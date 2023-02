00:00

There's just much harder to get a good read on the market, right? These moves are amplified, so you can't see that. You've had a reversal from really extreme positioning at the end of 22 and it hasn't clearly ended yet. Let's get some confirmation on the trend from a few more data points that hopefully align in one direction and then get on that track. Yes, inflation should ultimately come down. It's just going to take time. This whole cycle is taking time at the moment, have in annualized terms very little growth. We are kind of in the winter stagnation nation. From New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for our audience worldwide. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro futures down by three quarters of one per cent. We have a new high for the year at the front end of a yield curve. We are through 470 T.K. a little bit earlier this morning for 70 and we're talking about 50 basis point hikes again at the Fed. It's moving. I've been remiss here. I'm looking at the big TMM screen in that six months to build goes that's 497. Still just answer five. But, you know, we're coming to the end of this week and we're thinking about staggering margins and inflation of equities back. And you know what? You're right. It's just about short rates. Gaming the Fed hard data has been tremendous. So the pushback is as follows, pushing back the recession cause and introducing a higher terminal rate, a higher peak rate at the Fed Reserve. Young Hatzius Goldman. Lisa, you see that 525 to 550. Then you call they throw in an extra hike in June. A lot of people are following line along with that, including Fed officials perhaps are not the non-voting members, but they're saying perhaps we should have raised by 50 basis points the last few days. I'm talking about Jim Bullard and others. And then coming out and saying what perhaps we have to think about another 50 basis point rate hike putting this all together. There is a real angst here. Does this Fed have to torpedo the economy in a way that perhaps riskier securities have been preparing for? That is the angst that you're seeing reflected in markets that torpedo the economy is I'm going to game out three point one percent, Q4 readjusted GDP. What's Q1 GDP going to be? It's not a recession. It's not tanking. It seems to be pretty boring. I thought Michelle Meyer was massacred yesterday. She's got the pulse of it. All the charge card stuff and show. I'm sorry. I think GDP is still there. I'm going to drive you nuts. So it's no landing in the first half. Mr. Hunt over at Bank of America says it's hard landing in the second half. And this is what Barclays said this morning. Persistent inflation means there is no free lunch. Higher for longer rates is the cost for resilient growth. That's the cost for growth. And ultimately, they think equities are going to have difficulty rallying too much from here. A lot of people agree. There are some who are pushing back and saying that if you have any kind of selling activity, it's time to buy, including our next guest. But there is a question that I have about how long you can get this sense of both good growth is good for equities and also higher than expected. Inflation is just fine. You sent the chairman of he spoke today at the Fed Reserve would turn around to say that disinflationary process has started Dani Burger. Do you think Bloomberg Real Yield is now part of the Starr story because him uttering those words encouraged a fair bit of this rally so far yet today, or at least validated it for a lot of people. And here we are maybe pushing back on that statement or maybe they got to walk it back to. I spent a chunk of time yesterday thinking about the fact that we're hearing the hawkish prognostications from non-voting members. Why is that right, Mr. RTS? So I know what's right. Is it really people who don't have truly a seat at the table are the ones that can be the true naysayer? I can declare the Fed shows, say the things he says because there's an institutional responsibility to sing from the hymnal to keep the ultimate fear, which is are we on anchored? Are they on anchored? And as Rogoff said this week, they're not going to lift from 2 percent. But everybody from our imposed. Olivier Blanchard is saying what's it to point to, two point eight points or whatever? I agree. It's important to point out the Mestre and ballad aren't voters, but nonvoters still attend, contribute and participate in the meeting. You still see some of this play out and the minutes the minutes get even more fascinating now because we thought the minutes would go the stage for a discussion of the Paul Allen read the minutes and now all of us suddenly thought it might be a different discussion in the minutes. GLSEN. Wait a minute. There was a comment from Bullard yesterday. It wasn't just about the 50 basis points. There was a comment from Jim Bullard of the St. Louis suggests that got my attention. He said he's pushed back against the idea of long and variable lags. He thinks it's not the 50s, 60s, 70s anymore. He's pushed back against the idea. So let's see if the minutes lease are a stage for that debate to play out with a little bit more color. And then what's the read through to markets? Right. Are stocks accurately pricing in the sense that the Fed might have to go well beyond five and a quarter percent? That, to me, is something that's also the unknown here. If Brian Levitt has the way any longer term, he might have nothing left to say. S. racially in La Crosse for the equity futures down a tenths of one per cent, sit tight. Brown will be down a second. In the bond market, yields are higher by 4 basis points 3 90 on a 10 year, 390 on a tenuous, just a phenomenal turnaround on a two year yield high by six basis points. We are through 470 on a two year. That, Lisa, is a new high for 2023. On a two year. Yeah. And it really comes as we hear all of this Fed speak, in particular responding to the data. Let's talk about what the Fed speak we're gonna get today. We're going to hear from Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin again following his conversation on Bloomberg Television, as well as Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Do they reiterate this hawkish field? Do they talk about 50 basis point rate hikes back on the table? Today, we also see the Munich security conference beginning over in Germany. And we're going to hear at eight forty five a.m. from Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission commissioner, who is going to be speaking with our own Maria today. Oh, we can really get a sense perhaps of the tensions growing between the US and Europe in particular with respect to trade, with respect to the Inflation Reduction Act. Eleven thirty a.m., the Bank of France Governor Francois Lavoie DiCarlo is going to be speaking. And I'm very curious to hear what he says, because we heard from his last novel over the past couple of hours, really reiterated this hawkishness, a sense that perhaps the market is underestimating how much inflation there is and perhaps underestimating how far the ECB will have to go. So, again, John, we've been talking about the U.S., but this is also very much a European story. You've got a Tennessee speaking again. Announcer was that was seeking for the ECB once were that were Michael Barr conferences that they look at to keep a list of Marty Shanker, a Bloomberg Television folks keeps a list by his desk of my mispronunciation. That was gold. It's six feet, five inches. This just gold. I remember when you when I first started in the radio show together and if it was a complicated name, told me do a really, really long introduction for the guest and then he turn around and just got John. True. True. So many hide behind the desk in tears as I try to pronounce it. Brian Levin is an easy one to pronounce. Thanks for your patience, Brian, for being with this global market strategist at INVESCO. Brian, we got some weakness in this equity market. Is it weakness you want to buy? We're going to probably have some pullback in market here. I mean, the market was priced for a soft landing, was very enthusiastic about a soft landing and what we had called this year, a roadmap to recovery. So you you could get some retracement of some of the gains here now that inflation has come here in height and there's more expectations of policy. I think that depends on your time horizon. I mean, for me, I'm a fellow guy. I don't want to miss out on what will ultimately be a nice recovery in these markets. Markets tend to do very well in the couple of years after inflation peaks. So short term, some challenges, but intermediate term markets should do quite well. Right at the end of the weekend, people are readjusting to an extraordinary beginning to the year and as you mentioned, and formal fear of missing out. The bottom line is people are going, I can't be in cash. I've got to play. Where do you play quality? It depends on your time horizon, so if you're in the near term, if if the Fed has to keep going, you'd want to be a little bit more defensive. Higher quality, more low volatility. But the challenge is that at least from my perspective, I ultimately believe inflation will come down the Fed as will come and will kick start another one of these moves. So you're looking out over over the year into what will ultimately be, in my opinion. Some more of a sustained recovery in markets. That means you want to be more value or small international. So it's a time horizon thing. Could we see some some retracement here? Absolutely. But but over the next couple of years, I'm looking sustained recovery in markets and markets, looking forward to a new economic cycle. Right. Given this answer, you are constructive. Does that mean you're also constructive on big tech? Despite the rally that we've seen, which really has been the leadership behind the rally we've seen year to date? Well, the move in short rates isn't going to be helpful. I mean, we saw that in in 2022, as soon as as soon as rates were adjusted, valuations had come down. And so the move in rates isn't going to be helpful in the near term. You may see another valuation adjustment. So I would say, you know what, investors have been underway value in their portfolios. They've been overexposed to growth. I would use these opportunities, particularly if there's a pullback to try and incorporate more value in the portfolio, more equal ways rather than market cap. Wait, it's going to be a different environment than what we saw in the prior cycle, which was very low nominal growth. The other side of this will be a somewhat higher nominal growth environment. Brian, are you leading into the all bond portfolio? This idea that everyone and their mothers going into bonds right now? I would just look at flows in the first beginning of the year is actually been the greatest amount of flows going back to 2004. Are you on that? Yeah, I mean, why the you know, this whole idea of the the the death of the 60 40, what the Mark Twain line, that it's grossly exaggerated. I think he actually said that this is more of a golden age. You know, if you if you look at, you know, things like high yield or bank loans where you can get, what, 8 percent, I mean, that's like an equity like return without taking on similar historical risk. You know, in the short end, you know, getting these types of rates are quite good. Of course, you have reinvest. Murray got that reinvestment risk so that people will look back at this at some point and say that are locked in. And you're right. But, yes, this is a very good opportunity to add income to the portfolio. The reinvestment risk is a real risk that we've tried to discuss over the last couple of months. And it's something we got to discuss even more. Hey, Brian, I love that line. I'm a farmer guy. That's what I wrote Dow Jones. I just written by my guy. That's just embrace it. Yvonne Man level of Invesco Fry. Thank you. Not many people admit to that. You know, I absolutely love that because instead of saying it know as people, it's Fulmer, the meme statue, etc.. I'm one of them. I'm one of them. Bring it under your observation and bonds where the popularity is there. Ben Lila goes the other way and notes the equity market how unpopular it is and has equities underweight like back to 2008. I really didn't realize it was a gloomy Joel Weber investment risk. Tom, as you know, it's like you take a six month yield, six month Betty Bell and pick up 5 percent. Where are you in six months? Can you do the same thing? Is it comfort? Or do you want to go further out along the curve and lock it in for a longer period time? Would try and pick up on that story a little bit later. Want to pick up on dear? The stock is up in the premarket by one point four per cent. T.K., you keep talking about the earnings full year net income. This is their outlook now eight point seventy five billion to nine point eighty five. We'll act to protect our country. And we did. I expect to be speaking with President Xi and I hope we have to get to the bottom of it. I make no apologies for taking down that. Paul Allen the president of United States turn up a phone call with President Xi at some point in the future. Look out for that. Equity futures right now down eight tenths of one per cent on the S & P 500. Look out for this in a bond market yields up four or five basis points on a 10 year to 3 1957 on a two year yield through 4 7c. We have a new high for 20. 