, you know my itinerary for the week or research a weekend trip to Scottsdale, whatever it is. I think what this really is, is saying is we need to get a bit more smart about how we're using tools like that in the workplace. Yeah. I mean, Guy and I can barely figure out whose Instagram and Twitter. So we're like so not fair that I'm also sitting on a tragedy for a second. JP Morgan really kind of putting Microsoft on a pedestal here with it. Yeah. I mean, they basically have named Microsoft as the early leader in the field of generative A.I.. That's not a huge surprise. You know that their sell side thesis is very simple, that Microsoft was an early mover and that there is a huge addressable market that they can move into. Big point of interest here in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley is how Microsoft, Google and hopefully Amazon is. We haven't heard much from Amazon use this to power cloud sales because there's a lot of interest in integrating these tools into cloud based applications, which might sound dull to you. But for the tech world, it's a pretty big step. I'm not dumb. It's definitely not dull. Ed, the president's manual macro is in China. He's taking a whole load of business people with him competing. See what comes out of our bus tomorrow. It's in Shery Ahn. And basically this happens as as Apple starts to tiptoe away from China very quietly. Yes. Mark Gurman has just a really astonishingly detailed BusinessWeek piece out that looks holistically at how Apple is shifting its supply chain away from from China. What we found at the end of last year when there was a second serious nationwide wave of Covid is that they were massively exposed, particularly in Young Jae, right where Foxconn, the principal contractor for Apple, manufactures the higher end pro iPhone handsets. For Apple, it's about being able to deal risk. But also, you know, there's the political angle. We've just reported that Tim Cook has spent the weekend in China recently meeting with the commerce chief. You know, Apple is a global giant and needs to manage its supply chain and discusses that in the article. It's really nice. Definitely worth a read. Great stuff. Thank you very much indeed for joining us in San Francisco. Looking forward to the show a little bit later. Coming up, going to talk, FedEx combining its two units. This is Bloomberg. For about an hour into U.S. trading sessions, DAX trading a little heavier, you get yields down as the ISE services disappoints to the downside. However, the Dow managed to eke out a gain and a large part of that is going to be Wal-Mart. The company just saying that they see signs of improving consumer confidence over in China. This is during this two day AGM. And a broader look. Abigail is tracking some of these moves for us Abbi. Well, you were just mentioning yields. Here it is, Alex. This is really pretty amazing. Now stocks are moving. We'll be taking a look at the stock indexes in just a moment. But take a look at this 2 year yield over the last four days, giving back 40 basis points today. The last time I looked on that week. I assume no less than expected. Some number that Alex was just talking about down about 16 basis points, plus the disappointing ADP report. This is the lowest level since September 12th of last year. And what's really remarkable here is this was at the two year yield was closer to 5 10 before the Silicon Valley Bank blow up. But this is a complete repricing of risk on the part of investors around the Fed. Now, if we take a look at what's happening for stocks, there is some movement there. The S & P 500 not so much, down about three tenths of one percent. The Nasdaq 100, however, down nine tenths of 1 percent, three days down, the longest losing streak since the end of February. Not entirely clear what it is. It just seems to be that there's maybe a little bit of a shift in risk sentiment because yields lower should help out the stocks lower. And we also have the KBW bank index down about 1 percent. There is reason to think, though, that volatility will remain relatively subdued. If we take a look at the VIX relative to the spread between the Fed funds target rate and where it is right now. And while we're looking at the VIX in blue, we're looking at that spread. And you can see it's a pretty close relation. The VIX, as that spread was coming in earlier this year, was going higher. Now they're right about even. It's going to be interesting to see if this relationship stays. But if it does, it may mean that the VIX, that uncertainty index, it will stay below 20. And then finally, one bright spot for markets, the health care sector. There's actually a couple of sectors because yields are in so much any of the dividend rich sectors, they are doing better, including health care. Now, Johnson Johnson leading the charge. They did settle nearly nine billion dollars in tax elements. But it seems to be giving Alex a lift to the entire sector is pretty interesting. You'll see that. But again, yields lower, so these dividends look better. So also uncertainty like did you get a little clarity that helps. Abigail, thanks very much. Really appreciate it. Speaking of this, two companies that are watching today, we got Western Lions and FedEx. Their stocks are both moving and there's a lot of interesting parts as to why. Want to start out with Western Alliance shares are lower after updating some financial disclosure without providing more details and deposit balance. That, of course, is Wal-Mart, which also has its two day AGM. As I was mentioning, Western lions down by a whopping 18 percent. Herman Channel, Bloomberg Intelligence joins us now. Herman, we're talking about, you know, JNJ. OK. We get clarity. It was like the exact opposite for Western alliance. Right? That's right. Little bit of lack of clarity. And it seems like the disclosures from yesterday