Bokeh Capital Partners' Forrest on US Markets

How much of a difference will that make, because I find it really interesting, the narrative now that the markets are being supported by the fact that the economy is resilient, when that could actually mean that the Fed sees higher for longer. Sure. Well, the first sign of warning in February and apparently the market brushed it off at first was that hot jobs number. That said, January created half a million jobs in the US. Now, I think that needs an asterisk next to it. There's a whole lot of massaging of those numbers that go on to try to account for seasonal adjustments and models being what they are. Well, they're not the truth. They are a reflection of the world. So you have to take all of this information, CPI, unemployment rate, all of the numbers that seem very precise. They're very imprecise. And the Fed is using them to make decisions. So that's where the cautionary tale comes in. So when you're looking at all of the data combined, are you seeing a soft landing ahead and what that. What does that mean for your investment mindset? Are we talking about perhaps some more upside for some of those stocks to have run up a lot since in the last year or so? Sure. Well, I think some of the favorites will never come back. You know that. Especially the ones that benefited from Covid. Oh, I don't know. Let's just pick on pellet time. That probably isn't going to return to its glory days. But there are companies that will probably even outgrow what they did in the recent past. And that's because their products and services are used. Right. It's a world that is going to grow. Whenever we're in times like these where we don't know the direction of the market, the direction of the economy, and then we have the geopolitical concerns building up all around. People get nervous and don't really have a longer term view. And I think that's the healthy way to go is planned for a long term holding as opposed to trying to trade your way to riches. Came me, you played a long time investor when it comes to tech, but that's never really gone out of style for a year. What are you liking at the moment in terms of still being able to find some value? Sure. I like the semis because I still believe in the power of 5G G to be able to allow companies in particular, not necessarily consumers expand how they drive productivity or their employees. And I really think that that is going to be a driver of new devices, new software. And of course, the hardware that supports it. So that's why I like semis. I especially like a M.D. right now and something that helps people make semiconductors. A company called Synopsis. Kim ISE, obviously, you know, as we speak, kind of just where everyone wants to be to the point is over exuberance and perhaps more about the possibility and the potential of this rather than the current application. What do you have different ways that you like to get exposure to that? Well, again, I'd say the probably the best way is through buying the delivery mechanism, which is silicon in video. It could be that the way to go. But there's a lot of companies out there that are over promising with a I can do. And I know I was a software engineer. Guess what field I was in A.I.. So I am encouraged by a lot of things, but discouraged by people over promising.