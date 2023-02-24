Live on Bloomberg TV

Geopolitical Futures' Fedirka on One Year of Russia's War in Ukraine

February 24th marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Geopolitical Futures Director of Analysis Allison Fedirka says the US and Russia both have reasons to seek a negotiated settlement, but domestic political considerations are making it difficult for either side to enter talks. She speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)

