[CC may contain inaccuracies] Seems like you have geopolitics, you this Fed repricing is basically adding to the dollar and we're basically wiped out the losses for this year. Yeah, absolute. I mean, we're upside risks dollar now. Well, there is because the market still thinks there's a outside chance that the Fed could still cut rates by the end of this year. So if you get this further validation that the Fed is pushing back against it, saying the minutes this week and another raft of strong U.S. data. Well, that positioning could could unravel and still support the dollar a little bit. So so our view is that, look, there was some complacency starting the year, just how fast the dollar had fallen and we weren't that comfortable with it. So for us, we're going through this chop phase. I was gonna ask you what is a chop phase? It's one where the market actually has to take a breather and reassess the risk, like the dollar can't keep falling at the at the pace that it was from from late last year. I mean, that was just a very outside move. So as a result, you kind of have to take into account what the Fed is saying. We have to take into account how quickly China can reopen all these uncertainties, geopolitical developments, and that's helping to rein in the dollar and giving them some temporary support. But ultimately, we don't think it's going to last the chop to the floor. That's right. When is that going to go back? How has that trigger to flip back then? Well, I think yeah, that's a good question. So basically what will happen is we think once we have a bit more certainty to these uncertainties. So when the Fed is actually saying, you know, we're comfortable with the level of rates where we think it's appropriate and certain additional modification in terms of, you know, inflationary pressures coming down, some greater visibility on China's recovery. So going into, say, late first quarter, second quarter, that's where we think that the renewed decline in the dollar will start to take shape. That's a story that, you know, that affects markets are notoriously difficult to predict. But when everybody seems to have the same narrative, that's exactly what it tends to happen. And that's what we had at the beginning of the year, that everybody was a dollar a dollar bet. I don't know if everyone is a dollar bear. I think again, I think I think people have been falling over themselves because they've actually popped this this dollar bubble very quickly. And then I think people were caught off guard. Our views. Don't be surprised. It could end up being a lot weaker than what people are thinking towards end of this year. There seems to be this kind of narrative now maybe becoming more consensus about an immaculate landing that there's been no landing. Leave the concept. CAC. Yvonne Man. Do you subscribe to that view? We've gone from hard landing fears to maybe a soft landing to no landing. I think people are making up the narrative as they go. That's the nature of markets. Know look, I think I think overall, the way that the kind of the tea leaves are coming out of the soft landing view is it's got some credibility. I mean, the US is actually looking a bit better than when people were. We're worried about a few months ago, as you said, China is showing signs of recovering and even Europe has been surprising. More on the upside. Hopefully that's validated by the manufacturing and other serious service sector PMI this week. That's that's good news for the global economy or less bad compared to what we had in 2022. What about the Asian currencies? I mean, the dollar's weakness is actually I helped out the central banks, done some of the heavy lifting for them. How does it all play out against you? I mean, of course, it's going to depend on whether you have a current account deficit will surplus. Well, it's been a very bumpy ride for a lot of Asian currencies just in the last month or so. Again, for right and for right reasons, because the market has had to think differently about the Fed, that they're not necessarily done. And they're not meant to be cutting. And as a result, you know, Asian currencies have been facing the pressure. But as said, I feel like that's a temporary adjustment. And also, let's be mindful that we're going into the not too distant future, China's NPC, where there's probably like to be a fairly positive message about how to get growth up and running. And that could bring a bit more idiosyncratic optimism back into these regions currency. We were just talking about, you know, there's probably a lot of liquidity with some net injections as well. What does that tell you when the PBS stands? Well, I think from from a policy stance, they just want to know it's no surprise. They want to make sure that liquidity example and to ensure the recovery is is forthcoming. So I think I think it's a fairly prudent stance at this point. But as I said, you know, when I want to think about that, that's actually a fairly constructive outlook for for a lot of Asian currencies. Thai baht or other ones that are proxy stories. Yeah. If I recall correctly, you turned into a pound and somewhat less. It's a euro bull. End of last year. Where are you with these majors? Well, we still think that there's going to be gradual upside unfolding through the course this year. I mean, one of the first interviews we had back in early January. Like, we don't love the euro. Don't half of the British pound they own or they go up by default rather than merit. But still, there's some positives coming through that, as I said, growth hasn't been as bad as what we thought. So they can keep grinding hard. So our target for euro is still 115 for the end of 2023. Sterling versus the dollar up one point three years. Or they may look like they're in a tough position right now. But it is a lot of a lot of runway until the end of 2020. We're saying the BMJ could be that wildcard this year, though, right? Macro wise, we know who's been nominated. Has that changed your view in any way of how policy is going to play out this year? Well, it was a surprise to me in terms of the nomination, and because I think most people felt that my meal was going to be the likely person come in. But now it's kind of throwing a stun grenade, so to speak, into how to think about the outlook for policy. And I think what sense did you get because you're in Japan last week. So what sense did you get for that? I think people are still trying to digest, you know, the backdrop of this candidate. You know, back in the day, he was considered by some as a dove. But I feel that, look, if you were a dove many, many years ago, a leopard can change its spots. There's no shortage of six up bankers that have changed it. And it's hard to be any more dovish than when Kuroda has been either. Right. You could say probably true in terms of where the opportunities are. Do you focus more on JI? You tend to focus more on Asia effects this year? Well, again, sorry, it's a very good question. I keep saying that. But I think that there is a very important building. Blocks have been developing in Asia, talking about China, talking about Japan. And if the remember the yen, huge anchor currencies in this region are stable to strengthening, as you would expect, then the spillover to a lot of other Asian currencies should be net positive. So I think. Yeah. Asia is very much on the radar for us. What could up end all this? I mean, of course, if the war gets even hotter in Ukraine and we see more belligerence between Beijing and Washington, I mean, is the dollar than the haven, essentially? Well, look, we can't we can't look past that. Right. I mean, because if there was another big energy shock and that led to new terms of trade deterioration for Asia or elsewhere in the global economy, then yes, we'll probably feed into into a stronger dollar for longer. Another another situation could come back to the Fed if the Fed ends up having to raise rates even more than what's already priced into the market for the end of July. That could also upset the apple cart. Does that mean that there's a potential still to to have a repeat of what we saw last year in terms of volatility wise, or are those things kind of things are improving? I'll never say never. It's not not wise, but it is a risk, of course. But it's it's the risk to my central case that is eventually we're going to go into a new regime for the dollar and that it will be resuming its decline. OK, the chops that I chop and then the fluff, the chop and the flop.