'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (02/20/2023)

00:00

A very good one. Welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud, was in single I'm role is in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York. I'm Shery Ahn. The top stories this hour. Ties between Washington and Beijing remain strained as Secretary Blinken exchanges blunt messages with Wang Yi in Munich. North Korea fires another missile, prompting the U.S. and its allies to hold joint drills in a show of force against Pyongyang. And it's a big week for Asian central banks would rate decisions due out of New Zealand and South Korea. Markets also bracing for a slew of economic data and Fed speakers. Take a look at the close on Friday here on Wall Street. Of course, we do have Monday away on the holidays, but the picture was pretty mixed. We're talking about the S & P 500 losing ground for a second session, but the Dow actually gained ground. So we had a little bit of bargain hunting coming in from investors, really focusing on that narrative that we are seeing a more resilient economy than a soft landing might be possible. But that, of course, at the same time implies we might see the Fed remaining aggressive. We had Treasury yields falling in the Friday session, but the Treasury curve has really been and a picture of resilience when it comes to the 10 year yield being above the three eighty level, the two year yield above the 460 level. We also have the dollar close to erasing all of the losses for this year. And we're seeing a really pressure on crude prices as well. It's been really bad dynamic between. Are we going to see a more energy demand coming from China? Are we going to see a more resilient U.S. economy when, of course, supplies are also piling up Bill? Yes, Sarah, there are just so many questions and I'll just in terms of what we say from China, where the Fed goes as well. Has there is that prospect of a no landing coming in where we have elevated inflation over the coming few months? But in terms of how we're setting up in this session today, well, we are mixed but muted. There will be probably the two Casey girls are watching. So we have New Zealand just online looking like this. Australia also guiding for a flat start to the day in the currency space. We are seeing the greenback, as you said, getting a little bit strong against this G10 peers this morning. Also watching what's happening with the Kiwi dollar because it's coming into the week into a fourth weekly loss. A lot of focus on the RBA said it is the key economic decision with the Bank of Korea in Asia over the coming days. But essentially what economists are expecting, it's the 10th straight high cavemen that make even though we have seen signs that the labor market is starting to cool, you still do have those inflation pressures building from the recent floods if you change on. Now, what is interesting, though, when you take a look at what's happening in the swaps market with the two year, you can see taking a look at its terminal chart that we're actually coming back to those February lows. And that tells us essentially that traders are now pricing for a lower benchmark coming in just under five point one percent. It was earlier five point to five percent. So, Heidi, perhaps, yes, we do see supply chain pressures from those disruptions from the floods, Cyclone Gabrielle as well. But that economic weakness could force the RBA NZ to rethink where its peak rate ends up. And, Bill, of course, we're focusing on the disruptions from geopolitical tensions this weekend. It's been, Sherry, when it comes to geopolitics and diplomatic tensions. Of course, we have the highly anticipated meeting between Angela Clinton and China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of that Munich security meeting. And it was an unusual readout, I thought, from that meeting, from the U.S. side, quite forceful language and certainly in line with what we heard from President Biden last week, saying that he would make no apologies, but seeking competition, not conflict. We heard from Anthony Blinken warning wildly against providing lethal aid to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As we get to that one year mark of that conflict, rebuking him over the alleged Chinese spy balloon incident, of course, that really set off these heightened tensions between the US and China, saying that the U.S. had information that China was considering whether or not to give Russia assistance. At the same time, of course, we see these developments over North Korea as well. The saber rattling from Pyongyang is really not going to help with geopolitical tensions when it comes to that intercontinental ballistic missile. Right. And earlier today, I was talking about how oil was under pressure. But we'll we continue to watch oil prices as well, because we are now seeing more tensions around that Israel this week and blaming Iran for an attack on an oil tanker earlier this month, not to mention that international nuclear inspectors have detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity in the run just below that needed for a nuclear weapon. So really, geopolitics playing a key role this weekend. For more, let's bring in Bloomberg told the church in Washington. Tony, just go through with us what happened on that