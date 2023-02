00:00

This is Bloomberg, Wall Street. I'm David Westin. This week, special contributor Larry Summers of Harvard about whether all that good news about the economy is really all that good. The risk is that we're going to hit the brakes very, very hard. Famed retailer Mickey Drexler about the challenges facing stores today. I don't think a calm at all. Not even close. And Gillian Tett of the Financial Times on why we should be paying a lot more attention to the world's other central banks. Actually, what's happening at other central banks outside of Fed matters enormously. It was a mixed, even confusing week for global Wall Street. Starting with all those unidentified high altitude objects we've been shooting down with the NSC, is Admiral Kirby insisting us is just erring on the side of caution, even though we had no indications that any of these three objects were surveilling? We couldn't rule that out until there. You know, you want to air on the side of safety here in terms of protecting our national security interests, while the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson insisted that we were over reacting. China firmly opposes this and we'll take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security and resolute early safeguard national sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests. And we didn't get much more clarity from the economic numbers this week with the consumer price index showing inflation coming down, but not as fast as we thought. And high retail sales numbers pointing to continued consumer strength despite the higher interest rates which led people like Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin to take both sides of the trade on additional rate hikes. We may or may not choose to take rates up further. If inflation can change to persistent, we'll have to see what happens. The White House got new economic leadership when Brian Deese turned over the reins at the National Economic Council. Brainard came over from the Fed to take those reins. Something decent says she's well prepared to handle just brings this breadth of expertise and context. Having not only been front and center of these macro economic debates, but also having worked at Treasury and at the NSC. And over it all hangs the threat of default. As we approach that debt ceiling sometime in the next few months, though, the exact date is far from certain. The urgent thing is when is the so-called extend the deadline for a debt limit deal? The official word from the CBO is that deadline is going to be sometime between July and September. What did the markets make of all the confusion this week? Well, the S & P 500 started the week optimistic but lost the after this in my Friday ended up down three tenths of a percent. The Nasdaq also got a bit gloomier as the week went on, but didn't lose all of its momentum, eking out a gain of six tenths of a percent. And the bond market either reflected or caused what was going on elsewhere, adding eight basis points to the yield on the 10 year. To help us sort it all out right now. We welcome now more minimal Mahajan. She is senior investment strategist at Edward Jones and Rebecca Patterson, until recently, chief investment strategist at Bridgewater. So thank you both for being back with us. Let me start with you. What do you think the market's made of all the conflicting information this week? Yeah. Thanks, David. Look, it was almost like a tale of two markets, at least for the first half of the week. Certainly when we got both the CPI and PPA data, as you noted, yes, it did come down from the prior month, but it also remains pretty elevated. Inflation is sticky across the board, both headline and core inflation probably not coming down as much as investors would have liked to see. But, you know, equity markets actually took this somewhat with a grain of salt. In fact, maybe focusing a little bit more on that better retail sales number. Jobless claims still were very low this week, but bond markets, on the other hand, they had been pricing in this hotter than expected inflation pretty much all week. We saw yields move up the 10 year and the two year or higher this week, almost, you know, between 10 and 15 basis points. So a pretty substantial move in one week. And of course, we saw Fed funds futures. So market expectations of Fed rate hikes. Those started to creep higher as well. So prior to Tuesday's inflation reading, a lot of market participants thought maybe to 25 basis point rate hikes in the March and May meetings. Now we are seeing an increased probability of a third rate hike in June of 25 basis points as well. That would bring us to a terminal rate of about five and a half percent. So clearly bond markets are starting to price in a Fed that could be higher for longer for some time. Equity markets by the end of the week, they started to catch on as well. Perhaps that message was reinforced by some of the Fed speakers we heard on Thursday afternoon. We even indicated a 50 basis point rate hike, maybe still on the table. But net net, we'd say after a pretty good start to the year, both equity and bond markets may start to see a bit more volatility as we see inflation stick. You're a fed not done and of course, an economy that's trying to get through it all. Okay. Rebecca, what do you say? I mean, where are we in the turmoil? Right. How much of what we're seeing in equities is really driven by the discounting of the value of future earnings. So I think the rise in the discount rate, discounted cash flows, definitely part of the drag on stocks later in the week. This week, both the data, the hot