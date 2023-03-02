Mirae Asset's Chadha on Markets

00:00

Between the Fed discussion and inflation and a China reopening story, I mean, which one do you focus on the most? This is I think, again, the last couple of months was China opening. The valuations are attractive and you knew there was a pent up demand coming out that came out in the numbers which came yesterday, the strong PMI numbers. I think both this pulp, the next big question is going to be, is this sustainable or not? And what happens with this continued tightening from Fed's rate hikes? Look, we've seen huge amount of tightening over the last 12, 18 months and inverted believe in the deal. Does such large something breaks. So that is the fear of the market that Fed is literally tightening because inflation has been sticky. So do we have something which implodes here or what happens or again, is fed kind of a tightening into a recession? So I think those are the debates, those other questions on minds of most investors. Do you think the conversation are under fed limits, the extent to which this Chinese equity market can rally? Oh, absolutely. I think if we see what's what's happened is over the last 10 years, China's accumulated huge amount of debt. So it will be fed. The economy is one day to high rates globally. What we are seeing is this pent up demand, which was the 5 percent of savings, 100 billion, which is going to get spend somewhere. The sentiment gets impacted and nobody knows whether 50 percent of the savings gets back into whether 70 percent gets banned or 80 percent of the spends. So I think go again. I'm sure it will weigh on mindfuck most can do as in China until both the 3 6 months. So that limits this recovery. How do you look at just positioning right now? Because in the Chinese markets, there's so much in and out among hedge funds. Right, that are really hard chasing these easy money, I would say. But for fund managers like yourself, they're still quite cautious about coming in. I mean, all the changes and traits that they that were attractive to China before, whether it's the demographics, whether it was this vibrancy and entrepreneurship, those things are kind of feeding as we speak as well. How do you approach the China sort of reopening story now? Absolutely. It's become a lot tougher than it was three years back. Obviously, over the years, the economies accumulated a lot of debt. What we've seen is those animal spirits, both from what can do what in a business. I'd get it back to the last two years because of the government measures. Some of these are getting worse. But look, it takes his own sweet time. You can't really do it at the flick of a switch. And the third thing is the US China tensions. We've got things eased in the fourth quarter of last year when we had this public accounting board giving a green check to the listing of the ideas and the audits sector. But it's kind of a comeback post this balloon into. With Secretary of state saying that China would have supplied toward the dual use equipment. So that's what investors are waiting because people had to write off huge sums in Russia. Do you think that real money's going to come back, though? I think no bad news on this front is good news. So people are going to wait for clarity. People are going to kind of see how things evolve between China and Russia, relationships and look. Would any of these islands hold these things would be supplied or what happened in the sanctions? So people would wait for clarity before committing about something? Well, to my question to as a follow up to Yvonne Man, I mean, what are you seeing as far as flows into your funds are concerned? That's one 2 as your base in Hong Kong. You're now in in New York, right. And I'm wondering what the conversations are around midtown, where all the bayside guys are around the China story. What are they asking you and what are you telling them? Okay. So, again, interesting thing. So to be fair, people miss this, that Ebola which happened in in China and some of the European stocks, November, December onwards, thankfully, we've a position with that. Our point was, look, things are very cheap and almost price for bankruptcy or being in the list. I think that's that's why you've got to step in, because these are strong companies, strong cash flow. So I think that's where that won't happen. But most investors were waiting for clarity, and I think that's where that Ebola was messed up. I did a road show. This would lead an early favorite, the European set of investor. They were very much investing, but forced that again, the US senator don't expect US Fed sounded a lot more hawkish than what we were expecting early this year. And I think that's where people people are holding back. And to be fair, the boards are dealing 4 percent. So that's a very attractive for people. So I think what most guys are doing is staying in bonds for for six to nine months of the year. And then they're look to your second point. Clearly, people from Hong Kong that asking me, are the U.S. investors biting the bullet? When are they going to come and invest in China? What are they thinking about China? And how did the discussion does look at how sustainable is this recovery going to be? We all know that that is going to be a big demand spurt, which comes. But what is lost is the follow through. The key questions on the minds of most investors is, is the capital flight will happen when the economy opens up as nobody talks about that. But that's a serious issue. So you want to look at capital flight and look, if they exports low down imports, pick up. Does it pressure? They put up pressure on the trade deficits for China. So that's a key question. And third is job growth. Wage growth is growth exec outsourced. So I think that a lot of questions from a medium. 