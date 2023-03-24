Sitt Says Powell Did Damage to Banks

00:00

Just said he is chairman and CEO of Thor Equities, is a leader in the global instant institutional real estate industry. They buy, build and manage properties globally to the tune of billions of dollars. Joe, it's so great to see you in person. This is really exciting. There is doom and gloom everywhere when it comes to commercial real estate as everyone's hard to look at regional banks, what their exposure was to CRT after SBB failed. You're on the ground. Is a doom and gloom justified? You know, again, it's a tale of two cities. A lot of the doom and gloom. Sad to say, is justified. I think the Fed's rear view management rearview mirror management making decision making first early on a couple of years ago, coming late to the party and then probably now over exaggerating the increases to the interest rates, I think is further magnifying the problem. You've already got in the office markets very difficult environment terms of leasing the gateway cities to tenants. Now you go and bring on the Fed squeezing. So Silicon Valley Bank. You know, a signature pick. Everybody's focused on what did they do wrong? I think they did a lot wrong. But I really think Powell did more damage to those banks than any of those two CEOs did. He? He pushed the limits until they broke. And now the repercussions is pain in the real estate industry. OK. Talk to me about Joe. Great to see you as well. How severe that pain is going to get those banks that we've just been talking about. Are they about to own a lot of property? What how quickly does this happen? What is what is the rest of this year going to look like? Again, it's going to come back to the Fed. The Fed Fed's playing a game where they're controlling the rulebooks all at the same time as they're playing within the game itself. You take a look at eleven billion dollars worth of bank loans. Let's call it its signature bank for regulated apartments or another 10 billion of office. Similar thing on the West Coast with Silicon Valley Bank. They're not making the decision. People think there's somebody at signature bank making decisions. Somebody at Silicon Valley Bank that was there making decisions. No. Everything is being evicted from up above. Up above means the federal government. And so they're controlling the playing field. So they're going to decide. I hope for us, for our system, etc., that they have a little bit of sympathy for what some of the damage they've done to that industry and magnifying that industry. What's the damage that could be done to you? I mean, you look at Brookfield are not making some payments on about seven hundred four million dollars of loans covering some L.A. office towers. We had a B read, had to get some cash infusion and when deposits ran last year. What are you feeling right now? I look for positive and chase also the positives. Where are the positives? First of all, in the office market, coworking is strong. A lot of landlords are very hesitant to spend money to for tenant allowance and build outs for their tenants. And if you go into a we work or an industrious space is ready to go available tomorrow, their occupancy rates have been relatively strong. So a positive Europe versus the United States, it just finished a tour. London, Paris, Conn, et cetera, et cetera. And from what I saw in Tel Aviv, we just landed from Tel Aviv. All those markets, occupancies are very, very strong. So there's there's there's green shoots there. And then for us internally, we're political investors, so to speak. And for us, we believe right now that the world is in one or Americas in what I call a war economy. And then a war economy plays by different rules. And if you look at the history of wars in the world, it was always the industrial side that benefited the war machine, even right now, as crazy as it sounds. People say, oh, what war machine? We don't need materials, but we in the United States are already being challenged by running out of certain munitions because of the conflict in Ukraine. So that's one. And then the second has been carbon. The big buzzword for all investors is wanting to give back give back to society and be conscious of carbon footprint. So just landed from a company we're involved with called Electric on in Israel and Tel Aviv, where we're electrifying. Well, they're electrifying the footprints of office buildings, homes, storage, parking areas, docks and warehouses to electrify a car without being connected to it. So the same way your phone would be electrified when it sits on top of it. So there are opportunities when you think about those opportunities and then you take it to the bank and say, we need to get financing or we need to figure out a way of getting financing. Our lending standards are tightening. Do you get a sense that lending standards are tightening? How how across the board is that? Presumably there is some nuance here, but I'm just wondering more broadly what the picture is in terms of lending