economy, plus the very explicit language from the Fed speakers that it is going to be higher for longer. That was a big part of it. And then if the Fed is really going to get to its goal, 2 percent inflation, it's going to need to cool down the economy enough to reduce that wage inflation, which means we're also going to be looking at softer earnings ahead. So I think you're going to get one or the other or a combination of both in the months ahead. And that is the downside risk for stocks. I'm curious, what do you make of this talk? And part of Wall Street that there may be no landing, not hard, not soft, that we may actually just tolerate a higher level of inflation for longer and that try to get all the way down. What do you make of that? Is there any plausibility to that? Almost zero in my mind. I mean, the idea that the Fed is going to tolerate inflation being significantly higher than target for a prolonged period, putting its own credibility at risk makes zero sense to me. I think the Fed is going to keep tightening until it's confident that inflation is going to get to target. But even more importantly, the market's still pricing in rate cuts in 2024 and beyond. And the Fed is not going to be looking at that until inflation is below target and or the economy has cooled to a degree that the unemployment rate is significantly higher for those things to happen. You're going to have a lot of economic slowdown, which obviously is going to feed through an earnings. Well, I must say. I don't see much evidence of an economic slowdown yet. If you look at those retail sales numbers, you look at the labor market, it seems to be really, really tight to this day. So are we close to economic slowdown? Yeah. You know, look, with an unemployment rate at three point four percent, that's a multi decade low and a recession or even an economic downturn is clearly not imminent. But keep in mind, the labor market historically has been a lagging indicator. And in fact, when you look at some of the leading indicators of the economy, whether it's what we got this morning, conference board leading economic indicators, which were negative for the sixth month in a row, or if you look at that yield curve, which has been inverted since mid July, even things like, I assume on the manufacturing side, clearly, but even services trending lower. Those are more leading indicators of the economy and of course, the big one. If the Fed is going to continue to do three more rate hikes, that all has a. Impact on economic growth. And so, yes, the labor market in January gained 500000 plus jobs. But the question you have to ask yourself is will that pace of gains be maintained? Can it be maintained over the next, you know, call it six to twelve months? In our view, we're probably going to get a softening both in the unemployment rate and those job gains. But importantly for the Fed will probably also see a softening in wage growth as well. That's really where they are looking to for inflation to come down that non housing services, inflation they've been referencing for the last few months now they're waiting for wage gains to soften and they'll continue until they see that likely. And if I can just jump in, Mona, when I look at what what are we going to see in the labor markets, one area that I think gets overlooked a bit is the small business segment. You know, the tech sector, big headlines, but it's 2 percent of the labor force service sector. And a lot of those are small businesses. If you just take hospitality and health care, just those two. Twenty six percent of the labor force and the small businesses in the service sector, businesses say they still can't get enough workers. So I think the the wage pressure is there for the short term, although I agree with you. Medium term, I think we will see some deflating. The other thing that I'm watching really carefully is household debt. And one thing that came out this week from the Federal Reserve was a report on its Q4 fourth quarter household debt. We had the biggest nominal increase in 20 years. That's both mortgages and credit cards. And credit cards, to me, is the wily coyote moment. Right now. Investors have run down their savings. They're still spending. They're supporting those retail sales by using credit. But that credit debt is quickly rising. And at some point the rates plus the reduction in incomes as jobs start to dissipate a little bit. That's going to cause us to fall off the cliff or maybe I should say blow up the balloon. Yeah. No, that's a great point. Look, the consumer drives the economy and those credit card numbers are ones to watch because, yes, we've had an excess of savings coming out of the pandemic. But we're seeing that slowly being drawn down. And of course, the next shoe to drop will be. Can consumers pay off these credit card bills that they're accumulating? Also, keep in mind, and this is just anecdotal, but the tech layoffs we've been seeing, you look, technology is a small part of the overall labor economy, but a lot of those have not flown through yet into jobless claims because, of course, their severance packages. There is a delay in when you actually file the claims, et cetera. So we may start seeing somewhat of a pickup even from the layoff announcements we've seen thus far margin. What did you see this week? Maybe we didn't pay enough attention to. Well, I think U.S. debt is front and center for investors. Everyone knows that we have a debt ceiling coming and probably a showdown. Hopefully not as bad or not worse than 2011 when equities fell about 20 percent in the weeks following. But I think the thing that some investors might be missing or underestimating the Congressional Budget Office's report also