did a bit more harm than good. On the bright side, there's more deposits that are fully insured by the FDIC. So 68 percent versus 55 percent that they disclosed previously. That's obviously good. They didn't touch the discount window at the end of the quarter, which also signifies that their liquidity needs are are manageable. But unfortunately, they didn't give any updates on deposits and the trajectory and the trends of deposit balances, which the lack of any insight within that really important metric does raise some red flags. Herman, the market will assume the worst of this. They must have known that. So. So what do we think is happening under the hood here? You could probably expect some more deposit attrition when they announce their earnings in the next few weeks. They do have about 14 percent of their deposits in technology and venture capital related companies at the end of the fourth quarter. So you could infer that there's some attrition there, given the fact that SBB was largely focused on technology deposits. And CAC West also mentioned that 43 percent of their tech deposits exited an intra quarter. So that's something. But I think for a lot of investors, we'll be focused on hopefully took guys point, though. Why didn't they provide more clarity right now? I don't get it. So it's a bit puzzling because they did offer some clarity on deposits in prior updates, but they did it in this car and they did things like hold maturities and stuff like that where they keep color on available for sale assets also. Yeah, lots of color on on the valuation of their securities, lots of color on uninsured versus insured deposits, but no clarity in terms of deposits themselves, which which does raise some eyebrows. Is Western a Western alliance emblematic of the entire sector or is this another idiosyncratic story? It is a bit more idiosyncratic because it has grown much faster than the other regional bank space, so you can sort of lump it. In terms of the growth profile over the past few years with what happened with SBB and what happened with signature, what happened with First Republic. So it's in the same sort of cohort of Western oriented, Western markets oriented banks that has grown much faster and thus have some deposits that are more national in nature, which which does could create some deposit outflow issues for them. Now, we should be getting First Republic numbers next week. Are we actually going to and what do you do? Is this sort of portend anything? Right. So historically, First Republic will report during the first week of regional bank earnings. They haven't given out a specific date yet. So we're still waiting. But that's another one that we'll be keenly focused on for me and the investment community. The head, in the sense, seems to be that this crisis has died down. Has it died down or are we just looking at something else? Am I gonna have to come back to it? It does seem like the temperature has been lowered a little bit in terms of the contagion risk. We point to Federal Reserve data in terms of emergency borrowings from the banking space, in terms of both the discount window and bank term funding program. Those numbers have declined on a week to week basis, which indicates to us that that there is less liquidity pressures from the banking system as a whole. But there are some idiosyncratic banks that that could face some added liquidity needs, which we've seen from banks like Park West and with First Republic as well. But overall, it does seem like the industry has proven a bit more resilient than initially feared. Yeah, and we fed a lot initially. Herman, thank you very much indeed. It was a pleasure to see you and to get your updates on what is happening here, Emma Chandra of Bloomberg Intelligence that sends the other company that we want to focus on. And that is FedEx. It plans to cut four billion dollars in cost. Shares are up this off. The company says it's basically looking to combine its two main delivery networks. Joining us now, Bloomberg's pretty good, sir. So does FedEx want to become U.P.S.? It's going to try and it's going to try in the way when it comes to profit margins. Look, U.P.S. and FedEx have taken two very different path in the last two years. Look, we have to navigate inflation. We've had to navigate supply costs. Of course, the issues coming on with Covid as well. One of the big takeaways here is that U.P.S. and FedEx have taken two very different approaches. FedEx really want to get ahead of the labor shortage, hiring in bulk. U.P.S., on the other hand, targeted a very different consumer. They said, look, we're going to kind of cut back on our bulk packaging, our bulk volume, instead target smaller consumers and increase prices. And that is seems to be the strategy that has actually won out. You're looking at a chart right now. That blue line is U.P.S., the white line is FedEx, where U.P.S. has actually won out. A year ago, though, that was not the case. FedEx had won out and really rewarded by shareholders because of their headcount approach. But Guy, the issue here is now that we're dealing with margin costs, look, there is a very tight labor market, very high wages at the moment as well. And now hiring all of those people is weighing on the bottom line. So their solution here is to combine their express and ground units. Their express unit essentially is based on their own network. Their ground unit uses independent contractors. They're going to merge the two and get those four billion dollars of cost efficiency, something rewarded by the market. Yeah, I wonder that guy. I love that chart, by the way, because that gap is so staggering. What's the timeline to close that? And our analyst thinking that it's a realistic one. So the timeline is going to be a while, actually. But look, this is something that they've been talking about for the last two or three