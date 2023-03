00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Francine Lacqua here in London, and here's what's coming up on today's program. Positive economic data from China propelled global stocks through their first weekly gain in a month. But U.S. futures dropped as more Fed officials take a hawkish stance on rates. The FCA launches an investigation into the London Metal Exchange's handling of a short squeeze and nickel market last year when futures spiked 250 percent in a little over 24 hours. Plus, China's central bank governor signals monetary policy will remain stable this year with the National People's Congress set to begin on Sunday. Now, U.S. data yesterday highlighted a tight job market that's contributing, of course, inflationary pressures. Investors watching the weekly jobless claims data closely for any sign that the labor market is starting to crack. Now for more on all of this, let's get straight to our Bloomberg Markets reporter, Valerie Title. Valerie. Good morning. To break down the numbers for us yet again. Jobless claims continue to surprise in the 13 out of the 14 weeks they have come below estimates. You can see that here, that white bar coming in below the blue line, meaning that it's come below estimates. There was also some other concerning signs in the labor market data yesterday, Francine, one of which was that unit labor costs, a measure of wage inflation was revised up. And that came alongside labor productivity being revised down. Those are some worrying signs for the Fed. That's surely something they don't want to see. We're getting some breaking news, Larry, out of those PMI. So we have it's like drip, drip, drip. We have Germany. We had some of the other ones. And finally, we have the Eurozone aggregate PMI and it's coming in a slight below what we were expecting at fifty two point seven instead of the fifty three. So it's not huge. But Valerie, that it does seem, whether you look at ECB or you look at Fed, there just seems to be a realization that actually as long as the economy stays strong, then the hikes have to get much stronger. We heard that from Mr. Waller yesterday. Yeah. That's right. Francine, it seems like whether it's the ECB or the Fed, we have had an incremental step up in hawkish language fed. Waller spoke. Yesterday he released some text on line. And what he said to me that stood out is that he needs to see CPI pullback significantly. He's implying the next CPI print, which we get in the Fed's blackout period that comes on March 14th. If that doesn't pullback significantly, the terminal rate, his terminal rate in that dot plot is going to head higher. That was clearly some hawkish language at the Fed's wall, or he is a influential member at the Fed. So be sure to note anything he says. Thank you so much, Valerie title. I mean, what happened to him was also a little bit crazy. So we had prepared remarks from him. He was going to give the speech, but then someone mistakenly put porn on the Web site or on the speaker phone. I mean, it doesn't happen every day. Valerie doesn't have it. It does not. It was quite something of value to tell there with the very latest on some of the markets. Now let's bring in Ben Cartridge, director of Mondo Portfolio Services at Invesco. I mean, thank goodness we had those prepared remarks from Mr. Wallach, who was not able to actually deliver his speech, and he's certainly not able to do it. Do you have a different view after the week where, you know, Governing Council, after governing council on the ECB board, where you have two, three Fed officials saying, look, you know, interest rate hikes will have to go higher? Well, I would I would agree that interest rates will be we'll be heading higher. I think that's too controversial. And, you know, it's causing some disquiet in markets, but I wouldn't discount the disinflationary forces that are sort of still in MA. Really? Yes. It's still too clear to it. There is this rogue. Yeah. But no, I think there is. You know, it could be what it's likely to be a difficult period. But come the summer, there could be a more a growing chorus of voices about, you know, pausing rates and you know, maybe the next move would be would be lower. Not not at the summertime, but later in the year. But, Ben. And so the concern, I think, is that you can go from like 9 percent inflation to 7, maybe to 6. What happens to go from 5 percent inflation to 2 percent if that's really their target? Yeah, I know. I think the the I think the suggestion is that you sort of need a recession, really. You need to get that labor market where it is. Yeah. Yeah. To to deliver that 10 percent target. But look, I think like between here and there, if inflationary trends are sort of heading towards target but not hitting target, then the Federal Reserve can sort of take a pause on being quite so aggressive with policy. And, you know, given the sort of bearish consensus, you know, that could offer some relief to markets, of course, you know, when there is you know, when the recession comes, you know, that's not necessarily gonna be a good period for markets. But just talking relative to expectations, you know, a softening pace of policy execution could offer relief to markets. So you're not buying bonds using this is I don't know whether there's anything as being mispriced at the moment or it's just now. You know, we're at peak well, like the silver portfolio construction element here. I think if we want to run our equity position, then we're all vulnerable to growth disappointments. And if the Fed does move a bit more aggressively. Then I think whilst the short end would rise, battling inflation and growth concerns I think do materialize and maybe longer bonds could be something more of a hedge in is still in an inflation environment or you know, where the Fed are talking more hawkish. It does does bring about, as you said, more troubling growth outcomes into the future. David Westin, then talk to me a little bit about the earnings season. So they've pretty much held up. There were a lot of share buybacks and dividends. Are we sowing the seeds of the next crisis because we're not going to be investing enough? No, I don't. I wouldn't necessarily sort of buy buy into that. I think corporate balance sheets of a generally in pretty good health. I think in certain sectors, you know, you sort of, you know, airlines perhaps in minors and things like that, you starting to see CapEx intentions tick up. I wouldn't necessarily say we're in talking about ill discipline quite yet. So, no, I think that the major concern to me isn't sort of management execution. It would still be this sort of generally inflationary picture. And and how central banks react to sort of continue to drive our market view. I think not surprising that consumer keeps on spending. Not from the what I see in my own household. No, but I'm driving like we have these models. And I understand that the models, you know, work in grandpas. But it's just when inflation so high. Your income's going down. It's pretty incredible to see things. So, you know, such consumer resilience. Yeah, well, I think there is a couple of parts out. There is sort of quite a high throughput through the pandemic period. Savings rate went up either through DAX or through restricted spending. And here we are in an environment actually where, you know, the labor force might have a little bit more confidence because you know, that the you know, I don't think employers are quite so ready. There's a few areas like in tech and things like that where where there's sort of layoffs and a little bit in financial services. But generally the labor markets in pretty good, good, good shape. So consumers are fairly confident in their jobs, coupled with reasonably high levels of savings, certainly in the middle and higher income portions of society. You know, that can continue to sort of drive a robust consumption story. All right, Ben, thank you so much from the inside. Ben Gertrude to their director of Model Portfolio Service at Invesco. Coming up, we'll be joined by village chief executive is then lucky enough to talk earnings and the outlook at one of the world's biggest water services companies. That exclusive interview is next. And this is Bloomberg Quicktake. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now this week, the French utility Veolia reported a jump in annual earnings and pledged to increase its dividend by 5 percent. The Water and waste management giant, which bought half of rival shares last year, benefited from drought in Europe and more stringent green policies across the world. Now that's in rising demand for Veolia services, which include decarbonisation, hazardous waste processing and plastic recycling. Well, we are delighted to be joined here in the studio by the village chief executive, said Mike Yaniv. Thank you so much for joining us. First of all, congratulations on a very strong set of results you're giving back to shareholders. Is there pressure in general to actually give back to shareholders either through buybacks or dividends to make sure that they stick with you? Well, actually, as a company, we have to give back to shareholders and the company in investing for the future of the company. And we have many projects in Veolia and to the employees as well. And we have the right balance, I think. But you're right to mention it was really a history cure for Veolia. You know, in terms of results and history cure because of the merger with the swears which has been delivered, you know, very you record and super successful year because it's just been a one year record results for three billion euro turnover, which is a plus 50 percent compared to a year ago of 14 percent. You know what? The constant rate and scope down to 30 percent of net results. So very happy. So not bad. When you look at, I guess the next two, three, four years, the world is becoming much more conscious about how we use waste, how we deal with hazardous products. Where do you see the main growth for Vale? Yeah. So how would a company change as world has a better conscience? I guess there is a perfect specific momentum phone vendors services in the world for a company like us to benefit from it. You know, it's a it's a two thousand five hundred billion market super fast growing, as you can imagine. And the populations are asking now that we talk to them about solutions, not about the realization moment, but they want that we act and speed up. And we here for that. We're here to help our customer