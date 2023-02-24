Credit Agricole and Capital Economics on BOJ Policy

00:00

Kathleen, really huge debate right now on whether or not we're going to see that shift in policy. Absolutely. There has been so much pushback. Let's start with Governor Kuroda, who is on his way out of office in a big debate in the markets among economists. Let's dive right in. So I want to talk a start with you, because a recent Bloomberg economic survey showed that 70 percent of the people we spoke to say, no, they could start the normalization even by a tiny step as early as the April meeting when Mr. Waiter is going to take over. But what about the concern that inflation isn't going to stay high? What about some pushback from some of the political forces in Mr. Kishi, this team? Why do you think why are you so sure it's going to start as soon as April? Well, there's there's a range of reasons. I mean, the first reason is that yield curve control has always been a marginal policy. The impact of lower long term bond yields on Japan's economy are pretty small and the cost of defending the policy are increasingly large. So so you have big distortions in the bond markets and the Bank of Japan's aim in December of of easing or improving the functioning of the bond market. But widening the target band has clearly not being met because they have had to purchase ever larger amounts of bonds. So this policy is looking increasingly unsustainable. And the other factor is that the government seems to be pushing quite hard for a change. If you read the background of where does nomination, it's clear that that Matt Miller rejected the job because he wasn't willing to reverse the decades of the decade of loose policy that he had been implementing, says Kid. The government is pushing for a job because the yen is very weak and that is pushing up inflation and undermining real household purchasing power and weighing on the government approval rating. All right. Could you get to go next? Are you those are some pretty powerful arguments. And certainly the fact that way Sisi does seem more unsustainable. You're that you're in the minority here. You don't think they're going to start tightening till next year? Why? We do not expect any Maria Tadeo tightening the measure fell from Bank of Japan. No bank goes apart, even under two kinds of pressures. The first structural difference in oppressor Japan. The steel structure, a different added pressure because the corporate sector, the saving rather than investing. So Japan, the fresh and military convoy from or by sea rather than domestic demand recovery and a second, the government, the pressure to offset government policy go awry. It is still to maintain Iben IBEX, including aggressive monetary policy. So I believe the government we told you about this our policy go dry in June this year. We think a governmental way to keep this bear nomics policy. So we did not think because they were to change that policy to tapering. If you. And of course, we continue to hear it now from Kosovo, where they're speaking in parliament right now, saying that the building's current easing is appropriate, that they will still take time to achieve sustainable inflation. Underlying inflation is expected to rise gradually. How could you could you really address some of the issues that Marcel was talking about, especially when we saw that attack on Jeebies? Does that concern you that we might not see markets waiting for the BJP to turn hawkish? The government and WSJ thinks this rainbow is not sustainable. So you freshmen could come back to the level below 2 percent, which is bunk of which upon sample CPA targets because you said domestic demand recovery is very, very weak. Still excessive. Saying that in a corporate setting is depressing up on domestic demand. So government, maybe it was under way, think CPI will be where it would be at 0 2 percent the next year. So the CPI is not sustainable. And also the longer time year. The now zero point of five percent. That is our party media JCB target of the B or J. But in the second half of this year, we expect it to be a we just stop tapering and also grow by raising even the pressure and the pressure will be weakened. Then I think I think a lot of pressure on the BMJ, would it be weakened to then? I think B LJ is able to maintain a little bit of 25 percent the upper limit. We are just getting more lines from the nominee in Kosovo, whether they're speaking in parliament. They'll be closely coordinating with the government if he receives that approval that the Bank of Japan needs to firmly support the economy with easing, they're aiming to achieve sustainable inflation. If approved, the current easing measures are appropriate and will still take some time to achieve sustainable inflation. So I'm curious. We've been talking a lot about this idea of what is the phrase, immaculate disinflation, the idea that you can bring down inflation and still manage to avoid a hit to demand. Do you think that's possible in Japan's case, given how extra complicated the settings are? Inflation will definitely come down later this year simply because a lot of the boost has has been driven by the weaker yen and this stretched energy prices soared on the services front, NASDAQ says. On the domestic front, there is much price pressure, but we are seeing now some signs that wage growth is accelerating. And our analysis suggests that this is increasingly driven by that. Actually, it's kind of like a wage price spiral in its infancy. So you can see that the the strongest growth in wages is happening at the lower end of the income spectrum. So those households are the least able to cope with. Rising prices are now pushing very hard for strong pay hikes and employers in a tight, tight labor market are willing to grant them. Increasingly, this this domestic inflation is starting to gain momentum. It's not clear whether it