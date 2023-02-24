'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (02/24/2023)

00:00

Very good morning, welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud. What's in Sydney? We're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York on Shery Ahn. The top stories this hour. The S & P 500 holds a they sell off as tech stocks lead gains. Investors awaiting key U.S. inflation data to gauge whether a soft landing is on the table. Ali Baba, host Its first profit growth in 2020 is a reins in spending, but the future remains uncertain for China's tech titles. And the U.S. readies a new two billion dollar security package for Ukraine. Let's discuss what lies ahead. The war enters its second year. Take a look at how U.S. markets closed. Today was a really volatile session. But stocks managed to finish in the green with the S & P 500, in fact, finishing above its support level of 4000. Of course, we had data today, too, showing a very resilient labor market again. And of course, we're headed to more P.C. data, perhaps showing the core and headline inflation accelerated again. We're talking about tech. Also leading the gains are we had also treasuries rebounding a little bit on the 10 year yield finished below the three ninety level with the dollar also falling from that seven week high. But of course, it's all about the right path for the Fed and expectations of where we're headed there. We also had oil prices are really rebounding a little bit above that seventy five dollar level. And this would really halt that longest losing streak of this year, Heidi. Yeah, we aren't seeing potentially a halt to the losing streak when it comes to Asian markets as well, Shery Ahn, let's take a look at how we're shaping up in this part of the world for the final Friday session of the week. Australian features are snapping three days of declines. We're seeing just a very modest rise of a tenth of 1 percent, but we expect to see really very little change at the start of cash trading in the next hour. The Aussie dollar dollar is holding just above sixty eight US cents. We saw the greenback turning lower, slipping from that seven week high after the growth warnings that we got from the US economic outlook out of JP Morgan, as well as Larry Summers. That, of course, really helping drive the lower tone when it comes to Treasury yields as well. So we'll be continuing to watch what happens when it comes to Asian effects today. Given the weakness of the greenback, Kiwi stocks are down by just about a tenth of 1 per cent and unchanged at 134. Well, the billionaire quant investor Cliff Stearns is warning the US stocks are vulnerable to a macro shock if inflation doesn't stage a spirited decline, as traders expect. He said the markets right now are very expensive. I would say the stock market and value versus growth have come back decently, but the world is way too quick to see one year and go. All right, we're done with that. We fixed it. They had 10 years of going the other way. So I think both of those. I think we're probably still on a bubble and cheap versus expensive. I wouldn't call the overall market a bubble anymore. I would just say it's a very expensive market. Well, our next guest says things and also promising in the short term at least defines ATF, CEO and CIO salvageable. And Blonsky joins us now from New York. Sylvia, always great to have you with us. So short term, you're cautious. How are you positioning right now? Good evening and great to be with you tonight. Well, I think that, you know, there are a lot of good arguments about why there will be uncertainty and volatility this short term. We saw some of the key inflation data numbers coming in a little bit hotter than expected. Jobs remain hotter than expected. And the Fed was really on this mission to keep rates higher for longer, to bring inflation down to 2 percent. And because we haven't seen a linear decline this month, kind of took us out of that January rally, although it was a better bet, our close for the markets. What I think in the short term is uncertainty and volatility. But I also think that there are great opportunities just to, you know, pick up stocks that you plan to hold for a couple of years. And I think that whether or not we get a soft landing or a hard landing or no landing, a lot of this is going to play out within the next 12 to 18 months. And I think that four time horizons beyond that, when the Fed has pause and potentially has pivoted, you know, you're going to see stocks at much higher valuations and prices than they're trading at today. So it's a good time to scoop up some of the equities that you were looking for exposure and get. When it comes to valuations, particularly in light of what we've seen so far, any foreign earnings raises. Do you think we're getting more to a reasonable level because there's still very much a school of thought that looks at this as being so very expensive, at least when it comes to developed markets? Yeah, it's a great point, Heidi. I think a lot of names are actually are actually probably inflated and overpriced. You know, I think a lot of the cash flows and investment went into some of the more protective defensive types of names like Staples and things like that. And I think that, you know, those names have actually quite rallied a bit until last year. So you want to look at some of the names that were knocked off of their