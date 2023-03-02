Kestra CIO Kara Murphy on the US markets

00:00

Did investors get ahead of themselves and where do we go from here, what will drive those gains in the next leg up? Well, I think what's interesting is that the Fed has actually been pretty consistent in its messaging. They've been saying that we're going to raise rates, we're going to keep them high or we're going to watch inflation in the meantime. Now, inflation's come in a little bit harder. But the messaging has been the same. It's almost like I tell my kids three times in a row that it's bedtime and they don't hear me until the fourth time. So I think the market has gotten a little bit ahead of itself early this year, thinking that the worst is all behind us. And now they're starting to listen to the Fed again, that the Fed is going to remain vigilant and there's still some more work to do. And Mike Wilson was saying that that China growth story is not it is not a global growth story, will not affect U.S. equities or their push higher. Does that mean that you should go overseas to the two non U.S. equities, given that we could see some more benefits in economies that are more reliant on China? We do think that there are some really interesting opportunities outside of the U.S. So yes, it's wonderful that China is reopening, but you're going to see slower final demand in the U.S. and areas like Europe. So once we look outside the US, we can find a lot of areas where either, you know, valuations are low and a weaker economic outlook is already priced in or you get ones, as you said, who are meeting more closely tied to reopening and China. And so Europe, we think, is a good example of that, where you have really attractive valuations both in comparison to the U.S. and compared to Europe's own history. And you will have higher dividends and you have lower earnings expectations. So you're being paid to really take the risk over there. I have to say, I loved what you said earlier about just, you know, the markets not listening, right. And it feels like the Fed has been nagging them about expectations more than we do for our own young children. But when it comes to, I guess, leveraging off that mismatch in the markets, do you see opportunities at the moment, given that the expectation is that there's going to be further bump in us when it comes to inflation, to rates and how investors react to that? Well, one good example is on the fixed income side, where, yes, we think there's a risk of the Fed remaining more vigilant, but the market's already priced in a very significant rate tightening. I mean, if you think back to 2022, the Fed had one of the sharpest and quickest Fed rate tightening cycles that we've ever seen. So that's all already in bond prices today. And we saw 10 years up today touching 4 percent. So you can actually find some really interesting opportunities in fixed income. We're looking a step out actually in duration a little bit here. And then also when you look at shorter duration, lower credit quality, you can also, again, be paid there to wait and take a little bit more risk. There's been a lot more interest, certainly when it comes to traditional haven holdings like cash, like certain spaces within the bond market. Do you kind of buy into the thesis that perhaps that's looking more interesting than just a traditional 60 40 portfolio? I mean, cash has always been an important part of an overall portfolio. But for many years it was just a place holder where if you were worried that there was a lot of risk in the rest of your portfolio, you would sit in cash. Today, we're back into what I would consider a more normal environment or cash is actually returning something. And so you have to be very convinced that you're going to make more than that cash return in order to hold a 60 40 portfolio. So we still believe the 60 40 portfolio is the right place in general to be over the long term. It failed us in 2022, but we think over the long term it tends to work. That said, cash is a pretty compelling or much more compelling investment today than we've seen in quite a number of years. So it's an important part of the overall diversification, but we wouldn't give up on the 60 40 completely. Yeah, and invade. You are saying that fixed income is looking more compelling at the moment and certainly you're moving when it comes to duration and you're looking a little bit closer at credit at the moment. Is this something that could change as the macro economic factors start to change as well? So certainly we saw, you know, take an example of the high yields where you're getting paid 8 9 percent on, you know, as or JFK ETF. That's a pretty attractive return that we haven't been able to see in quite a quite an amount of time. If the economy and final demand were to slow very significantly, then we would look to back off on those positions. But right now, where it looks like there's still a fair amount of momentum in those and a lot of those high yield companies, they have the duration of the debt that they have is fairly short. So they're pretty protected over the medium term. So we think that that's fairly, you know, at a reasonable place to be provided. We're expecting slowing in the economy in the second half.