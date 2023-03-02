UBS Global Wealth Management's Hu on Markets

00:00

You put a report out creatively enough investing in China, what to expect from the NPC. What do you expect on the FTSE? I don't know. Yeah. That's the hottest topic because a coming on this coming sound. I think the like first. So I think we will know like had the growth targets this year. So the growth target Hang Seng hits a 5 percent to all. Maybe the government will assess more aggressively above 5 percent. I think that will be like a hint off like ISE this year is like the target. And the second I think the market expects some like a policy supports come out your view? We think maybe there's some like a consumption supported policy will be announced. NIKKEI like a based on the for the local NPC. Like how by January and then we see that are indeed some measures to promote Michael Barr consumption come out, including like a promoted big ticket items like how auto and like opines and also some promoter like a traveler Felicia and the elderly care. And then we expect maybe there's some policy come out as well. And also more importantly, I think this year the policies we call the hold, the important policy may be we don't have like how strong stimulus package come. I'll take it at once. But we think that this year, if the economy down the to a continual pumping up may cost supported policy. So we called the holding button Emma Chandra back in October, posts that meeting and people were concerned about Xi Jinping, this consolidation of power, this overhaul of the CCP, which really dragged the market. Could that happen again? How far do you think this restructuring can go with the leadership? Currently, we see already some of the like how provincial governors they already appointed and also always seeing the all the ministers like how we'll be also an announcer at that, like how the NPC we expect like how for these this term. And I think it will be a more pragmatic and I think the government will probably put folks are more on the lay card that grows at the same time, of course, always external pressure. I think national security is also another NIKKEI concern. So I think therefore it's this time and I think we will see it's more NIKKEI could be like a more efficient make had the governments like structure this year. The property sector remains a key area of focus because if that recovers everything else that China Beige Book Matt Miller if you're familiar with them, they put out our special report on Chinese property and essentially what they say. I think we're going to show the graphic soon, but it's still challenging. But they're seeing early signs of a turnaround from a markets perspective. What what can investors still chase within the property theme? Because things like investment grade bonds have rallied substantially. Higher bonds have also rallied to property. Stocks are up 50 percent. I think from the bottom, we're still pretty cautious on that because last year for the for the real estate, like a sector is a big drag. So this year, we think has still the negative make a contribution to GDP. GROSS But we're much now down. So last year we lower estimate is a minus 3 percent to that GDP gross contribution and this year will be minus zero point three. So still an active and all of the sentiment I think say improving, but I think for the household is still quite hesitant to make a full purchase. So but now we also find it's quite interesting, like for the secondary market and also it's already completed. Projects are more popular than this kind of the like in the projects on the construction. So that means like how with the home purchases still don't have too much confidence. NIKKEI Press I'm just wondering what the PMI numbers yesterday change your view in any way because it seems like we are seeing more of a broad based recovery now, not just when it comes to consumption, but also on the manufacturing side. Yes, I think the know the market, I think that the next rally is more like a thief, hard dependent. So I think the market needs to see that data. So they yesterday the PMI definitely I think has a boost. But also based on some of the high frequency data, like in January and February, you will also see some the like how that we like her recovery actually faster and a stronger than expected Catholic sample consumption data, all the services consumption data already recovered to 70 to 80 percent of total ninety level. And now we also see for the track for track truck traffic data, it's also showing you can recovery off production and also the traffic showing like at the people's back to a normal life. So always the high frequency data we already see the recovery actually has a faster and stronger. So we expect that data for the like the analysis maybe next week. I think there will be actually could some make a positive Michael Barr confidence for the market? How much how much momentum do you think is there in the upward trajectory of the data? How long do you think that type of data we had yesterday? How many months do you think that's going to last? You my view, I think like half the consumption could actually last for several quarters because besides like her recovery also we have this kind of access savings. So like I deal with the pandemic. So the debate or estimate is at least a four point six trillion. So they will either you must all consume. And also now always more like how policy come out, like you, Christine, like infrastructure press Norway. Or they say like how for the local NPC already announced twenty one point three trillion of the investment plans for the coming years. So this year at least a soup. Three point four will be exercise like in the traditional infrastructure smart cities and also for the digital infrastructure.