standards on both sides. Tough. You know, I'll I'll I'll give it from the prop DAX side electron. You know, I watched their stock price fall by 80 percent. So much of it was because of tightness in terms of availability of capital and debt markets, so to speak. So pressure on the V.C.. But that's also the opportunity. Myself, I took advantage of it recently. And then the same on the other side in terms of the physical real estate and the physical real estate, where the opportunity is going to be is all cash. Somebody said to me only a day ago that they are contemplating what the capital stack is for a certain acquisition. And then I asked them how much money they had in the bank and they had tremendous liquidity. And I said, what are you making on your money in the bank? Is it 3 percent? I said, well, rather than paying 8 percent or 9 percent on interest rate on to purchase the property, vital cash. And in your mind, tell yourself, hey, here, I'm making eight or nine percent on my money, providing my own mortgage and then putting the the equity in besides. So I just think that right now you need a total rethink. And then last but not least, the negative side to say is going to create opportunities. I think wise money will come out of the shelter and invest in a place like New York City because it's not going to stay down forever. The mayor's focused state is focused. That's. It hasn't got equities, though. I had to put some properties in foreclosure. I had a right that is at a demand. Thing now is that a tightening lending standard thing like what what happened there? Very, very smart. I think it's that the challenges, the combination to what you see happening with Blackstone and Brookfield and PIMCO, et cetera, et cetera, you know, everyone's trying to say it's one thing, it's really so many forces coming together. If you have job losses in the tech sector as you're seeing so many terminations happening by the day. So you're losing employment. Losing employment means less demand for space. And then all the while, while you're being challenged, then you've got interest rates increasing. So your expenses are going up right at the same time that the demand for your product is going down. So it's really the combined forces all coming together at the same time. Joe, you've also got a V.C. side of the business as well. And I'm wondering what the fallout to your mind from ISE VB is from our V.C. side. You said that eventually. Yeah. Oh, it's been painful again. I use that example of a company I absolutely love lecture on that electrifies highways like electrifies cars, et cetera, remotely. I got to watch this thing. And this is in the local currency, lira in Israel. I got to watch this thing go from thirty thousand. Twenty five hundred. And you need to have that pay. That willingness to suffer through that pain and patients and say, do I have my current cart? Courage of my conviction in that business? Or am I going to cut bait and move on? And I think the smartest people are picking where my which battles am I going to choose? I think the folks that are suffering most in the V.C. world as well as the real estate world are those people that are looking at. I hate to use the word, but a little bit too greedy and saying I'm going to try to save everything. I think that Blackstone well, Brookfield, PIMCO, as well as the entrepreneurs that let a couple go to save the mother ship. I think I'm making really, really smart moves. And those are the ones that will survive to the end of the day rather than folks that say, no, no, no, I've got to take care of every one of my little baby products as we let you go in in your venture capital as well as your real estate. What are you most worried about right now? Like, I know why you're worried, but what specifically like what kind of properties or what kind of investment is keeping you up on the plane? I always worry about geopolitics. And again, people in my industry tend to only look at financial related things. They forget how much the geopolitics of the world can influence so much. You know, if the war in Ukraine continues for whether it's dogmatic reasons or realistic reasons of conflict with China, you've got risk over there. Biggest probably political risk out there is Iran. If the United States or Israel or somebody was to attack Iran, first thing they're going to do is knock out tankers in the Straits of Hormuz. And I think that you see oil go to three hundred dollars a barrel at a flinch. So I would say geopolitics is probably the thing that scares me most, seeing continuing conflict with China. I see China running ahead now, making good moves, making peace between Saudi and Iran, getting on on the plane, going to meet with Putin will and working with S. Lewinsky's team as well in Ukraine. Wish it was America doing that. But that type of thing, if you look at the history of the world over thousands of years, two great powers, new one coming will get stronger. Ego tends to create conflict. And so I would say political conflict, God forbid war is probably the thing that scares me the most for my industry.