Steve King, do you think I still think it is King Dollar. I mean, right now. I mean, OK. I mean, do we go back to do we go back to the highs? Not necessarily. But, you know, I think do we test, let's say, the 200 day moving average on VIX Y, which is the 1 0 6 area? I don't see why not. We're talking about raising rates more aggressively than many of these other competitor currencies for lack of a better word. Maybe. Maybe the Bank of Japan gets off this night. Maybe the ECB gets moving. Maybe, you know, but bottom line is we're high. We're high already relative these other currencies and going higher. So I don't see I don't see the big drag on the dollar. Let's put it that way. So consensus was I mean, like a week ago that we could see a little bit of dollar weakness now. But the dollar's strength towards the end of the year, if we get the dollar strength now and it continues. Did other asset classes like what kind of positions and options are going to be shaken out from that? Well, this anytime you have a break of consensus, whether it's the dollar, whether it's interest rates, et cetera, things break. And I think that's kind of what we've been seeing over the last couple of days was we had this big consensus that we were going to soft land, not land, whatever we want to do it. Now, all of a sudden, it's like, oh, wait, here's the consequences. And that is, you know, that is we're talking about interest rate hikes for higher and longer. What about sectors when it comes to a strong dollar, though? Are there certain sectors are going to be worried about that? If we continue to see this return of King daughter DAX, you're going to end up having to make some tough decisions? Oh, absolutely. You know, the problem is, you know, the stronger dollar is not good for U.S. multinationals that export. It's definitely a drag on emerging markets in some respects because their costs go up, especially if you're especially if they're borrowing in dollars. And so it's not a great sign. But the problem is, when you start to talk about currencies, it's all relative in some and they can't all be lower or they can all be higher at the same time relative to each other. Someone's got to be winning. Somebody gotta be losing. And I think what the Fed is saying is we don't really care if we push the dollar higher because we've got our we've got our work to do. Yeah. And talk about sectors like energy get hit really hard as oil falls out of bed. And that's you can blame that on the dollar in some capacity. OK, let's get to the fun stuff. So today's OP options expirations and usually we bring you want to be like, oh, my God, how many options are expiring? What's the volatility? But that's not the story today. It's not even that many options because it feels like every day now its options expire. Well, it is actually literally, quite literally what when? You know, once we've started to add the you know, what they call the zero dated options every day, there's some there's something expiring. Now, it's one thing to put a perspective on options expiration day like today. Every options class has zero dated options. Right. Because that means literally expiring. But, you know, there's been a lot of hue and cry about these, you know, the zero dated options. I look at him as not a new product, but more or less that the that the existing casinos just added a lot more tables. And so you're bringing in a lot more potential. And I call them gamblers because it is a lot of speculation. We've made it very easy for four options to be used as a speculative tool from an industry. We like it because the volumes are enormous. But anytime you do something different, it creates it creates some issues. And I think we're having to adjust to the idea that you've facility that we've facilitated another round of speculation. Right. As the market react to that, then, are we over looking for volatility on these options, expiry dates from here on, or is this something that we're going to have to see more volatility around these dates as a result? Well, I think over time we've sort of figured out what to do with monthly and quarterly expirations. You know, if you remember, you know, the triple witching expirations where everybody would be panicking coming into them, what's going to happen? We've learned to deal with them over time and especially as as weekly options came in. And now you've got, you know, daily options and a whole bunch of classes you're going to start. We're going to figure that out, too. But right now, what's happened was once we started to get some positive momentum, you know, people's speculative juices came flying back and this became the latest tool that that a lot of speculators have gravitated to. So in that sense, when we look at equity moves now, is there any signal that we can actually get from it because or is it all just Delta and Gamma? So options needing to cover and dealers need to take the opposite trade. There is a lot of noise. And that's, I guess what we've seen, what I would call micro bursts of volatility, where we've just had some days that we've just exploded. And it's not really clear why I think of the Thursday between the FOMC meeting and the payrolls numbers when the options industry set a record in terms of volume. There wasn't much to it. But. But, you know, the speculation comes and I'm seeing it now. The playbook just before I came on air, I'm looking at at spiders, which is probably the easiest one to speculate with in many ways. And people were already buying, you know, the next the next highest strike or two and calls. Those volumes were already over 70000. And it was you know, it's 10:00 in the morning. So people that that's what that's one of the tools that people have been using to sort of facilitate the gamma squeeze. But over time, again, people will figure it out. And also, these are these are the most expensive options to buy their low priced. But they they expire at the end of the day. So you're buying pure decay. So this is this is how the industry will figure it out. But, you know, over time, it's tough to deal. You know, it's sort of the pig in the boa constrictor. You've got this huge this huge flow of volume coming through and a relatively new place when they do figure at ISE. And we have some thought of her as a nation on gosh, what do we got back to? Where are the fundamentals you're pointing to right now in this market? Is this earnings? I think right now we've morphed from we've morphed from momentum to, you know, to earnings and now back to momentum. I think a lot of the rally that we've seen year to date was January effect. December was terrible. And most of the stocks that started to lead the rally in January were among the stocks that had gotten clobbered in 2022. There were a lot of tax losses to be taken in that. And Amazon and Tesla, et cetera. Guess what's leading in 2023? It's some of those same stocks. But again, once you get momentum, it does strange things. And so I think we started to overlook a lot of the fundamentals. I think we were very charitable in earnings season, which was good. But I think now we have to do a little distinguishing between company. That beat a depressed earnings estimate versus those that have real sustainable earnings power and the cash flows with which they can return money to shareholders.