quarters. It's something that a lot of analysts have said, look, this is going to work. The question was just went to pull the trigger. And a lot of that had to do with dealing with which kind of management that they wanted to keep. The announcement came with Rob Super Maney and the CEO of the overall parent company now in charge of both operating units instead of it being separated out so that it was kind of a hiccup there. But this has, again, been something that's been on the radar for a while. The question was, will they actually go through with that, given that the networks are so different? Looks like they are. And that's really more of the question that look, now that's happened. We're good. The timeline, it still might take about a couple of months, perhaps even a couple of years. This has been a company, though, that has been under pressure to make changes. The activists have been on their back. Is this a win for the. One of the most prominent? It absolutely is. And look when to ISE Shaw, might I add, just two weeks after current CEO Rod Subramanian took the helm. So kind of took that activist stake. One of the big requests was we have to boost the dividend. We have to reward the shareholders. And that is a promise that Raj had made. One of the big questions, though, is by how much? So even with 10 percent increase in the annual dividend is a really big deal because just two quarters ago they actually brought that dividend down and were punished by the market. If you'll remember, in September, there was a earnings report that a tank, the entire market, because of this fear that FedEx is that bellwether for recession. They've really recoup that just a couple of weeks ago, putting up some pretty strong earnings and therefore being able to defend that 10 percent increase to shareholders in their dividend. And obviously, it's tricky to see if FedEx is still that bellwether. Right. Like if we're going to go out and do stuff and we're not going to buy the stuff like it, is it appropriate bellwether? Are we learning anything, though, today about the economic outlook from them? We haven't they haven't actually commented on the macro yet. They did a couple of weeks ago when those earnings came out and they really said, look, the volumes are declining, but we are able to stay afloat in this. To your point, Alex brings back the question of whether they are that bellwether, because the stock is no longer trading on whether or not they're seeing an increase in volume that's trading on their margin story, which arguably is also a macro economic story. I'm going to connected to the story you had in the last segment, which is the Wal-Mart one look. Wal-Mart being rewarded today because they are able to navigate some of the labor challenges. It is a similar story in FedEx. If you can navigate the labor challenges and the higher wages, you are going to be rewarded by this market. And that seems to be the theme across the board. But nevertheless, this must be a barometer on the economy. Could see these companies must be brilliance as they are. As Alex says, the companies that move the stuff and we'll know that stuff is important. Stuff is important. I can't I can't deny that guy and Alex. But yes, to your point, look, it is still the bellwether. It's been up by about 35 percent year to date. So there's no denying that this is not still the bellwether that a lot of people watch, simply that the stock is going to be influenced by other factors, as it always is. If you're looking at it as an economic bellwether, some of the data you're seeing come out of FedEx, DHL, even U.P.S. is in line with what you're seeing in, say, some data this morning that volumes are declining, packages are declining, and consumers are spending less, but not drastically less. This is not the doomsday recession that they warmed about in September of last year. Yeah. No, it's a great point. Stuff is important. Thank you very much. Any chance we're going to make fun of me? We're shopping. Pretty things like. Really appreciate it. Pretty good. Joining us on FedEx are coming up. Gear heads getting ready for the New York Auto Show, which begins in 48 hours. We're going to head to the show floor next. The chair of Nissan America's will be joining us. So stay with us for that conversation. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets, I'm Simone Foxman live in the principle room coming up. Even Devin Name, a group investment CIO, joins Bloomberg at 130 p.m. New York time. This is Bloomberg. We welcome now Bloomberg TV viewers and radio listeners. The New York International Auto Show begins on Friday to help us prepare for it. Jeremy Pepin, Nissan America's chairperson, and Bloomberg's Matt Miller join us now. Matt, why don't you kick things off? All right, thanks. You know, I would love to start with the IRS. Jeremy and this is the Inflation Reduction Act that we all struggled for so many months to understand. It's key because if you get it right, consumers automatically get a seventy five hundred dollar tax credit for buying your electric vehicles. But if you get it wrong, they get Bob Kiss and you need to lower. Prices are giving scientists incentives. So what have you got that I can get? Seventy five hundred dollars off from Uncle Sam on? And what are you planning on putting out that's going to be IRS compliant? Good. Good morning. Well, today you've got a Nissan Leaf that fully qualifies for the seventy five hundred dollar tax incentive. And and you've got a Nissan area that fully qualifies for the commercial lease under the forty five value provision of the IRA. So we've got two great offerings in the market today and we think the IRS is a tremendous opportunity. The rules are clear now. The framework is established for the next several years and the company is they've nothing plans to be fully compliant with IRS. We will be producing a