pedestal. Semiconductors, for example, is a great place to be. And I talked with you both about the video. And Andy, the last time I was on and how those names were off, more than 50 percent off of their 52 week highs. And they have a shot of coming back. And, you know, sort of lo and behold, in the video, earnings sounded great. The outlook sounded really positive. But what's really great is that these stocks are still far off of their 52 week highs and they're now just at the beginning of a major revolution in artificial intelligence and machine learning. So, you know, you want to start looking at baskets like quantum types of baskets and types of baskets that give you exposure to these names that are going to, you know, essentially build out this A.I. concept in machine learning where so much spending is just bound to go to the next five years. Semiconductors are going to be a big part of that tech call. But we have some really big headwinds in this sector. What are you expecting? Yeah. There have been really big headwinds in this sector. I think a lot of it was, you know, over over overbooked inventories and things like that slowdown in gaming. But I think it's going to be that there will be leaders in the packs. If you look at some of the top semiconductors out there in terms of where they play. I think the names that are most involved in areas like Data Center, which is down from its highs but still up Nvidia, you saw eleven percent growth year over year data centers, gaming. It's starting to pick up a little bit. But again, the names that have a key role in things like electric vehicles, driverless cars, smart cities, you know, 5G connecting the way we communicate in both urban and rural America through speed and lower latency and things like this. I think, you know, you look at the videos, M.D., Taiwan, semiconductors, some of these top holdings really in a lot of the semiconductor indices. And again, the machine learning A.I. related types of funds give you exposure to these things that are poised to grow. And Sylvie and the energy sector, you're looking at hydrogen. I was in Chile looking at green hydrogen projects. They're really fascinating how you think that synthetic fuels out of this new technology. Yeah, it is actually really fascinating. And I think it's been something that we've all been reading about and thinking about talking about for years. But it was also a bit of a pipe dream up until the last year or so where you actually started to see hydrogen being applied and used by companies. So, you know, first of all, you have you have so many talents here. You have Inflation Reduction Act. You have global energy commitments to go carbon neutral from from each country around the world by 2050. We have to change the way that we sort of use and consume power, energy, electricity. Hydrogen can actually make up twelve percent of our electricity use per the Renewable Energy Agency. Right now, that number is zero. It's already being used to power backup plans for Microsoft factories, Amazon factories, you know, some of the cranes in the warehouses that they already use. So this is actually a space where you're going to look at names like Plug Power, IBM, Ballard, perhaps companies you've never even heard of. And, you know, you're going to start to see people sort of picking up these baskets to find the winners here in terms of the full application of hydrogen as an energy source being deployed in our ecosystem and globally. To thematics of attracting a lot of exuberance right now, the China reopening and a I what's kind of the most meaningful ways to get exposure for you? So I think for the for the China reopen. You know, there's some good. It's good, too. I was. Look at each. When, you know, it can't sort of see the clear winner. But I think that a theme will play out really well. And I think I like where they're like the China tech story that gives you exposure to things like A.I. and gaming, but also, you know, the retail consumer getting out there and spending. And then in terms of a I mean, we you know, we look at a quantum computing ETF, which which I believe is a great representative of A.I. and machine learning. You have stocks that hover everything from graphics companies to semiconductor companies to companies like IBM and Microsoft and Amazon that are actually making these investments, or perhaps even HP and IBM that are building quantum computers that will allow machine learning a data processing to happen in order for A.I. to actually come to fruition. So there are so many different ways that you can get access to A.I.. So I think looking at these types of baskets is really important. Sylvia Jablonski, always good to have you with us to find CTF CEO and CIO with an outlook on the markets. And we do have breaking news at the moment. We're now hearing that the U.S. Justice Department is preparing a suit to block Adobe's 20 billion dollar deal for Sigma. Now, this is a case expected to be filed as soon as next month, according to people. Speaking to Bloomberg, Adobe actually had a meeting with the DOJ yesterday. The antitrust division, we know and the President Biden has been concerned the deal, which would be one of the largest takeovers of a private software maker, would reduce options for design software used by creative professionals. So now Bloomberg has learned that the DOJ is preparing this antitrust lawsuit, seeking to block Adobe's 20 billion dollar acquisition of Startup Sigma. And we are now seeing the downside for Adobe stock. In after hours trading. Let's now get to Vonnie Quinn with the first for the headlines. Funny. Sherry, thank you. Washington says Beijing may have given Chinese companies the green light to help Russia in its war with Ukraine. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the so-called dual use support has been non-lethal and almost certainly approved by the states. Meanwhile, Bloomberg sources say the U.S. is planning a new package of what it calls security assistance for worth about two billion dollars. Indonesian finance minister is 3 million. Amanda Lang says creditor nations must make progress on debt restructuring talks. She says poor and developing countries need some breathing room after the pandemic. Debt woes top the agenda of 20 finance ministers as they meet in Bengaluru until Saturday. This is the area in which the credit there. Whether this is the traditional Paris club, as well as a new credit that like China. This step in and start to discuss because this country dividend admits a space on their own fiscal. In order for them to serve the debt, which is not at the cost of their own survival at this very moment, China is reportedly considering appointing veteran bankers to Hudson as its next central bank governor. The Wall Street Journal says Yu's appointment would be a change from the previous two BBC governors who are academic economists. Current Governor Egan is widely expected to step down after approaching the usual retirement age, where senior officials President Biden is nominating former MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga as a surprise pick for World Bank president. Nominations to replace David Malpass opened Thursday, but final selection may not come until May. The US is the bank's largest shareholder and its candidate traditionally takes the top spot. Washington wants the lender to focus more on global issues such as climate change and public health. Well, coming up next, revelations that Deutsche Bank has stopped buying parts of Credit Suisse at least twice. We'll get more on our scoop in just a moment. You want to actually came in at nearly forty seven billion yuan or around six point eight million or billion dollars, rather. So revenue also coming in a little bit better than the median prediction as well. But as you say, these these numbers here, they're partly a reflection of Ali Baba's efforts to rein in costs. And part of that also does come down to the number of employees that it keeps on its books and those job losses as well coming through in the last quarter, losing around 4000 headcount. And that takes the total annual reduction to around 20000. So that does obviously support margins in the short term. But the question, of course, is where they're going to generate this longer term revenue drivers from. Is that why we saw Chinese ADR, Zimbabwe, a horse today really down? And what will then be the big growth drivers of the future? Yes, Sherry, the question here really is around how it can start to monetize further its cloud computing division, because this has been one of the areas that has really looked to as the future profit growth driver in the past. But this one, he was a little bit anemic coming in with growth of 3 percent. Still, it did come up in the earnings call that mid to long term development strategy. And Alibaba is yet another company out there really looking to a eye to drive exponential demand for its computing services. This is follows the likes of Nvidia, for instance, another company that did well in after hours, just based on its push into a I and other area. Of course, that did help offset was the sales that we saw in the core Chinese commerce division because this area looked a little bit weaker. We still are seeing a lot of Chinese consumers really reluctant to put their money into their pockets deep into their Covid savings. What are we hearing about? And of course, that's always a big question with the Alibaba. Yeah, that's right. So we saw that profit drop really accelerating in the three months ending September, falling 83 percent. So it contributed around one hundred and forty five million dollars to Ali Baba's earnings. That was through the numbers. The filing that came through in this report. So that does translate to an estimated around 3 trillion yuan of profit for and in comparison to the prior quarter. Here we're looking we saw a drop of sixty three percent. So, yes, it is a further acceleration. But a lot of good question marks and consensual plaguing this company, specifically around the regulatory outlook for it because it is still waiting for a company licensee that would allow it or give it the green list sherry to proceed with its listing possibly in Hong Kong. And I know they're in Hong Kong with the latest on Alibaba. Bloomberg has also learned that Deutsche Bank looked at buying parts of Credit Suisse's assets before the Swiss bank announced its overhaul last year. Look, Su Keenan joins us now with more on this. And so sources say any buying by the bank is now on hold. It appears that way. This source is saying it could also be reactivated if Credit Suisse does put more assets on the market. People close to the matter of telling us that Deutsche Bank, the German bank, was looking very closely at specific Credit Suisse assets that might have been put on the market as recently as last fall, right after Credit Suisse announced in October their dramatic restructuring or revamp of operations. Again, that was put