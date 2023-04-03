Live on Bloomberg TV

"Unintentional Overtightening": Clay Seigle on OPEC's Surprise Production Cut

Rapidan Energy Group Global Oil Service Director, Clay Seigle, discusses OPEC's surprise production cut and the potential higher gas prices for Americans in the coming months. Clay speaks with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power." (Source: Bloomberg)

