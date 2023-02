00:00

This is a year after almost a year exactly since we saw President Polansky the last time in a suit before he changed to that military uniform ever since a war started and he repeated. He told the Munich Security Conference a year ago that Ukraine did not want war, but it was ready for it. Now, a year later, we have is a full scale invasion, a war that's running into a year and a lot of uncertainty. I would say that is the mood here. On day one of the Munich Security Conference, a lot of questions about the future, but also this feeling that the next few weeks could be crucial. We know that Russia's preparing this new offensive and Ukraine is waiting for the weapons and the training to launch this counter-offensive. The other big issue that will feature highly here is China USA relations. There is a relationship or a delegation that is coming from both sides. The question is, will tensions cooled down over the balloon gate?