talked about the debt outlook. Now that we're in a slightly higher interest rate environment and we continue to load on debt with some of the provisions we made reasonably so probably during Covid, we needed to do something. We could argue how much. But when you look at the CBO report, if we extend existing tax and spending provisions, we're going to have debt to GDP in 10 years of a hundred and thirty percent. So you mentioned Japan earlier in the segment. Yep, we're looking at that kind of stuff. The other one that struck me is that the interest payments on our debt are going to increasingly have a crowding out effect. And if you look just at the next five years, the CBO is estimates it would suggest that our interest rate payments on our debt will be greater than defense spending altogether. That's scary. And it's going to mean that government, which is already very polarized, will have to make some very difficult fiscal tradeoffs. And it's already challenging. It's going to get worse. That's not good news in this right now. I'll you, Mona. Is there anything I actually noticed this week? You think we're not at least paying enough attention to? Yeah. And by the way, that debt ceiling one is a great one. And I'll probably start flaring up again come July or August of this year. But yeah, another one that we've been paying attention to closely, David, is the earnings outlook. And, you know, keep in mind, we're in the middle of Q4 earnings right now. They're trending towards a negative 5 percent growth rate. But in fact, when you look at Q1 and Q2 earnings forecast now, they have come down quite a bit. So we're looking at negative 5 percent and negative 3 percent respectively. So that brings us to three back to back quarters of negative earnings growth in the S & P 500. So, of course, you know, while we may not be seeing that technical negative GDP growth, we are looking at a potential earnings slump ahead of us. And so it'll be interesting to see and probably not as likely for markets to be able to power right through that. But perhaps something that investors have not yet seen or been thinking about hasn't yet come quite to the forefront in the headlines either. The other interesting part of the earnings story, of course, is 20 23. Broadly, earnings expectations have come down. There were about 10 percent plus coming into the year and they're now closer to 2 percent, perhaps a little bit more downside to go in those downward earning revisions as well. So until that kind of bottoming process and earnings happens, it will be difficult to stage a more sustainable recovery. So I do think that's one thing. Keep in mind, especially looking at Q4, which is still looking a little elevated in our view. But, you know, I think the earnings picture in the next couple of quarters, it will be a little bit of a tough one. And I think if I could pick up on something you said, a sustainable move, I think that is going to be the key for this year. Last year, we had some pretty long lasting trends. I think this year is going to be like a ping pong or pickled ball match where it's just going back and forth. You'll get some data that suggests this immaculate disinflation and then the next month we'll have something hotter than expected. And I think if I could pick up on something you said, a sustainable move, I think that is going to be the key for this year. Last year, we had some pretty long lasting trends. I think this year is going to be like a ping pong or pickled ball match where it's just going back and forth. You'll get some data that suggests this immaculate disinflation and then the next month we'll have something hotter than expected. And the changes in expectations for liquidity, the changes and expectations and earnings is going to keep us back and forth. And I think for investors, we don't want to take our eye off the ball. The longer term trend and I agree with you, I think the risk is that we could get an earnings recession even within the volatility along the way. Sounds like a lot of volatility coming up. Thank you so much to Moneyball Hudgens and Rebecca Patterson for joining us on this edition of Wall Street Week. But now she's about to add a new title, which is Progress of King's College, Cambridge. That comes, I guess, with the new term in October. Congratulations. Thank you very much indeed. It's been like going to Hogwarts for economic for academics, but or economists, because John Maynard Keynes, of course, came from Kings College. So very excited. An honorable tradition you're following. So, Julian, we're watching the markets all the time, of course, to see particularly how the equity markets are reacting to what they think the Fed's going to do. We had pretty robust economic numbers in the United States this week, but at the same time, we aren't focused quite as much on the quantitative tightening part. There's a lot of concern about liquidity. You have some interesting thoughts on liquidity. Well, that's two points I want to make. Firstly, that people in the markets are unsurprisingly very obsessed with what the Fed is doing. Every time Jay Powell costs, investors go mad. And they're also very, very focused on the American data, on inflation and growth, which again, is totally understandable. But if you look more broadly right now, there's potentially two things are missing. One is the fact that actually what's happening at other central banks outside the Fed matters enormously because quite apart from what the ECB is doing. You've got the People's Bank of China, which has been engaged in the recent months on something of a massive support program. And you've got the Bank of Japan that's about to get a new governor, which still appears to be taking a