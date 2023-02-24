Live on Bloomberg TV

Credit Agricole and Capital Economics on BOJ Policy

Takuji Aida, Chief Economist at Credit Agricole CIB Japan, and Marcel Thieliant, Senior Japan, Australia and New Zealand Economist at Capital Economics, discusses their outlook for Bank of Japan's policy path. They speak with Shery Ahn, Haidi Stroud-Watts and Kathleen Hays on "Daybreak Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)