23 were up by six basis points on a session. And it's not just the hawkish Fed talk. It's also the hawkish ACP talk as well. We heard a little bit earlier from us about Snapple at the ECB executive board. Fantastic speak with the ECB. Ready? Ready. Great communication, Lisa. Always follow what she's got to say because it's so easy to understand. And I think the message was pretty clear this morning. Ultimately, she sees the risk in this market that they underestimate the inflation path. This to me was actually more notable than what we heard at a Fed officials because she was talking about how what the ECB is potential terminal rate that people I've been talking about could be way too low. And she was pretty vociferous about this. This is not just one inflationary shock. It could dissipate, but it could be something much more. We're not talking about 375 ECB as a peak rate. That's a change because from a lot of people I've spoken to well, last couple of months, it was something like three, 325, maybe we stopped there. And now all of a sudden we're pushing for the shift here. And this is a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday shift. You told me the hour, John, is all of a sudden I'm paying attention again to the 10 year yields, three point nine, one percent dashing off to 4 percent. And the nuance here is that vanilla curve, the 2s 10 spread has widened out like the negative 90 negative 92 has gone the other way because the 10 years starting to kick in and that is maybe where a little growth year before the recession. Maybe we're just not gaming out the gloom farther out. And so you get the curve dynamics while the 10 year old as well explained that they do. Okay. I think Barclay's are on board with you. Tell me ultimately growth is better, but the price of that growth is high rates. And that's all the pricing in this week off the back of some pretty decent hard data in America. So far, the big question we've got now is whether the February data confirms the trend in January. And T.K. will say to wait a few weeks for that. We're we have to see now what we're going to do here is dive into the politics of the moment. There's a ways to go always with Professor Shiller wonders. Shiller's direct and Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy at Brown University are textbook definitive. When you only go back to Ronald Reagan and I can remember clear when the FDR Democrat became a Republican and changed how primaries run, there was more and I think it was in 19, I think 18, 1978, whatever, 1976 where he was pushed aside because he was too conservative and he figured out you run conservative and moved to the middle. Along the election trail, that seems to be absolutely blown up as the governor of South Carolina jumps into the race. As we see Paul John helped me here. The poll for Trump overnight Quinnipiac. That was Lisa. Lisa? Yeah. Yeah. The Quinnipiac poll leader. And right behind him is Ron to Santa. Yes. OK. The leadership's it seems like it's all blown up. How are the primaries different this year versus what we knew with Ronald Reagan? We don't have time for the entire explanation, Tom. As always, you ask a very broad question. A couple of things. Ronald Reagan understood that you could gain steam in a primary. And you're right. 1976, he challenged an incumbent Republican and he didn't win the nomination through a typical Republican Party, typically to have sort of I lost last time. So I'm the nominee next time. Up until Donald Trump and then the Democrats choose their primary system in 1984 and 88, they kept changing the rules about how delegates were allocated. What we're waiting for is key, how the Republican structure, their primary season for 24, makes a big difference to Ron Santos and Donald Trump. We've seen the Democrats move their calendar. I was in South Carolina as a big primary, in a big primary and a big priority now for the Democrats. What will the Republicans do? And what I'm talking about is how they divide up their delegates in the beginning. Proportional representation, which kept Trump alive actually in the early primaries in 2016. Winner take all, which would help Trump also because Trump's now a known commodity. He's got a built in base. And if it's plurality Hilton, he'll start winning those early primaries. And that presents a challenge. If you think for Ron to Santos, even though he's got Florida, that's going to be. And we haven't heard yet what the RNC will do with how we're going to make any changes or keep things status quo. Wendy, a lot of people are talking about how much time and I say a lot of people I'm saying to people next to me are talking about how much time it takes for the election process to be carried out. And I'm wondering how much room is there to change the gravitational force in the Republican Party away from Trump toward Ron DeSantis, perhaps a bit more, but also potentially to Nikki Haley. Well, the only way A gravitationally pulls towards one of the Santas if his one sentence declares and starts running. I think the mistake that he might make is to wait too long. There you have Florida in your back pocket. You get a lot of free publicity, but it doesn't mean you're out there really connecting with primary voters. And that's what the census has to do earlier than I think he's comfortable with. And then NIKKEI is going to be out there. Tim Scott from South Carolina. He's a senator. He may get in the race as well. I think the idea is the more people can present alternatives positively, not beat up on Trump, not attack Trump, but positive alternatives without all the baggage, they're hoping they can start to pick up some steam among rank and file primary voters on the Democratic side. We have President Biden trying to deal with both domestic and also international issues. In the latest news on that front is that he is thinking about some sort of phone call with a Chinese premier, with a Xi Jinping, the president of China. How much does this give him? A bit of a difficult position to put out there, trying to both dovetail a hawkish message with sort of a sort of an olive branch to the Chinese leadership to try to smooth over some of those relations? Yeah, I mean, I think that he's handling this in the way that he handles almost everything, sort of marching to his own tune. He's got a lot of foreign policy experience. And China is an extremely important. I'm not telling you three something you don't know, a very important economic partner. And he's been moderate in his response to this because he's picking a fight with Russia and China at the same time, particularly China economically. We just got out of that with tariffs and they stopped buying our soybeans. That cost us a lot of taxpayer dollars in subsidies back to farmers. You know, there's a lot of very negative consequences to picking a big fight with China geopolitically and economically. And he's not falling for it. He's deciding, I'm going to take this slowly one day at a time. And I'm not going to jeopardize what seems to be a renewed and healthier relationship than under the Trump administration. Wendy, underreported is the four base agreement between the Philippines and the United States. I'm going to say two weeks ago. We're going to expand out there with investment and for some form of military bases in Luzon in the South China Sea. How important is it? What does that signal to the Navy and to China? Well, it's extremely important. As you know, China's been making incursions in the South China Sea for quite some time, obviously rattling their saber when it comes to Taiwan, just understanding that the United States will maintain its military presence and that it will be prepared in some way, shape or form to block any what they consider overreach by the Chinese military and a threat to Taiwan. So I think it's you know, it's a traditional move. We've been affiliate with the Philippines for a very long time. And so we would object to the nature of that relationship in its early days. But nonetheless, they have to show the military, the United States and the president, that we are going to engage some way, shape or form not to give China a free hand. When do we have this Munich security conference on going in Germany? What you expect to come out of that? Well, I mean, I think that, you know, the whole question of the Ukraine Russian complex, how much how much weaponry we are giving to Ukraine. We've seen this in the past where we give a lot of weapons and then we lose. And then the enemy gets our weapons, whether they're destroyed or not. And it's a delicate balance. And then you've got Finland saying, listen, when are we getting into NATO? You want to expand NATO? We want be part of NATO. Let us say that already. So I think there's a lot of complications going on. And I think, you know, Trump took advantage of this in terms of our NATO partners and saying you have to do more. And I think President Biden is doing a lot with weaponry. But you have to make sure Europe's in and continues to stay in. And that's politically very important to President Biden. And by Europe ready, we need Germany time away. Wendy, thank you. That's always when the shoulder of Brown University. Wendy, just wonderful. Take a nice broad question. Just don't do that. That was great. I appreciate it. Sure. Go back to for the first time you've been told to ask the broad question. No, it's been in many a time. She turned back to this day and drive off. Probably have to make up for. I think you. This one, dear. First quarter EPA 655, the estimate 553. It's a beat and it's a race. They now see full year net income at eight point seventy six to nine point to five billion. They had seen a billion to eight point five billion. Tom, our story. John, a headline from our story, Dear Lifts Outlook has cashed up farmers overhaul aging fleets. Isn't that a story? John Deere 10 year per year track record nineteen point five six percent. Wow, wow, wow. Stock is up 3 percent in the free market for company like a good Zamboni. 55. Simon French. 10. Mark Gurman coming out. Coming off the back of the biggest one day decline of the month so far from New York. Let's see if we add to those losses. We take some more weight off the S & P 500. We are lower negative by seven tenths of one percent. On the Nasdaq, we're down by nine tenths of one per cent challenged by this in the bond market, a two yet that a little bit earlier on went through 470. Your new high of the year intraday is for 71, 33. That came a little bit early this morning. We're just off those levels, but still higher on the session by five or six basis points. Ten year halo, 4 percent getting closer, 390 38 up 4 basis points. And take a look at the euro negative today. But some hawkish pushback from one key ECB official is about Schnabel essentially communicating to market participants that she thinks time this market could be underestimating inflation. This is the pushback we're starting to witness, I think in the last 24 hour American audience who she is. You've got a real known acquaintance with this. And I would say she's almost the heart and soul of Central Europe. Do I have that right? Great communicator. Fantastic communicator. Tom, at the Federal Reserve, you have the board of governors at the ECB, you have the executive board and the executive board us about Nabucco. So the key Speaker Jackson, all the dears. OK, stop the buffalo. Stop. She spoke to me. She was a big deal. She pushed back in the same way Chairman Pound pushed back at Jackson Hole. Talking about the pain that we might have to go through to get inflation lower, the surprise at that Cannes, France confronting at the moment is the absence of pain in early 2023 relative to what we expected in both Europe and the United States. And with that in mind, this idea that perhaps they have to go further than any of us thought they would do. We all agree. It was a weird week. I mean, I mean, the week the week continuation, some a continuation of what we've seen over the last several weeks, which is just bizarre hard data in America, a series of upside surprises. I actually think there's been a real big shift this week. This week it's been weird, but there's been a slight solidification of a narrative of potentially higher rates and that this disinflationary hope perhaps was overestimated earlier this year. That has been that the aim of this to me and John, I give you great creditors because I think you really pushed for it. Maybe, Lisa, you did as well. I did not. It was Peter Cheers. Conversation was great. Yeah. Was like lights out some that for me, this is where co-option strategy, which is like a one day strategy, really short dated options, zero days to expiry the theory ultimately book. The theory ultimately is not try and make this super, super simple. It's been a lot of volume in those very short dated options. And if you're sending a bunch of call options, you have to offset and hedge that and ultimately you buy the underlying, which could be the S & P 500. This creates this self-fulfilling cycle of high market, all of the above. Anyway, I've oversimplified it, but ultimately I think Lisa picked up on the important message. And what Peter Chair had to say yesterday is that essentially he was conveying there was a cleaner message in the bond market that was in equities and you picked up on that story. And I think maybe that's the right question. Yeah. Right now, the bond market setting a very clear message that both the Fed and the ECB have to do more. And now at the read through to other markets is really the issue. Joel Weber a little bit less accommodative on Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index. I've been looking for a theme for weekend reading to get into February to get towards a March 22 Fed meeting. And Simon French has handed it to me with a silver platter as he serves tea at Panera Gordon in London. Simon I love, love, love the concept for all central banks. You narrow down to the Bank of England where they're declaring victory. But the idea that now comes the hard bit and I really like that we've gone through 18 months or whatever and now we're in a tension point. Describe the tension point right now for Beazley and the major central banks. Yeah, the major central banks are now into a phase of where they're gonna have to use judgment. And it's relatively easy as inflation prints are getting harder and harder during 2022. I don't mean easy for households and businesses to absorb the message, quite easy for central bankers to justify their actions. Now, we are in a situation where we've clearly gone through the inflection point on both headline and core inflation and they've got to use the judgement. Specifically, I highlight in the note the degree to which they respect capacity left in the domestic economy in the United States, in Europe, but around the world economy. If you like, take this back to the note I wrote back in early December, which speculated that might be quite a considerably bigger output gap in the global economy than those headline workhorse, our output gap indicators, the unemployment rate might suggest. I think to Jonathan's point, a couple of minutes ago, have we seen data start to support that narrative? I think we have in central banks now have to make a judgment on how persistent those upside surprises is going to be. How does the glide path of disinflation changed this week? I mean, there's the simplistic idea of 9 percent goes down to 2 percent or whatever, but it comes down to a point where it stops out of the stop madness at 3 or 4 percent change this week. Why does not sure a lot of the data you can go with compelling conclusions on? I think when you look hurts U.S. retail sales, for example, the degree to which both the timing of the cost of living adjustment for Social Security checks, the warmer weather in the United States, how much that was, if you like, giving an overinflated view of the underlying strength of the consumer and therefore the persistence of that core sticky inflation persistently above 3 4 percent. We've also got with CPI, the degree to which actually it's well understood. Now the Fed is discounting the shelter element of it, but there are other parts of the core inflation index on consumer services which still look like they're tacking closer to 3 and 4 rather than to the kind of level we'd be comfortable with. So I think the data hasn't necessarily compellingly changed that narrative. I just think the bond market is starting to listen to central bankers in a way that they had their fingers in their ears