Blinken one year meeting and what that means for the future of U.S. China relations. Well, it certainly shows that even when the U.S. and China sit down to talk now, which, yes, it is or has been a very fraught moment over these past few weeks, that these talks don't necessarily relieve the tensions that have built up there, certainly not in the short term. And as you say, the tone from Anthony Blinken, who then went on a number of U.S. TV shows to give interviews shortly afterwards, sort of interpreting what he had told Wang Yi. The tone was was very forceful and in its own way, uncompromising. You talked about Biden saying no apology. Well, what by. Blinken said was when asked, was that China or wrong? You did not apologize for the overflight of what the U.S. has called this spy balloon. So so that kind of gives you an idea of maybe not every year, neither side backing down, but certainly the level of of rhetoric that we're seeing here. Tony spent a busy weekend because at the same time we see this kind of tit for tat military moves from the US and its allies and Pyongyang as well. We know that they were going to increase these military drills anyway, but was this a direct response? Yes. I mean, the. There have been separate aerial drills or Air Force drills by the U.S. with Japan and South Korea after after North Korea launched that ICBM on a test flight. And of course, it is in line with what's been building up really over only the last few months, again, in terms of the U.S. wanting to to increase cooperation and pledging decreasing increased cooperation with Japan and South Korea militarily. And at the same time, the the ICBM launch played into the the the Munich meeting between Blinken and Wang Yi, because Blinken said that in so many words, once again repeated really the U.S. stance that China has influence over North Korea and should use it to keep the tensions on that front down. And this was after some very assertive language from Pyongyang about the U.S. basically mocking the US's attempts or statements, calling for some kind of talks and also denuclearization, which which also showed that that that and this. On that front, the tensions are certainly not getting less. Bloomberg Technology go there with a roundup of all the geo political stories that have really dominated this weekend. Let's take a look at the markets set up now. China reopening, trades are cooling. We see that reality check weighing or risk appetite. Let's bring in Bloomberg's chief race correspondent for Asia and love contributor Covid Reynolds. So, you know, what's your take away from what we saw over the weekend and how that potentially plays into the risk mood? Does this improve things? It's not much of a catalyst when it comes to the China rally, certainly. No, I think what it could do is remind everybody who put money into China in the last little while as a few people who did the risks that there are that, you know, you could get. I mean, there's talk of the potential for sanctions of some sort. Nothing specified, which almost makes it worse, really. So if you've got some profits on the table, you might want to go, well, do I want to take some of those off? Because I'm not sure how this is going to develop. Or you might well take the view that there's always going to be some nasty words being thrown around, but that the this sort of the two sides have too much to lose for that to be taken to the next step. That would really hurt. But it does add to the concerns. Were there any way you know about the China reopening? How much further can it go in the sort of immediate boost? You know, the there's still the potential for the impact of disease. There's been some concern that part of what's been going on has been good old fashioned stimulus. Lots of factories, you know, lots of sort of heavy industrial projects, which which are, in fact, exactly the sort of projects that China could turn around afterwards and say, well, no, we didn't want to do this. We wanted to do high tech stuff. So, yeah, China like a lot of risk at risk assets at the moment is at a fairly crucial point. And the US trying to tensions are actually a specific case where you can see geopolitics adding sufficiently to the risk concerns that you might have, you know, not an immediate impact, but in the coming weeks, you might see that help to cool down some of the optimism that there has been about where Chinese equities and other assets are going to go. And of course, we're watching very closely where the Bank of Japan is going for an indication of where assets could go. We are going to get some more indication, I guess, from cars, whether himself when he has a parliamentary hearing this week. In the meantime, how what traders positioning. We're also hearing more warnings towards a OJ not to shift to early. Yeah. I mean that the Japanese bond market is kind of frozen in place now. Yeah, we've got Kuroda as as, you know, the twilight of his tenure. So he's kind of, you know, lost much of his potency and everybody is wondering what is the way they're going to do. We've got these hearings at the end of the week that should reveal a lot on that front. And, you know, some realization that there is a severe risk if he was to go too hard, too fast. And that's part of what's happened with the yen. The yen got strong