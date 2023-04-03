China Warns Top Bankers of Deepening Crackdown on Corruption

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Are these more signals that perhaps President Xi Jinping is anti graft? Drive is not really over. I think it's trying to send a clear signal, as you said, Cheri, that this crackdown on financial wrongdoing, on potentially bribery and other sorts of corruption in the financial industry, that's like coming to an end. It's been going on since the end of 2021. We've seen a number of officials, a former deputy central bank governor, a former chairman of China Life, the country's largest insurance company, a former banking regulator, all taken in as part of probes undertaken as she has tried to clean up this industry. And we are expecting that to continue. That's what banking executives from the sixth largest Chinese banks were told last Friday. They were called in just as the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection was announcing on its Web site that a once in a statement that the former chairman of Bank of China was being placed under investigation. John, are there likely to be any consequences here for the chiefs of some of China's big banks? I think the chiefs are going to be feeling, you know, the spotlight on them harder than ever. Obviously, the government is trying to crack down on any mis doing. There is this perception within the bureaucracy in Beijing that a lot of China's bigger efforts, beard and semiconductor, as being in reducing debt, be it trying to get the economy back up and running as quickly, as quickly as possible, has been undermined by corruption in the financial industry. And now, as the government is turning its eye on the economy and trying to get things returning to a level that we we were at pre pandemic, I think there is going to be a greater spotlight on how the financial industry operates. And that's that's what these banking executives were essentially told in this meeting.