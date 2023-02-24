Live on Bloomberg TV

China Is Tactically an Interesting Place to Be: Port Shelter IM CEO

Richard Harris, chief executive officer of Port Shelter Investment Management, explains why he thinks investors should stay in large-cap and inflation-proofed small-cap stocks. He also discusses the political tensions between China and the US, the state of the Chinese economy, and the implications for the country's financial assets. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