when he's got stronger where his tent, his candidacy was first floated in the press. But then that, you know, pulled back partly because of what the way to himself said and partly because of the realization that it's a very, very tricky set of circumstances that the Bank of Japan has now that it owns more than half of the bond market, it owns most of those your key ten year bonds. That matters so much. And in fact, it's been sort of all of us more often than not that those 10 year bonds have not traded. So that tells you a lot of what you need to know about where Japan's markets are and how uncertain the outlook is. And also because of that, I would argue the likelihood that waiter will in particular, when he's there in parliament, he's going to be talking a very conciliatory, gradualist game, because nobody is going to want him saying, yeah, I'm going to raise rates as soon as I can come what may. That's not the situation Japan is in. Yes. Inflation is at levels that might start to make people uncomfortable, but it's not so much the case that they're going to want to see radical action and in particular, as long as the yen doesn't get too weak too quickly. That seems to be the main political point there. So I expect a fairly conciliatory ADA and an attempt to keep the market calm when they say for ISE corresponding for Asia and in life contributor Gottfried Rhino was here in Sydney. Let's get over to Vonnie Quinn with the first world headlines. Funny, Heidi. Thank you. And good morning. China's top diplomat, while he says Beijing and the European Union should prepare for a meeting of their leaders, Wang urged his EU counter ideals of moral to help bring bilateral exchanges back to pre epidemic levels as soon as possible. In a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the two officials also discussed Ukraine, with one saying China is promoting talks for a political solution. Microsoft has agreed to give Kiev free access to its cloud computing platform to analyze evidence of possible Russian war crimes. Microsoft, Apple and Better Alphabet and Amazon all had a presence at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. The Biden administration says tech belongs in any conversation about security. Senior diplomats say International Atomic Monitors in Iran have detected uranium enriched to levels just below that needed for a nuclear weapon. It's the second time this month that monitors say they have detected suspicious activity. The IAEA says it's discussing the findings with Iran and will report to its board of governors as appropriate. The cost of Cyclone Gabrielle, which devastated parts of New Zealand last week, is expected to soar into the billions of dollars. Finance Minister Grand Robertson told TVNZ it may take time to get a clearer picture because thousands of people remain without power, water and shelter. He says the recovery costs could be on par with the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes around a billion US dollars. Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk. Norway's largest pension fund K LP has dumped its entire holding of Adani green energy shares. That's due to concerns that it might inadvertently have helped finance some of the world's most polluting activities. The other stake globally is powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts, more than 120 countries on Vonnie Quinn. And this is Bloomberg. Gerry Bond is still a hand almost one year into Russia's war in Ukraine. We'll look at the likelihood of a prolonged conflict as Kiev presses the West for more weapons, ammunition and sanctions. But out next and Boca Capital Partners tells us why watching economic data is key for investors ahead of the Fed's next meeting. This is Bloomberg. You're watching DAYBREAK Australia are taking a look now at the week ahead. On Monday, economists expect that Chinese banks will likely hold prime lending rates steady after the People's Bank of China kept its key rate unchanged earlier this month. Well, beginning the RBA meeting minutes on Tuesday. This comes after Governor Philip Lowe faced tough questions from lawmakers and suggestions his board is risking a recession. The aggressive interest rate hikes. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is poised to deliver a 10th straight hike Wednesday as the country battles with the hottest inflation in decades. And economists expect the Bank of Korea to hold its key rate on Thursday, ending an 18 month tightening cycle. The G 20 finance ministers and central bank governors begin a three day meeting in India later in the week. And Friday marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Should also be on the lookout for major company outings throughout the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. this week. HSBC, Baidu and Alibaba along some of the biggest names to report. And that is your week ahead. Our next guest, Heidi, says that economic data doesn't move in straight lines. And investors have one more U.S. CPI print to watch before the next Fed meeting. Joining us now is Kim Forest, chief investment officer at Boca Capital Partners. Kim, how much of a difference will that make? Because I find it really interesting, the narrative now that the markets are being supported by the fact that the economy is resilient, when that