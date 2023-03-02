Salesforce Has Made 'Incredible Transformation,' CEO Benioff Says

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Big beat our margin outlook. You're stepping up buybacks. You've laid off 10 percent of the workforce. What else is factoring in to this forward looking outlook? Well, Emily, it's great to be with you, as always. And I'll tell you that, look, we're just still just getting started here at Salesforce and we have reignited our performance culture. You're right. We've taken drastic actions and. Well, you can see the results are just incredible. MCWHORTER We've we've really made an incredible transformation here at Salesforce. You could see twenty nine point two percent margin for the quarter. You can see we had record revenue levels, eight point four billion when not one of the very largest software companies in the world. And you saw the record cash flow for the year seven point one billion. These incredible financial performances is really the result of the great work of all our ohana, our employees here at Salesforce. And they've done a great job. And we're continue to deliver great results for our shareholders, as you can see from the results from today. Shares are up 18 percent after hours. But look, you are in a very unusual situation here. You've got five different activist investors who've taken stakes in a company and they have big demands and not you know, I know it's not fine when you have to lay anyone off, but will there be more layoffs? Well, you're right. We have all these great new investors. There are certainly not typical moment in the market last year where a lot of folks had the opportunity to enter the equity. And I really enjoyed working with so many of them and listening to them and getting their ideas. And, you know, I love learning from everyone. And I have to tell you, one of them has been incredible for us. You know, he's been around for a while at Salesforce, probably last year. He was at Dreamforce. I think you saw him. He was at our Investor Day. Mason Morphett of Valuable Capital with he was sitting there with his founder, Jeff, been incredible people. And then when we really started talking with Mason to really hear his ideas on distribution strategy and pricing strategy. And also at Mason's, I mean, a lot of it is on the board of Microsoft for five years. So incredible expertise in our industry, which is really special. We are like, you know, we we would love to bring him on to the board. And that's what we did. And that's a great example where activists can add a lot of value to your company. And I couldn't be more thrilled to have him as part of our ohana. But what about the layoff question? I mean, are you expecting more headcount reduction in the future? You know, whether it's because of the activist investors or, you know, a very difficult global economic situation that we all find ourselves in. Well, let me explain to you actually the real story, which is that in calendar year 20 21, the tech industry, including Salesforce, had the best year we've ever had. You know that you covered it really well. Everyone had a record performance, including Salesforce, the fourth quarter of fiscal year 22, which was that last quarter of 2021. Emily, that was like our best quarter of all time. But then you know what the story is of 2022 as well, where we started to see unusual market conditions, currency changes. We also started to see inflation. We start to spread dramatic stock market reduction, all these various things. And that is when all of a sudden 2022 was not like 2021. And the surge of employment and all the things we did to invest for 2020 22, that never really showed up. So, yeah, you're right. We have made changes to our company to reflect the current market conditions and to really, you know, make sure that not only we continue to have great performance in the company, as you can see from this quarter, but that it really reflects, you know, where the market is today, which is a more measured by an environment. And certainly that's an overall economic condition that we're in right now. But Salesforce continues to deliver the numbers, as you can see. You disbanded the MLK Committee and MLK has been a huge part of your history in recent history. Does that mean no more today? Well, you're right. We've done some great acquisitions here and the companies have had some incredible success stories. You All Soft is an amazing one. ExactTarget from almost eight years ago in Indianapolis. That's why we're the biggest tech employer in Indiana. And of course, Tableau, the amazing business intelligence platform that's now integrated with our data cloud and Slack, which I know that you use every day. And these are great acquisitions at Salesforce. But as we really focus on our performance, on our profitability, on the re prioritization back to being a core CRM company, it was really time to put the emanate committee on ice and just, you know, mitigate what we've been doing with MDA and is focused more on our core. And it's part of the transformation that I've put into the company in the last 90 days. And it's one of the reasons why you're seeing these great numbers in the quarter. Now, the criticism of activists is that sometimes when you look at the performance of their funds, it's not much better than the companies that they're targeting. When you look at these investors that you're working with, how are you think about whether you should even be taking their advice, whether you cave or compromise or stand your ground? Emily, it's hard to compare Salesforce to any other entity or equity because you know that since I took the company public in 2004, we've delivered more than 4000, heading to 5000, maybe more percent for our shareholders. So, you know, I never compare myself to anyone else because our performance has been so incredible. It's been so widely recognized by the most important business entities all over the world. But I can learn from anyone. I maintain what the Japanese call show shin the beginner's mind. You know, in the beginner's mind, you have every possibility. But in the experts mind, you have few. When you're dealing with folks like this, you have to have an open mind. You have to have an open heart, and you have to be ready to listen because you never know where a great idea can come from anywhere. A