base, their city or industry to decarbonise to it or to region. Right resource. He's doing it right. So you pitch for contracts, of course, from governments or more at the local level. We have, of course, the U.S. the Inflation Reduction Act. Like if you look at the regions, who will be in a much better place in five, 10 years. I guess, you know, the push is pretty much everywhere now in the US, in Europe, in Australia, in the Middle East, even, you know, in Asia, everywhere we see push for more on rent, a solution to pollution decarbonisation. And we are uniquely placed the leader worldwide. But in the top three in the US here in Europe. No one in Australia. So we really, I think, are the largest decarbonising company. We've helped our customers save 14 million tonnes of carbon alone in 2022, which is amazing. It is pretty amazing when you look at inflation, the inflationary pressures, what it means for interest rates, but also government spending. Is this one of your biggest concerns? It's not a concern because really are protected against inflation, as we've seen in our results for 2022. A very resilient model, but adaptive as well, because we are very international. And, you know, the mechanism of no automatic indexation formula helps us a lot. Is there something that you wish you could do better? I don't know whether it's a piece of technology that you hope you would have that will actually transform the way we do some of these things at a cheaper level. Or I know there's been, for example, a big scale in the UK about the way you process water and some of the holes there to try and keep the water like what do we need to do better? I guess it's not about, you know, the solutions. A lot of them are existing and we already have a lot of technology. So now it's time to get up to speed of down deployment across the group. And a company like the old guy who's helping that in, you're talking about what risks discuss, which is a big thing. Reuse of wastewater is the solution. We can develop more and more. In the UK, like in the in the in Europe, decarbonisation use waste and wastewater as an alternative fuel as opposed to importing fossil fuel is another solution. We can deploy more and more. But this is something that's coming in and that's real. I know we also talk about fusion. How far away are we from, for example, having waste as fuel as something that makes a significant amount of the energy we consume? We already have the technology. We already have the industry or, you know, capabilities. Now, the scaling up is about having all the legislation aligning. Speeding up the authorization and planning and process. So I guess, sir, this is not the technology was just missing laptops, it's more the speeding up of all the administrative element of it. Are there any components that actually because of the supply chain disruption you're missing to be able to scale up some of these technologies? Actually, we're innovating and a lot in the lithium recovery. Just to give an example. And actually, we have put a lot of energy in R and D to be able to scale up our capability to recycle electric car batteries, because in the electric car batteries, you have lithium, cobalt and NIKKEI, which are very scarce. And actually we think we can mine those to actually extract the metals to be able to go back into the looks of IBEX. I think Elon Musk two days ago was saying that actually you can live without earth rare earths. He's trying to do these batteries. Do you think that's true? Is that a possible future or is it just too far away? Oh, I guess, you know, like maybe it will be able to do that. But in the meantime, we probably have 5, 10, 15 years where we will need a lot of those rare metals to actually provide, you know, cell phone batteries and electric car batteries. So instead of waiting for a new solution, what about deploying what we have today and speeding up and speeding that? I've talked me just a little bit about France specifically. So there have been a drop problem. And, of course, concerns about water leakages. So what would you implement today to make sure that that stopped going forward? Actually, two things. You're right. Or France discovered that, you know, water was a such a rare resource that actually you couldn't, you know, just waste it or just use it once. And we have two things we can implement quickly. One is to improve the yield distribution network of water distribution, because there is still one litre out of five in France, which is wasted in the distribution. Actually, it's even worse in the UK. If I may. And actually and we have a lot of technology to detect the leaks before they happen. And you can imagine it saves a lot of water. And the second thing is to reuse wastewater. Of course, treated wastewater to go back in to, you know, helping the agriculture sector or the industries to use water, which is reused instead of, you know, taking it from a natural resource. Those two solutions will help save five to 10 years. Very, very likely. But we can have the same in the UK. And actually we've developed these technologies in Spain a lot. So we we have the ability to do better now instead. Thank you so much for joining us today. That was Estelle Blackburn of the village chief executive, Greg Connors. I hope this is just one of many injuries here in the studio with the village chief executive. Coming up, the UK markets watchdog is launching an investigation into the London Metal Exchange on the halt to NIKKEI trading a year ago. We have the details next. And this is. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition and Francine Lacqua here in London. Let's get straight to the Bloomberg first reduce. Here's the Hungarians. Hi, Leon. Hi, Francine. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the administration is working to blunt the national security risk from various Chinese social media apps. In an interview with Bloomberg, Raimondo said the rules would apply to high profile targets like Tick Tock, as well as other Chinese platforms. What we're worried about is Chinese backed companies being on, you know, tens of millions of American homes, including members of the military and privacy concerns, data concerns, misinformation, concerns that doesn't just apply to ticktock. Now, Bloomberg has learned that Foxconn plans to invest about 700 million dollars on a new plant in India to ramp up local production. The Taiwanese company, one of Apple's biggest suppliers, plans to make iPhone parts and possibly assemble handsets on the 300 acre site close to the airport in Bengaluru. The new plant could employ about one hundred a thousand people. Bloomberg has learned that Blackstone has defaulted on a five hundred and thirty one million euro bond backed by a portfolio of finished commercial property. Bond holders are said to have rejected the firm's request for another extension to dispose of the assets. The default comes as rising interest rates hit European property values. Blackstone says it continues to have full confidence and the wider portfolio and its management team. The US is warning companies against doing business with those trying to evade sanctions on Russia. The Commerce Department says companies should watch for points where goods are legally purchased, but then sent on to Russia or Belarus. Those locations include China, Macao and countries close to Russia, such as Turkey and Armenia. China's workforce has shrunk by more than 40 million people in the past three years. The drop since 2019 is equivalent to almost the entire workforce of Germany and reflects a rapid rise in the number of people retiring as well as the effect of the pandemic. Official data showed some seven hundred and thirty three million people were employed in China last year. Global knees powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and over one hundred and twenty countries. I'm the Karen's and this is Bloomberg. Francine, thank you so much, Liane. Now, the U.K. market watchdog FCA has opened an investigation into the London Metal Exchange over its handling of a controversial short squeeze in the nickel market last year. Well, for more, let's bring Bloomberg's Johnson branding. Jonathan, exactly what do we know so far? And if you think about it, I mean, this we remember like it was yesterday because it was such high stakes and NIKKEI was falling and they had to shut it down and hedge funds were saying they cancelled my trades. But why has the investigation taken such a long time to put in place 7:00 a.m. this morning? The FCA announced that they were going to essentially up the ante. They've had a monitoring and review of the London Metal Exchange since the problems in the NIKKEI market first came out in March last year. This is now a step up. This is an enforcement action. And the FCA said they're going to be looking at the LME conduct and systems and controls. So what does that mean going forward, Jonathan? Is there a worry that this could happen again? Is this why they're investigating it? I mean, I think the first the first thing to say is actually that this is unprecedented. This is the very first announced enforcement action the ACA has ever conducted against an exchange so suggests a pretty serious concern. The ACA opened an enforcement investigation when they have reason to believe serious misconduct may have taken place. And so this will be their review of that. And that's in it. And also, in addition to the Bank of England also saying separately that the is clearing house must also strengthen governance and improve its risk management. Thank you so much, Jonathan Browning there with the latest on the FCA probe into the LME nickel trading halt. Now we'll be covering all things UK every week on Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. in our half an hour special. Coming up, we talk to the OSCE secretary general. Positive economic data from China propelled global stocks to their first weekly gain in a month. But U.S. futures dropped as more Fed officials take a hawkish stance on rates. The FCA launches an investigation into the London Metal Exchange's handling of a short squeeze in the nickel market last year when futures spiked to 150 percent in a little over 24 hours. Plus, China's central bank governor signals monetary policy will remain stable this year with the National People's Congress set to begin on Sunday. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition on Francine Lacqua here in London. Now, the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken and the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov have met for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. The two top diplomats briefly spoke on the sidelines of the G. 20 summit in Indiana. For more on all this, let's bring in Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo. He's in Brussels who had just come back also from Kiev. Hurry up. A brief but rare encounter between Lavrov and Blinken. So what do we know? Very referencing this meeting between Abe Lincoln and Sergei Lavrov. They had not really spoken since the war started. This relationship for obvious reasons has gone cold. Yesterday, we should note it was brief. Yes, it was an informal meeting. It happened at the G 20 that is going on with foreign ministers in India. It was brief. If you look at the readout from the United States, the message conveyed by the American diplomacy is, a, Russia needs to return to a diplomatic solution on Ukraine. But also and this is important to reengage on the start nuclear disarmament program. Remember, Vladimir Putin had suspended that a week ago. When you look at the Russian, however, readout of this, they said the meeting was not very interesting. The other thing that we should note is that, once again, there is no communique. At the end of this June 20 meeting, foreign ministers again were not able to strike a compromise over the language of the war around Ukraine. This is the second time it happens. Remember, finance ministers were not able to get to a communique, neither they point the finger to China or Russia and for western diplomacy. This is problematic currency because it is a step back from the language that he had agreed a year ago when they called the war a war. Yeah, absolutely. Maria, thanks so much for all of the terrific briefing there on the ground Maria Tadeo in Brussels. Now let's continue our conversation on Ukraine. The NYSE secretary general, he Korman has just returned from his trip to Kiev as well. The NYSE Council last year decided to recognize Ukraine as a prospective member country and an important step to the country looking to further integrate with the West. Well, joining us now is the OSCE secretary general. Yes. Korman thank you, Secretary-General, for joining us. Talk to me about the reconstruction of Ukraine. Do you have any insight right now on the timeline of that would take on the money that would take or is it just too soon? Although the reconstruction is happening right now, I mean, on my visits to Kiev, I had the opportunity to visit Earth, in which of course it was a location where Russian forces attacked and destroyed a bridge, destroyed much of the civil infrastructure, water, energy and other. And you know, what I was able to see was a completely new bridge that was just about completed, all of the water and energy infrastructure replaced and fully functional. So, I mean, what is very important to understand is that reconstruction. Yes. I mean, of course, significant reconstruction will be required after the war. But reconstruction, recovery and reform are happening in Ukraine right now as we speak. And the government and the people of Ukraine are not waiting for the end of hostilities to continue to improve their country, to rebuild and to look forward, of course. But a lot of actually world leaders are also trying to put in place some kind of framework to, of course, disperse money. This is certainly the case of the European Union, also with a session to the member countries with a list of things that Ukraine needs to do to make sure that they are part of the club. A lot of this will also be on how they manage, for example, graft or how they manage some of the corruption concerns. What have you seen on the ground? Look, I mean, firstly, the people of Ukraine have really impressed and inspired the world with their courage, their strength, their resilience in the face of this unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression pursued against them by Russia. Now, despite this, I mean, and prior to the war getting under way, the government in Ukraine was already very much on the right path, pursuing reforms, pursuing efforts to modernize, including making sure that they've got the institutional arrangements in place, for example, to tackle corruption. Now, while I was there this week, the government of Ukraine handed me a letter accepting our invitation for Ukraine to become part of the OSCE working group on bribery in international business transactions, for example, as a participant, which is an important step towards full membership and an important step towards making sure that all of the legislation, policies and practices in Ukraine are consistent with the standards that I expected of a prospective member of the Ori city. So the important point here again, this is another area about Ukraine is not waiting for the end of the war. Ukraine is taking steps now to reform and to modernize. So Mr. Korman there has also been under closed doors. Talk about seizing further Russian assets to help with the rebuilding of Ukraine. Where do you stand on this? Well, you know, clearly, Russia has caused this war. This is a war that Russia has started. Russia is causing significant damage and harm, the lives lost, the houses and infrastructure destroyed. I mean, it's just devastating to see what what is happening there. And, you know, whoever causes harm must repair that harm. And you clearly aware that that is that is a very important principle. I mean, but this this is obviously something that will have to be worked through by the international community through the appropriate forum on how that is best and most appropriately done. But as a principal, of course, you know, Russia should be held to account and should ultimately have to pay for the damage that they have been causing. So do you think we should. Do you support a seizure, for example, of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the Ukraine reconstruction specifically? Well, look, I'm not going to go into the specific measures. I mean, clearly sanctions have been in place and continue to evolve for some time now. I mean, the principle position is that Russia ultimately will have to pay reparations for the harm and the damage that they've done and to help with the reconstruction effort to help finance the reconstruction effort. Dismissive of specific ways in which that is appropriately done is something that the international community has to work through together. Of course, with Ukraine. And I'm confident that that will continue to be progressed. Mr. Krugman, we also need to talk a little bit about inflation, but also this global tax deal that has been blocked essentially with the US and Europe really clashing quite significantly over the OEC deal. Where do you see this going forward? Can the EU go at it alone? Well, I don't agree with your characterization there. I've got to say so. You know, we remain quietly optimistic that our proposed reform, which was agreed by about 140 countries and jurisdictions around the world in October 21, we were quietly confident that that will continue to be implemented to make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized and globalized world economy. Pillar 2 The global minimum tax is essentially in place now. I mean, the 27 countries across the European Union have agreed to legislate. There are many other countries around the world who are legislating. The United States has themselves a version of a global minimum tax already legislated through its so-called guilty regime. And we have recently provided guidance that ensures the appropriate interaction and compatibility between the city, global minimum tax arrangements and the guilty arrangements in the United States. So and in relation to Pillar 2, the reallocation of taxing rights. Yes. I mean, there are intensive discussions underway, but we we are working towards the necessary compromise to achieve a multilateral convention document in the middle of this year. So when do you say so? By the middle of this year, we'll actually have a deal. And you're right, it actually wasn't my characterization. It's the French and especially the French finance minister that said, look, this global deal will be blocked. When will we get it? Not well, I've seen. I've seen. Well, I've seen what my good friend and colleague a all now has said. And I don't think that he quite put it the way you put it. But nevertheless. So there are two components to this deal. There is the reallocation of taxing rights under a pillar one. And it is true that this will require some more discussions and some more compromising. But but, you know, I'm quietly confident that we will get there by the middle of this year. And in relation to Pillar 2, the Global Bedroom Tax. I mean, that is essentially now in place. And so, you know, from from where I sit, we continue to progress in an orderly fashion. And, you know, I think that the world needs us to be ultimately successful here, because in the absence of an agreed and implemented multilateral agreement on this, we will continue to see a proliferation of unilateral measures which will put pressure on our international trading system at a time when, quite frankly, we don't need any more pressure on the global economy that is caused by a lack of international cooperation. Well, that's very encouraging news. Thanks so much for your time today. The obesity secretary General Motors. Now coming up with Citigroup seem to be the latest bank cutting jobs will focus on the state of the global labor market. That's coming up next. And this is. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now, Bloomberg has learned that city has to cut 1 percent of its workforce with those in the investment banking division amongst those affected. Now the cuts are said to be part of normal business planning. They come just weeks after rival JP Morgan cut hundreds of mortgage employees. Now let's discuss the current state of the labor market with senior euro area economist for Bloomberg Economics, David Powell, and, of course, a Bloomberg economics editor. Zoe, any advice we have? We're excited, first of all, doing this panel and bringing you both together. We're looking at labor economics and we're definitely look at inflation data. First of all, David, and we've established that David Paul Allen is not related to JPL, which the newsroom is very happy that we put a stop to that rumor. European companies have really recently revealed a string of job cuts, but it doesn't mean that the dynamics of the labour market are changing in any way. Well, it is changing a bit. There are signs and several indicators in the euro area as well as in the U.K. that the that some of this steam is being taken out of the labour markets. For example, in the UK, the number of vacancies, open jobs is trending downward. That's probably also peaked in the euro area as well. So while the labour markets are very strong in both places, unemployment is close to a 40 year low. There are some signs that monetary policy tightening is having an effect. OK, so talk about monetary tightening at the same time. So we talk about inflation day in, day out, and really we talk about the path of interest rates. But we need to understand what inflation does next. Lagarde has telegraphed it like a million and 10 times 50 basis points in March. Yes, 50 basis points in March. So less than two weeks away. Looks completely baked in now. They had already said very clearly in February that they intend to do this. So now that there's no question the data this week just confirmed that the question really now is what happens in May? Markets are now almost pricing 50 basis points in May. And several policymakers have suggested they want that as well. We know that your model is a hawk still. He's gone out quite clearly and indicated this. And if no state is strong, it be difficult to make a case to go slow down to 25. I mean, if you have to get inflation to 2 percent. Given where we are now and that crazy strong inflation figure from France and Spain this week, I mean, you cut aggressively now and maybe you have peak terminal rates in September and then you kind of slow down. Does that make sense? I mean, philosophically, is it the right way to do like just hike no matter what comes and then you pause and think, well, the ECB has to be in the minutes yesterday released by the ECB that there's clearly a preference for front loading. So get that. I get that. There's large hikes out there first instead of kind of taking a long, gradual approach. So in all likelihood, by September, the hiking cycle have come to an end. And the governor of the Bank of France has already indicated that they want this all to be over by then and the economy will probably have weakened significantly more by then. So it will be less need. But the time we pass the summer for more hikes, so likely more soon, more hikes sooner. And then and then a pause. Yeah. And we're speaking yesterday to the chair of solicitation on he saying, look, the problem is that there's always a 12 to 18 month lag on the impact of one to seek monetary policy readjustment to what how do you see this developing? So, yes, that's exactly the problem. The issue is just as a reminder, the ECB is not trying to slow inflation right now. What they're trying to do is make sure that inflation expectations get brought down so that we don't have the danger of a wage price spiral here, that people think inflation is going to stay high for very long. So that longer and is the whole element here again. Now, if we're doing our math, we've got to. We are. The deposit rate is at two point five percent right now. We'll get another 50 this month. So that'll be three. Then in May, another 50, that already takes us to four. And then if we think that, as David just mentioned, that there'll be hikes in June, July and maybe even September, that does take us clearly before, which is almost scary. I mean, it is quite scary. I it's certainly a huge shift where we haven't seen zombie companies, we haven't really seen anything ugly hit the economy. Is there then talk about a potential cut into next year or is this just a conversation that we're going to have in the summer? Phillip Lane has who's the chief economist, said that he backed once they reach which peak it could be there at some time. If I remember correctly, markets right now are thinking that though the peak will stay there for that, they'll stay at that peak for quite a while. I think the ECB still burnt a bit from 2011 when they hiked and then were forced to cut in the same year. It's just been target took over. And they I don't think the ECB would like to seen as flip flopping. Yeah. Is this a concern about just overall central bank credibility that they need to calibrate it so that they don't over tighten because cutting straight after is just not a good move? Well, they are certainly at risk of overt tightening. You know, if you look at central banking in the run up to this big jump in. Nation, most of the messaging was clearly anchored in what was what. What will happen two years down the road, kind of what their forecasts were, whereas now central banking is reacting to present inflation readings. And that doesn't take into account the lag you mentioned for monetary policy. So we really not going to see a big impact for kind of twelve to 18 months. And at that stage, it may be quite obvious that they've done too much and they're fearful, right. Of not doing too much. A conversation for the Governing Council is not is also not on page. Yeah. So overall, though, because they know that core that headline inflation numbers are going to be slowing, the hawks have quite clearly shifted to say we need to watch core inflation. And if you look at this week, we know Haidi Lun inflation among the euro area just fell. It just slowed very little bitches from eight point six to eight point five. Hard core inflation that strips out food and energy that jumped to yet the new record, a five point six percent. And there is. Oh, yeah. If you look at the models, it looks like at some point now the core inflation will stay hot, high will be higher than headline inflation. And David already mentioned yesterday's minutes. The minutes showed that some policymakers warned that there was too much of a focus on core. But if you look at all the speeches right now, everyone's saying core inflation, core inflation, core inflation, we need to bring that down. And core inflation probably won't peak until the second quarter, I believe. David, that's your forecast as well. Okay. Thank you both for joining us. David Powell there from our research firm and of course, our economics queen who oversees all of our ECB coverage as a new vice. Coming up, China's National People's Congress kicks off this Sunday. We'll discuss the political and economic implications next. And this is. An expected overhaul of China's financial regulatory regime would likely put more decision making of key economic policies in fewer hands and centralize it under Xi Jinping. And unlike in past policymaker lineups, academic or international credentials won't necessarily be preferred. Her Li Fung, a close confidant of Xi, will likely be central to this reshuffle. He's expected to be named party chief of the People's Bank of China, as well as successor to Vice Premier Li of her as she's economic czar. The last vice premier who also took a top PBL position was Ju Rongji, whose tough reform style is PBL c governor in the mid 90s helped combat high inflation. The next PBL C governor could be due her seen a veteran banker and most recently the chairman of state owned financial conglomerate Citic Group under his watch. Citic played a major role in rescuing China's troubled debt manager, Juan Wrong. Unlike current Governor EE Gong and party chief was shooting, neither her nor JU have reputations as academics or economic theorists. But analysts feel the reported leadership moves to install a party official and the veteran banker to key central bank positions could actually usher in more pragmatic and less hawkish policy. Stephen Engle Bloomberg News and staying with China. In a rare briefing previously, Governor Yang reiterated the central bank's prudent monetary policy approach, saying that currency volatility was not a concern. Let's get straight to Rebecca Wilkins, our Asia government and politics correspondent in Hong Kong's very latest. Rebecca, what were your key takeaways from the briefing? Well, we really saw that China and the BBC are essentially happy with how monetary policy is currently being rolled out. The sort of key phrase here was to keep monetary policy purposeful, targeted and forceful and ensuring stability is really central here. It's unlikely we see much stimulus. We know that authorities are still reported to be surprisingly happy with the growth numbers that we've seen so far. So focus is really going to be on sustaining inflation at the level it is and continuing to use existing tools like the triple R to manage liquidity. Rebecca, what can we expect from the National People's Congress starting on Sunday? So they'll remove better known economists for more party loyalties if they know governments so well, if they have the support of President Xi so much, can they actually get more things done? Yes, indeed. That's the hope that they will sort of be a sector of policymakers here, but really for see them paying the name of the game is going to be stability. It's all about insuring and restoring stability and calm, not just the financial system in the economy, but also to restore some of these dented crested credibility that she faces after we've seen sporadic protests and social unrest in response to the management of policy makers to Covid. A couple of key items to really look out for. Growth is one of them. Of course, given the stronger numbers, we may see something more optimistic than a 5 per cent target could be something around 6 percent. Stimulus, as I say, not expecting something massive. And again, we're going to see this restructuring of these key financial institutions who are at the heart of restoring growth. Rebecca, thanks so much. Rebecca Wilkins, we'll have plenty more, of course, throughout the day on China. And also look ahead to Lufthansa, the chief executive coming on later. This is. We're in unprecedented times in terms of the volatility of the economic base that we're certainly all beholden to the data at this point. Point twenty three is also the story of yo headwinds from twenty two. Turning into tailwinds, this is a really unusual set of circumstances. Inflation expectations have gone up dramatically over the last 30 to 45 days. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards and Matt Miller. It's 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York and 6:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Our top stories today. Interest rates may end up higher than expected. Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe warn they'll have to go further if inflation stays strong. The Adani empire gets a lifeline. Shares of the Indian billionaire's embattled companies jumped after an investor makes a one point nine billion dollar bet on them. And Lufthansa sees crowded skies and bigger profits. The German carrier joins its peers in forecasting a travel rebound this year. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Edition. I'm Donna Edwards in London with Matt Miller in New York. Matt, it strikes me we still very much in a post pandemic period, still suffering the legacy of the pandemic in some areas in the labor markets, which remain times in many parts of the world. Lufthansa taking off because of all that revenge tourism still happening. Yeah, I mean, my two year onset is still wearing a mask. We. Three years on now. But let's take a look at what's going on in stocks right now, because it's really about, I think, an ebbing of interest rates today that's driving futures higher, maybe not driving futures higher, but holding them up a little bit, only up two tenths of 1 percent. And the 10 year yield continues to come down. That's the tailwind right now off a five or six basis points to just about four, even if you want to go out. What's this, five significant digits? Well, I've never seen us go out five significant digits, but we did it four point 0 0 0 8 right now on the 10 year yield. Yesterday was pretty amazing because we saw the entire curve up above 4 percent. Now we're down below on the 10 year yield. So we continue to come down there and that's a bigger tailwind for stocks. You can see futures rising a little bit. On that note, Max, crude is down just 14 cents, but still a seventy eight handle on a barrel of West Texas Intermediate. That's as expectations for the pickup in China post Covid zero policy continue. And then Bitcoin after Silver Gate and we'll talk about that. Stock continues to fall today. Bitcoin falls further now under twenty three thousand twenty two, three hundred seventy six. And a in terms of what we see in Asia, you mentioned the Adani story and I want to bring viewers and listeners attention to this up 17 percent, Adani Enterprises after a big Indian investor makes a one point nine billion dollar bet. Timing couldn't be better, it seems. Or maybe this is the car following the horse. But we'll talk about that throughout the program as well. In terms of the broader market in Asia of more than 1 percent to NIKKEI had pretty decent gains in Tokyo, up one and a half percent. And the dollar gets a little bit weaker against the yen. Actually, the Bloomberg dollar index coming down a little bit, so weaker against most of its major trading partners. But you can buy one hundred thirty six point one eight yen for your dollar right now. What do you see going on in Europe? Yeah, well, something in Asia certainly ending the week strong. Maybe it's that data looking back to the middle of the week. Let me go take three out of China. That seems to push risk assets a little bit higher. Maybe that's still having a legacy impact on Europe as well. We see monkeys waving a little bit higher, despite the fact that when we started trading, we had U.S. futures in negative territory. But they seem to come back to the flat line slightly positive. European stocks then making up for what they missed out on yesterday, catching up with Wall Street just a little bit. So we're stronger across European markets. Most sectors are in positive territory apart from media. Will come to that in a moment. The pound I put in, the pound I could have put in the euro, we see a lot of dollar weakness and strength in other currencies. Perhaps that's adding to appetite for risk assets today. So the pound at one nineteen eighty four. This is the auto sector. Interesting to watch developments politically in Europe. Europe has had to put on hold or postpone a vote that was supposed to take place next week on Tuesday, a vote on the future of the internal combustion engine. That's that's been put on hold. And as a result, we see a lot of questions being asked about whether European policy goes on the auto space. Germany had fit. There were fears that Germany might have abstained, basically, which is why they postponed that universal music group. This is what's weighing on the media stocks here in Europe today. And it's interesting because the numbers themselves, thanks, of course, to a new album from Taylor Swift. I say of course, but I read that in the story at Universal Music Group that beat estimates. But there are concerns about a stock based compensation for employees. Also concerns around the facts. And that appears to be weighing on the stock today. And here's the natural gas price. Martin, I put this in here because for a couple of reasons. This is the European benchmark. We're down a little bit. Forty five euros is much less than 320. And that's the kind of level we got to when we saw the spike at the height of the invasion of the early days of the invasion of Ukraine. So that's worth thinking about. We are heading towards some colder weather, though, which is also something to think about. We are many times over the average price in 2020, though, also worth considering where we could fall, too. Also, another reason to include this is that here in the UK we've just had the well at least media in the UK, newspapers in the UK. The Times reporting that Chancellor Honda is poised to extend the energy price guarantee. That is basically support for households on their energy bills. There's a new Taylor Swift album. Apparently so, and it helped Universal Music. But that was offset by, you know, there was a time when that would have resulted in, you know, tweets from Joe Weisenthal, an opinion column from John Authors, a cover story at Business Week. But now we just know it by rapping left to you and I. Yeah. A story on Universal Music Group. All right. I'm gonna check that out to Fed. Policymakers are warning the central bank may need to lift interest rates to a higher peak. Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic says he's open to raising rates higher than he had envisioned. If the economy remains robust, repeating basically what the Fed's been saying for well over a year now, he's data dependent. Bloomberg's Valerie title joins us for more. Valerie Fed Governor Chris Waller's speech was rudely interrupted. By, I guess, an adult video and a zoom call. But what did he tell us in this text? We got the text before he canceled his speech. Yes. Thankfully, the text was released on the Internet for all of us to see. He emphasized really that there's still a lot of key data to see him between now and then when the Fed convenes again at the end of March. But this is the key phrase for me. He needs to see CPI pullback significantly else. The terminal rate is going to head higher. He used this word significantly. And even if we look at what economists have pencilled in for the next CPI print, it is not. It is definitely not forecast to have a significant pullback. So that was a clear hawkish signal from the Fed's Waller. The front end didn't really sell off on this. I found that surprising. It goes without saying the front end has done a lot of work recently. We have priced in a lot of Fed hikes. Maybe it's time finally for a breather. Maybe it is. And what about the European story then here? Valerie, it to you at the ECB lunch told us that 4 percent terminal, right? That that is possible. The street has been revising its ECB calls higher for the last 10 days, weeks. What's the latest? U.S. strategists were very busy yesterday revising their calls after the hot and hot core inflation print we got yesterday. Barclays kind of known as a dovish and a double shot, a dovish, dovish bank on their ECB calls, revised up to 4 percent, going for a 50 basis point hike in May. That's following another jumbo hike here at the next meeting in March. Morgan Stanley and BNP both revising up their calls as well. Up to that 4 percent. Nice round number. But I also want to focus on something that Schäuble said in her speech yesterday. She she had a speech. It was focused very much on Kuti, gave a lot of details on her thinking there. She said the large stock of assets that they have currently on their balance sheet may undermine their inflation fight and that a balance sheet, the balance sheet is too big. Then what's needed for their policy stance? It's comments like this on Kuti, combined with the fact that we're getting all these hot inflation prints, perhaps the pressure is going to amp up for the ECB to ramp up their Kutty pace. Remember, Anna, they just started Q2 a few days ago and it's only at a 15 billion per month pace. I wouldn't be surprised if they amp it up. Right. It would take 30 years, apparently, for them to pay it off if they wanted to get rid of the balance sheet. They're still at 9 trillion. Right. The Fed, meanwhile, coming in just under a trillion. Valerie title. Thanks very much for that. Now one of the biggest names in emerging market in emerging markets investing put an one point nine billion dollar bet on gal Tom O'Donnell's empire, sending the group stock soaring. The move by GQ gene marks the most significant show of support from a major money manager since the short seller report from Hindenburg Lopped. One hundred and fifty three billion dollars off the Indian conglomerates market value. Bloomberg's PR Sanjay joins us now from Mumbai for more. So PR, tell us about this investor. Tell us about the logic behind the bet. So as today, it was the most surprising fact for investors that A G Q G, a boutique investment firm coming in, investing in one point eighty seven billion dollars to be precise, and they have invested in stocks like many key stocks like Adani boats. And unlike transmission, Adani Green Energy Ltd and the flagship company Adani interprets itself and the logic behind this investment. What? According to G. QED, our dividend is that he's betting on the quantity of assets. So he's like, for instance, he said, you know, drawing a parallel to Adani puts when you know that the peer group in the US are all having negative cash returns. In this case, I'd only put two. Come on, sit on 30 percent. Market share in India is still having strong cash flows. So he's betting huge on cash flows and quality of assets in the same way. The same goes with Adani green energy, not only transmission as well. So he believes firmly in the story. And that's why he says that when people are really fearful, it does not to you can be greedy. That's that's the logic behind this investment, according to you, Jane. Okay. So that's that's his logic. That's why he is is a fan of the companies. And you can see that the impact this is having on stocks trading today, then, is this going to be something that helps Adani turn a corner? No, I don't think this is the only thing. Did they have to line up more funds because their monthly payments thinks that coming. And today as we speak, that is the interesting route happening at the headquarters bottom at the bottom. Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Darby, what do we pick up as that is going to be moved on to sort of fixed income investors, which will begin from my Middle East to UK to US and which will conclude on March 14th? So the Hill will have to give a lot more reassurances to the investors in coming days. All right, Paul, thanks very much. PR Sanjay reporting from Mumbai. Mumbai on this big move back up in Adani, stocks on a one point nine billion dollar bet. Now, don't you? Lufthansa has joined other major European airlines and predicting a travel rebound this year. The German flagship carrier expects a significant improvement in the one point six billion dollars in earnings that reported for 2022. Let's get more on this with Bloomberg's Oliver Crook, who's at the company's aviation center in Frankfurt. Ali, the shares blazing higher on earnings. A busy 24 hours for Lufthansa. We're hearing more and more about Emma Chandra. Take us through the numbers. That's right, Matthew, you had a very busy 24 hours and the quote probably of the day for the CEO who is speaking right behind me there giving a press conference is Lufthansa is back. And that's certainly the sentiment among investors this morning. In a one point five billion. But there are a couple of footnotes attached to this. If you strip out cargo, which has been the kind of savior throughout the pandemic. This is an airline that's still lost money on passenger traffic. So a lot of this upward momentum in the stock has to do on the outlook and where they see demand coming back. They predict 85 percent to 90 percent of free Covid capacity coming back into into action in 2023. We also had overnight the CEO's tenure being extended by another five years to 2028. And then the other thing. Twenty two new aircraft, wide bodies, big planes, 17 from Air, 15 from Airbus, 7 from Boeing. So this is all fairly bullish in terms of the outlook. But again, a couple of footnotes attach to that. OK. So a big turnaround then for this business. What does the flight path ahead look like? Matt was referencing Armani and I know the CEO has talked about the possibility of that. OK. Oliver, I don't know if you heard Anna, but she was asking about the NSA headlines that we saw across the terminal. What do we know? I don't think I don't think Oliver. I don't think I'll ever hear this at all, Frank. Bloomberg's Oliver Crump there. Maybe our questions drowned out by a 787 Dreamliner. Let's take a look. Some of the stocks that we're watching in the premarket trade today. There are a lot of individual movers. I don't know why, but I picked most of them that go to the downside. Zee Scaler is one of them. You can see it's down more than 12 percent right now after deferred revenue, miss. The average analysts estimate it's weird because they killed it on adjusted P.S. and on overall revenue up 52 percent year over year. But they missed just slightly on deferred revenue, which itself was up 46 percent. The outlook smacked, too. They had CPS 152 to 153 this year. They had seen 123 to 125 and analysts were only looking for 154. So go figure on that. Marvel Technologies, which makes semiconductors, not superheroes, forecasts adjusted gross margin for the first quarter of about 60 percent. Analysts were looking for 64 percent. That stock is down 9 percent, almost decimated in the premarket. And then Dell fell after delivering a disappointing outlook, stoking fears of a prolonged downturn in demand for computers and office equipment. Revenue will decrease 19 percent sequentially in the first quarter. The fiscal first quarter, which ends in May, according to the CFO, Tom Sweet Sweet, added that infrastructure, which had led growth in recent quarters for Dell Technologies, will be down more than 20 percent. So big drop there in the forecast and the shares off three and three quarters percent in the premarket. Anna? Well, coming up in the program, then, we will talk to Jeffrey Gill, macro strategist for fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to get her perspective on the latest headlines coming through from the Fed steak. Was it really dovish? Does it sound in contrast to other more hawkish messages? We'll see how the market is is receiving Fed messaging right now. And US President Joe Biden and chancellor of Germany Olaf Schultz are meeting at the White House today. We will speak with two to David Will, director of G M F Berlin office. We'll get to that conversation. Plus, China kicks off its National People's Congress over the weekend. It's the annual parliamentary gathering. It begins in Beijing on Sunday. We've got a preview as the country faces its biggest reshuffle in leadership in decades. This is been. Welcome back to Bloomberg Surveillance is the early edition on Matt Miller here in New York. Anna Edwards with us out of London now. The recession fears seem to have cooled from the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2023 nonetheless. Moody's forecast default rates that I'm surprised by. The severely pessimistic obviously is very bad. That scenario is a 16 percent default rate, but moderately pessimistic is still ten point four percent. That's huge. I mean, at the beginning of the year, Matthew Mitcham, UBS was saying 9 percent and a lot of people were like, that's a little bit too much. The baseline is for four point six percent and optimistic is for 4 percent. So the default rates, I think are really interesting considering the mood music around the possibility of a default. Moving I mean, of a recession moving from 2023 now to 2024 for a lot of people. Joining us to talk more about this is Rennie Garcia Perez, Bloomberg debt reporter. I hope I did justice on that name, Irani. What are you hearing about the possibility of defaults as we see some really big names? I mean, I can't believe they're allowed to default like black Blackstone and PIMCO and other huge players that have the money, but just choose not to honor contractual obligations. Yes, indeed. We're seeing an increase on on defaults across the board. The ones that you just mentioned are in real estate, which has is facing problems of its own because of higher interest rates. But we are also seeing players throwing in other places like like retail. And the important thing to take into account is that those default figures are for the names that Moody's rates. So our bigger capital structures, the actual numbers of insolvencies and defaults are worse because there are a lot of smaller companies that don't have access to capital markets or other options that are going to struggle to repay. It's really interesting, isn't it ironic because you would think something doesn't add up in terms of the macro data we're getting at the moment. If you've got default rates that are going higher and yet you don't really see cracks, cracks in labor markets. You know, you would expect that if businesses are going under, that people are going to be laid off and maybe they see these things not tying together. Tell us more about what's going on in the retail space. And you say that they're the owner of some big gallery, some big shopping centers. That's where we're seeing pressure. The Blackstone story relates to finish off a space. It seems quite broad. It is. It is indeed broad. It has to do with inflation. Companies not being able to pass through all the costs has to do with higher interest rates. And altogether, it has like weaker consumer confidence. And it also has to do with refinancing risk in real estate and CMBS in particular, commercial mortgage backed securities. The refinancing risk is very, very high. And there are a lot of names that have to refinance between these year and next year. And that's where we are going to. We are expecting to see a lot of defaults because these companies won't be able to lock in these refinancings at a price that is appealing for them. Randi, thank you very much. Randy Garcia Perez with the latest on a host of stories ranging from a tracking default rates across the globe. For more market analysis, check out and then IBEX the function to ease your pain. This is. Now keeping you up to date with news around the world, here's the first word in Hong Kong, fire raced through a forty two story hotel being built near the waterfront. It took hours to put it under control. There were no casualties. The Kimpton Hong Kong is a 490. Well, was a four hundred ninety two room luxury hotel that will be operated by Intercontinental Hotels Group when they get finished rebuilding it. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pressed his Russian counterpart to end the war in Ukraine. Blinken and Sergei Lavrov had a brief and unexpected encounter during the Group of 20 meeting in India. It was their first encounter since the war began a year ago. A Russian spokeswoman says that Blinken said nothing interesting. Citigroup is cutting hundreds of jobs across the country. The investment bank and mortgage underwriting are among the sectors affected. Bloomberg's learned the cuts amount to less than 1 percent of cities, two hundred forty thousand person workforce. The reductions are said to be part of the bank's routine business planning. And as you can imagine, there aren't as many mortgages being sold in this environment in the UK. The market regulator is investigating the London Metals Exchange. The issue is how the LME handled a massive short squeeze in the nickel market last year. You may recall nickel prices spike 250 percent and a little more than 24 hours in March. The LMA says LME suspended the market for a week and cancelled billions of dollars of trades at the highest prices coming in corporate. Gil macro strategist for fixed income at Goldman Sachs. This is Bloomberg Surveillance and the addition. Here's what you need to know. Interest rates may end up higher than expected. Central bankers in the US and Europe warn they'll have to go further if inflation stays strong. The Adani empire gets a lifeline. Shares of the Indian billionaire's embattled companies jumped after an investor makes a one point nine billion dollar bet on them. And Lufthansa sees crowded skies and bigger profits. The German carrier joins its peers in forecasting a travel rebound this year. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller in New York. A little earlier, we got three mixed sets of data on the services PMI side and a working towards some data out of a similar nature in the US. A little bit later on, Matt Miller futures have turned around for many, a weakness now pointing higher. Yeah, we are seeing futures gain, not huge gains, but about a quarter percent up on the S & P. Many contracts and I think part of that is a tailwind coming from a slight reduction in rates. Yesterday we saw the U.S. while rates across the curve in the US jump above 4 percent at the 2 year, inching ever closer to 5 percent. Right. But the 10 year right now holding just above 4 at 4 spot 0 0 2 7 down 5 and a third basis points. That's a tailwind for stocks and that's why we get this slight gain. There are other reasons for slight gains in stocks. You have crude coming down a little seventy seven, eighty seven. So we were looking at a 78 handle. Now we're off just twenty nine cents, but enough to bring us below that level. And Brent I believe is down as well. The dollar is also lower against a lot of major currencies and against the digital currency, if you will. Commodity if you prefer bitcoin right now under twenty three thousand firmly at twenty two three hundred seventy four twenty two three seventy five. Let's take a look at some of the losers in today's market, though, or at least in the pre market. Z scalar is a big one right now, down more than 12 percent after reporting second quarter deferred revenue that missed slightly. The overall revenue was great. The EPA was great and the outlook was great. But deferred revenue was down a little bit and they all of a sudden lose 12 percent of their value. Marvel Technologies are Marvell Technology, which makes semiconductors. As I said before, not the not the comic strip company down 8 percent after it came out with a gross margin of 60 percent. Analysts were looking for 64. So that's a big miss in gross margin terms in the chip industry. And as a result, the company is being duly punished by the market. And then finally, Dell technology is down three and three quarters percent after delivering a pretty disappointing outlook, stoking fears of a continued downturn in demand for pieces and office equipment. Revenue is going to fall about 19 percent in the first quarter from the previous fiscal fourth quarter. This according to the CFO, Tom Sweet. He added that infrastructure, which has been a big part of the growth story in recent quarters, is going to be down more than 20 percent. So that's a disappointment for investors and their pricing it in to the stock this morning. What do you see in Europe, Anna? Yeah. We see resiliency when you read the map, six tenths of a percent higher for the stock to Europe, 600. And to your points about this slight weakness, that was slight retreat we've seen in rates, maybe data that is at the margin having an impact. Also, some of the dollar moves and the strength we're seeing in European currencies, maybe that's also having an impact even if the this the the bigger picture journey has been to higher rates, as we've talked about many times as stocks, 600 auto sector up by one point three percent away from the stock market move itself. An interesting one to watch is what European legislative backdrop looks like for the auto space. So it seems that Europe has had to delay a decision that was due to take to be a kind of procedural decision. It was expected to be on Cheese Day. But now that we see around the future of the combustion engine and now there are fears that Germany would abstain, is that as a result, they delayed that that conversation and that decision. Universal Music Group has the title switch story once again for you. Even Taylor Swift's new album cannot says support the stock today, even if it was one of the things that led to the company beating estimates in their quarterly numbers that day just reported. But analysts seem to be more concerned about facts and equity compensation for stuff. And so as a result, the stock is down by three point four percent at the natural gas price here in Europe. I thought we should just keep checking this because it was such a big story through the winter. Forty five euros a megawatt hours where we trade way less than the 320, which is where we got to at the height of the panic really around European gas prices. So, you know, extremely impressive the way that those prices have come down, but they are still elevated versus history still many times what you would normally be paying back to 2020 and early 2020 one day. Right. Well, and if you look out at what people are paying for contracts next winter, they're still pretty elevated, right? Yes, they are. Although I was speaking to a guest recently from Trafigura who was saying you have to make some really gloomy because of where storage is after this winter. Yes. You have to make some really gloomy forecasts for whether eurozone goes to actually see a big struggle next winter. Which is sort of a glass half full interpretation of what we're seeing. Oh, that's good news indeed. All right. Let's talk about some of the macro issues we're watching in these markets with a girl, pretty girl right now, macro strategist for fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. And Preet. I guess rates still have to be the story after this amazing rise that we saw yesterday here across the curve in the US, where above 4 percent, or at least we were yesterday, were bouncing around that level right now, but almost five on the two year. Do you think that this is the peak or can we continue to go higher? Hi, Matt Miller Festival. Thanks for having me on the show. And good morning. I'm. I would see that big picture taking a step back. We've gone over the past four weeks for the markets being concerned about recession risk, but also expecting disinflation to return to being concerned about the economy possibly overheating. And so there are shades of 2022 and the hawkish price action that you just alluded to. But there are differences in that. The hawkish repricing is also driven by an improving growth outlook in terms of the rate markets. I would note that there is risk of further hawkish price action from here. And that is because although the market has moved to no longer anticipate rate cuts in 2023, it's still anticipating policy easing next year. So there's a risk that that could be priced, that we've got key data coming out. We've got the payrolls next week, CPI, mid-March, house meeting next week. But I would also caution that we need to mind the data. We need to stay data dependent. A lot of the uptick that we saw in the upside, nice inflation was driven by seasonal factors and say data is subject to revisions and we can't complete the outlook on one month's data alone. Right. Well, I mean, and of course, the Fed's been telling us forever that it is data dependent. Rafael Bostic, the most recent just say, hey, you know what? I could move higher in my in my terminal rate forecast if the data demands, which is like no door. Right. But you're adding 25 basis points to your terminal rate forecast as well. Are you? Yes, we have. In light of that flurry of February data that we saw at the beginning of the month, we saw the economy in the US add more than double the amount of jobs anticipated, over half a million. The unemployment rate is at its lowest level since 1969. We saw the sharpest uptick in the ISE Services Index since last June. And then, as I mentioned, P.S. and CPI inflation. Also, we have that disinflation trend in those meetings be interrupted. And to all of that has led us to expect one more 25 basis points rate hike than we previously envisaged for a terminal rate of five and a half at five point two five to five and a half percent. But a lot can change between now and May. We're going to have to remain humble and nimble. And I wouldn't emphasize that big picture. The areas of the market that we saw value entering 2023, we still think they are attractive. It's still attractive to be investing in investment grade credit. The income content credentials are still there. So attractive to me investing in green bonds. OK. A get it? I wonder how concerned you are about real estate markets. And if so, what kind of real estate markets? We were covering a story earlier about Blackstone defaulting on some Nordic CMBS commercial mortgage backed securities. And I know that you've moderated an overweight exposure to agency MBA s mortgage backed securities. What are you thinking about when it comes to the high rate environments and parts of the real estate sector? Well, first of all, I would say that the housing market is one of the most weight sensitive segments of the economy, and that is where you see the impact of tighter policy first. But that all regional difference says the U.K. housing market, we think is much more sensitive given the shorter duration of mortgage contracts. So you going to see that impact of tighter policy be do quicker here than, say, in the United States. And that's one of the reasons why we anticipate the Bank of England's hike cycle concluding this month. But I would say fifth picture be the view on motivating our overweight exposure to US agency. Mortgage backed securities was driven by a change in our initial thesis, and so we anticipate an uptick in new supplies. We're mindful of that technical headwind and we actually moderated that exposure at attractive levels. But more broadly, we do think fundamentals remain robust. OK. Fundamentals remain robust. Not too much concerned. Onto Europe and your expectations for the Eurozone. We've talked about the Fed and what you expect to be the terminal rate there, a good price. What do you expect to see in terms of hikes in March and May? It seems that many people expecting March. May was a real topic of conversation in the recent Eurozone ECB sorry minutes. Yeah, that's a great point. We've also actually added a hike to our SUV outlook. So we anticipate to 50 basis points rate hikes in March and in May and then a 25 basis point rate hike in the summer for a terminal rate of three and three quarters percent in Europe. That is driven by firmness in underlying inflation. We saw that in this week's flash inflation data services. Momentum is positive. We've also seen hawkish commentary from ECB officials. We had Isabelle Schnabel highlighting that the longer duration nature of wage contracts in Europe, as well as collective bargaining, all points to more persistent wage pressures in Europe relative to the US. And so I would say in Europe, we think risks are skewed towards the upside in terms of hawkish risks, and that would lead us to be bias to be underweight European rates on a cross market basis. At this juncture juncture, but again, have to remain data dependent. There's a lot to now and we'll get to that hiking cycle to conclude. Another interesting point is that fellow at the ECB emphasized that the hiking cycle will conclude at the end of summer and he made an effort to slow it at the end of summer, his September. Okay. Yes. You never can be sure these days get pretty. Thanks very much, Jeffrey Gill of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Thank you for joining us and providing your views on fixed income markets. Coming up, we'll be back to the geopolitics of Shultz goes to Washington. The German chancellor is set to meet with President Biden at the White House later on today. What can we expect? This is. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Edition. You're looking live at the principal BREAM. Coming up later today, an interview with the New Jersey governor, Phil Murphy. That conversation, it's 1:00 p.m. in New York, 5:00 p.m. in London. This is Glenn Beck. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. Matt Miller in New York with the Anna Edwards in London. Germany's chancellor all off Schulz may be put on the defensive today when he meets at the White House with President Biden. Schulz could come under pressure over the struggle to produce enough ammunition for Ukraine. The two leaders are likely to discuss ways to step up manufacturing. Joining us now, a suit of David Welch, director of GM FC Berlin Office. And suit up, first of all, I can't imagine. All off Schultz really on the defensive. He's pretty cool, calm and collected. And President Biden has yet to send over any F twenty. So it's not like the US is doing everything in its power. What do you expect from this meeting? Great to see you, man. And yes, I love Schultz is certainly unflappable and I really think this meeting is just an opportunity for the two leaders to get together and take stock of where the war against Ukraine is right now. What needs to be done? Examine future scenarios and also think about how both leaders can sustain momentum, because I do think the electorates on both side of the Atlantic are showing war weariness. It did seem odd. I'd love to get your take that Schultz balked for so long at real support for Ukraine, real support for European democracy under attack from the Russians, especially considering, you know, Germany looked so bad for, you know, sending so much money to Moscow for so many years. I mean, Angela Merkel basically made a commitment to Vladimir Putin to finance pretty much everything he wants to do in order for Germany to be powered by Russian gas. Why didn't Schultz react stronger and more quickly? Well, you know, Chancellor Schultz and the SPDC was also in power with Angela Merkel for three out of the four terms that she served. So both mainstream parties were kind of involved in this whole idea of change through trade with Russia, which didn't work out, of course. And I do think that there is a reckoning that's happening in Berlin. And as you know, Matt, you know, Germany isn't doesn't consider itself as a military power. And it's starting to learn quickly to face up to geopolitical realities after last February. And Chancellor Shultz rightly did a very strong speech on the floor of the Bundestag a year ago this week, talking about how Germany needs to transform or it's facing a turning point. And there has been lots of transformation, transformation, for example, when it comes to energy and also thinking about relations with Russia and maybe even China. But there has been it's been very halting the so-called turning point and wobbly when it comes to military investment. I think that words haven't necessarily matched deeds. But now with the new defense minister in the post, I think there are signs that things could be changing and there is a realization that Germany needs to do more because this could be a long war that Ukraine faces and that the tank controversy is one example. Germany is now sending its leopard tanks to Ukraine. Yes, red lines are being crossed. It seems all the things that were previously red lines managing to be to come through. Good to see you. I wanted to ask you about something else that perhaps will be on the agenda between Biden and Schultz, and that could be the inflation reduction DAX in the United States, support for businesses, support for more energy efficient businesses. This has been a point of tension set. And the Europeans pointing to it for some time that President Joe Biden's chief trade chief sorry, Catherine Tie, spoke to alcoholic David Westin recently. And clearly the U.S. is mindful of tensions that have been created here. Let's just have a listen to what she said. We take those concerns very seriously, as you know, we have been intensively consulting with and working with our partners in Europe, including through a task set up between the White House and President Vonda Lyon's cabinet. Where are they going to find common ground on this? It does seem as if the initial expression of concern from Europe has died down a little. And I think that, you know, the main purpose of this meeting is to discuss Ukraine. But of course, the Inflation Reduction Act will be a topic of conversation and worries about European competitiveness. Germany thinks as other European allies that it really is a disadvantage for European industry. The ISE. But there is some nuance among parties here in Berlin. The Greens, for example, are taking it in stride. They think it's great that the United States is coupling business goals with climate goals. So, you know, let's see what happens. I think for the most part, Europeans are very, very happy that Biden has shown amazing transatlantic unity. The Germans are also happy that the administration has given Germany sort of a soft touch when it comes to the past year. And it's actually worked. Nordstrom to is not a topic anymore. The Germans are delivering lethal weapons, but China is another sticking point that is probably also going to be a topic of conversation. Germany is very involved with trade with China. And as you know, the administration has made signals that China is thinking about delivering weapons to Russia, and that would be difficult for Europeans to square with. Yeah, absolutely. So it's great to get some time with you. Really appreciate it. Thanks for joining us. David Wilt, their director of GM FS Berlin Office. Speaking of China, it's going to hold its annual National People's Congress meeting this Sunday. We're going to tell you what's expected to come out of those conferences next. This is Bluebird. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller in New York. Now China is set to kick off its National People's Congress this Sunday in Beijing. Here's what to expect from this year's meeting with Bloomberg's John Liu. It's time again for the once a year full session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress. Thousands of delegates will descend on Beijing to review and approve the country's plans for the coming year. But this won't be the sort of legislative debate that you might see in Washington, D.C.. All the plans and targets are formulated well in advance. Behind closed doors. And there is no uncertainty about if the NPC will give its blessing. Instead, the reason this event is so closely followed is because it is here that China will unveil its 2023 plans to the world. One closely watched detail will be the 2023 growth target. Chinese officials have been debating whether to set that market 5 percent. That would be a substantial acceleration from the 3 percent that China grew in 2022. It would suggest that Beijing is getting ready to provide more pro-growth policies this year. Also on the spotlight will be China's relationship with the United States and the rest of the world. Newly appointed Foreign Minister Chin Gong will be taking questions from reporters at the NPC. With tensions bubbling over Russia, Taiwan, the balloon. Whatever he says will be closely followed. This year's APEC will also mark the end of a five year term for China's cabinet. So we are ready to get a new premier, new vice premier's, a new finance minister and a new central bank governor. While leach out, an ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to become premier, it's much more of a question who will be put in charge of the finance ministry and the central bank? This is Jihye Lee Lu in Beijing from Bloomberg News. That's what to look ahead to then. As the NPC gathers at Mass. So important to keep an eye on, there's always. We have some interesting reporting around the key personnel who are being appointed here. That's always something to watch. I noticed that was social media. Big names were kind of out not necessarily advising the government. Now more the chip names to the tech sector still present at the top table, but for a very different angle. The growth plans, as John Lee pointed out, clearly a focus as will be fiscal and other support for the property sector along with your politics. Plenty of that, no doubt. Yeah, a lot of people could be watching that closely. I'm more likely to be paying close attention to what happened when Jerome Powell testifies. We have Humphrey Hawkins next week, so that'll be at least a couple of days of testimony. It's always great to hear the questions from our well educated and informed Congress, people and senators. And then we get the blackout period for the Fed so we can relax for a little bit after. I think Friday is a day. And we must therefore no longer have this deluge of Fed speakers. But before that, we do get the deluge, or at least we get a big print where we get the non-farm payrolls number, the jobs report at the end of next week. So that will be a focus. And that's the big data point really of the week. But there will be before that the China inflation data. And I think this is interesting because there's been a period where we haven't watched so closely what's been going on in the factory gates in China because it hasn't been so relevant to the global story. But now China's reopening from Covid. That does seem to be an increased focus on what that reopening might do to the prices that you and I pay in other economies. Right. Well, so far, it hasn't done very much, though, has it? I mean, getting backwards data, I don't think is as important as looking at Dr. Copper or the price of oil. And we haven't seen those really pick up after the reopening as much as you may have expected. Yes. FTSE. We'll keep our eyes on the commodity space for sure. That is it for EARLY EDITION. Surveillance is ahead. Tom, John and Lisa will be with you. We'll be hearing from pinkos and Jerome Schneider, among other voices, of course, this is Bring Back.