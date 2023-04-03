"Unintentional Overtightening": Clay Seigle on OPEC's Surprise Production Cut

00:00

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US HERE YOU ARE COMING STRAIGHT FROM HOUSTON. CAN YOU GIVE US A SENSE OF WHERE PRICES YOU THINK ARE GOING TO GO FROM HERE. I ASK THAT BECAUSE IT IS GOING TO BE POLITICALLY DIFFICULT THIS SUMMER, PEAK DRIVING SEASON FOR AMERICANS AT THE SAME TIME THAT THE CURRENT PRESIDENT WILL LIKELY BE COMING OUT ANNOUNCING HIS BID FOR 2024. > > SURE. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR INVITING ME TO PARTICIPATE TODAY. WE WERE ALREADY EXPECTING FOR OIL PRICES TO FIRM UP THIS YEAR BECAUSE WE WERE LOOKING AT A SUPPLY AND DEMAND SITUATION THAT WOULD BE TIGHTENING EVEN BEFORE THIS NEWS WAS ANNOUNCED OVER THE WEEKEND. NOW THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR MORE TIGHTENING. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO LOOK BACK ON THIS WEEKEND AND THIS DECISION FROM OPEC-PLUS AS ONE OF TWO THINGS. IT IS EITHER GOING TO BE SEEN AS A PRECAUTIONARY MASTERSTROKE I THE ORGANIZATION OF PREEMPTING KIND OF A MARKET DOWNTURN OR IT IS GOING TO BE AN ATTENTIONAL OVER TIGHTENING AND SEND OIL DEFICITS AND EVEN PRICES HIGHER THAN EVEN THE PRODUCER GROUP WOULD HAVE WANTED. WHAT IS INTERESTING ABOUT THIS INFLECTION POINT IS IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THE FATE OF OIL DEMAND IN 2023. I KNOW THE NEWS YESTERDAY AND TODAY IS ABOUT THE SUPPLY-SIDE BUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM IS WHETHER OIL DEMAND IS GOING TO CONTINUE GROWING AT A HEALTHY PACE THIS YEAR. THINK ABOUT A MILLION AND A HALF BARRELS PER DAY. OTHER AGENCIES ANALYSTS ALSO THINK OIL DEMAND IS GOING TO BE HEALTHY. IF THAT IS THE CASE THE MOVE COULD OVERTAKE THE MARKET. IF OPEC-PLUS IS RIGHT IN TRYING TO PREEMPT AND PREVENT AN OIL PRICE MELTDOWN, WE ARE GOING TO LOOK AGAIN SEE THIS WAS WHAT WAS NEEDED AT THE RIGHT TIME SHOULD I WAS STRUCK -- AT THE RIGHT TIME. JOE: I WAS STRUCK BY THE ADMINISTRATION ' S RESPONSE. THERE WAS AN OFF-CAMERA PAIRS OF COMMENTS FROM JOHN KIRBY WHO SPEAKS FOR THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL. MEMBER THE LAST CUT IN OCTOBER. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN CAME OUT FULL FORCE. THEY CALLED IT MISGUIDED. IT WAS NOT ADVISABLE HE SAID " I WOULD SAY WE ARE FOCUSED ON MOVING AHEAD HERE ON PRICES FOR AMERICAN CONSUMERS. NOT BARRELS. BARRELS HAVE PRICES. IF WE ARE LOOKING AT THE POTENTIAL FOR FOUR DOLLARS A GALLON THIS SUMMER, THAT IS HARD TO IGNORE, ISN ' T IT? CLAY: IT IS A DIFFICULT PREDICAMENT IN WASHINGTON. THIS NEWS IS GOING TO BE UNWELCOME AMONG ANY STAKEHOLDERS. THEY ARE IN A DIFFICULT SPOT. YOU TALKED ABOUT THE STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE. IT IS IN NEED OF REFILLING. THE AMENDED BY CONGRESS TO FINISH OUT THE SALE PROGRAM SO THERE ARE 26 MILLION BARRELS THAT WILL BE WITHDRAWN FROM THE SPR DURING THE SECOND QUARTER. THEN THERE IS A COMBINATION OF MOSTLY OPERATIONAL CONSIDERATIONS BECAUSE THOSE FACILITIES CAN ONLY FLOW OIL EFFECTIVELY ONE WAY AT A TIME. THERE IS ALSO ONE AND SEEM TO BE TWO FACILITIES THAT ARE GOING TO BE DOWN A LITTLE FOR MAINTENANCE. THOSE