very dovish stance, and that is effectively putting more liquidity into markets. In fact, I was looking at some great research from Matt King at Citi earlier today, which says if you look at the BBC and the BMJ together, they've added almost a trillion dollars of liquidity to the markets since last October. And the reason that matters is that I am one of those people who believes that what's happening to asset prices is not driven just by the latest data on CPI, but liquidity and how much money is swirling around the system. One question is, will they continue? Obviously, as you just mentioned, we have a way to sign now coming in to replace cortisone. And there are some who think maybe that means the end of yield curve control. Well, it's a very innocent question. And I would implore anybody in America who's just watch is a fad to widen your gaze and look across the Bank of Japan. And not just because I used to live in Japan and I spent a lot of time inside the halls of the Bank of Japan. But because we simply don't know for sure what the way to sounds going to do going forward. And the reason it matters is the Bank of Japan until now has been quietly engaged in extraordinary monetary policy experiments in many ways. They actually were a preview of what the rest of the Western world did because the Bank of Japan started QE a lot longer than everybody else. And there's a line of thinking. It says that what Assad has historically been very dovish. The signals he gave earlier were that he intends to continue the support because although Japan no longer has deflation, it's certainly not got significant inflation yet. And if the Bank of Japan keeps pumping out money into the markets, then what that means for American investors or other global investors, is it what the Fed is doing in terms of trying to contract the supply of liquidity? Q T It's been partly offset by what's happening in Asia. Well, I must say I had not focused on this infusion of more liquidity into the global markets. Is it possible that's in part what is supporting the equity markets, which have been doing pretty well so far this year as a practical matter? On the other hand, what does it say about possible inflation because you have more dollars, yen, euros chasing the same goods, that's inflation. Well, there is a lot of people out there right now who say, well, actually, what's happened in the equity market is all down to the real economy data and certainly it matters importantly. But I do think the fact that QE T is being partly offset by a continued Q in Asia is one factor playing into it. I mean, just going back to the charts, a city put together, you can see very clearly that if you look at what's happening with the Fed and to a degree the ECB is going down. But then if you look at the Asian pattern, there's been going up. Now, whether we're to sign at the Bank of Japan carries on in this dance is actually unclear at the moment because he's given some fairly contradictory signals in recent days. And, you know, the scale of the Bank of Japan's experiments are absolutely stunning. And there are a lot of people inside the Japanese system who are quite concerned about the future implications of this. I mean, one of the tiny vignettes from my time in Japan back in 1998 was being taken down a corridor in the Bank of Japan and seeing portraits of the former governor. And someone pointing out to me that some of them had been assassinated in the interwar years because they'd see were perceived to messed up financial policies. You know, I mean, I could not. And obviously, that was a very long. Time ago, but Japan, unlike a lot of Western countries, has a folk memory of what can go wrong when monetary policy spins out of control. It's like the Germans today who still recall what happened with hyperinflation. And so there is a certain degree of nervousness inside Japan about the way policy has been going. So don't rule out a policy shift and don't ignore the fact that that could impact global markets. Joe, let me add one other potential complication, and that's the debt ceiling crisis that is probably not too strong a word. Is a crisis looming in the United States. You know so well, there's a lot of concern about what the Fed might be doing with liquidity here because of the debt crisis really comes on as this summer. We're going have some challenges. How does that play against the liquidity issue? Well, that's a critical issue. And that I wrote a column about that recently pointing out that there's never a great moment to have a debt crisis, but it's a particularly bad moment when you are embarked on this astonishing monetary policy experiment called quantitative tightening or attempted quantitative tightening, because the scale of what the Fed is trying to do in terms of shrinking the balance sheet. Leaving aside the issue of what the bank Bank of Japan is doing, the scale of what the Fed's doing is really very significant. And credit cards, to me, is the wily coyote moment. Right now. Investors have run down their savings. They're still spending. They're supporting those retail sales by using credit. But that credit debt is quickly rising. And at some point the rates plus the reduction in incomes as jobs start to dissipate a little bit. That's going to cause us to fall off the cliff or maybe I should say blow up the balloon. Yeah. No, that's a great point. We talk with famed retailer Mickey Drexler about the challenges and opportunities facing stores today. That's next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. Consumers drive the U.S. economy, which makes the hit retailers took from the pandemic and the supply chain aftershocks. Particularly important, what's happening with the