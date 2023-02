00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This is coming at a time when you think Chinese markets have really kind of, you know, taking a breather for the last few weeks or so. What do you think is driving that is? Is it the technicals or is it the geopolitics? Yeah, I think the geopolitical issue is definitely a key reason they created this market volatility. And we think when it comes to the geopolitical tensions in the medium to long term, when it comes to the US China relations, confrontation and competition will be the key words. And the US will continue to impose restrictions on China, especially on the technology front. So investors to really take this into consideration when they are doing that, long term estimates towards China equities and even global equities. And we does think globalization and decoupling will be the key theme in this new era of emphasizing national security and economic security. Okay. So what does it tell you about this rally? Those is an opportunity to buy on these dips or do you think it's time to take some profits to after the rally we've seen? Well, obviously, wealth management. We have a bullish view on China this year. And we do think the reason pullback creates opportunities to get more decision. So for us, we think investors really underestimate how strong China's recovery can be this year. And at RBC Capital Market, we just published a research last week trying to quantify the the speed and scale of China's reopening. And, for example, the public transit data. Right now, we are checking the data of 10 major cities in China. And the single average data of this 10 cities now is above 100 percent of pre 2019 level. So the recovery CAC annually came in very strong. So we have Goldman Sachs coming out with a note saying, look, there is more juice in this market because, you know, what we saw in the last few weeks of 2022 was really more about multiple expansions. Yes. What needs to come next in this in this rally is earnings that have to deliver. Yes. Is that reopening theme going to translate to better earnings for the later part of this year? Yeah. We think the first part of market rally from November to January was mainly driven by valuation rerating. And now the second part of market upside will merely be driven by the earnings upward revision sold for the fourth quarter earnings announcement. Right now, it's still coming, coming in a little bit weak, but we think that actually priced in the one off a fact from the December reopening. And then going into this year, we have a very low base effect, a very easy comparison. And companies will continue to benefit from the recovery this year. So we are likely to see very strong earnings growth this year and that will drive the market higher. Yeah, we got Chinese tech earnings that kick off this week. What are you expecting in terms of that sort of consumer recovery? Do you tilt toward still those tech names? Yeah. So we have a preference was consumer names. We think they will continue to benefit from the reopening. And we also like the large tech names because we think that's those will be the stocks that are especially for international investors. They would like to buy those names when they want to invest in China equities. Okay. What about when it comes to housing, then? That's still kind of the big I guess you could say wild card, whether we actually see physical demand picking up in that in that sector. Is that a big concern still for you? We are seeing very encouraging signs coming from the China property sector, for example, for the seven cities. New home prices, they actually stabilized in January. They stopped falling to jobbing for 16 consecutive months. So we think the physical market recovery is actually very positive. Off to solve the funding issue for many property developers.