for the first eight weeks of the year. You did a great job assignment of highlighting the dissonance between the economic narrative that we're heading into some sort of decline and the commentary that we're getting from a lot of executives, whether it's in New Britain or whether it's through the rest of the world of optimism, of projecting strength and ongoing resilience of consumers, which is right. Well, this is to the very point of having to take a judgment degree to which corporate U.S. corporate Europe is giving a relatively upbeat message. In some of the notes I put out two, three weeks ago on earnings revisions certainly suggests that the corporate environment hasn't seen the levels of pain that central banks thought they need to introduce. Think they need to introduce to bring down core inflation. And yet, particularly on a distributional basis, we do know that there are cohorts, strata of consumers that are under huge pressure, the type of consumers who have a disproportionate amount of their consumption allocated to food and to energy. There's a narrative there which is decoupling from underlying performance of the corporate sector and central banks have to navigate that and mindful that it's deeply political, the distributional impacts of their decisions over interest rates. There's a really important point here. I man, how much do you get? Segment of the population just wiped out essentially are really in hard times for the rest of the population. Managers through and even succeeds to build earnings and build savings. How much is that basically a feature of what is going to come vs. the beginning phase of a broader downturn in Europe to write in terms of the. This is a very uneven recovery. And one of the reasons why the International Monetary Fund, the IMF, certainly for the last six months have been talking about the fiscal authorities, which initially in the pandemic recovery were quite holistic in terms of quite universal in terms of their support to corporates and households, in terms of fiscal transfers and looking to be far more targeted, because I think the IMF and others recognize quite an uneven distribution of of access, savings of facilities to try to re leverage the degree to which its macro significant is the challenge for macro economists, because a lot of corporates, Europe, corporate, the United States hinges on the consumption profiles of socio economic groups A, B and C one, and therefore to some extent the underlying earnings performance of a lot of corporates isn't actually hinging on those quite difficult redistributive messages which are really focusing the minds of politicians. Simon Disinflation, we've seen it in America. We're on a path of some form of disinflation. I don't see it. Europe with ten point one percent or 9 percent, you pick that number. But do you assume that when Europe distant fleets in distant fleets in the same way as the United States? With a lag. So one of the structural differences between the European economy and the U.S. economy and this if you go back through the history, probably the last 30, 40 years of economic cycles, the US tends to have an approach of letting economic forces rip, letting the pain come pretty quickly, and then it dissipates pretty quickly and therefore more of a sort of reshaped recovery in terms of economic activity, but also, if you like, and shaped, you know, pull back on inflation. But because there have been so much, if you like, neutering forces in the European economy, that slowdown of disinflation comes with more of a lag. And therefore, I don't see disinflationary forces overshooting to the downside because ISE, the particularly the headline inflation picture improves. You're going to see some of those suppressants that their fiscal authorities have put in place start to be eased and if you like, squeeze inflation back into the European economy. I think that's the big difference over the two sides of the Atlantic. Simon, this was great, just the perfect guest to have this discussion where summit French. Dave Palmer, Gurdon Freiman, thank you very much. Thanks. Steve Englander of Standard Chartered in the last couple of months provided a ready, good framework to discuss some of these issues when he talked about the Federal Reserve moving away from non conditional hawkishness to conditional hawkishness. And when we had an unconditional hawkishness, it basically meant the absolute data is a problem. We don't care about the change we're going to keep on hiking 75 basis points up the level. When you saw that shift to shift to conditional hawkishness, Chairman Powell starts to interpret the incoming information as some more somewhat more dovish by saying things like the disinflationary process has started and then the data start to turn in the month of January. It's really January that introduces that conditional hawkishness time and it's returned. So had a match in the Fed's speech going to change markedly if we get a repeat of the January data? Now, it's easy for me to say tea cake is not in the market. I'm not in the market. So I can say too early to draw conclusions. Wait to see if the February date confirms what we saw in January. But other people try to make moves on analog as a bathtub where you've got water in a bathtub and you get water flown and flown out, whatever. That's the idea of the rate of change. The movement, which is where we were. It's easy. Reader Change rates up. Easy, easy. Now we're at a point where a levels really matter. And that's why it's I love what Simon said there. There's now the hard bit. I mean, it's really what we click into as we move to the March 22 meeting. How does this really undermine to your point about how, you know, I have the luxury of sitting here talking and I don't have to make a call. Right. And that's a huge luxury. How does this factor into some of the trades that really were the dominant ones, including the stronger dollar trade earlier this year, if you suddenly have data that really question whether the Fed was right to shift its focus on a balance of risks. Robin Brooks of the IMF came out. He said the euro is going to go back below parody. He sees that he thinks that you can totally unwind all of this. Well, that's a cool article we call it. That's the kind of call you can make if you're on the market. You just, you know, talk about, you know, step by step. Yes. A major coach, Glenn Beck, is going to join us shortly from the airline to look out for that. Was meant to have touched down at JFK, terminal one. Terminal one had difficulties yesterday. What do they have, a power outage, something like that. Okay. Terminal one. I think so. Everyone tonight following this some flight radar 24 Web site, as we often do, it was halfway into in nearly 9000 mile journey. And the Boeing 787 jet, some had to make a U-turn. Just below Hawaii and fly all the way back to Walker Lindh. Can you imagine? No, I can't. Can you imagine you get an Auckland to New Zealand or rather Auckland in New York? Get my thoughts right. I think that you're right. You're right. There you go. Indian accent I thought you did. Did you ever track the fly on the meth? Yes, on the plane. Did I say it like you think, oh, it's Hawaii. And then the plane starts turning around. I'd be furious. I actually this actually gives me agita. Looking at the story of Gatsby objects, I think about how I would feel in that situation. And I throw some kids out there and I throw of, you know, exhausting a failed vacation. And you got to give a lot of free time. Let's give any Zealand their opportunity to respond. The airline recognized that a diversion was inevitable after five hours and 30 minutes into the 14 hour flight. All options have been considered and a decision was made to return. In light of multiple factors such as distance travelled and operational circumstances. So that's the that's the statement from a spokesperson for man who got a lot of these stories recently. But a number of more do something different with the linebacker. We're not going to get a single Best Buy in an individual stock. We're not going to complain to her about the cost to Paris or to Lake Placid this weekend. For Lisa, what we're going to do is talk to her about the unspeakable. When you're Helene Becker at Cow and you can write about it, you can think about it, you can experience or cut to the chase. A linebacker when I was in school a long time ago, a friend of a girlfriend's family was a Pan Am pilot and he walked on water. There was a time where these people were gods of the airspace. Maybe it touches to the DiCaprio movie Catch me if you can. Things have changed. Do you have confidence in the pilot training the pilots coming up from the regionals? Are they the same? Is that God from 50 years ago? So those are two questions, Tom. The first part of the question is, do we have confidence in the safety and and and security of our air, any of our air traffic system? Yes, we do. The pilots of 50 years ago were trained in during wars. We don't have that much anymore. So pilots now are more civilian trained. But, yes, they all have this fifteen hundred hours of experience before they can work for a commercial airline unless they're in the military. They can have a few few fewer hours. But yes, it's gotten increasingly difficult to be a pilot because of concerns about safety. I look blame the financial part of it of recruiting pilots. Describe the pilots shortage and the reports recently that the major carriers are basically stealing pilots from the lesser regional carriers. Yeah. They're eating their young. So here's the situation. And we've been talking about this since 2014, but the pandemic accelerated it. You have a group of pilots beginning in 2020, about twenty seven thousand pilots. We're going to turn 65 this decade. So when you think about that, the U.S. airline industry employs about fifty seven thousand sixty thousand pilots. So more than half for what, 45 percent of pilots were retiring and they have to be replaced in the U.S. only trains collectively about five or six thousand pilots a year. So you were going to have a shortage anyway. Then you had the pandemic. And airlines asked pilots who were intending to retire between 2020 and 2022 to consider retiring in 2020. And the only airline that really didn't do that was united. They made different arrangements with their with their pilots, but others retired. And then when things started to recover, not only did you have to hire back the 10000 that retire, but when you think about growth and you need roughly five or six thousand pilots a year collectively for all airlines, you are hiring 14 or 15000 pilots in 2022 in an environment where you're only training a third of that. So we were going to have a shortage. And I'm sorry I had no help. This all boils down to this question of consumer experience and how much of this is what's behind this shortage of capacity relative to demand and an experience that I mean, I can't blame this on why a plane turns around, but a feeling that things are kind of running more by a shoestring than they used to. How much will consumers put up with? Given that this is a catastrophic experience for somebody who is on that flight, but if they want to leave New Zealand and go to somewhere else, they're gonna get back on a plane. Right. So I think the incident you're talking about was the one yesterday where there was a. IRA, JFK and an Air New Zealand aircraft turned around halfway into the flight or something like that. Yeah. So here's the thing. You want to travel as a consumer. You've missed it. Maybe you haven't traveled that much in the last couple of years and you want to get back and you want to get back to experiences doing things. And air is part and maybe air is part of your vacation. And so you try to figure out the best way to do that, traveling days of week that are maybe less popular, like Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, there a little less popular than the other four days of the week. And then the other part of it is for the consumer. We're seeing a lot of buy up from main cabin to premium economy or business class. But those fares are starting to go up a lot. So we'll see whether that lasts. Just a note from me. I'm not flying on a Tuesday. I'm just not doing that. You take the week off. I'm leaving on Friday. 100 percent. Flying on a Tuesday. I haven't. I need to clarify something I said a little bit earlier. I read you a statement from an airline was actually from Korean Airlines because of a two flights that had to make a U-turn. Can you believe that? Can you believe that? Oh, I said that was. That was the statement from Korean Airlines. Let me share the statement from New Zealand with you and I. Can you help us understand this a little bit more? They said diverting to another U.S., Paul would have meant the aircraft would remain on the ground for several days, impacting a number of other scheduled services and customers. How messy can that get? Yeah, so, OK. So what happens in this case is pilots and flight attendants have duty our limitations. And on a flight, as long as the ones we're talking about these over the Pacific, 15 hour flights, you usually fly with two crews. Right. You fly with your pilots who are flying the plane. And then about halfway through, once they reach their limit, you switch out crews. And there are different ways of doing that anyway. So the point here is if you divert to another aircraft port now, your duty day is over regardless of where you are. And now everybody has to rest for their minimum rest period, and then you have to get back on the aircraft. But meanwhile, the aircraft is out of place because you can't just willy nilly pick an airport or you don't want to. You want to pick an airport where you have services, where you have a gate, where you have a ticket counter that can help the people on the aircraft get back, get to where they're eventually going. And then you have all the people who are intending to go back to Auckland trapped in New York in this case. So you have the plane there anyway. And I want to finish honestly, given the nature of the conversation we've just had for five minutes about this industry. American Airlines is up 29 percent year today. United is up 38 down to its up 16 and a half. I know over the last 20 months they've had difficulties, but these stocks have run. It's so hot yet today. Why? Yeah. So what Lisa and I were just talking about in terms of demand is very, very strong. Supply is limited there. We have not only airframe delays from Boeing and Airbus, but you have engine delays. You have maintenance issues, parts that we're turning around in 48 hours or taking weeks now. So aircraft are on the ground to have all these supply constraints. You have a lot of demand still and you have very strong pricing and fuel costs have come off their highs. So from a margin perspective, we're actually looking at at least a very good first half of the year, whether it carry through all year. We'll see. But we definitely think first half is going to be very good. And