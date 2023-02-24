Live on Bloomberg TV

Lawmaker Greenwich on Australian LGBTQ Equality

As Sydney WorldPride Festival enters its second week, independent lawmaker Alex Greenwich discusses Australia’s path to full equality for the LGBTQ in Australia and his current work to outlaw gay conversion practices in New South Wales. He speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn in “Bloomberg Daybreak Asia”. (Source: Bloomberg)

