Geopolitical Futures' Fedirka on One Year of Russia's War in Ukraine

00:00

It seems that China and Russia's relationship is one where the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Sort of situation. Where do you see that going? We'll try to get more involved. That kind of finds itself in a very uneasy situation. The problem that China has is that it is not directly involved in the conflict, but it is heavily impacted by the stability of Russia. And so if we see a weak Russia, that instability can cause problems for China on its western border with Central Asia. We also see China in the middle of a problem with the United States in terms of the economics, differences and economic challenges that they have with one another. So if China were to get involved more directly in the war, it would risk a serious backlash from the United States. So while they on paper are supporting Russia, like you said, in the case of the enemy, of my enemy is my friend. There's very little that Russia can do to help China, especially in terms of the questions that China faces with its domestic economy. And so there's really no reason for China to stick its neck out for Russia when it's not going to get anything in return. And from a high risk of getting us back when the invasion by Russia started a year ago, I don't think any one of us thought that we would be talking about it for over a year now. Anderson, how much longer has this war to go? That is the million dollar question in general, the wars. There's two ways that they can. One is through the military defeat of one side or through a negotiated settlement. The military question right now is going to come down to how long can Ukraine and Russia keep on fighting in this regard? Ukraine especially becomes the question of how long will the U.S. and other Western allies keep supplying weapons to Ukraine? And do they ever come to the point where they supply physical troops? Right now, they're not doing that. Which means if there can be sufficient casualties on the Ukraine side, you'll see the exempt driving force to be able to go against Russia as a negotiated settlement. We're looking at how do these two people, the United States and Russia, are stable and in that regard. We haven't really reached a point where both sides could enter negotiations. They each want to come in from a position of strength, and neither one finds themselves with conditions on the battlefield or politically to start this. Now, despite the fact that even today, us yesterday in Australia, you have the Russian government say that they were open to negotiations with the United States. How meaningful is the US support? We have that very high profile surprise visit from President Biden to Kiev just a few days ago. How meaningful is that if they're not productive or more productive in a policy sense? Do you see that happening? So the meaning behind that visit, I believe, would be more about reassurance to Ukraine, to other eastern European countries, specifically Poland, that the United States does not have an interest in seeing a whole falling of Ukraine to the Russians. Now, it will take a lot for the US to commit more than what is doing now in terms of military aid that has to come down to the red line. Will Ukraine completely fall, if so, that the US take action? That also is a message to Russia. That is in that it says we still support Ukraine. We still have troops in Poland. And any moves that you to make on the offensive end, you know, be aware that the United States is still present. The United States is paying attention. So Russia needs to take that into consideration with its risk calculus that it can't do anything that would provoke the US to end terror more dramatically into the conflict in terms of more direct participation. China is really in a lose lose situation here. Right. Like it? You know, on the one hand, they're clearly in the process of decoupling from the US. So with Russia, there is the economic and tech and energy alternatives. On the other hand, they can't really do anything overtly to help Russia either. And you point out that they have very little in common. So is the end result that Beijing talks a bit but ultimately does nothing? I think in terms of his cooperation with Russia, it's going to be more rhetorical than it is concrete action. What it will continue to do are things that they've already been doing in terms of trade, energy purchases, things like that, which have not caused the US to really take any stronger action against China right now, which Beijing needs most, is economic support. And the US is really better positioned country to help Beijing with that. That's not to say that Washington's going to completely change his tune, but if Beijing wants to have any chance at improving its economic relationship with the United States, it cannot afford to take more aggressive action by supporting Russia directly in Ukraine.