00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What have they achieved so far? And I guess what are the next steps Hang Seng? Right. Well, I think South Korea certainly taken a huge step already. President Yoon announced earlier this month that he was proposing a plan to resolve a dispute over colonial history by having South Korean companies compensate the victims of this forced labor program and not the Japanese companies who have been sued over the issue. Japan, of course, very much welcomed this plan. And that's why this summit is taking place. That's why he's been invited to Tokyo. And I think Prime Minister Kishi has gone out of his way to portray a very warm relationship that he's trying to build, rebuild trust with South Korea. For example, he was taking President you not to eat on rice last night to show how intimate their relation was, directions that could become what they've done so far on the Japanese side to show willingness to reconcile. They've already said they're going to lift export restrictions on three high tech materials which are used in the manufacture of chips. That will be an important gesture in terms of improving relations. They've also said they're going to reinstate this GSM. Yeah. The agreement on the sharing of military information, which which which was endangered during the height of the dispute. Also, that one thing that was announced last night was that they're were going to start an economic security dialogue. So that implies that they're going to work together to sort of secure supply chains in the region. The agreement that was reached back in 2015 between the two fell apart after a change in South Korea's administration. And is there a risk of that this time? I think that risk never entirely goes away. We've seen that South Korean opinion polls have shown this agreement is not very popular with South Koreans, although it is widely supported in Japan. So we have to wait and see. But I think what has changed since then is the kind of drip, drip of North Korea's increasing prowess with missiles, with nuclear weapons. And I think both governments perhaps have more realisation now that they need to work together if there is, in fact, a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.