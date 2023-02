00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This was a pretty dramatic drop in earnings, I have to say, more than about a billion dollars down on the previous corresponding half. There wasn't a sort of one off items that may have led to this. What what happened? Well, even what we've seen is we've seen a normalization of pricing from the extraordinary levels that we saw in F 22. The disruptions in supply chain, Covid, etc. drove steel prices to levels that they'd never seen in the history of the industry, quite frankly. So what we've seen is more normalization of pricing levels. And I would say that eight hundred and fifty one million dollars. But for BlueScope, for the first half is by any historical measure, a pretty darn good result. So where we're forecasting a softer outlook, prices will continue to soften over the next six months. But the company is in fantastic shape. And really it's a story about returning to more normalized levels of earnings. OK. So it's kind of is this kind of the new normal that and things can actually sustain in this way, I wonder? Because you've also cut your forward guidance. Should shareholders be worried? No. No. We don't think so. I mean, one of the reasons we manage our business as tightly as we do from a cost perspective always might make sure that we have a very strong balance sheet and we still have 600 million dollars of cash at bank. So the company is in very good health, but we operate in a cyclical industry and there's times when prices are very strong and profits are high and there's times when prices aren't so strong. And that has an impact on your reported earnings, of course. So maintaining a strong balance sheet, keeping a focus on our cost position, making sure that we're competitive in the markets that we operate in is is a key part of how we manage the business going forward. So not it's not something that shareholders should be concerned about. The Australian government, though, is about to hit you with a safeguard mechanism. This is effectively basically sort of like a emissions trading scheme as a major emitter. How concerned are you by this? Well, we're working collaboratively with the Australian government. The White Paper for the safeguard mechanism was put out just a few weeks ago in the early part of January submissions. And our submission on that white paper are due, in fact, this Friday, Friday, the 24th of February. So we're in the consultation phase. The government's got a good understanding of the constraints that we have as a steel company with the readiness of technology. They're very aware of the role that we play as a domestic manufacturer. The importance of sovereign capability. And we're having we're having very constructive conversations with the government about what we think a safeguard mechanism should look like and reflect those industries like ours, like the steel industry globally that are hard to abate. And how are those negotiations go? There are a lot of lobbying going on right now. And is there still sort of any sort of agreement, I guess, on what is that sort of a good standard of a safeguard mechanism? Yeah, it's very early days of one. As I say, the submissions aren't even true until this Friday, the 24th. So when I'm talking to you, unfortunately, the timing of the results and the submissions have just clashed. So I'm talking to you at a time when we haven't even put our submission in yet to the federal government. But the federal government is very aware of the important role that we play as one of Australia's largest manufacturers. And the conversations to date have been very encouraging. And you're also exploring possibilities, right, for making green steel, including this GV with Rio Tinto to make using hydrogen. How serious are you about this sort of project and with the new emissions trading scheme? Is that likely to boost investment into the space? Yvonne, we've recognized for many years now and have our own targets and goals around emissions, a 2030 target, 2050 net zero goal. So we'll we're very aware that the role that our industry has to play as an industry that by definition the chemical process that we go through to make steel emits carbon. So we've invested in this for many years now. In fact, it's always been a part of the way we operate. You get to work every day and try and work out how you use less energy, how you more efficient, how you make your footprint smaller. That's all part of just being efficient and continuing to grow and develop as an organization. So we've always had a mantra around how we can be more efficient and that goes to carbon efficiency as well. We have an interview with Rio Tinto where we are exploring with them a very large player, obviously a supplier to us. We're exploring the opportunity around direct melting technologies. It's a very early stage. But like the rest of the steel industry globally, this is not just a BlueScope issue like the rest of the steel industry globally. We're committing funds, resources to look for breakthrough technologies that will allow the industry to transform from the traditional blast furnace, steel making processes to lower emissions, steel making processes. And Mark, I'll get more maybe on some of the macro picture here right now. ISE says we are at a China show. I know China is a small part of your revenue, but it has a reopening story there. Impacted the business in any way. Are you seeing an expansion of demand since the borders reopen? We have a fantastic business inside China. You're right, it's only very small, but we have a fantastic business inside China and that business performed very well for the half. In fact, a record result of business is very focused around particular industrial segments that have been quite strong, not withstanding some of the some of the challenges for the for the Chinese economy. The reopening of the Chinese economy very important from our perspective, not just because of the potential impact that it has on our business in China, but China being the largest still, Mike, on the planet. Very important in terms of the role that a strong Chinese economy has on the steel industry in the region and the ASEAN region in particular. So I'm very encouraged by the reopening of China, and that is a good outcome for the steel industry. We haven't seen too much in terms of the physical market, the real estate market in China pick up yet. Mark, you take a look at the rest of the world and you're seeing Australia and us are building approvals have basically been on a decline. Housing starts as well as central banks have started to raise rates. How negative is that for your business? And do you see any signs of improvement? Yes, sir. Firstly, I just clarify. We have basically no exposure to the residential markets in China or North America. Our markets in those areas are very much focused on industrial and commercial. We have a store, we have a strong exposure to the Australian residential market. And what we've seen with those numbers of owners is them come back to the more normal long run averages. So during the the Covid pandemic, a large amount of government government stimulus was put into the market for the homebuilder programs. Enormous backlogs were seen to develop as there was just not enough capacity within the supply chain to meet the demand that was there. From a residential construction perspective. So, yes, we've seen those numbers soften. But what they've softened and reverted to more long run averages. And from our perspective, as I said right at the start, 850 million dollars of a bit more than a million tonnes of steel sold into Australia in the first half. Those numbers are historically good numbers for BlueScope. There's just been a little bit of a surprise, I suspect, or some sticker shock from people who haven't realised that what we're coming from are extraordinary highs and back to more normalized levels of activity and earnings.