on hold on the revamped Credit Suisse came in the wake of billion dollar losses and high profile scandals such as the blow up of our cargos and the green sale debacle. Now, we're told Deutsche Bank analysts to analyze closely individual businesses such as Credit Suisse's asset management and the wealth management units, we're told. Those are areas that Deutsche Bank is looking to grow within its own bank. Sources also say the plan inside Deutsche, who was to be able to move quickly should attractive parts of Credit Suisse come onto the market. Again, all of that on hold at this point. It does appear to be the second time in recent years that Deutsche Bank CEO has brainstormed about a potential move on this Swiss bank. As you may recall, a key part of the official reorganization at Credit Suisse involves divesting its securitized product business while spinning off its capital markets business. But it did stop short of further significant sales. What's the latest when it comes to revamp? Well, the consensus appears to be that Credit Suisse is major reorganization has done little to resolve the crisis of confidence that has really been plaguing the bank for some time now. You're looking at 80 yards, which are down year to date. And if you look at the big picture, the two year chart for this Swiss bank shares, they've lost about two thirds of their value over that time. Analysts remain concerned about Credit Suisse, his ability to pull off a complex overhaul, particularly amid huge deposit outflows, departure of key staff. And in contrast, you've got Deutsche Bank recently reporting the highest annual profit in over a decade. So it appears that German bank, from what we're being told, waiting on the sidelines and watching as Credit Suisse goes through its reorganization process. Su Keenan there with the latest on those big banks. You can get more in this group and other stories you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminal subscribers go today. You go. You can customize your sending so you only get the news on the industries and the assets that you care about. A quick check of latest business headlines this hour, shares in Hong Kong stock exchange operator finished flat, parrying earlier gains after snapping six straight quarters of sliding profits. HK X reported a profit of three hundred eighty million dollars, up 11 percent on year. After prolonged drought of listings and slumping trading activity picked up at the end of last year's China abruptly ended Covid 0. The key variable that we're watching carefully is what's happening with the China reopening trade in the sense that we've seen that that has been much faster than expected. The natural trend is that investors are quite bullish on the fact that this this this reopening is going to generate quite a bit of growth from this part of the world that many investors have proven their position in the past. How to make tectonic tumbled in Hong Kong after a little known short seller questioned the company's accounting methods. About four billion dollars in tectonics market value wiped out after you year so far to research said that it was shorting the stock in a 60 page report released on Tuesday. They operated anonymously and did not reply to a request for comment. Netflix has lowered subscription prices in over 100 countries, mostly lower income regions where they have fewer customers. The price cut is expected to impact over 10 million subscribers in markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. The streaming giant has already reduced prices in India and other Southeast Asian markets, where growth has been slow. Boeing has temporarily paused deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets as it analyzes the fuselage components. The FAA says it's working with the plane maker and deliveries will not be resumed until the issue is addressed. The Dreamliner has been plagued by production issues after the company discovered manufacturing flaws in carbon fiber components. Meanwhile, Boeing plans to end production of the fighter jet that thrilled audiences in last year's Top Gun maverick. The company will stop making the F A 18 Super Hornet in late 2025 after it hands over the last one to the US Navy. More than two thousand of the jets have been built over 40 years. DFA 18 has been eclipsed by Lockheed Martin's newer stealth. The F 35 heavier minerals first half net income jumped more than tenfold from a year earlier from eight hundred and forty four million U.S. dollars. The Australian lithium miners revenue soared to about one and a half billion. US declared an interim dividend of 11 Aussie cents per share, its first since going public. Kobra owns the world's largest independent hard rock lithium operation. We will be speaking exclusively to the pope or a seer, Dale Henderson, later on. Glenn Beck was Asia. That 245 ppm Sydney time, Heidi. Take a look at how Asian markets are shaping up. We're looking at Kiwi stocks, really not doing much right now after gaining ground in the previous session. The Kiwi dollar was slightly stronger right now, holding about 62 U.S. cents level. Of course, this week we had the RBA NZ raising its key rate by half a percentage point. They'll be really slowing this piece of tightening. We're very much watching what's going to happen with Australian stocks coming online after three sessions of losses. We see more consolidation already in the Aussie dollar is at sixty eight US cents. It actually edged slightly higher from