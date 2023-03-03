US Seeing Consumer's 'Last Stand,' Stifel's Piegza Says

00:00

In New York here we clearly get this effervescence. It's out there, the restrooms are packed. You know the drill as well. Is it legit nationwide? Well, it's interesting because we did see that pop and consumer activity at the start of the year. But at the same time, we saw consumer confidence ticked down at the start of the year. So it doesn't appear as if the consumer is increasingly confident in their financial footing. It appears more as if we're seeing the consumers less stand, if you will, as households are drawing down the very last of savings. They're ramping up credit card debt. Now, this doesn't mean that it's a one month off. We could see continued strengthen in February, maybe even March. But this is not a lasting trend of robust activity on the consumer part. So some people will push back. Inevitably, since that's what the market is doing, pushing back against your view and saying all if you look at all of the inflation data, it's come in surprisingly hot again and again. What can give us confidence that is that just that this is just the last gasp before a more protracted disinflation and more protracted decline? Well, I don't think we have the confidence right now. And certainly from the Fed's point of view, we're not seeing that in the inflation data. So they're going to have to see a market decline in consumer activity translating into then significant job destruction in order to see confidence and set in the sense that wage pressures are coming down. Now, earlier, you were talking about services and for the Fed. That's where the focus lies in core services, excluded housing. They want to see that proxy for the wage price spiral show improvement. And we just haven't seen that yet. So while we are confident that as the Fed continues to raise rates, the economy will slow and by extension, the consumer will slow. There is still a considerable amount of work left to be done.