number of these from our captain plant in Mississippi by the end of 2025. And those and those vehicles will be fully compliant with IRS. So I think we we welcome the IRS, the clarity and and and what it means in terms of developing the evey demand in business and in the USA. In terms of these. I mean, you did have the lead at one point. A lot of people forget that Nissan was a pioneer, right. With the Leaf and you still got that coming out. What are the higher end vehicles that you can produce here? You know, I've driven the Q 60 from Infiniti. I've driven the Q 80 fantastic vehicles, but they don't have the battery powered sort of forward thinking power plant that that customers are going to need in 10 years. Yeah, look at today, again, it's its leaf that you mentioned. This area here is packed with technology. It's a it's a it's an I.V. So you get all the driving pleasure out of it. We've enhanced the the E force, which is motion control, which provides you a sense of safety that, you know, is unprecedented. The connected services in the car is amazing. We've added a poor pilot 2.0, which has some, you know, safety feature and autonomous driving capability. So there's a lot of technology in an area today, and that's that starts at forty three thousand dollars. So that's very competitive in the marketplace as well. And in the future, you know, Nissan is going to be launching about 27 new cars. And in the next seven years, 19 of which will be sold battery electric vehicles and most of which will come to the U.S., we'll have an easy and every market that is significant to us consumer. Jeremy, if I have range anxiety and I want to stick with a traditional combustion engine, what can you offer me? Are we moving away from that too quickly? I think, you know, today the area is 300 miles evey already. You know, it's a it's a it's a very good range for the fodder for the daily use and they're most commonly used in routes in the US. I understand the question and the charging experience. That's why the charging experience is so important and that's why the efforts that are being put in place by private and public, you know, funding to deploy charging infrastructure is so important because that's going to be critical to the to the to the experience of the customer. So I think it's it's a matter of charging the charging network development. We at Nissan already have a very well established charging network through our dealer network. And in thinking about technology of the future, the company is investing into all solid state battery, which will, you know, double the power density, lower the charging time, definitely increased further the range. And so that's the future breakthrough in technology. The confidence in terms of the technology we're bringing and the breakthroughs means, you know, in 20, 30 years, we think sales of these will largely exceed 40 percent of our of our sales. So there will be an answer for fall. OK. Let's let's switch gears a little bit. I know you can't switch gears an electric vehicle, but nevertheless, we'll do it. Let's talk a bit about where we are with the dealer network. Jeremy, a year ago, if I'd gone to the dealer network, the biggest concern would have been the availability of eBay, the ability of inventory, the availability of new cars to buy. I wonder whether now the biggest concern the dealer network has is the significant rise in rates, interest rates that we've seen over the last year. The Fed, the ECB, everybody is raising rates right now. And I'm wondering what impact you see that having. It's a very good question. I think you're right that availability was an issue, it's less of an issue today, but still dealer inventories are very tight at Nissan. So the market is clearly pulling. And today, what we see in terms of the market demand is that it's exceeding the the the production that we have and where we're seeing a change in terms of the of the interest rates having is people are shopping for entry segments. They're showing interest in in in enterprise segments that perhaps was less there a year ago. From this on, it's good news because we've got a versa. We've got a Centro. We've got a case. All of those are very strong value for money offerings and enterprise segments. We have a very well established presence. Right, products. So the customer shopping, shopping, any sign that is shopping for our price point given where interest rates are as announcer in our product lineup today, you're the product line of today. A lot of it is impressive to me. I love the Z. That's one that you can't make enough of, I'm sure. But Americans in general like bigger things like the Q X 80, like the Armada, like the Titan, and that's scheduled for ending production. What are you going to do about the big truck, big SUV segment beyond, say, 20, 25? The the the Titan, the mother, the quake, 60 80 that you mentioned. They're all very good business for us today, the largest. Your views are clearly an area where we are meeting customer demand and determined to remain very relevant and in the marketplace. So these are these are good. These are good. The good segments for us and in the works. Again, you can find that you can find all of those vehicles as a net, only one about in 2026. I mean, are you going to end production of the Titan then? The the the the titan, again, this is a foolish variable. Today we're working on remaining very relevant in the marketplace. Working on the solutions around the trucks that are nowhere else, electrification as well. So the Titan, as we know, is, you know, is is meeting their customer and we're working on what can come next. Guys, we'll wrap it up there. Really looking forward to the show, Jeremy. I'm sure Matt will be popping down. Let's take a look at what is on offer. Jeremy Chapman of Nissan and of course, Bloomberg's one and only Matt Miller. This is Bloomberg.