consumer? The U.S. consumer. Consumer spending. Consumer spending. The consumer. Consumer. Consumers. There's no question that the retail business has been up and down in recent years from the top of the food chain where LVMH was hit by the Chinese closures, but able to weather the storm because of its brands. We produce goods that are attractive for a large share of the population. We don't sell to reach people. We sell to people that are being a bit of money to large department stores like Macy's. I think this evolution of the customer omnichannel journey and more of those transactions being in digital. That's going to continue to be near death experience of Bed, Bath and Beyond in terms of a company that's teetering and probably going to go over the bridge. I mean, there's one company that comes to mind. It's good to be on. And then there's the behemoth of Amazon, which just keeps getting bigger, helping push online shopping past what's done in-store even as its margins are squeezed. This is a company that has, of course, has been having to streamline in an undigested that says he's encouraged by steady progress, all of which made those retail sales numbers that came in this week. All the more welcome. It is a big beat this time. Get your soft landing story ready. And to take us through the world of retail today, we welcome a true guru is Mickey Drexler. He's done it all. He has run that gap. He's run J. Crew. Very successful. He invented Old Navy when he was at the Gap. Taking the name Michael Barr drove past, as I understand it, in Paris. He also invented made well. He is now the proprietor of Alix Steel. And by the way, among other things, he was on the board of Apple for 16 years. Mickey, welcome to Wall Street. Great to have you here. So a lot of turbulence in retail as some of it was caused by the pandemic. Supply chain problems, inflation problems, things like that. Where are we today? Is it coming down any. Well, I don't. Things are calm at all. Not even close. These are all my personal opinions. Big issues are inconsistency. SALES are up and down. In my experience, anyway. And I call a group of friends of mine who who were in the business. Where we're today is uncertain. And I don't think anyone has a crystal wall who will tell you what spring will be like, what summer will be like, or next year is a lot of speculators. I'm not a forecaster and I'd like to meet someone who can tell us what's going to happen. There are a lot of factors besides uncertainty, and a lot of people have too much inventory, including Alex M. That's leftover from last year. And they'd probably have to liquidate that. Now, I assume discounting, so I'm not sure where it is. The other issue is inflation. You know, the government has figures that say it's down this since. But look at a year ago the price of eggs, which it's incredibly well known that it's so milk, gasoline, airplane tickets, hotels, food in general. And it reminds people every day that they're there. Things are all much more expensive at the same time. People have jobs, more people have jobs than they've ever had before. And that means there is income being generated. Does that help retail particularly? Not a lot of those jobs are not the high paid job. Right. I always wonder how they know how many people every week get a job. That's just a little pet peeve of mine. They have jobs, but I think the huge amount of layoffs and the publicity and they get has to have people worried about their job security. And there's so many unknowns going on in the world today. You know, internationally in America. So I don't know what the onion the employment means. And I don't know what income, as you mentioned, but those jobs are paying. So as a retailer, do you think about competing for essentially the wallet share of consumers, that is to say, how much money they're paying for eggs, for gas versus what they're paying for apparel? Are you mainly competing as other retailers? You know, we're competing against ourselves. I've always done that in the other experiences I had. It was a little harder because we were so we grew so large. But right now, I really don't pay much to, of course, pay attention. Alex M. product. I look at other retailers both for ideas and getting a sense on Alex Mills pricing, which I think is very advantageous to the market. And so I but I'm always competing with whoever. And that's not going to stop the other issues affecting the way that the consumer world. And I don't know about other sectors. Is that so much of apparel sold today is on sale and it's ubiquitous. And so you have companies for disc good discount companies, T.J., Max always comes to mind who makes the you'd have to be concerned in my purse slipping sell brands that are distributed, you know, in many, many places. Do you have any pricing power at all? Let's just say a few that I'm not just going to take the cheapest one, I want the Alix Steel one or whatever the brand is. Yes, we. My own experience give value no matter what it is. We don't price goods to put on sale. And if you look at a lot of competitors and what don't, they take very large markups. So at 70 they might go 80 plus and the designers can do that. They are very unique and special products. But then the. The sale aspect. Oh, I can get this for this, I can get that for that. Go online and look at the products. So I think that affects a lot of people. Our pricing, we're told, is very fair. Pricing is an art, although a lot of our business is an art, not a science. What will a customer be willing to pay for that? So last we put a handmade hat out, hand crafted that the artist makes to a day. And we said, what's this worth? And we put a price on it that didn't meet our markup