and that's propelling the stocks. Good for them. And that for us as we'll just have to suck it out, apparently. Elaine, thank you as always. I'm back at the. The situation still with the airlines. Live in it. You live in it. I've seen some moderation in prices from absolutely outrageously stupid down to a little bit less stupid. I'm still and we didn't talk about the ratio of business class to economy is comical. It's like 9 to 1 on some flight. Let's change. It used to be 3 to 1. That's a dime. As she said, people are lugging up. We're lugging show word this week. They're like looking in, looking up, looking up. The staff right now are under so much pressure, but you can feel it that the customer service is just, I would agree, gone downhill. It's gonna be tough. That's all I can say when I get on my bus just right now. Then eight tenths of one percent. This is Glenn Beck. It's just much harder to get a good read on the market, right? These moves are amplified, so you can't see that. You've had a reversal from really extreme positioning at the end of 22, and that hasn't clearly ended yet. And what we've done is shift from a two year dynamic to a real dynamic starting yesterday with a 10 year yield up to three point eighty nine percent a four year, 10 year. It's there on the two year. Lisa had a look at 470. A little bit early this morning. How many rate hikes can we put in and then how long do they have to hold it this way? There's been a reset in terms of understanding this disinflation that perhaps wasn't as disinflationary as even Jay Powell was saying. And you're seeing that borne out through bond markets. You're also seeing it in currency markets. And this, I think is interesting. The dollar a dollar spot index has actually given up almost all of its losses for the year, gaining against particularly the euro and the yen. So, again, you're seeing that reversal as people start to price in more rate hikes in the U.S.. The other thing is, and I thought the Damien says Sara was great in this yesterday and select others is well, is the higher interest rate regime is really beginning to impact quality. And the so-called frontier economy. And as we go to IMF and I believe it's April, I'm sorry you got to get through March with this new higher rate regime and some people that are going. Jerome, Paul, what are you doing? Oh, so, Tom, if this continues, do we have to start thinking about DMK debt problems at a couple of messages about that this morning as yields Pushpa, again, we saw the problems in the U.K., very specific, unique, dare I say, what's the I word? Idiosyncratic. Very. I won't use that too much because we know what happens when people throw that word around. It becomes broad. And I just wonder whether we have to start thinking about these issues all over again. In particular, after the CBO report, the U.S., a lot of the increase in some of the debt really tied to some of the interest payments that they expect the U.S. to have to pay going forward. So, again, these things can snowball in a way that people weren't expecting to John Deere. And I mean, you know, I come from a dear family. Bring it up, sharpeners. You can. I mean, for those you on radio, this is emotional. And you going to tear up. John, you don't understand this, but if you were the kid in your neighborhood in a yurt, your father had an ice skating rink in the backyard. Right. And I mean, my I was before this. We had we had the pull cart thing with the water coming out the back. But know the it kid on radio, if you got the John Deere tractor with the Zamboni on the back, the lets you buy a drink on the back as an extent a expenditures. It's a value add for John Deere. They make a I such a wheat combine and I tell you suggesting that's why we got to be in a race from day this morning. Just this one product is one product, the Zamboni 150. That's a job. I don't think it's own radio. It's a gorgeous girl in business around that. Want to just translate it every single day for us. If you're new to this program, Tom Keene is one of the producers shop banner because they then have to put up a shop and underneath his grandfather was in Shery Ahn, their personal, you know, the movie Chariots of Fire or whatever it was all got now. I saw that movie. They've got names. The latest from Dave Humphrey, the numbers and try to make sense of it for a full year. Net income now seen at eight point seventy five billion to nine point eighty five. They had previously seen a range of eight to eight point five billion. And the numbers today, first quarter EPA 64 655. The estimate was 553. The stocks higher in the pre. John? Yeah. Free cash flow. I don't have it here because we're not back. Free cash flow like 5 billion, 5 billion. John Deere, this pre pandemic. Now it's 7 before the pandemic. We're never going to recover from the pandemic. John Deere, five billion to seven point five billion. We could just do the whole program on data. 17 bodies say it holds two cells. We go on and I think ultimately it'll just be about hit on throwing out random things. And John translate to try to get Scout waiting for the ice in Central Park. You can see him go in trotting along at a little tractor with an extension on the back. Thanks, Tom. I know we've done with you. You know, I got to give you a functions a gave us a service is, of course, the core services function this week. Huge splash through that. If you really want to tear apart a country. This is sort of new to Bloomberg. Dear Equity Ammo DL go. This is John. I didn't know about this. This is like everything on a company laid out like a pro securities retail analyst. Thanks for that. Shall we move on? I hope so. Yeah, features right now on the S & P down by about seven tenths of one percent. I'll keep this brief. I was pushing higher. We back away from the highs at a session that were back below 390 on a 10 year lease to three eighty 89 up three basis points. It's a light day today, but some of the things that are watching Fed speak, there is tons of it. If I speak today includes Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Both of them are going to be speaking within the next two hours or so. I'm curious how they push back against some of the move that we've seen into your yields or whether they actually endorse this idea of a terminal rate that's significantly higher than what they previously thought and held there for longer. Today, the Munich Security Conference begins. A lot of themes there, including U.S. China. 845 AM at the European Commission's for the Eastern Borowski is joining Maria Tadeo, and I am very curious about the increasingly fraught relationship between the U.S. and Europe when it comes particularly to tech investments. And at eleven thirty a.m., I know you're all waiting for this Baker friends, the governor of Iowa, Alveoli DiCarlo is speaking and I know he actually is really OUTFRONT. He believes in a soft landing. He believes that no in no recession. And he thinks that the ECB has to go much further. Does he reiterate what is most novel said earlier this morning that perhaps the market is underestimating inflation? John, pretty punchy stuff from Snapple a little bit earlier. Yes, I have to say, we'll pick up on that later. Look out for this as well, Rishi, soon ask the British prime minister sitting down with Maria today. I want a panel, I believe the Munich Security Conference. There's no reason for in the next 24 hours. So let's not get him to reschedule. I've never heard today or ask a softball question through their conversation with Bloomberg. Looking forward to that on Saturday. Tomorrow. So we'll try and bring you some highlights as well on this program on Tuesday, because we get along weekend and then we can bring in Robert Doyle. I hope so. Unless you want to talk about Derek Dani Burger. No, I don't. I don't. Bob Dornan was DCI across Mark Global Investments, Bob. We've asked this question already this morning. But given the pullback in equity markets and a rally we've had so far this year. What do you make of this most recent move? Is that something you want to take the other side of? For starters, you guys are having way too much fun over there for a Friday morning. That aside, look, the bulls have had the year to date run. I think it's going to be a year we frustrate both the bulls and the bears. Now it's time for the bulls to be frustrated. Look, the narrative has been maybe the Fed's almost done. Inflation is coming down. I think we'll have a soft landing. I better buy some stocks. But what that ignores is we have the most inverted yield curve in 40 years. Ellie ISE have rolled over sentiment. Retail sentiments move straight up to equal to the peak of a year ago. Money growth is negative. The impact of what the Fed did last year is yet to be felt on the economy. I think the market is ahead of itself and we're going to give a lot of this back. Bob Dole, I talked down to Simon of Morgan Stanley yesterday, and he was absolutely brilliant. It was a clinic on what you and I remember, which is an actual normal rate environment. And what Andrew was talking about is, was everybody understand? Markets are looking forward and expecting out to the future. What's the Bob Dole future look like? That gives me comfort in owning stocks. Well, I think, for starters, we've got to get through this period of economic weakness. I'm going to call it a mild recession. I know that's not popular. It was fourth quarter last year, but now the soft landing school has taken over. I don't I ignore the list. I just put on the table. We've got to get through that. And during that timeframe, Tom, earnings estimates are going to come down some where they come down a lot. Already, stocks have a hard time moving significantly higher when earnings estimates are coming down. So I think some caution here makes sense. Bob Thorsten Stock has been out front talking about a no landing situation and he just put out this giving a sense of what the market response would be to such a scenario. Basically, high inflation is a problem. The Fed is not done raising rates, which means that the trading environment from 2022 will be coming back and the 60 40 portfolio will perform poorly. Do you agree? I do, sadly. I wish I could answer differently, but I think the the inflation inflation takes a long time to get out of the system. And to think that it just peaked and is going to come straight down. Look, if the Fed really wants 2 percent inflation, they have massive amounts of work in front of them. Can we get down to 4 maybe into the threes? Yeah, but nowhere close to 2. Bob, real quick here then. What does that mean for 10 year treasury yields, considering that they have been creeping higher after a huge flood of cash into a longer duration for the first month of the year? Yeah, I think that those rates have moved up appropriately. I couldn't believe how low they got. I suspect they'll stay where they are, maybe move a bit higher before we see the ISE of a mild recession and some more lower inflation numbers. Inflation sticky. You guys know that. You've talked about it so far, but you want to own. So I want to have a little that four and a half percent cash in my portfolio. I don't mind so much. Nearly 4 percent, 10 year Treasury yield. And in the stock market, I want to own a lot of the things that have not done well year to date, which are the things that did do well last year. Companies with earnings, reasonable valuations, good cash flow. The leadership has been the main stocks, companies that lose money last year. Stocks that are heavily shorted. That's not quality leadership, in my view. Hi, Bob. Great to have you on the program. Thanks for being with us. Bob Dole there across Michael Barr Investments. Bob's talked about it. I think Lisa Shannon, Morgan Stanley talked about Laci's words were disconnect. There is a monster disconnect that needs to be reconciled. We've asked a million times, can you stay at these levels and tech carry on outperforming which one has to move. And I was similarly in the last 24 hours, at least, this tech down. And yes, Caroline Hyde are out of the pandemic is there's no analog for this. You know, people reaching back, trying to game inflation here, inflation, their markets here, markets there. There's there's no analog for this health crisis. We're coming out of true there's no analog for this inflation in where it's going to go. And the lack of understanding is definitely something that's causing a lot of angst for a lot of traders. The issue is it hasn't been one data point. It has been one after another, whether it's the labor market report, whether it is PPA yesterday, which I thought was interesting, whether it's the jobless claims that continue to be low, all of these building to this idea that perhaps people were overenthusiastic about the disinflation narrative. Now more we talk about golf. Just briefly, please. Yes, I'm sure it was generally something it's such a privilege to be able to watch Tiger Woods play golf. There's just something so special about it. I was meeting that the chief economist at Berenberg Bank in on the ACP in Europe. You've been waiting for this, haven't you? From Philadelphia, you got a headline from inflation now too fast, possibly. Persistent inflation rate may half by Mitt 2023. But ultimately, even if it does half, it's still problematic, isn't it? He's been talking about the ability to raise rates and still have a soft landing or no landing or no recession in the euro region and is confident that they can do both of those things. We're starting to hear more pain discussed again and that perhaps might get the attention of market. There seems to be a distinct separation spread between what you heard that from house meeting on the European economy, time and the nature of the war in Ukraine. Things there are terrible. They haven't gone better at all in the twelve months through the hole. I strongly agree. And yet the way we talk about the European economy is, yes, relatively speaking, things are better. And maybe we don't have to confront the kind of winter that we all fed. But that doesn't tell you anything about the nature of the war that's still breaking. I knew how elderly agree with you, and I can't get to my perception of a world war to analog because I don't think it was like this with a real war, like weather was pick your war. But it's I find a separation, John, to be remarkable. Well, look at this headline from the central bank official for the ECB. Governments should cut aid as energy costs ease. I think that way, the way those fiscal transfers to individuals, because they think it boosted ISIS like Canoga Schmieding wasn't, he was basically glossing over that, saying you're not exactly having that. And it's just more drawn out. And so it's not ISE inflationary, but you're seeing a much broader based inflation beyond just the energy costs that you're seeing. Yeah, we're just stop right now and we're going to do it with all the worker team has done and Bloomberg News reporters across the front of Ukraine in the last year. Maria Tadeo is