lot of well respected people have left the company, including your former coach, CEO, Brett Taylor. Stewart Butterfield, the founder of Slack. What do you say to the folks who are worried about a talent drain, who are worried that maybe the company or maybe the person running it is the problem? And and what is the succession plan going forward? Well, you can take a look at the performance for the company to see how it's doing. And I don't think there is a software company with a better bench by product unit by operating unit, by geography. And well, Emily, I guess I am the highest performing CEO last two decades. If that's your question, I guess you could ask her a Harvard or Yale to comment on that. I think you know the numbers yourself and I'm teasing with you. But the reality is it, Emily, is that we always take succession very seriously at Salesforce. I've always had a strong successor in place. You know, that's a true statement. You follow the company very closely yourself. And I am that person. We have that person here at Salesforce and we continue to develop and grow all of our talent. That's a core part of our mission. We're actually getting headlines from Elliot as we speak. They're saying they've been in a very substantive dialogue with Salesforce that the announcements today show progress. So they seem to be liking what they see. I want to ask you about another activist investor shy of asset management. And you know, you and I have talked about your passion for social causes for many years now, strivers saying that you shouldn't be using Salesforce as a platform for such a social change that, you know, slamming the weakness, if you will, of the company. How do you respond to that? Well, you know, I have my employees backs and some of these folks have political agendas. And that's very unfortunate. And you can see it when all of a sudden there is a level of discrimination that shows up in a state or a country or by some action or employees did not warrant. And it's our job to be there to say leave our employees alone and that we will be there for them. We will always support them. We're going to do whatever we can for our entire employee base or our customers or partners or as you know the word very well, ohana, as being a Hawaiian yourself, that this means that we're there for everyone in our in our Salesforce family. And that doesn't suit everyone because there's folks who want their way in the world. And really, we just want to make sure our employees get the love and respect and dignity that they deserve. And that is always our highest priority. I'm glad you mentioned that because, you know, we we have Hawaii in common. And you've used that word ohana many times over the years and you also have critics taking shots at you for using it at all. How do you think about balancing, you know, not getting distracted from an activist fight, not losing? What makes Salesforce and the Salesforce Ohana, as you've called it, special as you go through this process? Well, as someone who I think you were born in Hawaii, right? Moyers daughter, born and raised. How do you feel about that? When I use the word ohana? Do you feel that that's appropriate and correct? No, I don't. I don't mind it. I don't mind it. But I'm not an activist investor so well. I think that they are making a lot of money today. And I think that that's what they like. These people are money driven. They like to make money. That's what they do for a living. That's all they do. And that that's great. That's appropriate. We also know that business can be the greatest platform for change and there can be a higher purpose to your work. Why you go to work? Why you put so much time into your work. I know it's true for you that your your work is a platform. Our work here is a platform as well. And we believe in work and business as a as a high purpose. And we're going to continue to add as much value that we can and to the world and to support our local communities as well, whether it's our children's hospitals here in San Francisco, our public schools or public parks. You know, we believe that. All of us are ohana and that our local communities, plus our employees and our customers and our partners, all of them are key stakeholders and that we're trying to practice stakeholder capitalism. We think this is the true practice of business. You mentioned Larry Ellison, of course, the founder of Oracle is a mentor. And I remember the days when you were staunch competitors and more enemies than for enemies. I want to hear that story. Who called? Who are you having? Mai Tais in Hawaii? Well, you really have a lot of Hawaii commentary here. Larry owns the island of Lanai. So that's the connection there. And I would say that, you know, I first went to work for Larry Ellison in 1986. He has been an incredible mentor to me. A friend. I couldn't be more grateful to him. One of the reasons that we're executing these great numbers is we are using Oracle's Martin playbook. He has been mentoring me, just as he has for 40 years on how to deliver a great performance. I couldn't be more grateful to him and his entire team as well. They're great partners of Salesforce. They always have been. He is. And, you know, I whether I whether he is are my partner, my whether he is my boss, whether he is my mentor, no one. He's my friend. Now, still, when you look at the numbers, this could be the slowest year of growth for Salesforce ever, and you have been at this a long time. How do you think about getting growth back? How do you feel about what we just heard from Elliot that they're liking so far, what you see? Well, who doesn't a case, he does deliver it 70 percent growth number and we're literally more than 10 percent growth this year, plus extraordinary margin growth that is, we delivered over four points of margin this year and four and a half points of margin are projected for next year. There's a lot to love there. And the cash flow is just extraordinary, all while delivering record low attrition, which speaks to our customer success and our innovation. So there is a lot to love in these numbers. And all of our shareholders are obviously pleased today with what is going on. I am. It certainly is one of our largest shareholders myself. And I think that's the most important thing that we did it not just great performance with great values, quarter values, and by not sacrificing who we are to make this happen.