that seven week low given the dip buyers started to emerge. The key focus today, Japan. It's coming back from holidays and the Japanese yen. Also after two sessions of gains is around the weakest level since December. Now we continue to watch the CPI numbers out today. Those are the national headline numbers. We're also going to get the BFG governor nominee cause or whether in parliament today. So it will be really interesting to see what bees do because a 10 year yield breached the 1/2 percent policy ceiling twice this week already. Right. And don't miss an interview would be OK. Governor Chung Yong today as well. Of course, we watch the Cosby very closely as a Korean one led those gains in Asia in the previous session after the Bank of Korea kept the option for more rain hikes to curb inflation open, although they did pause for the first time in a year that three point seven, five, three and a half percent. That's 240 p.m. Hong Kong time, 540 p.m. in Sydney, only on Bloomberg. The White House is narrowing its search for the next Fed vice chair. Sources say contenders include Fed officials Austan Goolsbee and Mary Daley and Morgan Stanley, says Carpenter. The process is under way to replace Lael Brainard, who became President Biden's top economic adviser this week. A defense official says the U.S. is increasing its small contingent of troops that train local forces in Taiwan. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the US military presence on the island would grow to as many as 200 people from 30 a year ago. It's likely to further strain relations with China, already tense over the war in Ukraine and the recent U.S. downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon. The London Metal Exchange will reopen NIKKEI trading during Asian trading hours from March 20th. Asia trading has been suspended since March of 2022, when the LME cancelled billion dollar transactions as it was hit by a short squeeze. The reopening should be an important liquidity boost for a market that has struggled to recover after last year's crisis. New criminal charges against some Mark Gurman freed have been unsealed in New York City. The counts include commodities and securities fraud. Prosecutors allege the RTX co-founder and two unidentified co-conspirators illegally sought to influence cryptocurrency regulation by donating millions of dollars to Democrats and Republicans. The 30 year old pleaded not guilty to earlier fraud charges and faces trial in October. A Los Angeles judge has sentenced Harvey Weinstein to an additional 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The disgraced former movie mogul was ordered to serve the Los Angeles sentence after finishing the twenty three year term. He is serving in New York for sex crimes. It means the 70 year old will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Gill will use, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg, Heidi. Well, there are growing calls to address the global debt crisis, making headlines at the G. 20 finance chiefs meeting in Bengaluru. Indonesia's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Barati, told us more about the crucial role of creditor nations and the new World Bank leader in easing the debt burden of developing nations. He's already discussing about this debt situation of many, especially poor and developing country, as you said. And this is the area in which the credit there. Whether this is that traditional Paris club as well as a new creditor like China. Should really step in and start to discuss because this country dividend that it needs a space on their own fiscal in order for them to serve the debt, which is not at the cost of their own survival at this very moment. So, yes, this is going to be very critical after three years self-defined to me and now the recovery is even harder. Is everybody joining together at the table? Well, the communication is there. What I am. I've tried to establish the mechanism in which all the credit there is going to be able to then talk and provide a good, transparent detail so that we are going to be able to provide a fair share for a market that Indonesia is not the creditor. We have much better. But we also see because our presidency last year, we have this concern to getting the ability of many developing countries to be able to recover debt themselves. We're just talking about the leadership change at the World Bank. Should it continue to be an American, given that 80 percent of growth this year will be driven by developing nations? Well, the role of the bank definitely is going to be very important, especially under the current circumstances. First BOVESPA to me, which required a lot of support from them working the a different man bank like the World Bank. Second, the recovery process is not easy for many countries. The Florida have a huge debt burden. Fiscal space is already shrinking. So the effectiveness of the bank to address issue the global public concern like climate change is going to be very, very important. So what we need is a president with this credible and competent enough that it will basically be just known in the development area. The second one is, of course, the one that get the full support from both shareholder and borrower. And the third one is the leadership skills, so that they are going to be able to boost the morale of the staff using all the resources within the bank, which I know is very, very important and significant, significant in there. So they are