it? What was the beginning of all this was February 19th of a year ago. Maria Tadeo Mr. Zelinsky was at your Munich Security Conference where you'll speak to Prime Minister soon, act to morrow. And he said there are 30 children in Donbas and they're not going to go. They're going to school, which they never did. Explain your experience of the distance from a year ago. And Tom, what a year it has been, because that was presence landscape a year ago here at this hotel that you see behind me. The buyers have iconic for the Munich Security Conference. But also remember that speech where he said Ukraine does not want war, but we are ready for it. And at the time, everyone in the audience, they hesitated. They thought this war would make no sense, that Vladimir Putin would not go for it. But there was still a wait for a diplomatic solution to this. And now a year later, you have a full invasion from otherwise. By the way, Crimea, the east of Ukraine, Belarus, too. We are seeing potentially a new offensive that a secretary general says you do not have to wait for the spring. This offensive is already underway. Meanwhile, Ukraine, which says we need the weapons, we need the training, are also prepping for their offensive. I think overall for many people here in this conference today, what a year it has been, but also how wrong they got it and the uncertainty of the news that's out there. I saw something that said that Russia's committing 90 percent plus of its material to the so-called front of this late winter in Ukraine. Do you buy it, Maria? Is the intelligence that they're putting everything into this new effort? Look, I think it's always when it comes to Russia, it's difficult to tell what is the truth and what is propaganda. The different intel that we get. But I was told by a very senior official who told me, yes, the war has been a mess for Russia. They were hoping this was going to be a quick operation, a week potentially. It's now a year. But do not underestimate the capabilities of Russia may still have and do not underestimate them. This is a huge country with a massive population at this point. By the way, we listen to NATO. They also say Vladimir Putin does not care. He is willing to wage a war with a high casualty rate. That means sending thousands of units that, you know, are probably going to die. But if that's what it takes to move the frontline, he is willing to do that. Maria, in in government, there is a degree of fatigue emerging after sending a lot of cash, a lot of money, a lot of financing and weaponry to Ukraine. Do you see that across Europe? Just how united aren't the Europeans? And yes, Jonathan, and before that. Can I just say I completely agree with you in terms of the dislocation, when you look at the battlefield and the situation in Ukraine, Ukrainians officials will tell you in the next few weeks will be very difficult. Then you look at the Bloomberg terminal and you get a headline that says gas prices dropped below 50 euros megawatt hour. Remember in August at the peak of the energy crisis, that top three hundred euros. So there is a disconnect between the energy war and the actual war. That is something that not just I agree, but I think we should really stress the difference between the two. Now, on the message politically, yes, they still say we stand with Ukraine and that is not going to change. But there is a very interesting debate or we're not talking enough about it, which is the assets from the Russian central bank. There is a growing debate behind the scenes and this would be unprecedented. It's never happened before. Is there a way to confiscate and use those assets to rebuild Ukraine? Because everyone here now realizes the bill from this is going to be enormous and their taxpayers should not pay for the damage that Putin has created. How much is the sort of I don't to say complacency, but this feeling that people can move on and sort of curtail any kind of worries about the Ukraine ward and what Russia doing. How much is that tied to this feeling that it's not going to escalate? Because if Vladimir Putin was going to escalate, he would have already done so. Look, I think behind the scenes, in fact, it's the opposite, you know, there's a lot of uncertainty. And then this is the thing that I've been told repeatedly that 24 hours a conference is about to start. So, of course, a lot of things can change from that to Monday. But the mood here is insurgent is the next few weeks. And this idea that a lot in this work could be decided between the spring and then the summer. That's what the Ukrainians are pushing for, the training and the weapons as fast as possible. They need that for their counter offensive. So there is a sense that a lot could be played out in the next few weeks and that will be crucial. The other point, I'm not sure of compliance, but what there is, is relief. This idea from the European side that the energy war at this point has flopped for Vladimir Putin, measures that they took, but also the fact they got lucky with the weather. This was not a cold winter for Europe. The question and this is an answer for the time being is how do you fill up the storage for next winter without the Russian gas? Maria, I'm fascinated with your conversation with the prime minister. John and I were talking about it, and I'm just absolutely fascinated how you will approach it. John, how do you approach it from where you sit, the prime minister? I mean, it's temporary. It has to have her job and it is going to do it tomorrow. Maria, what are you looking for tomorrow in that conversation? To me, this is the timing of this is fantastic because the idea is that in the next few weeks the UK could finally put an end to the issues around the Northern Irish protocol and not to get into the details. But what this could mean if that deal is finally achieved is that this is the final episode finally of the Brexit tensions, and that feeds into a change in music from the UK. Remember, for years we've talked about a country that is no longer a big geopolitical agent that is retrenching from the world. I'd be surprised tomorrow if Russia soon does not push back against that narrative. What the UK wants to say is we're still matter. We're a big country and we're decisive when it comes to European security. Looking forward to it. Just a fantastic conversation. Coming up tomorrow in conversation with Maria Tadeo Richie, soon CAC, the British prime minister have a long weekend stay side. So night will pick up with some of that sound, some on Tuesday for us. I believe that Bloomberg TV will be running with that all weekend into Monday. I mentioned this the other day. John, I'm absolutely fascinated by, you know, the all the heritage of the continent of Europe and from Boris Johnson and Mr. Sumac. Their commitment of the debate, I should say, in the U.K. versus in America, where there's tangible debate about use of ammunition, the secretary of defense saying we need to build up our ammunition as well. I just I'm fascinated how the prime minister will address the two words, continuity. It continues whoever is leading the British government and proximity that just so much closer to it. And this is the interesting part of all of this, that when you when you have the energy crisis alongside the war, you could leverage what was happening in the energy crisis to get support for the war. And Maria was painted the picture pretty clearly for all of us, at least, that ultimately as the energy crisis starts to fade, you start to see that fatigue sets in for the war. But there's nothing about the war that's fighting. It's all over the last 12 months. Not at all. In fact, it's actually in some ways escalating. And people are preparing for something that's really traumatic. Which she said there about how a lot of businesses and a lot of nations in Europe are preparing for the recovery and the rebuilding of Ukraine. This is something that you talk about this behind closed doors. They're all preparing for some sort of rebuild and what potentially that could mean in terms of a, you know, economic. You see gas prices are the lowest since when I mean, they've just been plummeting down. Hard by another 4 percent over in Europe. Futures are off by about six or seven tenths of one percent. February gone out of you? He'll be great. You know what we need to do, Lisa? It's really emotional. When you become a U.S. citizen. We're going the surveillance team will be with you few more year down at the city and we're gonna do more. Yes. Live on air. Pictures right now? No, not at all. Let me see you like this. We've done about seven tenths of one percent on the S & P 500. It was a lot like this in the bond market. They've been pushing higher over the last 24 hours. We look a little something like this on a two year up by 4 basis points for 68. Earlier on today, we had a new high for the year and that new high the year was for 71, 33. That came a little bit early this morning. We're just off those levels, but still higher on the session by five or six basis points. Ten year halo, 4 percent getting closer, 390 38 up 4 basis points. And take a look at the euro negative today. Earlier on today, we had a new high for the year and that new high the year was for 71. It's not just the U.S. story, it's Europe, too. We keep going back to this Europe pushing back against the disinflationary hope that's existed and persisted through the year so far. And I would say exacerbated by the officials themselves who said that the disinflationary process has started and now all of a sudden they're unhappy with the price. And because I guess the data's turned ardent euro dollar just holding on to one of six. And Lisa, to your point about dollar strength. Here it is for euro dollar negative a half of one per cent. I couldn't agree with you more in terms of officials kind of feeding into this and whether they're perhaps thinking maybe we shouldn't have done that. Taking a look at some of the stocks on the move to that day, reported earnings this morning. I don't that I set up on that, but, um, they did. And they were better than expected. They were significantly better than expected with cash flow exceeding what it was before the pandemic by a significant margin. All incredibly rosy. And the shares are just up 2.5 percent. And I think that that is interesting. And what it tells you is the distinction between companies that have already done well and been bid up and those that haven't. Deere shares are actually down on the year after having gained 25 percent last year and 27 percent the year before. So there has been a haven stock and perhaps a lot of people are kind of factoring that in rather than just going wholesale based on earnings. Beat stored ash is interesting to me also because they beat expectations, raised their guidance yesterday after the bell. People are still getting a lot of delivery. That is what this says. This screams disposable income. And people are willing to pay for a salad to get delivered to their homes. And that is what basically we're talking about on a catch you unawares here. But I have no idea what door dish is. Which brands are the caviar or caviar in New York? No, I don't. Which brands are cash, caviar? Caviar. DeLuca OK. I'm not eating very I'm talking about the food delivery. Service delivery service is called caviar. I don't know. Haven't you ever ordered out? And then you can click the delivery service that you want and they're sort of like you can't comparison. Well, anyway, this is one of them. So people keep ordering takeout and that's why those shows are out, the McDonald's on Lexington. They deliver faster than the one or two overeat. OK? You thought that just quickly, Lisa mentioned the salad. You order a salad. Now it's doubled the price by the time it arrives. Right. Well, it's sweet if you do sweet greens like 15 dollars for salad. By the time that you get to the bottom and you put on a tip and I like to tip nicely, you know, I'm doing my bit as a proud American. I like to tip. Yeah. Learn. By the time you've done, that's double the price. Oh, yeah. I mean, honestly, ordering in is is really expensive. But like one of the reasons why I go pick up is also because I want to tip nicely. But then sometimes if I don't really want to justify the expense, then I feel guilty. And it's this whole, you know, internal thing. Anyway, moving on, Draft Kings is the other one. They want to take a look at sports betting. People are sports are betting on sports in an incredible fashion. These shares are up more than 56 percent year to date. Enough, eight percent additional eight percent in premarket trade. Do we have details of that? They've got a Super Bowl pop. I mean, they must have. I'm sure they were looking at fourth quarter earnings. So that's a reason why people were. We're excited. But the guidance also came in hot. I gave a speech out in Las Vegas years ago, and I remember standing in Caesars Palace looking at all the building stuff show and how foreign it was. And now it's like everywhere in England. It's every night. It's everywhere. My producer, Jamie. Shami is when you have a producer. I don't have you not got one of those? No, I'm very good. How much? Shery Ahn. How does he ever produce? He made 800 hundred on. It's a union. Seriously. And great. It's fantastic. It's turning into a. And I'm not sure if his wife's watching him because she might not know about the result. So if she has. Jamie, congrats. You got to spend on flowers this weekend. Features were negative. Three quarters of one percent. We've had a ton of Fed speak. This from Jim Bullard I think is a key line from the St. Louis Fed president. All that talk of long and therefore LAX. Here we go. I've pushed back against the long conveyor lax argument because I think in the modern era, the transmission of monetary policy is much faster than it would have been in the 50s, 60s and 70s. We need to talk about this time a whole lot more. We're going to disagree on addresses towards March 22nd. And this is Milton Friedman in Chicago and another time and place and the elasticities, what the electrical engineers call the slow rates of our economy now is different. And the gentleman from Indiana would say, I didn't go to Chicago. I went to Indiana. I'm looking at the reality. So we're saying, Tom, the reality is and you've mentioned this a few times over the years, the increased financialization of this economy is part of it. Maybe hits his quick technology. What tree she would call the diffuser. And he says it with a French accent like Lisa's communications change. Yeah, just huge. It diffuses through the system. Different there that what? Would you like, Lisa, to do that in France? I'm not even French and I'm equally offended. That's that's not the normal user. She's totally saving us lonely Rosner. She's portfolio manager at PJM Fixed Income only give you Greg Peters question here. It's real simple. Price down, yield up. What is PJM do when it's price down? Yield up. It doesn't necessarily mean that we do anything differently. As I said before, we are long