China Is Tactically an Interesting Place to Be: Port Shelter IM CEO

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] You also see in your notes, you can't run, you can't hide. This is the only way to see invested in this inflationary environment. Well, we don't know for that. It's a fact that prices will actually fall. Well, this is the the wonder of being an investor, isn't it? Is you have to take the rough with the smooth. And if assets go down in general, as we saw last year, both bonds and equities went down. Investors have to be invested. You know, that's your job. You're supposed to be there. And you also got to be careful of the whiplash, as we saw in the last quarter of last year. So now you can't run. You can't hide. You just have to design portfolios in a way that you think they're going to be robust and in a way that you think that they're likely to survive. Some of the things coming down the pipeline, I actually think at the moment you have to think outside the box because there's so much consensus thinking in the market at the moment that you're not going to get anywhere by following that particular line. So if we're worried about inflation continuing to stay elevated, that could mean higher yields, higher U.S. dollar as well. Yes, I think so. The figures with inflation is now we're starting to say, well, hold on. Maybe it is a bit stubborn. It went up to 7 percent, 8 percent, 9 percent, and it's going to go down to 2. There's no way it's going to get out to 2. You know, we're seeing now and certainly in the service sectors that inflation is in some areas out of control. It's not really being reflected in many of the official figures. You can see it's still in double figures in the U.K., close to double figures in Europe and still something like 7 percent in the US. Of course, it may go down to five. But if you look at that over the last few years, you know, five per cent compared to the 2 per cent we had over the last two years. There's an awful lot of space under that curve. So that has to be built into markets sooner or later. So, yes, that's why on bearish, whichever you bearish for geopolitical reasons as well. Of course, we saw, I guess a reminder that even if we do manage to get kind of competitive guardrails in the US China relationship on some of these sensitive matters like data security, we saw early this week the reporting about Chinese ISE is being told to dump these big four accounting firms. Does that weigh on the ability to to have the visuals to be able to invest into China? Well, I think in general terms, if you're looking at the guardrails, I think that's likely to happen. I don't think we're in such a serious situation. Yes, there's a lot of discussion between the US and China, but I don't think we're in the kind of situation that they're just going to turn their backs on each other. There are huge economic links. They won't go away. So I think guardrails will come into place. And I think both parties are are treading around each other in terms of investing into China. Yes, it's going to be more difficult. The Chinese themselves have now got quite a close control over their economy. About as close, but as difficult to get into China as I can remember when I was a young lad in the in the 80s, for instance, when he was still quite difficult to get in China, that's going to be restrictive, I think, in the next year. Having said that, I think the Chinese economy domestically will do well. There's plenty of Covid revenge spent to come through. And tactically, China is still a very interesting place to be in the same time. You know, we're also grappling with the fallout from Madani and Hindenburg. Right. Hong Kong is now looking at what's going on with Tonic. Are you seeing that we're entering a new type of volatility and potentially with more of these short seller hacks? Well, I think short sellers attacks have always been around. They're likely to be more intense if the market's fragile, because, of course, if you go for a company that maybe does have relatively weak fundamentals, you're probably going to have quite a bit of luck because the market's looking really at a risk on bases. So I think tactically, if you look at what happened with Adani, the stock had gone up enormously. It was ripe for a fall. And people are looking at these opportunities all over the world in order to take advantage of them. And it's easier to take advantage of them in an uncertain market than in a bull market. So I think, yes, we are likely to see more of those, but only because the environment is more, if you like, applicable, more adaptable to that sort of thing happening.