could actually mean that the Fed sees higher for longer. Sure. Well, the first sign of warning in February and apparently the market brushed it off at first was that hot jobs number. That said, January created half a million jobs in the U.S.. Now, I think that needs an asterisk next to it. There's a whole lot of massaging of those numbers that go on to try to account for seasonal adjustments and models being what they are. Well, they're not the truth. They are a reflection of the world. So you have to take all of this information, CPI, unemployment rate, all of the numbers that seem very precise. They're very imprecise. And the Fed is using them to make decisions. So that's where the cautionary tale comes in. So when you're looking at all of the data combined, are you seeing a soft landing ahead and what that is? What does that mean for your investment mindset? Are we talking about perhaps more upside for some of those stocks to have run up a lot since in the last year or so? Sure. Well, I think some of the favorites will never come back. You know that. Especially the ones that benefited from Covid. Oh, I don't know. Let's just pick on Palatine. That probably isn't going to return to its glory days. But there are companies that will probably even outgrow what they did in the recent past. And that's because their products and services are used. Right. It's it's a world that is going to grow whenever we're in times like these where we don't know the direction of the market, the direction of the economy. And then we have the geopolitical concerns building up all around. People get nervous and don't really have a longer term view. And I think that's the healthy way to go is planned for a long term holding as opposed to trying to trade your way to riches. Me, you played a long time investor when it comes to tech, but that's never really gone out of style for a year. What are you liking at the moment in terms of still being able to find some value? Sure. I like the semis because I still believe in the power of 5G to be able to allow companies in particular, not necessarily consumers expand how they drive productivity or their employees. And I really think that that is going to be a driver of new devices, new software. And of course, the hardware that supports it. So that's why I like semis. I especially like a M.D. right now. And something that helps people make semiconductors. A company called Synopsis. Kim ISE, obviously, you know, as we speak, kind of just where everyone wants to be to the point of over exuberance and perhaps more about the possibility and the potential of this rather than the current application. What do you have different ways that you like to get exposure to that? Well, again, I'd say the probably the best way is through buying the delivery mechanism, which is silicon in video. It could be that the way to go. But there's a lot of companies out there that are over promising with a I can do. And I know I was a software engineer. Guess what? I field I was in A.I.. So I'm encouraged by a lot of things, but discouraged people over promising. Ken, great to have you, as always. Ken, far as chief investment officer at Boca Capital Partners and you can get a roundup of the stories you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminals Subscribe is confirmed that at a go you can customize those settings as well. So you just get the news on the industry's. It's an uncertain environment for writers and, you know, we we think that that may continue in the second half of this year, although I would note that we do see significant demand. It's pretty good that the China market's reopening. A lot of supply of key components does come out of China. The challenge for the industry, but it's also an opportunity that over the last probably two decades has been very little money spent, if you like, on exploration. We fill in a lot of the markets. We operate in our sector, that inflation is peaking in our sector, but we don't. We run probably see the full benefit of some of those inflationary pressures dissipate until sort of the next sort of six to twelve months. As one of the world's largest gold producing companies, we believe the long term fundamentals remain very strong. And even more importantly, we believe that the future for copper is very bright. Some Bloomberg TV guests on the biggest earnings coming out of Australia and taking a look at the day ahead for Australia and New Zealand now. New Zealand's finance minister Grant Robertson says he expects the cost of the devastating cyclone that ravaged the country's North Island this week to be in the multi billions. The Australian treasurer, Jim Chalmers, will be proposing further protections for superannuation to safeguard retirement savings. In a speech later on Monday and it is a jam packed week of earnings starting here in Australia. BlueScope Steel is due in Pole and Bendigo, as well as Adelaide banks. We'll be watching for some of their stock news for BlueScope in particular, forecasting underlying a bit for the second half of up to three hundred and seventy eight million U.S. dollars. That business, of course, getting exposure to the infrastructure push in the US. Plus, don't miss our exclusive interview with the CEO of BlueScope. Mike Fossella, we talking through those numbers and the outlook. That's