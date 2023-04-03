Missed Mortgage Payments Swell in Housing Bellwether New Zealand

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What's behind the rise in mortgage arrears? Hi, Paul. Well, in short, it's interest rates. The central bank over here has been one of one of the most aggressive in the world at tightening interest rates. And that, coupled with inflation and the cost of living crisis, is really putting pressure on people. But also, I think the structure of the housing market here is comes into play as well. Most people use a finance term of about three years on their mortgages. And it happens that about half of all mortgages have to be refinanced this year. That means people are rolling off. Interest rates of 3 percent and lower that they secured in 2020 or 2021 until rates of like six and a half percent and higher, which is really putting a lot of stress on household budgets. And yet we're expecting the RBA NZ to actually continue to raise the official rate. So is there any end in sight when it comes to these hardships for people? That's right. Tomorrow, the Abbey NZ is expected to hike to 5 per cent, which will be the highest in 14 years. So once again, that's just ratcheting up that pressure on people. And I think it's also worth noting when I spoke to the head of Centrex yesterday. That's the data bureau that put out this information. He said that this is a real reversal and trend for the last five years or so. The arrears rates has been dropping in New Zealand, and that's because of improved deregulation, things like affordability, tests on people taking out mortgages. And now in the last seven months, we've seen quite a marked change in that and a real uptick in people who are falling behind in their mortgage payments. There is perhaps one silver lining, and that's the fact that the unemployment rate in New Zealand is still very low. And that means people have some wriggle room. They've still got their job. So in theory, they've got money coming in and they can pay their mortgages. So hopefully that will stop us seeing a lot of forced sales and things like that.