THINGS TOGETHER LIMIT THE ADMINISTRATION AND DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ' S ABILITY TO REFILL IN A BIG WAY OPPORTUNISTICALLY. ANNMARIE: GRANHOLM SAID IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE PRICE. TO THAT SEND THE WRONG S SIGNAL -- DID THAT SEND THE WRONG SIGNAL TO RIYADH? CLAY: I THINK IT CONVEYED THE REALITY OF THE OPERATIONAL AND SCHEDULING ISSUES WITH THE STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE WITH REGARDS TO HOW THEY CONDUCT THEIR DIPLOMACY. IT SEEMS AFTER THE LAST EPISODE, YOU REFERENCED OCTOBER, I BELIEVE PRESIDENT BIDEN AT THIS TIME SAID SAUDI ARABIA WOULD FACE UNDESCRIBED CONSEQUENCES FOR THE CUT AT THAT TIME. AND THEN IT SEEMED LIKE BOTH SIDES TRIED TO PAPER OVER, SMOOTH OVER THE DIFFERENCES AND MAYBE HANDLE THINGS A LITTLE MORE ON THE DOWN LOW DIPLOMATICALLY. I THINK THAT IS THE TRACK THAT THEY PREFER IN THIS CASE AS WELL. JOE: I WONDER WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC FORECAST FOR THIS YEAR, THE POTENTIAL FOR A RECESSION, AT LEAST SOME LOWERING OF DEMAND, HOW THAT WILL ACTUALLY RATIONALIZE ITSELF WITH A LOWER SUPPLY. DOES THAT SPEAK AT ALL TO THE ADMINISTRATION ' S MORE CASUAL POSTURE THIS TIME? CLAY: THAT IS THE KEY IS THIS BIG CLOUD OF MACROECONOMIC DRIVEN CONCERNS FOR THE FUTURE OF OIL DEMAND AND GDP GROWTH GENERALLY. WE ARE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THAT. WE STILL AS OUR BEST CASE HAVE HEALTHY OIL DEMAND GROWTH YEAR ON YEAR IN 2023. A MILLION AND HEALTH -- EMELINE AND HAVE BARRELS PER DAY. THOSE MIGHT BE PRONE TO REVISION IF WE DON ' T START TO SEE TANGIBLE SHINES -- TANGIBLE SIGNS DEMAND IS GOING TO BE THERE. A LOT IS HANGING ON THE FATE OF THE REOPENING IN CHINA AND A REBOUND IN TRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITY USES OF OIL AS WELL AS IN SOME OTHER REGIONS AROUND THE WORLD. THE CONCERN ABOUT MACROECONOMIC RISK, ARE WE GOING TO HAVE A SOFT LANDING IN THE MAJOR ECONOMIES OF THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPE THAT WILL DELIVER THE ONE AND A HALF MILLION BARRELS A DAY OF THAT DEMAND IF NOT, THE MOVE IN RETROSPECT WILL LOOK LIKE A SMART POSITIONING FOR WHAT THEY KNEW AT THE TIME. IF IT TURNS OUT OIL DEMAND STAYS ROBUST AND THEY CUT SUPPLY, THEN WE CAN START LOOKING AT TRIPLE DIGIT OIL PRICES AGAIN AND U.S. GASOLINE AVERAGE PRICES MOVING BACK ABOVE FOUR DOLLARS. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THAT ALL OF THOSE POLICY INTERVENTIONS FROM WASHINGTON WE TALKED ABOUT IN THE SPRING AND SUMMER OF 2022 WILL BE BACK ON THE TABLE THIS YEAR WE BELIEVE. ANNMARIE: SO FOR DOLLAR GASOLINE BACK ON THE TABLE IS TAPPING THE SPR AGAIN POTENTIALLY THE NO PECK BILL -- THE NOPEC BILL IN CONGRESS? CLAY: THERE ' S ARE -- THAT IS TWO OF THEM. POSSIBLY REKINDLING THE DEBATE OF WHETHER REFINED PRODUCT EXPORTS FROM THE UNITED STATES SHOULD BE CURTAILED, LIMITED IN ORDER TO TRY TO LOWER GASOLINE PRICES IN CERTAIN PARTS OF THE COUNTRY ARE TICKLY REALLY THE EAST COAST -- PARTICULARLY THE EAST COAST. OR TO REQUIRE U.S. OIL COMPANIES TO MAINTAIN MINIMUM LEVELS OF GASOLINE AND DIESEL INVENTORIES. THAT IS ANOTHER IDEA THAT COULD COME BACK ONTO THE DRAWING BOARD, BACK ONTO THE FRONT BURNER IF WE GET THESE BIG DEFICITS AND HIGH WILL PRICES.