at 10 past midday. If you're watching here in Sydney and Heidi, coming up next, we take a closer look at new revelations about a nanny group, financing arrangements that's sending a fresh chill through ESG markets. This is Bloomberg. You're watching DAYBREAK Australia and Vonnie Quinn with first world headlines. The U.S. held aerial drills with South Korea and Japan and a show of force a day after North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test. Seoul and Washington flew B one B bomber is escorted by their fighter jets as Tokyo took part in a separate exercise. Pyongyang issued new warnings to the U.S. after its intercontinental ballistic missile landed in waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone on Saturday. According to some reports, Sri Lanka's upcoming local elections are likely to be postponed due to a lack of funds. A Colombo newspaper says the election commission will seek a delay from the top court, citing difficulties around printing ballots and lack of fuel for shipping. Earlier this month, a cabinet spokesman had said cash flows issues may affect the local elections scheduled for the 9th of March. Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has edged down after a former aide made discriminatory remarks regarding the LGBTQ community. Earlier this month, an opinion poll by the minority newspaper shows Cassidy's cabinet approving rating fell by one percentage point from the previous month to 26 percent. He has fired the aide and apologized for the remarks. The number of people passing through Hong Kong's airport has jumped in January, thanks to ease travel restrictions and China's border reopening. The facility reported two point one million passengers, which makes for nearly two thousand nine hundred percent growth from the same period last year. Among that traffic to and from South-East Asia and Japan recorded the most significant increases. South Korea is preparing a domestic rocket development program following the implosion of its partnership with Russia. So last month revoked a contract with Moscow in favour of a European operator to launch a satellite into space. Speaking exclusively to Bloomberg, Korean vice science minister all ties selling says his country can't ignore the growing space industry. Part of toxicology and yet for the space industry is growing at an explosive pace. So from an industrial perspective, we can't ignore it. It's also important for national security is the competition for a share of the space is heating up among nations. We did it nicely with our globally is powered by more than 27 hundred journalists and analysts and more than 220 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. Very bad in there. My Vonnie Quinn. We have a little bit more on North Korea right now. We are hearing comments from a North Korean official, Cumulus Jong, through the state media. Korea Central News Agency saying that Pyongyang says that US forces movement are becoming more active in Korea and North Korea will respond accordingly. If those U.S. movements pose concerns, of course, we know that the US has condemned the ICBM launched by North Korea and has held aerial drills with South Korea and Japan in a show of force this weekend. Now, the North Korean officials saying that it's up to the U.S. how often the Pacific is used as a shooting range. So we are now getting some official comments coming from North Korean officials. Let's turn to India now, because we're also seeing signs that investors in Indian stocks are moving beyond the Adani Group's concerns. Bell is tracking the outlooks from local money managers and oversees funds as well. Bell. They're fairly bullish now again. Yeah, that's right. Sherry, when you take a look at what local fund managers are saying, they actually expect a key benchmark, the Sensex, to end the year high. We did see it reaching an all time high back in January. And when you take a look at this seminal chart, if you bring it up, you can see we are actually heading back into that direction again. This is really down to strong domestic demand that's expected to boost corporate earnings in terms of what else we're seeing overseas funds. They're also starting to come back into the equity market. There is was around three point one trillion dollars. So a sizable one to be investing in. But essentially, what some investors are saying here is don't treat the Adani issue as something that is emblematic for the entire Indian stock market, because these actually two separate areas and the governments or the gun governance standards of many Indian companies are on a par. What we see globally and also having any sort of governance issues isn't something as well that is just intrinsic to what happens in India. Now, the slump that we've seen so far in Adani companies, we're looking at losses of north of one hundred and thirty billion dollars. But this could end up not being a stumbling block either for Indian stocks, because it's interesting what you hear from international investors, the likes of Mark Mobius saying that actually the Hindenburg research report could have had an unintended side effect here, and that is that it's given more exposure to the Adani stock market, to international investors. And he's actually become more bullish now as a result. And so he's actually