Defiance ETFs Jablonski on the US Markets

00:00

So short term, your cautious. How are you positioning right now? Good evening and great to be with you tonight. Well, I think that, you know, there are a lot of good arguments about why there will be uncertainty and volatility this short term. We saw some of the key inflation data numbers coming in a little bit hotter than expected. Jobs remain hotter than expected. And the Fed was really on this mission to keep rates higher for longer, to bring inflation down to 2 percent. And because we haven't seen a linear decline this month, kind of took us out of that January rally, although it was a better bet, our close for the markets. What I think in the short term is uncertainty and volatility. But I also think that there are great opportunities just to, you know, pick up stocks that you plan to hold for a couple of years. And I think that whether or not we get a soft landing or a hard landing or no landing, a lot of this is going to play out within the next 12 to 18 months. And I think that four time horizons beyond that, when the Fed has pause and potentially has pivoted, you know, you're going to see stocks at much higher valuations and prices than they're trading at today. So it's a good time to scoop up some of the equities that you were looking for exposure and get. When it comes to valuations, particularly in light of what we've seen so far, any foreign earnings basis, do you think we're getting more to a reasonable level because there's still very much a school of thought that looks at this as being still very expensive, at least when it comes to developed markets? Yeah, it's a great point. Heidi, I think a lot of names are actually are actually probably inflated and overpriced. No, I think a lot of the cash flows and investment went into some of the more protective defensive types of names like Staples and things like that. And I think that, you know, those names have actually quite rallied a bit until last year. So you want to look at some of the names that were knocked off of their pedestal. Semiconductors, for example, is a great place to be. And I talked with you both about the video on AMC the last time I was on and how those names were off, more than 50 percent off of their 52 week highs. And they have a shot of coming back. And, you know, sort of lo and behold, in the video, earnings sounded great. The outlook sounded really positive. But what's really great is that these stocks are still far off of their 52 week highs and they're now just at the beginning of a major revolution in artificial intelligence and machine learning. So, you know, you want to start looking at baskets like quantum types of baskets and types of baskets that give you exposure to these names that are going to, you know, essentially build out this A.I. concept, machine learning, where so much spending is just bound to go to the next five years. Semiconductors are going to be a big part of that. Tech call. But we have some really big headwinds in this sector. What are you expecting? Yeah, there have been really big headwinds in this sector. I think a lot of it was over. Over. Over. Above inventories and things like that. Slowdown in gaming. But I think it's going to be that there will be leaders in the packs. If you look at some of the top semiconductors out there in terms of where they play. I think the names that are most involved in areas like Data Center, which is down from its highs but still up Nvidia, you saw eleven percent growth year over year data centers, gaming. It's starting to pick up a little bit. But again, the names that have a key role in things like electric vehicles, driverless cars, smart cities, you know, 5G connecting the way we communicate in both urban and rural America through speed and lower latency and things like this. I think, you know, you look at the David Ingles M.D., Taiwan, semiconductors, some of these top holdings really in a lot of the semiconductor indices. And again, the machine learning A.I. related types of funds give you exposure to these things that are poised to grow. And Sylvie, in the energy sector, you're looking at hydrogen. I was in Chile looking at the green hydrogen projects. They're really fascinating how you think synthetic fuels out of this new technology. Yeah, it is actually really fascinating. I think it's been something that we've all been reading about and thinking about talking about for years. But it was also a bit of a pipe dream up until the last year or so where you actually started to see hydrogen being applied and used by companies. So, you know, first of all, you have you have so many Taylor Riggs here. You have Inflation Reduction Act. You have global energy commitments to go carbon neutral from from each country around the world by 2050. We have to change the way that we sort of use and consume power, energy, electricity. Hydrogen can actually make up twelve percent of our electricity use per the Renewable Energy Agency right now. That number is zero. It's already being used to power backup plants for Microsoft factories, Amazon factories. You know, some of the cranes in the warehouses that they already use. So this is actually a space where you're going to look at names like Plug Power, ITN, Ballard, perhaps companies you've never even heard of. And, you know, you're going to start to see people sort of picking up these baskets to find the winners here in terms of the full application of hydrogen as an energy source being deployed in our ecosystem and globally. To thematics that of attracting a lot of exuberance right now, the China reopening and a I what's kind of the most meaningful ways to get exposure for you? So I think for the for the China reopen. You know, there's some good. It's good, too. I always look at ETF when it can't sort of see the clear winner. But I think that a theme will play out really well. And I think I like where they're like a China tech story that gives you exposure to things like A.I. and gaming, but also, you know, the retail consumer getting out there and spending. And then in terms of a I mean, we you know, we look at a quantum computing ETF, which which I believe is a great representative of A.I. and machine learning. You have stocks that hover everything from graphics companies to semiconductor companies to companies like IBM and Microsoft and Amazon that are actually making these investments, or perhaps even HP and IBM that are building quantum computers that will allow machine learning a data processing to happen in order for a to actually come to fruition. So there are so many different ways that you can get access to A.I.. So I think looking at these types of baskets is really important.