going to be able to provide the best services for many crime guns and addressing a global issue. Three million Angel wanted Indonesian finance minister in their. Jamie Diamond sees the U.S. economy facing a tough time ahead. Let's discuss from morning calls and bring in on the bell and bell. He's saying that we're going to face some scary stuff in the U.S. economy. This issues around trade, migration, the outlook for China. And he says that that degree of uncertainty is what is making him so nervous. He said it's a lot higher than when you look back to a historical averages. But if you change on now, suddenly those investor nerves are really playing out in the junk market as well, because we have seen that multi week slump in junk rated debt. And this chart he is showing just how much investors have been taking out of funds that invest in this space, because you can see the outflows last week topping six point one, two billion dollars. That is the third highest reading or outflows on record. Heidi, a lot of that as well down to that uncertainty. Just broadly, but also about where the Fed ends up, because to echo what Jamie Diamond said last month, he sees a 50 percent chance that rates are going to go as high as 6 percent. So what are the implications for Asia and particularly when it comes to the yen? Yeah, well, we're going to get a good rating on the way to when he speaks before parliament later today. But Akkadian is one that still really focused on that you differential between the Fed and the Bay OJ because they say Akkadian, that rates could actually top perhaps as high as 7 percent. In that scenario. They're saying that we could see the yen moving back to one hundred and forty five per dollar. That would be around a two decade low for the Japanese currency. So a lot of concerns here around the outlook for the Fed at where it ends up. And of course, that will have huge ramifications, Sherry, for other central banks as well. Maribel, let's actually talk about that other central bank like the B.O. Gee, the Japanese government's pick for central bank governor starting a series of hearings finally as lawmakers consider his nomination. This, of course, with strong market expectations of a policy change to come. Our global economics and policy, Andrew Kathleen Hays is here with the leaders. What are markets and elected officials hoping to learn from Kosovo with them, where policy goes next? Which, of course, he can't tell them, but he's not even in the seat yet, but hints because we haven't heard much from him yet as he gets ready to accept this nomination, which he already has, and see if he can get through parliament. Now, first of all, with Mr. Gray, that he was at the board, remember, from 1998 to 2005, he has been a very well-known, well-respected academic ever since then, active within conferences and advising the Bank of Japan. He is known to everyone there. But we don't know what he thinks. Over the last 10 years, people say he's barely written about monetary policy, including the BMJ. So it's a mystery at this point. One of the questions at the top of the list is will he be the same urgency to normalize that? How to hukou corrode the outgoing governor felt when Mr. Obey, the former prime minister, nominated and then got him in this seat? That was a given. With Mr. Way that we don't know, obviously, top of the list, yield curve control. Do we get any sense? Is he in favor of maybe widening the ban, making a little bit bigger so we can contain some of the bond market volatility more easily or just eliminate it all together? Presumably he may just sort of talk around that he may not even know. And furthermore, he's got to be wary of moving the markets. What does he think about a weak yen? Some are saying go back to about 145 and the dollar yen, the JCB market. Again, this is a big question because at the upper range of the band and zero point five has been tested, lady the beat lately, the DOJ has had to buy more and more bonds even over the last couple of days. Does he support a policy review? No, he should. The prime minister has already come out in favor of that. He thinks it's time. It's about 10 years old. The accord between the government in the BMJ, that's going to be a big question, his credibility as a communicator. People think he is a good communicator. He's been an academic, a lecturer, and knows what he thinks in front of parliament, though, with some tough questioning. How does he hold up? That's another one. Is 2 percent inflation sustainable? This is a big question. Is it today the national CPI supposed to come in around four point three percent on the core that takes out fresh food. What does he think about that? And finally, higher wages. Do we have to see at least 3 percent on average or even higher on the shuttle? The spring wage negotiations were in the midst of them now in order to even think about normalizing policy. These are all the kinds of things we're going to be looking for. Certainly the investors, the markets will now remember the ruling party. The LDP has this very strong majority. There's little doubt that he will get approved ultimately. But the questions and answers for people trying to figure out where this this next be OJ will go is going to be important. Yeah, and we gleaning any signals from current BMJ officials like Covid, for example. Well, you know, Governor Kuroda made it pretty clear certainly at the January meeting after the December surprise tweak when he doubled the yield