standards, but met our marketing standards. And it's very special and unique. People like that. So. So here in what are we we try to address particularly big investors. This is one of us. I know that's not your business. That's not what you used to be. But no, five investors are looking for Google who can make money. Given the difficulties of the business you just described, how do you make money in this business? Well, you have to be well. Product is number one. If you have good product, that's the most important thing. Good value and good style. And, of course, communications. You make money by high sell through. Is people loving your goods. That's how you make money. You know, at Apple, they made a fortune in money cause people and they actually, in my opinion, developed kind of a monopoly with the iPhone. But I've never really I've always been involved in making money and sometimes and not the companies I was with. You hit a wall. Fashion is never guaranteed not to go this way. And the other factors. I like small I think the smaller companies. I know we're all doing very well focus and a niche and a point of view. Can you get people to love your goods online? Well, that's all we do is online. I mean, we have two small stores with a little person out there, I always say, with a little engine that could I kind of. I'm having fun. Of course, I worry about things because there's only 25 of us. It's a it's a small office. And, you know, I serve a microphone, a pager at J. Crew. Now, the pages, me hollering through the office and. But I like small and and it's much easier to be small and not a big public company where we every quarter. Mickey, thank you so much as Mickey Drexler. He is the proprietor of Alex M.. This is Wall Street week. I'm David West. Welcome back. Now our very special contributor here he is, Larry Summers of Harvard. So, Larry, it was quite a week this week for economic numbers, certainly the United States. We had the CPI numbers. We had the numbers. We also had retail sales numbers. And mine when I took away from it is, you know what? We're not close to recession, that's for sure. On the other hand, that inflation is not coming down very fast. Do we need to rethink exactly what we're doing as we try to approach inflation? David, here's how I think about it. The Fed's been trying to put the brakes on and it doesn't look like the brakes are getting much traction. And when your brakes don't get much traction, two things happen. You can be moving too fast. That's the inflation pressure and you can be setting yourself up for some kind of collision or a crash down the road. And both of those things, I think, are real risks in this environment. We clearly have an economy where demand is super strong. The highest ratio of vacancies, unemployment we've ever seen, retail sales on fire. The economy creating jobs faster right now than population growth by a factor of five in the latest month. If you look at the broadest measures of inflation, the median inflation component at its highest rate in 40 years, running close to 7 percent. A general broadening of price pressures. So that has got to cause real concern about inflation. It's got to at least raise a question about the paradigm. Market observers have had of how many 25 basis point increases before the long pause and move towards decrease. It raises the possibility that we're not landing at a terminal rate sometime in the next several months, or that we're going to have to go back to hitting the brakes harder by more than 25 basis points. At the same time, the Fed has to be very careful. I don't think those who think inflation is slowing. Therefore, it's obvious that we've got to hit the brakes very hard necessarily are right. Because if you look at accumulations of inventories, if you look at what's happened to the savings rate, if you look at how many firms have built up their payrolls. If you look at signs of a bit of euphoria coming back into some stock markets, you also have the possibility of that wily coyote moment that I've been referring to that could come not next month, but could come sometime in the next few months. So a Larry, to oversimplify this. Let me give you a multiple choice quiz here. The Fed in March, 50 basis points rather than 25 or stick at 25 and add another 25 or two down the road. Or do we just not know? I think we all know the case for moving slowly is that when you move slowly, you preserve the option not to do the last move. Once you're sure that a move is necessary. I don't think there's any great advantage to delay that move. And so that's why I think there are more possibilities open at this point. But I think the risk is that we're going to hit the brakes very, very hard. And then when we hit the brakes very, very hard, that's going to kick in at the same time that some of those negative cyclical dynamics about rising savings and excess inventory and so forth are kicking in. And that could produce the. The danger is drop off. So let's go for the Fed to the fiscal side, for the monetary the fiscal side. We had a CBO report out that said actually the debt situation is worse than we thought. As we are now confronting a debt ceiling deadline sometime this summer, we're not sure exactly when it is. How bad is the problem and what do you look at as a macro economist to figure out how bad the problem is? Because one of the issues is the more we have to service the debt, the less money we have to spend on other things that might be investments in the economy. Look, I think that CBO report is concerning. And while there are lots of puts and takes. My guess is that the ultimate debt trajectory may well run higher than CBO is say. It assumes that Fed Funds is going to settle for