term investors. How we entered this year was we understand that there's a feel good rally going on, but we've always felt that it helps you. Good. And we haven't been taking risks here and that's been purposeful. So the fact that he was there a little bit higher, that's okay. That plays into how we thought that this year may play out, which again, is one of security selection and not one where we're basing on Friday. Well, you talk about security selection and let's talk about the overall market, particularly in high yield and how much it's tightened. We heard last week one of our guests talking about how it's almost frothy in terms of how much demand there is. Do you think it's gone too far? Yeah, I think there are pockets of the market that have gone too far. I think the outperformance in triple figures is not really warranted given what we think is going to happen in terms of economic conditions. We've obviously gotten a lot of positive data even in the past week, which means that the Fed is likely to be more aggressive. You see that pricing power as a result, the likelihood of a soft landing, a garden variety recession, even maybe a small chance of a hard landing. That's all there. And the story people either telling you, I don't think is a back story. So that seems to be an area that we think is certainly frothy. But again, there are names that have value that hasn't been fully realized in high yield. If they just go back to that early election and finding them, I've been struggling with some of the simple narratives because it does feel like a very different time and a very confusing one to get your head around. Jim Bianco, Bianco Research was talking that perhaps we are misunderstanding the neutral rate, that perhaps we're not even at a excessively restrictive at this point in terms of expectations for the terminal rate. And that's what we're feeling. And that's the reason why risk assets can continue rallying, even though the Fed's been lifting rates. Do you adhere to that view? Yeah, I think it's a big debate. Clearly, we're all having and we're all trying to understand that pathetic. Well, what is this? Our star dies. But what it feels like to ask right now is that we're starting to see that those rates are in fact, becoming restricted. I think an important thing to remember is not every rape that's important or pivotal for the consumer is off at the front end. And we haven't seen obviously play as much. We're going to find it. And right. We have seen in the very front end of the curve. So I think as that starts to shift through, we're going to see that kind of impact. And I would say we we have felt restricted report and we're not at play play on it. It's definitely dark. Lindsay, away from the sophisticates like you and Mr. Peters in the rusted PJM, people just look at something like the Bloomberg Total Return Index. It was down, let's say 14 percent last year and there's a presumed recovery price up, yield down. Is that at risk? Are we in jeopardy of seeing a leveling out of price or dare I say, even an aggregate price down yield up by year end? I think there is always the chance of that. But we started this year at a very different position than where we were last year, which is we've got a ton of interest rate hikes already there. We've got a cushion on the Fed's side and then we've also had cushion on the front side. Obviously, Fred, at rally fully deployed. But we're in a different position. And I think that that could still allow for a positive return. It's not gonna be a straight line. And that's what we seen so far. You know, you look at your Bloomberg terminal, we're up to three quarters percent and then maybe we're up one and three quarters percent. I mean, total return perspective. But don't expect the straight line. But we think it's a positive total return. Given that question, I mentioned Ken Rogoff, models of 6 percent rates up from 5 and a quarter. If James Bullard of St. Louis asks shocked us was 7 percent. How does your world change if we get a terminal rate lifting? If we get the terminal weight lifting, we would be in the camp that that is going to be so restrictive on the economy that that the Fed will be forced to cut and cut more rapidly than we are in that camp. Back to your prior flash, a feeling that this level is restricted. And therefore, if you go higher, 6 percent, 7 percent, that's going to be ever so more restricted. And we're going to have an economy that that is smoking and that we're going to have to come off those level to a more normal rate. So that that will be something kind of in the interim. But I think we get back to sleep, etc.. It's such a complicated moment. So it's so cold. Yes, that's it. You know, Lindsey Rosen, author of PJM Fixed Income, we all make it sound easy by saying things like, but there are long and fallible lax or we just aren't sufficiently restrictive and they need to do more. And ultimately, you're going to be in one camp or the other, but having the incoming information that allows you to make that decision with confidence and conviction. I'm not sure how many people have that Dani Burger, which is a reason why perhaps the message from central bankers has been rather muddied. So they wise continue to speak and he says that he wants clearer communication and that the ECB could guide on the duration of the terminal rate and needs to keep rates high as long as we've definitely changed his name five different times to seven. Just killing euro dollar one of six, I'd a negative a half of one percent stronger dollar. The yield move say a little bit. The equity move fights a little bit. See, we're still down about six tenths of one percent cent. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. President Biden is trying to keep the dispute over the Chinese balloon that was shot down from escalating. He says he expects to talk soon with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping. The president disclosed his plans as part of his most extensive remarks yet on the balloon saga. He said he wants to get to the bottom of the matter, but doesn't apologize for shooting it down. Meanwhile, President Biden's doctor says he's healthy and vigorous following a routine physical examination. The oldest, every U.S. president, is expected to face scrutiny over his fitness as he prepares for a widely expected run for re-election. His longtime doctor says he is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency. Russia has avoided an economic collapse in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The country logged its third straight quarter of contraction to end 20 22. Still, Russia's downturn for the whole year was a fraction of the almost 10 percent downturn that was predicted a month after the invasion. The central bank put last year's drop at 2.5 percent. Deere has raised its earnings guidance above analysts estimates higher crop prices keep farmers spending, and that's led to a record windfall for the biggest maker of farm machinery. A year ago, Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures to a record. Deer is betting that crops will stay pricey, enabling farmers to replace aging fleets of tractors and harvesters. And a bidding war could be brewing for Manchester United. Bloomberg has learned guitar investors, including the country's former prime minister and ex head of the Cutter Investment Authority, are preparing a roughly six billion dollar opening bid to acquire the English football giant from the US. Glazer family. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has already lined up financing. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts. Hi, I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. At this juncture, the incoming data have not changed my view that we will need to bring the Fed funds rate above 5 percent and hold it there for some time. Indeed, at our meeting two weeks ago, setting aside what financial market participant participants expected us to do. I saw a compelling economic case for a 50 basis point increase which should have brought the top of the target range to 5 percent. But that's news. That was the rate of master. The Cleveland Fed president not voting this year, but still participates, attends and contributes to meetings and basically sang. She saw a compelling case to go 50 basis points at the last meeting. Jim pulled out of the San Luis Fed. Some lady honest, well gone into next one is not gonna be part of the conversation. Let's be sure for those who don't keep score homes generally reliving relevance in real time. There was market move yesterday and then there was the word 50 and that was the beginning. You know, claims came in downside surprise. Good news. API came in upside surprise. Bad news. And yesterday start their thing in equities rolled over. But it was when Mestre spoke, Lisa, that you got that additional Mark Gurman. It was a one two punch. First you had data that was reconfirming the sort of strength that we saw, that persistence in labor market tightness, but also inflation. But then you have Fed officials calibrating this differently and coming out as more hawkish and talking about pain. She mentioned pain again, and I keep going back to that. The more they mentioned pain, the more they're willing to tolerate more weakness in the economy as the balance of risks tilts more to inflation. When I talk about the lack of pain in the homebuilders, the homebuilders, the low in the homebuilders in the last 12 months was last June. And since then, some homebuilders on the S & P are up more than 50 percent over that period from the lows of June to where we are now. It's pretty phenomenal. The move, absolute phenomenon is a question about it. We're going to do your job. You know, when there was a construction site with a hammer and a nail, they said, why did you take the day off? Mr. Kim, I am the worst with a hammer. You work for a construction site in concrete? Yeah, a lot of concrete. Okay. Yeah. How did that work out? It was I learned a lot. It was real. It was back when, you know, you didn't go off for, you know, three weeks in France or whatever you like, actually went out and got a job, got there, taking how much out of my paycheck. You know, we used to have a six pack, a Jenny criminals for lunch. It would even phase us. That's what it was like. Is that what you built a? That's where I got the resiliency from. Let's move on to running a camera now at Drexel University and joins us right now. He is expert on Home Depot, Lowe's and the rest of it as well. Drew, I measure Home Depot when I go out to Third Avenue and I see the number of contractor trucks in the lanes outside Home Depot. Things look pretty good. They're lined up always two lanes deep. And sometimes I'll take a third lane on Third Avenue. How good is it for the resiliency of Home Depot? Take your point on what you're seeing with the contractors is an important one. Home Depot has about 45 percent exposure to the professional contractor, and that's really what's Boyd Boyd results and led to their outperformance versus a Lowe's, which has about 25 percent exposure. So the reason that the professional customer is doing so well is because their backlogs are still pretty healthy. You have to remember going back to the pandemic, a lot of projects were put on hold when we got into to 21 into 2022. Consumers got more comfortable. They started taking on these larger projects and contractors didn't have enough labor to get them all done. So their backlog started building up. So they're still living off those healthy backlogs. We do think that as we get into the middle part of 2023, those backlogs are going to start to thin out. And at the same time, we think there is a little bit more pressure on the DIY consumer. If your Home Depot to me, as the under discussed Apple Computer, they've done nineteen point six percent per year for the last 10 years. Do they have an addressable market that lets you envision that out into the future? Maybe not 19 percent, maybe 15 percent. But does the homebuilder market that John was talking about? Is it something that could grow in size over five or 10 years? So absolutely, we think, you know, right right now, whether you're talking about the homebuilders or whether you're talking about the home improvement market. We think we're in a cyclical downturn that falls within a broader long term positive demand trend, and particularly for the repair and remodeling market where Home Depot and Lowe's like play. You know, we do have some pressure on disposable personal income, which, as we said, we think pressures DIY. But longer term, the fact that mobility in the housing market is so low because inventory is low. There's a disincentive for current homeowners to move because rates are so high. We think that you start to see a lot of remodeling on current residences rather than moving at the same time, a large portion of the housing stock is coming into the age where you would traditionally see a ramp in remodeling spending. So we do think that once we get through this air pocket over the near term, there is a longer term runway for growth in home improvement. A lot of people agree with you, Drew, and we're hearing that perhaps the bottom is in in terms of the weakening trend in housing and it's going to reignite, especially because mortgage rates seem to have plateaued and even come down a bit, although they are creeping back up. How much does this really speak to the sense that home prices are going to remain high, rents are going to keep climbing, basically torpedoing this idea, they're going to enter some downturn that's going to help soften the inflation, the cost of housing. So it's a good point you made with rates. We saw rates come down 100 basis points from November to to early February. And during that time, what we heard from the builders and from the broader housing market in general is that there was a re-emergence of demand starting in mid-January and into early February. You know, that's not only because rates have come down, but because, well, builders are willing to play ball now. They're willing to cut base prices. They're willing to help with incentives. They're going to buy down your interest rates. So they want to play ball because they need to turn their inventory. But, you know, you also made the point that over the last couple of weeks, rates have moved back up. We're up about 75 basis points now that the rate on the 30 year is about six and three quarters again. So to the extent that we stay at this elevated level or even creep higher, we think that we could see demand start to slow down a little bit more. When you talk about when you talk about creating new housing stock, what type of housing is getting traction? Remember when the McMansion was high and then it was sort of modular, more basic columns for for entry level buyers. Now people perhaps moving to more basic things. What are what sort of the hot, hot trend? Yes, so you can see, as you can see, a clear trend over the last couple of years from the beginning of the pandemic where square footage