will become. It will force a reversal of policy. But the other argument I'd like to make is that the Bank of Japan has been arguing that the weak yen is largely negative for Japan's economy. So if if the yen were to strengthen again its knock as a result of abandoning yield curve. It's not clear that they view this as tightening. It's quite possible that it would review this actually as an easing of policy because the yen would strengthen. And the sharp surge in import costs has been weighing on the profits of households and weighing on household incomes would reverse. At this stage it's probably probably neutral, you might say. I just want to ask you kind of follow up on something that has been here implicitly, and that is that the politics of this because the the the very large RB coalition within the LDP is thought to be against a lot of moving away from monetary easing. And it's partly because they've already got a big budget deficit. Defense spending is going to double. There is a reluctance to raise taxes. It means you have to sell more bonds. In other words, keep the money, keep the yield, keep the rates low. That seems to be one of the arguments here. What do you think? You're right. I mean, 46 ISE, right? The more important down WJ nominations that June in June, the government will rebase economic policy. It's a measure of the NIKKEI dry and still, as they are saying, they have to keep up with nomics, including the now aggressive monetary policy and to maintain leadership in the debate over Democratic Party. We do not think the Prime Minister actually though we did change its policy, go dry. So under a political pressure, it is very difficult for Bill to exhibit Covid monetary easing. Yes. I saw you jump in here, please. I would like to say. I think she facing took two opposing forces on the one hand, yes, within the LDP. There's a large share of lawmakers that would like to keep a loose policy in place. I think among the population, those loose policies are increasingly unpopular because they're resulting in a very high inflation. And that is that is why she has approval rating has plunged. I think she does is fighting for it for political survival. And I think he has the walkabout type line between securing support within the LDP, but also pushing up his approval rating. And we think at the moment he has more an eye on the approval rating rather than on securing within LDP support. So it could be in terms of the question of inflation and wages. This is a very important issue as well. Governor Kuroda has said that the increase this year has to be at least 3 percent on average. It's looking pretty good so far. If wages are strong in the short fall, the spring wage negotiations. Is this another reason to support Marcel and others view that the normalization could come much sooner rather than later? Yes, our wage is very important in a district or Springer to negotiate either stronger than the usual but the one program. Some auto companies are still struggling with business. So you though large companies could increase. So wage it a lot. Some auto company can not write everyday. The wage eats you know it so much. So we think RTS years splitting the NIKKEI negotiation to base a salary increase is only 1 percent rebel. So below a 2 percent inflation target. So 3 out of wages, still a negative and also 4 of this year. Some auto companies have to pay back debt until the government supported smaller companies to hold the debt so they did not have to pay back debt. But from this year they have to start to pay back. So I think if. B or J. Makes IBEX monetary tightening we think is up on credit cycle. Could be bad. Barely. He could be very weak then that the way to stop your party you freshmen at the next year's wage increase. So we think a b OJ I think to stay. We continue to hear from CASA where they are right now speaking in parliament. Very interesting thing that came up. He's saying that he was very surprised by media reports of his nomination on February 10th, that he was actually asked by the government to be governor nominee on February 13th, Marcel. Does this give credibility to the reports? No, he wasn't really the first choice for governor of the building. And if that's the case, does that mean that perhaps the government was not necessarily seeking a shift away from its crime policy? And what what I've read is that the bank asked Mumia first and he rejected it because he wasn't keen on reversing his policies. That said, that's the reason why they had to look for one outside also. The other the other options were were seen as too dovish by being too hawkish. By the by the by the by the LDP sold. That's why it's minus things. That's why they chose to wear it. ISE. I still think that there was there was a push towards a shift in policy. It's just that the people was first asked to do that. We're not willing to to do that. It. Does that does that then potentially portend a more complicated dynamic between a waiter? If he does eventually become the next Bank of Japan governor and that relationship with the government in terms of how this precarious, narrow path is potentially followed. Marcel. Yes, I guess I mean, I think at least initially we will will follow instructions. I mean, I think it's pretty clear that the government wants to appoint him initially with with an agenda. And the agenda is to to to to talk about and yield crowd control. I think we saw the same thing when Ben Corrado was appointed. It was very clear that obviously someone who would implement a very loose policy and a bit that way, of course, as as long as he is in power and the less you have that, the less he will it will make his own decisions. So at some point, yes, there may be tensions, especially when it comes to, as you previously said, when it comes to raising interest rates, how far could it could interest rates rise? What would be the impact on government finances? I think that there may be tensions further down the line.