the long term at two and a half. Without there being a recession, that strikes me as having much more room to be too low then to be too high. CBO does its job, which is predict current policy. But my guess is that spending in the national security area is going to have to rise significantly over the next decade. Given the threats that we are facing, CBO does its job. It assumes current law, which is that all the tax cuts legislated in 2017 or a phase out in 2025. But I'd be surprised if that was actually true. And so you add all that up. And I think that where they're looking for debt to GDP ratios to go to 120 percent of debt, an increase of about 20 percent over a decade. My suspicion is it could easily be 30 percent over a decade. And that in turn will push put pressure on interest rates, which will put pressure on the increase the deficit. And so you get a little bit of a vicious cycle. I don't think this is an imminent emergency. I don't think it's something that will be any kind of crisis if it is not dealt with this year. I think those who somehow use fiscal concern as an excuse to not raise the debt limit are exacerbating all of the fiscal risks. But I do think we've got to recognize that less interest rates really revert to very low levels, which is certainly possible. That is what happened in the era of secular stagnation that I think we are going to have fiscal problems and fiscal challenges that we are going to have to address. Finally, Larry, next week, the G 20 finance ministers and central bankers will be meeting over in India. They've got a fair amount to address here. We haven't talked about it on the show, David, but there's been a kind of possible Enron moment in India and I imagine with India emerging as the world's largest country. And the meeting taking place in India, there's going to be a lot of curiosity from all present about how that's going to play through it. What, if any, large or systemic implications that's going to have for India? Really interesting point. Thank you so much, Larry Summers of Harvard, our special contributor here on Wall Street Week. We haven't talked about it on the show, David, but there's been a kind of possible Enron moment in India and I imagine with India emerging as the world's largest country. And the meeting taking place in India, there's going to be a lot of curiosity from all present about how that's going to play through it. What, if any, large or systemic implications that's going to have for India? Really interesting point. Thank you so much, Larry Summers of Harvard, our special contributor here on Wall Street Week. Coming up, sometimes it's hardest to see what's right in front of us. That's next on Wall Street week on Bloomberg. Finally, one more thought, the case that the purloined letter or spy balloon or crypto scheme in 1844, Edgar Allan Poe wrote a mystery about finding an incriminating letter where no one thought to look right in plain sight. It turns out that things really haven't changed all that much in the last hundred and seventy nine years. Consider most recently the strange case of the Chinese spy balloon. We were shocked, shocked when the good people of Montana looked up to see a balloon the size of three school buses hovering 16000 thousand feet above their heads. And I have no idea what it is. After much consideration and a leisurely trip across the country, an F 22 raptor shot it down just off the coast of South Carolina, got me shutting down, leaving behind some debris and a lot of debate about what it was, what it was doing and how long this sort of thing had been going on. Many people, intentionally or otherwise, have been given the impression that a couple of weeks ago our skies were clear. And then all of a sudden we have spy balloons and other identified unidentified flying objects raining down on us like confetti. That is not accurate, but it turns out that it shouldn't have been such a mystery. According to The New York Times, a Chinese aeronautics scientists Wu Ji had told a state run news outlet back in 2019 about his new high altitude balloon, which he said could be used for, you guessed it, surveillance. And he conveniently included a video showing its track across North America exclaiming Look, there is America all hiding in plain sight on the Internet for the last four years, which only adds to a long list of things that we should have seen coming. Like, for example, Bernie Madoff not being entirely on the up and up after he'd reported above market gains for his investors year after year after year with nary a loss along the way. All of the victims clapped as soon as they heard the sentencing from Judge Jenny Chin. Bernard Madoff will go to prison for more than the rest of his life. He is 71 years old. He was sentenced to the maximum 150 years in prison or the possibility that anything could go wrong in giving some 2 billion dollars to a 30 year old Samuel banker and freed to set up a crypto empire. This is a big moment in history, one of the biggest fraud cases in American history, or the very idea that the Russians would actually invade Ukraine a year ago, despite the fact that President Putin had said he would do just that and had massed thousands of troops all along the border for just that very purpose. We are working to pursue diplomacy in every possible venue, but we also know that diplomacy will not succeed in an atmosphere of threat and military escalation. So it's not just in Casablanca that we're surprised by what we should have known all along. I'm shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here. The winnings. Oh, thank you very much. That does it for this episode of Wall Street Week. I'm David Westin. This is Bloomberg. See you next week.