was increasing because people were working from home, the home had to take on a lot more functionality. But now when you in the middle of an affordability crisis like we are now, you've started to see that the median square footage of homes trend lower. And I think that's something that's going to continue because builders have to find a way to get that price lower because they need to make the math work for buyers. So they'll do it through lowering the square footage on a home. They'll do it through increasing the density within their communities. So more homes on smaller lots or they'll do it through the product itself, which is more townhomes, because they want to increase that density. They could spread their fixed costs over a greater number of units. A true one from me. Just a quick one is something I'm thinking about. I'd love your insight on if you've got any. Haven't we got a whole generation of homebuyers now locked into mortgages if like 3 percent with no real incentive to leave move anytime soon, maybe ever? Drew, how do you think about that situation, given what we've seen take place over the last few years? Yeah, I think that's an important point. So something like 80 percent of the current outstanding mortgages are sub 4 percent. Like you said, there's a real disincentive to move. And I think that's why we haven't seen the explosion of inventory in the resale market that a lot of people were calling for when rates started to rise and the economy started to slow. At the same time, it goes what we were talking about before, people have a disincentive to move, but they still need more space. So they're looking at their current home and they say to themselves, why don't we reinvest in our home? Maybe we'll add square footage. We'll make the changes that we want to add to our current home. Interesting. Just a fascinating conversation. Dre, thanks for your insights. You reading that of Olympic intelligence. Eighty percent of the market's up 4 percent, 80 percent. So when Jim Boulden talks about long available blacks and he pushes back, how does that factor into it? Well, actually, there's a whole market that people are talking about restarting where they basically just change the title on the mortgage to the new home buyer. They buy it out. They get the low rates. This was back to like the 1980s. And then kind of trying to think about, I think, that kind of action. But the difference here, John, this is the singular U.S. U.K. difference. I'm sorry. When you have that. Yes. Rate locked in in your world, that's not true. Fixed rate, a couple of. Yes, I might break. Oh, you've got a flow in, right. You just adjust off the backup bank, right. Every time they have a Tom Keene like us, that's tough. I come out of here and go to Third Avenue, stop at McDonald's for the surveillance breakfast and I walk up a block to Home Depot. And I go downstairs. John, it's late. It's not too early. The Home Depot's right below. He's been. You ever been there? Yeah. Yeah. I go, oh, yes. I heard you have a chance. I mean, I'm sorry. They've got the nine foot feel real Christmas tree. This is worth a thousand dual color LCD for one thousand one hundred seventy eight dollars. Yeah, that's a fake tree. I didn't pay that much. I'm Deepak. I'm stunned. I had no idea what fake trees when they did a great, great same day delivery service as well. When they do, they're very good at thwarted from them. Fantastic. Dow Jones. Very good. I don't think was too attached to Santa. What's great, Lisa, is desert where they throw the batteries in the dura cells. And so the thing that the color thing that turns so he gets a forgetting why he was so envious of much like it's your right to have the colored lights. I'm sure he has the white light timed May. And he was like, you know, tearing up. He was so jealous. It was just surgery. Our train did not make it to a pivot because that built Peter. How many times did you decorate it this year? It comes down to a. And do we get back to this inflationary trend or do we've seen a plateau? I don't think the disinflationary story is over, but we have to be aware that it's going to take time. Did this inflation story was not destroyed by the CPI? It was actually reaffirmed. But was the Fed hawkishness? Everybody's fallen behind with rates up. We fall behind again. Disposable income gets squeezed as inflation runs high. You talked about the 10 year time John raised you with a 2 year old. Raise him with a 6 month. If you take a look at that yield, it's five point two percent. It's now the highest level. A new post, 2007 high, which speaks to what you're talking about, Tom, which is this idea of, you know, if you get a Federal Reserve that's responding to true inflationary pressure, it creates a much more negative situation than this sort of immaculate inflation. Heads a phrase for year of reinvestment risk. Brian Levitt. Invesco a little bit early. This small. What? You did not take the high yield on a six month table and face that reinvestment risk six months down the line because this rate environment isn't there anymore or you lock it in for a little bit longer. To me, this is a very difficult debate to really weigh in on. And I guess what we're hearing from a lot of investors is you've got to do a little bit of both because you can't have any conviction. Do you have conviction that we're going back to a 2 percent inflation world for the Fed can effectively control that that was tested this week? John Micklethwait. Well. Do you have conviction that that that the Fed and frankly, markets are willing to accept the pain required for that? Do we need a recession to get back to that type of scenario? Is a recession? Exactly. Because Michelle Meyer at MasterCard, she's got more knowledge than anybody on the street with her charge card. You know, credit card knowledge and all that. And I'm just going, where's the recession? I just I don't know if it's there to Madonna. A constant of misuse given the program. He said it looks like a soft landing. It's till it's a hot one. Well, it looks like a no landing until it's a hard landing. And you speak to Michael Barr of Bank of America, because ultimately the belief now is that. Yes. In the meantime, we can use no dancers phrase tossed in stocks, phrase Michael Barr phrase, everyone's talking about it. No landing makes the Fed has to go harder. And then they think the real pain comes later. All I know is we came into this year and people were looking for one thing, a dreadful market and an awful economy. And they've got a rip roaring market to start the year and a pretty decent economy. Let's see if that changes. Futures right now on the S & P down six tenths of one percent, equity struggling, struggling in the last 24 hours of the back of this lift in the bond market. Some talking about 390. It's about 389. Now we're high by 3 basis points on a two year, a five basis points on a session just short of 470 471 33 is your new intraday high. The air time right now, 469 on a two year. And a further reading into the weekend, a good time to speak to be out occur managing director, co investment strategy. Thrilled that she's with us this morning with Bernstein. I'll be out. Thank you so much for joining us this morning. How do you amend and adjust off the last three days festivities? While the story is all about disinflation and we're not willing to give up on the disinflation story, we just think it's going to take time. You were just talking about it. The goods have declined. And if you look at the CPI basket, that's a third. The other two thirds is clearly the problem today. So we've got owner equivalent rent, which still has to decline. But normally that takes 15 months after the CPI peak. So that could be a quarter or two away from now. And then the other challenge is wages and you're starting to see companies take action here. Of course, the employment numbers haven't reflected that yet, but we're in the camp of a couple more rate hikes for the Fed, but not giving up on the disinflation story by the back half of the year. This is totally irresponsible, but it's irresponsible Friday. What does March look like? Your idea of short term is Q3 or Q4. Help our viewers and listeners with the prosaic. What's March look like? While you're right, Tom, when Bernstein, we really think much more long term than one month from now. But at the moment we have our estimate at a 25 basis point rate hike and then we add at a May rate hike after this week. But look, there's a lot of economic data that's going to come out between now and then. We know the Fed is very data dependent and we see things have tilted. So it's possible you get in a 50 camp, but that's not where we're at right now. But I want to really double down on what John brought up, which I thought was a really important point. The reinvestment risk. Where do you go in terms of specific types of bonds, maturities of bonds at a time where you're getting 5 percent to own 6 month treasury bills? We recognize the inverted yield curve poses a challenge, but we think for anybody that's looking to invest for beyond six months. Think about intermediate duration, high quality munis. They just took it on the chin last year. The credit quality is still high. The rainy day funds are high. We really don't see default risk in that space. And the tax equivalent yields are close to 5 percent and that high quality sector and it will pay off. You're getting price appreciation there as well. And the really off to the races already this year. So we would barbell between the intermediate duration in the public bond market. We're thinking about private credit in the alternative space because there we're seeing yields now north of 10 percent on new loans that we're issuing. So we really think this this barbell between the public bond markets and the private bond markets is something that's new and quite attractive for investors to that to stocks fit into this. Stocks fit in right in the middle. We started the year actually with our base case of a range bound market in the mid to high single digits. Of course here we in mid-February and we're already there in terms of the stock returns. So we've had the most challenging earnings season in decades yet, the market so early. So you're seeing this week, I think a lot of give back on that. We might see some downside in the short term. We're focus on quality. Focus on the companies that can manage margins. The story of the year is wages. Last year, the story was good. So were the companies that can manage their cost structure and really lock it in and they're still out there. So it's all about individual stock selection. Where do you find them? Is it a PepsiCo's? The Coca Cola's? What are the names? What do you find in those names? Yeah. We've been adding recently to names like UnitedHealth and Visa. We like Microsoft as well. So, again, it's really not a sector specific that it's about the companies that have been able to be successful in this environment. We're not making a call and really one sector in a particular way. You have to just be looking at the individual company and their ability to manage the cost structure. What do you do with growth in this that already trades at a high multiple? I guess Apple is the lead victim at a 25, 26 multiple. But nevertheless, there's growth, a cash flow, maybe use of cash feeds into it. They've all been stars. Do you underweight Jesus? Hold him and pray. I mean, what's your approach there? Well, if you think about what is in the growth in DAX, obviously it's a lot of technology and a lot of health care. If you think about technology and disinflationary world and the companies struggled today to manage margins, in many ways companies are going to continue to add technology, that innovation is going to be disruptive, whether it's A.I. or simply software upgrade. That's an excellent way for companies to manage cost. I mean, I'd prefer not to be replaced by chat GBC. But the point is that there is real opportunity for corporations to continue to purchase in the tech space. So here, Tom, I think you have to look at what's the composition of growth and we think there is a long term buy into that sector. So we're not shying away from growth characteristics. Have you tried to use chat CBT? If you tried to use a member of our team, tried to rewrite our market outlook with it, and we were believes that it was not nearly as well. I hope I said well, that our jobs are safe. That's good to know. Got a call that first a proof of life. That's wonderful, isn't it? I wonder how many people have actually done that. You know, I actually have had this debate, very heated debate at home about writing papers theoretically for younger offspring who have, you know, work working that out. You know, I saw a great line and I wish I could attribute it to who wrote it. I don't remember. But just for the record, it's not mine. And they said, you know, math had to change once the calculator came out. And, you know, the education system is going to have to adapt and shift and not pretend it's not happening and try and ban it. Right. Teach them a different way. Clearly, it doesn't have to be a memory test anymore. These things are going to exist and people have access to them. I think that's a really good way of putting it. You have to have critical thought and there has to have some. Although the problem is, is that Chachi beauty can sort of fake critical thought on the margins probably as well as some high school Xi Jinping fake trusts her Covid as iconic New York magazine. I think he's at The Washington Post this week. I can't remember maybe the New York Times. He did a blustering thing in the last 48 hours. We went to Bing or whatever and did Seiko a ISE stuff. And he said it was frightening what the output was. I mean, are we sure this stuff works? Well, no, they've never national. Right now, there's a huge investigation, particularly into certain inherent biases in these programs that are coming out in what you put in and what you get out. And it's really problematic because you could potentially spawn a much greater degree of bias in the political bias, political bias, social bias, all sorts of things. And it becomes this problem. I mean, I'm I'm really I as I mentioned earlier in the week, I'm under huge pressure. I've had meetings on it on the triple leverage, all cash GDP to fund as a funder ETF. You know, we don't know really which way to go, but a ISE going to come into our world. Are we going? Are we going to do. Are we going to do Chet G. G P T on inflation? I mean, I just don't see any imagine a little computer here instead of me. You do say the ISE already in our world. We already do stuff here. Pulling back on the print side and Glenn Beck news time with automation. Yeah. But that's not screaming inflation. But it's a tool. And this is the point with a calculator. How do we use it as a tool to make people more efficient? I agree. They've got to adapt and adjust. BREMMER I think so. The resilience of the company need to take statistics. I wouldn't recommend a knowledge of