curve, the white RTS banned from point to five on either side of zero to zero point five that he's staying. He's staying with a position he has taken. It's too early to stop monetary easing. We don't know if inflation is going to be sustainable of 2 percent. He thinks it's been too much. Driven by commodity prices, import prices. And that is going to fade. Now, a board member who is going to be there under this way, the NIKKEI says the need for the policy review, which is a very important question. If you open the door to a policy review, you're opening to so many the basics of corroded nomics. He says it will be determined by wages, prices and the economy, how they're performing. There's no sort of mechanistic tool or signal that they will get to go down that path. So nothing big. And definitely the biggest comments we're going to get from here on out are going to be from Mr Oliver. Kathleen Hays global economics and policy editor there. We have much more ahead when it comes to the Bank of Japan. Well, we debating the policy path with two economists who hold hugely contrasting views on when tightening should begin. And of course, a reminder, we also speak with the OK, Governor Tung Yong to go over there hawkish hold and discuss what comes next. That's 540 p.m. in Sydney on the on Bloomberg. Friday marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg Television spoke with NATO Secretary-General Anders Stoltenberg about the conflict and Russia's recent decision to pull out of its last nuclear pact with the US. First of all, a world out nuclear arms control arrangements, agreements, risks leading to more nuclear weapons. I mean, we need to understand that this is part of a pattern. Not so many years ago, Russia walked away from the iron treaty and the IMF treaty banned all intermediate range weapons. And now they are starting to walk away from the new start agreement, banning or regulating the number of of of long range weapons sold. More nuclear weapons, of course, makes the world more dangerous. And that's exactly why we need the agreements. That's why we need the transparency, the inspection they do facilitate. And that's also why the Russian decisions to violate the FTSE to to to suspend the new START treaty. These are reckless and dangerous decisions. Secretary-General China looks set to become more engaged in the Ukraine crisis, either through a peace plan or, according to us, even through providing arms to Russia. What would the arrival of Chinese weapons on the battlefield mean for NATO? That will be a big unserious mistake by trying lives, they start to provide lethal aid to to Russia. So far we haven't seen that happening. But we have seen signs that China is considering to provide military aid to Russia. And we are watching closely. And of course, China should not do that, because then China will support an illegal war of aggression against a sovereign, independent state in Europe, Ukraine and China. This would be a blatant violation of the U.N. charter. And China is a member of the U.N. Security Council. So they should not violate the U.N. charter. And on that sector, Mr. Strong, from the allies of United States and others. Now, it was NATO's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, speaking with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua to discuss more on where the war is headed as it enters its second year. We're joined by Alison for the director of analysis and Geopolitical Futures. Alison, good to have you with us. Should we start where that conversation with the NATO's secretary general left off? It seems that China and Russia's relationship is one where the enemy of my enemy is my friend sort of situation. Where do you see that going? We'll try to get more involved. That kind of finds itself in a very uneasy situation. The problem that China has is that it is not directly involved in the conflict, but it is heavily impacted by the stability of Russia. And so if we see a weak Russia, that instability can cause problems for China on its western border with Central Asia. We also see China in the middle of a problem with the United States in terms of the economic spread differences and economic challenges that they have with one another. So if China were to get involved more directly in the war, it would risk a serious backlash from the United States. So while they are on paper are supporting Russia, like you said, in the case of the enemy, of my enemy is my friend. There's very little that Russia can do to help China, especially in terms of the questions that China faces with its domestic economy. And so there's really no reason for China to stick its neck out for Russia when it's not going to get anything in return. And from the high risk of getting us backlash when the invasion by Russia started a year ago, I don't think any one of us thought that we would be talking about it for over a year now. Anderson, how much longer has this war to go? That is the million dollar question in general. The wars. There's two ways that they can. One is through the military defeat of one side or through a negotiated settlement. The military question right now is going to come down to how long can Ukraine and Russia keep on fighting in this regard? Ukraine especially becomes the question of how long will the US and other Western allies to keep supplying weapons to Ukraine? And do they ever come to the point where they supply physical troops? Right now, they're not doing that. Which means if there can be