Lawmaker Greenwich on Australian LGBTQ Equality

I speak to a lot of people and they say, well, you know, Australia's very progressive, we have gay marriage there now. You know, it's very open. And then you think of what the debate was like going into that. Is that still a lot of residual trauma for people? Absolutely. And had a happy city world pride to you and to everybody watching. You know, the website was a really tough time for the LGBTI community. The result of it, though, was very affirming. So what we learned was the majority of Australians support fairness and equality for LGBT Australians. What I think people want now is governments to take further action. Yes, marriage equality is so important, but there is still areas of law reform which which urgently need action. I think the Australian people sent a clear message during that postal vote that they want to see LGBT Australians treated equally in the law. And now it's really time for my colleagues at a state and federal level to really step up and make sure we remove all discrimination. It's actually quite extraordinary, I think, because you're you're obviously pushing for the removal of the ability for any form of these so-called gay conversion practices. It was quite extraordinary to me, I think, when it came up that this is still happening in some Australian states. Do you think there's any room for debate, given the other side is saying, well, you need to be able to have the ability to take religiously or otherwise counsel people who want to talk about those sorts of things? Look, the tension with a lot of these law reforms can always be protecting religious freedom, but making sure we're not impeding on the rights or welfare of LGBTI people. And a majority of Christians want to see discrimination ended against the LGBT community. And that includes a prohibition on things like dangerous conversion practices. These are still happening where people are being counselled to suppress or convert their sexuality. Some really cruel practices which can be done through through counsellors, medical practitioners or or church environments. What we're not talking about is prayer. And what we're not talking about is, you know, communicating the religious ideology or statement of faith that that will always be protected and should always be protected. What we're talking about is practices that cause harm to individuals, sustain practices that cause harm. And I'm really grateful that the leader of the opposition and the premier have both backed my call for this. What lessons do you take from your work leading the campaign for marriage equality when it comes to this new push? And do you expect pushback from wider society? You mentioned churches as well. Look, we learned through the marriage equality campaign that you can you can trust Australians to do the right thing that they love and value their LGBTQ brothers and sisters, colleagues and neighbours, and that they want to see all discrimination removed. And when it comes to a ban on conversion practices, I haven't I have not seen any large scale opposition to this. This is an important reform that sends a clear message that if you're LGBTQ, there is nothing wrong with you. You don't need to be fixed. And indeed, we'll put laws in place to prevent anyone causing you harm. It's a time for celebration right now when you have big events going on in Australia. But of course, at the same time, we have heard a lot about, you know, pink washing as well. Are you seeing that? What progress can be made on that front when you have the usual deluge of corporate logos jumping in? I welcome all those corporate logos and spot sponsors and supporters of our community. You know, corporate Australia was one of the first parts of Australian society to back the marriage equality campaign. And they showed great leadership throughout the campaign for marriage equality. You know, whether it is a small business flying the rainbow flag or selling cupcakes or supporting local charity through to, you know, we've got some amazing out gay CEOs in Australia with Alan Joyce at Qantas and Mark Coulter at Temple and Webster. Both of those give back to the community in so many ways and provide important leadership role models. So I'm really grateful to the support of the business community, for our community. And they do it for the right reasons to be good corporate citizens, to support their staff and to, you know, just also support their customers. I think it's I don't see this as pink washing. I see this is really important leadership. And arguably the corporate world has been ahead. Whether you want to be cynical or not about it, then government in a lot of ways when it comes to making progress. And in fact, we're looking at the 2022 Australian Workplace Equality Index, which again, a shocking statistic that over 60 percent of LGBT keep eye respondents said they felt the need to hide their sexuality or their identification in the workplace in 2022 in Australia. Is that something that you've felt across the political landscape landscape, which, of course, here in recent years has been more known for, you know, toxic headlines rather than ones that are embracing a. City. Yeah. Look, it's something we need to keep on. Keep on acting on, you know. We need to have those visible role models within within the corporate environments. You look at the example of Alan Joyce and Mark Coulter. But there are many other great leadership leaders who are who are openly gay. And it's important that we give them a platform. We celebrate their work and their contribution. But we also make sure that in all workplaces, people can bring their whole self, their authentic self to work and share that with their colleagues. Now, unfortunately, some of my parliamentary colleagues are sick to constantly attack the LGBT community. And we saw in the last federal election the former coalition government really making some cruel attacks on the trans and gender diverse community. That's one of the communities who have some of the highest rates of mental illness, self-harm and suicide. And it's so important that we work to protect them and support them. And I'm grateful that in the New South Wales government, we've seen record funding for the trans and gender diverse communities and their mental health and wellbeing. So we still have a long way to go, but important work is being done.