looking to buy technology, infrastructure, healthcare stocks at some of these pics Heidi. Yeah, the Adani process has been a real wake up call for ESG investors, it's just about the kind of way that we've been looking at this crisis. Yeah, this is sort of the flip side of the issue here. You do have that investment story. The investment thesis. But the real issue comes to when you look at the collateral web for companies in the Adani Group, because this presents the real headache for any sort of ESG investor out there. Norway's largest pension fund, this is K LP. It's probably a good example of this because it was recently forced to dump its entire holding of shares in Adani Green Energy and that it's the renewables part of the empire. And the concern there was that it could have actually inadvertently helped to finance some of the world's most polluting activities by the state, because in a February 10 public filing, it was made clear that Adani is using its stock from its green companies as collateral in a credit facility, that it's actually helping to finance a big coal project in Australia, the Carmichael coal mine. So this is a real issue here for ESG investors. And we did have some Bloomberg research saying that actually 500 so-called ESG funds in Europe actually do have exposure to Adani Group activities in one way or another. And that is also saying it's going into the MSCI as well, because they've given Adani Green a rating of a it's something that they say they're going to have to look at, be looking at Heidi a lot more closely. And while they're in Hong Kong, let us honor Danny. Well, the World Bank says it's had a good start in discussions with member countries on easing the debt burden of low and middle income economies. The lenders outgoing president David Malpass told us more about those negotiations ahead of the G 20 finance ministers meeting this week in Bangalore. It was good this morning for the first meeting of this group to bring the debtors and the creditors together, China. China participated and that is good. As a starting point for the discussion, they talked about what the barriers are, what are the obstacles to actually getting to some of the debt restructurings that are needed. It was a good conversation this morning. You know, one of the one of the goals my goals in this has been to narrow the conversation so that you can get to next steps. So we'll be trying to do that next week in Bengaluru and in India. So the G 20 is meeting and then separately, we're having a meeting that I'll share with Crystal in a year ago by the IMF and also with the Indian finance minister to begin to really try to push for a faster time table so that countries can really see light at the end of the tunnel on debt restructuring, debt relief. We've talked about China a couple of times already here. I wonder about transparency there, because Bloomberg interviewed the so-called Sherpa from India. You mentioned the Indian finance minister with a Sherpa for the G 20 last week. And actually, he said, first of all, China's got to really just tell us what the debts are. Do we know how much indebtedness there is to China right now? Reconciliation of debt is one part of the process. It needs to go faster. So that's exactly right. That affects countries like Ethiopia, for example, where debtors and creditors writing down what they think that that is and then reconciling those numbers. That's just one of the items on the agenda. One is simply another one is to form the creditors committee, to get the creditors to meet at the beginning of the process and to share information more quickly. So that's a step in there, a number of steps, I think, that can be taken to speed up the process. China is I was glad to see this morning China was part is participating, but also is seeming to move slowly on this. We heard from Kate, actually, that as I understand it, Ghana, Zambia and Ethiopia are thus far working into the common framework. Who's in the wings? There are other countries under pressure. Some are middle income countries such as Sri Lanka, which is important to India because it's close, it's also important to China because they're one of the big creditors. And so there are a number of countries I don't want to name the ones, but there are. Our list is long of maybe 40 countries that are that are under severe pressure on the debt side. Turning, you know, the context of this, as you know, is slow global growth. It's even stagflation. If we want to think of it that way, that means for developed people in developing countries, that means prices are really high for food and for fertilizer. And now interest rates are much higher. And so that's creating the pressure on debt. It also creates pressure on the budgets of the various governments, including their budgets for climate finance. World Bank President David Malpass speaking to Bloomberg's David Westin. Coming up next, one year into Russia's war in Ukraine. We discuss the likelihood of a prolonged conflict as Kiev presses the West for more weapons, ammunition and sanctions. This is Bloomberg. This week marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has had far reaching implications, sparking an energy crisis, threatening supplies of key foods and creating economic turmoil far beyond Ukraine's borders. Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie reports Russia invaded Ukraine in the predawn hours of February the 24th 2022. This after President Vladimir Putin spent months building up troops along the border. The unprovoked attack sparked the biggest flow of refugees since World War Two. Over 8 million Ukrainians have fled the war. Tens of thousands have died or been wounded amid unspeakable brutality. But the impact extends far beyond the human tragedy. The fighting between two of the world's biggest food producers hampered exports from the region. Together, Russia and Ukraine had accounted for a quarter of global wheat trade and half of sunflower seeds and oil prices around the world surged. They have since eased back. The conflicts also caused the biggest European energy crisis in decades, especially in Germany, forcing countries to cut their reliance on Russian exports before the war. More than 40 percent of EU imports of natural gas came from Russia and over a quarter of oil imports. No longer. The soaring prices helped fuel the fastest inflation in the euro's history, forcing the ECB into its most aggressive series of rate hikes ever. A year later, the war shows no signs of ending. Although Ukraine has made advances against Russian forces using weapons mostly supplied by the US and Europe, it will take hundreds of billions of dollars to one day rebuild the nation. What comes next may, in large part, depend on Russia's moves. Western support and Ukrainian determination led by a president who's become a household name around the world. IBEX Tom Mackenzie says that while the West is still fully behind Ukraine, the more pressing question is whether the US and European defence industries can continue to support the fighting in the long run. Ghana Gingrich is a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney and joins us now. So as we really get to this one, the points of this ongoing conflict with no real signs of an end in sight. I'm wondering what your key observations are for what lies ahead and how these allies will continue to be committed. So I'm actually speaking from your group. I'm in Berlin at the moment. And in Germany here, we've just seen the end of the Munich Security Conference, where it was very clear that when it comes to Western support for Ukraine, there is there is an unequivocal message that the collective west us, its European allies. Countries in the Indo-Pacific that are aligned with these countries are firmly behind Ukraine. Now, the real question is whether there is sufficient ammunition, whether the defense industries can actually sustain the supply of both ammunition, as well as just general weaponry that is needed in this fight that still shows basically no signs of relenting or seizing anywhere in the near term. So the question of will is has been resolved. But the question now of the material is one that needs to be answered to any it needs to be answered very urgently. What waiting does the impact of China have? We saw the conversation between ISE Blinken and Wang Yi over the weekend and towards the end of last week, and one of the topics that was really pushed by Lincoln was against this idea of Beijing potentially providing assistance. Well, it really depends how credible we can estimate. You know, these sort of efforts on part of the Chinese leadership to be knowing that a year ago, just in the days leading up to the invasion of Ukraine, obviously China and Russia announced that they would be in this sort of no limited strategic partnership. And ever since then, we haven't seen necessarily a lot of signs that would point to other ways. So while China has offered at times some of these sort of messages of moderation, apparently, you know, saying that it would not stand for any sort of escalation that would include, for instance, the use of tactical, tactical nuclear weapons. We haven't seen necessarily moves that would force Russia's hand in a way that would go towards a negotiation table rather than an escalation on the battlefield, which is exactly what we are seeing happening these days in Donbas. Grant, is that what you're saying is then that we will continue to see the intense intensifying tensions, the escalating military battles right now and perhaps a prolonged struggle right now? At the moment, basically, there is a little bit of a dispute about where we are at in terms of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. I think a lot of the officials from within the NATO alliance, whether you were talking about the secretariat or the the leading countries, have basically said that this is already something that's under way so that Russia is very much ramping up its presence and offensive in Donbas. And obviously, this is going to provoke candidate necessitate a Ukrainian response. Some are saying maybe we haven't seen actually the sort of beacon we are actually in just the early days. But for sure, over the coming months, all the estimates are that this is going to get much worse before it gets any better. What sort of response are we going to see from our allies? Because the UK prime minister Rishaad Salamat was already talking about a potential security guarantee for Ukraine. That's right. So what we have seen now is that different sorts of taboos or what sort of weaponry would be provided to