sufficient casualties on the Ukraine side, you'll see a big dense fighting force to be able to go against Russia as a negotiated settlement. We're looking at how do these two people, the United States and Russia, stable and in that regard. We haven't really reached a point where both sides could enter negotiations. They want to come in from a position of strength, and neither one finds themselves with conditions on the battlefield or politically to start this. Now, despite the fact that even today, the US yesterday in Australia, you have the Russian government say that they were open to negotiations with the United States. How meaningful is the US support? We have that very high profile surprise visit from President Biden to Kiev just a few days ago. How meaningful is that if they're not productive or more productive in a policy sense? Do you see that happening? So the meaning behind that visit, I believe, would be more about reassurance to Ukraine, to other eastern European countries, specifically Poland, that the United States does not have an interest in seeing a whole falling of Ukraine to the Russians. Now, it will take a lot for the US to commit more than what is doing now in terms of military aid that has to come down to the red line. Will Ukraine completely fall when it says that the US take action? That also is a message to Russia that visit in that it says we still support Ukraine. We still have troops in Poland. And any moves that you make on the offensive end. Be aware that the United States is still present. The United States is paying attention. And so Russia needs to take that into consideration with its risk calculus that it can't do anything that would provoke the US to end terror more dramatically into the conflict in terms of more direct participation. China is really in a lose lose situation here. Right. On the one hand, they're clearly in the process of decoupling from the US. So with Russia, there is the economic and tech and energy alternatives. On the other hand, they can't really do anything overtly to help Russia either. And you point out that they have very little in common. So is the end result that Beijing talks a bit but ultimately does nothing? I think in terms of his cooperation with Russia, it's going to be more rhetorical than it is concrete action. What it will continue to do are things that they've already been doing in terms of trade, energy purchases, things like that, which have not caused the US to really take any stronger action against China right now, which Beijing needs most, is economic support. And the US is really the better positioned country to help Beijing with that. That's not to say that Washington's going to completely change his tune, but if Beijing wants to have any chance of improving its economic relationship with the United States, it cannot afford to take more aggressive action by supporting Russia directly in Ukraine. I listen for DAX, really great to have you with us, director for analysis at Geopolitical Features. And do tune in for Bloomberg special coverage, One Year of War. That's at 5:00 p.m. on Friday in Hong Kong, 8:00 p.m. if you're watching here in Sydney. AXA has unveiled plans to buy back as much as one point two billion dollars of its shares as the insurers reported higher underlying earnings. The Paris based firm intends to complete the purchases by the end of the year. The insurer is refocusing on its underwriting business while reducing its reinsurance unit's exposure to natural disasters by IBEX for us. Part of the capital management strategy we always have a look at. Is it better to invest into the business in particular and organically, or is it better to buy IBEX shouts this time and this is always a decision that comes every year. The board of directors have taken has taken the decision to go for a buyback, and this is a true sign of confidence of where we are today. Ali Baba's profit surged better than anticipated. Sixty nine percent after it reined in spending and narrowed losses abroad. The e-commerce company cut about 19000 employees in 2022. Its revenue rose two point one percent in the December quarter, just ahead of projections. The anemic sales growth underscores tricky economic conditions after China abolished Covid restrictions, sources say. Deutsche Bank looked to buy parts of Credit Suisse's assets last year, including its assets and wealth management units. Although Credit Suisse plans an overhaul in October, the German lender could revive the project if the Swiss bank considers disposals again. Goldman Sachs is offering its richest clients access to a special multibillion fund raising round for Stripe. The payments giant, this trying to raise billions to cash out veteran employees, restricted stock units and pay off a looming tax bill. Sources say the structure of the offering is unclear as the information is not open to the public. These are the stocks are watching when trading opens in Australia in just about five minutes time. The Australian Agricultural Company could move. A company may prove to be a beneficiary of Brazil's suspension of beef exports to China. Alcan, Brambles and Australia Finance Group are also likely to be active in trading as well. They've all got earnings releases today. Also coming up in the next hour, we'll take capital markets tells us why they believe recession is the next phase of the cycle. Mercado Leverett, CFO, also joins us to talk through earnings. And we get a take, a look, a closer look at LGBTQ equality.