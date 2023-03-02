Live on Bloomberg TV

Salesforce Has Made 'Incredible Transformation,' CEO Benioff Says

Salesforce Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff discusses the company's financial results, outlook and strategy. The software giant gave a surprisingly upbeat forecast for the coming year and plans to step up stock buybacks, potentially easing the pressure it faces from a cadre of activist investors. Benioff speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