Ukraine have been broken. And obviously in just the next couple of weeks, we are going to see, for instance, the delivery of the first German tanks onto a Ukrainian battlefield, something that probably a year ago would have been unimaginable. Of course, Ukrainian government has been petitioning for much more. So talking about different types of missiles that would have higher range or potentially even aircraft and similar. But in terms of the sort of security guarantees, I think that there is no doubt that once it comes to a stage of negotiation of any sort. There will be no doubt support in kind of a credible commitment from the West to make sure that basically any sort of commitments that are made are backed up by support from the Western allies. Guy Johnson, good to have you with us, senior lecturer at University of Sydney with her views on what's happening in Ukraine right now. Be sure to tune in to Bloomberg Radio to hear more from the day's big newsmakers, get in-depth analysis from the DAYBREAK team. Now broadcasting live from our studio in Hong Kong. Listen through the radio plus on Bloomberg radio that com. Plenty more ahead. Stay with us. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hopkins is warning that the country's recovery from last week's devastating cyclone is going to come with a very big price tag. Paul Allen joins us now from Rome. So is it too early to look at assessments of damage and how much it will cost? It is still very early. So the finance minister, Grant Robertson, really trying to put a ballpark number on this. And that number is in the region of about a billion U.S. dollars, which is around about the same as what it cost to rebuild Christchurch after the 2011 earthquake. This is a very different sort of scenario that a lot of agricultural land destroyed here. That area of Hawke's Bay is famous for its vineyards. A lot of fruit orchards there. A lot of kiwi fruit comes from there. All of this is going to add to food price inflation pressures in New Zealand as well. So it would be very likely that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is going to make note of this disaster when it meets on Wednesday, creates a bit of a problem for them. And we've seen rate hike bit sort of pull back a little, as Annabel was explaining earlier. We've heard from the prime minister, Chris Hopkins, as well. He's foreshadowing more what he calls some big calls in this year's budget, which we won't get until towards the end of the year. But he's challenging Joe Biden here, saying we need to build back better, saying a lot of the infrastructure in the region was not resilience. And having travelled that region myself, I would agree. So that is something that the budget's going to be looking at when that time rolls around. And Paul, most of all, this is also a human tragedy, right? What do we know of the people who remain displaced? Also, the death toll, you know, the death toll stands at eleven at the moment, but that is almost certain to rise because the New Zealand Herald was reporting as of yesterday afternoon, still thousands of people unaccounted for. When you look at the scale of the disaster, particularly in Hawke's Bay on the east coast of the North Island, some homes there were buried almost up to their roofs and silt. There was a seven metre high or 30 foot high wall of water that came down one of the valleys there, the Esk Valley. So there's a concern that a lot of people might have been washed out to sea and may not be discovered for some time yet. Communications obviously also an issue as well. Some service is being restored to the area, although we heard from Vodafone as well saying, well, every time they set up a mobile phone site more than once, the generator from that site has been stolen and communications go down again. So passed all out and a lot of areas. And so it's going to take some days or weeks to get a little bit restored. Paul Allen there. And here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Malaysian minister suggested that line as rare earths could keep its unit in the country so long as waste is shipped out. The Australian company recently had its operating license renewed, but failed to get approval for a unit which Malaysian officials say generates radioactive waste. In the tweet, the science minister signalled the unit could continue if the waste is taken away. Facebook parent made ISE launching a subscription service, which will include an account, verification batches and increased visibility made a very fine will cost eleven dollars and ninety nine cents per month and is said to be primarily targeted at content creators. The subscription will cost three dollars more if through apples. IOW met ISE testing the product first in Australia and New Zealand later this week. A coterie group has hired Bank of America as one of the advisers for a bid to buy Manchester United. The effort is being led by royal family member Sheikh Jassim Al Thani, who is also the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank. In a statement, he said he wants to return the club to its former glory on and off the pitch. Bloomberg has earlier reported the opening in Qatar. A bid would value the you at about six billion dollars. That's it for the record, straight, give me a break. Asia is next. This is Bloomberg.