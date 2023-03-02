Emotional Recognition | The Future With Hannah Fry Episode 2
Cars that can sense anger. Laptops that know if you’re bored. Can a new wave of artificial intelligence really read emotions better than a human? From a Scottish pig farm to the tech mecca of San Francisco, Hannah explores the latest artificial intelligence to figure out if the death of privacy could leave us exposed to greater threats or if a revolution in online investigative techniques could actually make our societies safer. (Source: Bloomberg)