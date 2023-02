00:00

THE BABY TURNS AND SAYS I DON ' T GET IT. JOINING US FROM MORGAN STANLEY, HEAD OF MARKET RESEARCH AND STRATEGY. WHAT A GREAT AD AND WHAT IT CAPTURES IS HOW MANY PEOPLE IN THE EQUITY MARKETS ARE SAYING I DON ' T GET IT. HELP ME. HOW DO I GET THE STOCK MARKET FORWARD? > > AN OLDIE INTO GOODIE ON THAT PARTICULAR AD. WE ARE A BIT STUNNED BY SOME OF THE MARKET ACTION EARLY THIS YEAR. YOU ARE SEEING A REVERSAL, EVERYTHING THAT WAS BAD LAST YEAR. ON THE ONE AND YOU ' VE GOT VALUE RUNNING ON CHINA REOPENING WE THINK THAT COULD BE THE TRUCK -- TRAP. ON THE OTHER HAND AND THIS HAS BEEN REPEATED ON YOUR PROGRAM AS WELL A LOT OF THE GROWTH AND PARTICULARLY THE NONPROFIT LOWER QUALITY RUNNING HOT ON THIS EXPECTATION THAT THE FED IS DONE AND WE DON ' T THINK THE FED IS DONE. TOM: WHAT ' S SO IMPORTANT HERE IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT THE RULE IS YOU HAVE TO PARTICIPATE. HOW DO I PARTICIPATE IN THE MARKET IF I DON ' T GET IT? > > EXCELLENT QUESTION. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ARC OF THE THIRD THE LAST 30 MONTHS OR SO SINCE COVID THERE HAS BEEN TERRIFIC CALLS GETTING AGGRESSIVE DURING COVID IN WARNING ON INFLATION AND WARNING ON THE EQUITY MARKET LAST YEAR. NOW ARE OUR KEY CONVICTION IS GETTING PAID TO WAIT WE ARE SIMPLY NOT SEEING NF RISK PREMIUM IN THE MARKET TODAY TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE. WHERE ARE YOU FINALLY SEEING SOME OF THE SEALS OBVIOUSLY IN FIXED INCOME. WHETHER IT ' S INVESTMENT-GRADE OR PARTS OF AN WE THINK TODAY AS THE ECONOMY SLOWS AS EARNINGS RESET FOR THE OVERALL INDEX WE WANT TO SEE THIS ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: REALLY ON TOP OF IT THE BULLISH TRADE, THE BEAR MARKET RALLY, THIS YEAR HAS BEEN TOUGHER I REMEMBER SOME RESEARCH SAYING IT WAS AN EASY SELL. NO CALLING THIS A MASSIVE DISCONNECT THIS IS ABOUT IS DISCONNECTED FROM REALITY WHAT IS IT THAT YOU ARE SEEING THAT MAKES THIS SUCH A MONSTER DISCONNECT? > > I THINK A LOT OF FOLKS ARE SEEING THE STRENGTH OF THE ECONOMY AND ARE ASSUMING NO LANDING OR POTENTIAL ACCELERATION. WE HAVE OFTEN BEEN TRAINED OVER HISTORY TO RECOGNIZE THAT THE ECONOMY TELLS WITH THE MARKET IN TANDEM. THIS IS AN ENVIRONMENT OR THE ECONOMY AND THE MARKET ARE DIVERGED SO IF YOU EVEN GET THE SOFT LANDING OR THE KIND OF LOW GROWTH ENVIRONMENT IT DOESN ' T NECESSARILY MEAN IT ' S A BULL CASE FOR THE MARKET. THE MARKET HAS ITS OWN SET OF CHALLENGES TODAY. TODAY WHEN I VOTE AT THE MARKET, WE ' VE GOT POTENTIALLY WAITING TO PUT IT LATER THIS YEAR QT IS STILL ONGOING. INCHING CLOSER TO THE END OF THE FINISH LINE BUT WE ARE NOT IN WITH QT. WE HAVE EARNINGS THAT ARE RESETTING LOWER AND IF INFLATION DOESN ' T NOSEDIVE, WHICH IT APPEARS NOT TO BE ANYTIME SOON AND IT HANGS OUT AROUND THIS PERCENT LEVEL IT ' S HARD TO ARGUE THAT INTEREST WAS ARE GOING TO GO MUCH BELOW THREE SO CAN ' T GET BACK TO 22 TIMES THAT WE HAD A COUPLE YEARS AGO. THE DISCONNECT TODAY IS PEOPLE TRYING TO LOOK THROUGH AND WE ARE JUST NOT THERE. LISA: WHAT DOES GETTING PAID TO WAIT LOOK LIKE IN TERMS OF A PORTFOLIO? > > GREAT QUESTION. AS WE ARTICULATED OVER THE LAST SIX MONTHS THAT ' S BEEN SOME OF THE ALLOCATION MOVES WE HAVE MADE. YOU DON ' T EVEN HAVE TO TAKE THAT MUCH TO RATION RISK. COMPLETELY LEFT FOR DEAD THIRD THREE QUARTERS OF LUSTER HAVE CERTAINLY REBOUNDED SINCE THE 10 YEAR PEAK DOUBT WE THINK WE CAN CONTINUE TO SEE SOME STRENGTH THERE AND JUST LASTLY THE DIVIDEND PAYING STOCK UNIVERSE, DIVIDEND STOCKS AND DIVIDEND GROWERS FOR OUR ARMED MARKET LAST YEAR. WE -- A VERY OPPORTUNISTIC TIME. LISA: DURATION RISK IS GOING TO LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE TO BOTH CREDIT AND EQUITY RISK AND SHE IS TALKING ABOUT 10 YEAR TREASURIES TALKING ABOUT IT ' S TIME TO START BUYING SOME OF THE SINCE DO YOU AGREE? > > WE COULD GET THERE OUR OFFICIAL FORECAST IS 315 FOR END OF YEAR SO TODAY AT 370 PLUS THERE IS SOME VALUE THERE BUT THAT CONTINUED STRENGTH WE SAW ON THE JOB MARKET A FEW WEEKS AGO CONTINUES I WOULD BE SHOCKED IF WE SEE A LITTLE BIT OF UPWARD BIAS SO THAT SAY ANYWHERE BETWEEN 3.5 AND 4% IS WHERE WE ARE SEEING VALUE THERE. JONATHAN: WONDERFUL AS ALWAYS.