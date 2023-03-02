The Future of Water | Getting Warmer Episode 5

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
On this week's episode of IDEA GENERATION, Scooter Braun takes us on a journey from his days as a college dropout and party promoter in Atlanta, to becoming one of the most successful music executives on the planet. From his time as manager of Justin Bieber and Asher Roth, to his part in acquiring Big Machine Records, to selling his own company for $1 billion, Braun has built one of the most impressive resumes in music. And it all started with one idea.
Australia’s Building Approvals Post Record Drop, Drag on Growth
Petrobras Payout Rewards Investors Who Ignored Lula Risk
Mexico Central Bank Cuts GDP Forecasts With Key Rate at Record 11%
Fed’s Bostic Urges 5% to 5.25% Rates Into 2024 to Curb Inflation
Mexico Could Consider Slowing Pace of Rate Hikes, Banxico Deputy Mejia Says
Musk’s Tesla Master Plan Disappoints With Vague Next-Gen Detail
Murdoch’s Fawning Letter to FIFA Chief Disclosed in World Cup Bribery Case
Tesla Taking Page from Mobile Plans With Home Charging for $30
Salesforce CEO Praises Activist Investors After Earnings-Fueled Rally
Salesforce Jumps After Upbeat Outlook Eases Investor Fears
Boris Johnson’s Comeback Dreams Shattered by Sunak’s Brexit Win
Japan Tries Everything From Tax Breaks to Shaming to Raise Pay
Singapore Wealth Firm Sees Rapid Growth Catering to Rich Families
Billionaire Family Down $730 Million in Brazil Health Provider’s Stock Rout
This Starbucks VP Turned Caribbean Rum Distiller Is the Anti-Captain Morgan
Musk’s Tesla Master Plan Lacks Drive. And a Car.
What Could Elon Musk Possibly Be Thinking?
In Payments, Like Geopolitics, India Seeks a Third Way
Subaru, Nintendo Step Up for LGBTQ Workers in Conservative Japan
Visitors Flock to Macau Again, But Its Gambling Dependence Draws Beijing’s Ire
Gina Raimondo Becomes China Player in a Job Where Her Predecessor Used to Nap
UK Mothers Say It No Longer Makes Financial Sense to Work
Starbucks Illegally Fired 6 New York Union Activists, Judge Rules
Australia Prepares for a Power Grid Without Spinning Turbines
Vietnam’s VinFast Delivers First EVs to US Customers
Gen Z’s Turn Against Driving Is a Mirage
Another Blow to City Centers: Retail Stores Move Outward
New York City Isn’t Waiting for the White House to Enforce Fair Housing
What’s a ‘Britcoin’? (Podcast)
Singapore Crypto Lender Hodlnaut's Founders Propose Selling Business Rather Than Liquidating Firm
Celsius Examiner Report Mentions FTX More Than 150 Times. Why? (Podcast)