the central limit theorem. Thank you. Can you explain that for us? We'll do it in the context of the two small boxes on the break. OK, features down six tenths. This is Glenn Beck. That really shouldn't be leading in an environment where rates are still climbing. But I do think we have an environment where we're getting to the close. We're getting closer to the end of that Fed cycle. RUSCOE strict that of BlackRock. How much closer are we getting to the end of that Fed cycle? Because now we're talking about a return maybe to 50. That's going to be highly dependent on the data in the next couple of weeks. And if we get a repeat January for the February economic data, then wow, things are gonna change in the equity market with down six tenths of 1 percent on the S & P 500. Yields have been higher through the last 24 hours. Tom talked about a 10 year, three, three nights. We've talked about a two year, three, four 7c at the start of this month. I think the low was 4.0, 3 percent intraday on a two year. And that's change very quickly. Some of the back of the data where the movement is substantial is we don't need to go over it again. But the curve versions been flipping around here just in the last 48 hours or so. But I would suggest China actually it's the first thing I thought about when I got up is we're getting really close to the Ferro start of the year, which is March 31, where people rewrote the outlook, a shelf 30. I'm telling you, it would be great research team when we when we set one up together. Yes, three of us. And we put our research brown. I just going to be that, you know, super bad. What's that? Go for it, Sock. Jennifer Jason Kelly, you're going to be like a mix of him and at L'Oreal and that's going to work really, really well. And I'm just going to say, as research director, you know, just to help you guys out. Thank you. I do subfreezing dates. It is chief economist. I'm going to say that we only put out our year ahead outlook on March 30 first and then we look back at the previous year. I mean, it's going to be different. Things have changed. We've talked about housing in America. Where's that going to head here? What will the disinflationary crew do after what we've seen in the last four days? And part of that is expressed in oil, which we all know is impossible, impossible to predict. It is the toughest thing. Five dollars a gallon for gas down to three point 0 9 a gallon of gas. Julian Lee knows. Yes, without a pop, but not a technical breakthrough to higher gasoline prices. Julian, how do you correlate a barrel of oil in the guesstimate to a hundred dollars a barrel? It hasn't happened to a gallon of gas or a leader or litre of petrol. How do they correlate? It's a really difficult correlation to make, I think. I mean, if you look in Europe, you've got a very heavy slug of taxes in there. They don't change whatever happens to the price of crude. Those those taxes stay fixed unless governments change them. And so the you know, the movements in the oil market actually have a much more muted effect on petrol prices in Europe. In the U.S., you don't have quite the same balance or quite that same slug of taxes. But still, you you you don't see a one to one correlation ever between movements in crude prices and movements in gas prices, although I think that correlation is much, much stronger in North America than it is perhaps in Europe. Let's talk about Europe, because we've seen a dramatic move in natural gas prices. This is where the crisis was supposed to happen. That didn't we saw prices surged to almost 350 euros. If you take a look at what's traded in the Netherlands coming down to less than 50 dollars, going back to almost where it was before the the Russias war in Ukraine. Is this justified by the fundamentals? I think the fundamentals of a European gas are very tricky at the moment. Yes, we've come through most of this winter intact. We've seen temperatures that have been much higher than than perhaps a normal winter. That has certainly helped. We've had a big inflow of gas from the United States and elsewhere, which has helped to offset the loss of a lot of Russian supplies. But I think that the Europe is you know, we're not out of the woods yet by any means. I think that the next winter, winter of 23, 24 is going to potentially be at least as difficult as people were anticipating that this winter might be. We may not have the mild temperatures again in the coming winter. We almost certainly won't have the volumes of Russian gas that we had reduced, though they were they were still flowing into Europe for much of 2022, which helped to rebuild gas stockpiles ahead of the winter that we're now slowly coming out of. We won't have those next year. So I think there are certainly very few reasons to sort of think that Europe has weathered the storm completely. We've got off to a good and perhaps a lucky start on. I think that they you know, the vagaries of the weather have certainly played into the movements that we've seen in gas prices. Julian, some people push back and they would say, actually, Europe has had a lot to rejigger some of the supply chains of where they get natural gas going, more to cut it rather than what they had seen from Russia. And not only building supplies, but building a sort of more diversified backdrop. Do you disagree with that? Do you think that that's been overstated? I certainly think that those things have happened. I mean, we have seen significantly more liquefied gas coming into Europe. We have seen the infrastructure starting to be put into place to allow that to happen. More infrastructure will go in. But I think you have to remember that Europe has survived on several very large gas pipelines from Russia. Those pipelines during 2022 worked to some extent, nowhere like as much as they have done in the past. We saw the closure of the pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea, for example. We've seen the end of flows through Belarus and into Poland. But those those flows did contribute to stockpiles that Europe had available at the start of this current winter, and they probably won't contribute to stop building during 2023. And I think that's something that that European governments have to bear in mind. Steps have been taken to reduce consumption. They need to be continued. So in summary, what is your probability? Totally unfair. Let's go there. What's your probability of seeing one hundred dollar Brent crude? Is it a Julien Re Lee? Not a chance in hell? Or is it something a little little larger? I think it's a little larger than not a chance in hell. I mean, at the moment, markets are looking relatively well supplied. The concerns around higher prices, I think are very much for the second half of the year and not very much linked to expectations of a rebound in consumption in China and strong growth in the demand for jet fuel. But right at this moment, I think the market is digesting suggestions of rate hikes, more rate hikes in the US and this very large build that we saw in crude oil stockpiles in the latest weekly data out of the US Department of Energy. It was the fourth biggest increase in commercial crude stockpiles in more than 30 years. Gillian, we have to leave it there. Thanks for being with us this summer to talk about in this commodity market. Crude, natural gas, natural gas, as Lisa mentioned, the 70s some it's in America. It's phenomenally low. I mean, somebody must've made a lot of money. But think of the number of people I'm sure you know. Whoops. I was just looking down to saw some headlines from chancellor. So I'll bring you those headlines right now. He calls for balance between support and avoiding escalation. I think it's gonna be a really interesting line in the next coming weeks because there is some talk of providing jets to Ukraine. And that line from Chancellor shows calls for balance between support and avoiding escalation, because he also says in the same address, this line to support Ukraine as long as necessary. Now, that's all well and good. The real question is how how will they support them, especially if they need the Air Force power right now? Because the anecdotal reports have said that Russia is building up, amassing an air force, a push into Ukraine heading into the summer. And that's going to be really important for them to have the ability to defend themselves against. So where does escalation kind of start to pick in all nations, Tom? That consent battle tanks should do so. I just wonder where they sound. Stand on jets if that conversation comes up over the week. Yes. And I saw one headline fly by. These are huge historical baggage issues. What I would do is what nobody's doing. I would watch Mr. Putin. I would watch Mr. Putin. Every image, every photo, every comment, every every moment he has coming up to twelve months since this war started to talk about in the next hour. Looking forward to this conversation. Mohammed Al Shery Ahn, top adviser on Bloomberg TV from New York, this is Bloomberg. Bloomberg Surveillance Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene John Ferro, in preparation for Dr. El-Erian here and among others in the next hour, future's negative 28. The VIX, I should point out, haven't mentioned it all day. Almost 17. And then we had a nondescript flight. It was a transitory movie set from eighteen point X out to twenty point eight eight. It's been a abruptness to a pullback in the equity market. Yeah, although I really am wondering about this narrative shift that we've seen this week and how much it really is going to have lasting power. Whether the data continues to confirm this and whether stocks have truly reflected what we're seeing in the bond market. I mean, we heard from Peter Scheer earlier saying that really the bond market is the place that really is more of the signal and the stocks right now of the noise. Well, speaking of noise, I'm so glad you segueing to that very nicely here. Thanks. We're gonna bring in a gentlemen right now, Seth Carpenter, at least for this Friday as global chief economist at Morgan Stanley. He is extinguished. I looked at one of the beauty contests out there. He's sandwiched between Daley of San Francisco and Goolsbee of Chicago. Seth, I know I'm gonna get the niceties from you here, but let us begin in the derby to replace Brainerd and a vice chairman. Explain to our audience what the vice chairman actually does. So when I was there on staff, there was a really important position, worked very closely with the chair and the president, the New York Fed, who is the vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee and really helps to steer the strategy for policy, not just for the next meeting, but sort of over the course of the next few quarters. There are schools of thought here in one of the things that's so important is the politics of Capitol Hill and the basic idea of Main Street, Wall Street in my I even at the academics of Princeton or Jason Furman is her Harvard. He's on the list. GOOLSBEE Chicago heavily politicized the Fed in the last number of years. Is it different than when you studied at Princeton? So I'd say the world goes in lots of cycles. There are very famous episodes back in the late 60s and into the 70s and the interactions between President Johnson and the Fed chair and whether it was appropriate to tighten policy while the U.S. was fighting in Vietnam. So I think there have been periods where there's more politicization. There are periods where there's a bit less. I think the main thing from my personal experience is that people inside the Fed tend to be very, very focused on what their mandate is and they try to block out the political noise to that degree humanly possible. The mandate being to really bring inflation down to that 2 percent target and that mandate is getting harder to wrap your head around right now because we don't understand the contours of inflation. If Jay Powell were having his Fed press conference right now, do you think that he would mention disinflation, as John was mentioning earlier, as many times as he did during that press conference? I have to say the last data print does make things a little challenging to read exactly the fundamental story of some disinflation from core goods and some hopefully coming disinflation from housing. That's generally and in still intact. You never want to fully change your world view based on one month's worth of data. But there have been some surprises. And it wasn't just one data series. The non-farm payrolls report for January was strong. The CPI report had some surprises. The retail sales report was strong. All of those have to make you wonder, you know, is there a little bit? Is there more resilience, underlying resilience for the U.S. economy? Now, we've had the view for a long time that we'd have a soft landing, that we would not go into recession this year. That view was hard to hold six months ago, three months ago. Even now, I think the market's coming there and the conversation is shifting. Are we actually getting a re acceleration instead of a slowdown at all? Can we get inflation back down to 2 percent? If we don't get a recession? And this to me is really the underlying question of a lot of what we're discussing because yes, there is momentum, but this is only increasing the expectations for Fed rate hikes. I mean, I my baseline view is, yes, you can have inflation get back down to Target without a recession, but it's a narrow path. It's pretty difficult. You need demand to be reined in so that there isn't consistently and for for continuing several quarters. Overall demand that exceeds the ability of the economy to produce. Now, we know the U.S. economy is still somewhat understaffed outside of tech. And I think it's that residual sort of catch up in hiring that's giving some support to what's going on. But if we can get the economy to slow down, fundamentally open up a bit of slack in the labor market without causing a recession. That's possible. It's tricky to do, but that's exactly what the Fed is trying to pull off. This is Covid reading on Portugal, of all places in their housing crisis. And it seems like every every every nation has a housing crisis. Are we modeling out housing inflation correctly or is it a squishy or changing set of data that we're going to have to adjust down the road? Housing inflation. There's a very strong sort of philosophical argument here. The way we measure housing inflation in the United States is not on home prices. To be a less is theory, if you will, is that they want to separate out homes as an asset vs. the flow of housing services that you get. And so that's why we have this concept of owners equivalent rent. And when the BLM measures housing inflation, they look at quotes on rents. And then they tried to ascribe that obviously directly to people who are renting their homes. And they also tried to ascribe some of that to people who own their homes. It is what it is at this point. That's the way that wealth is measured in the US. I did a completely amateur apples to apples to onions analysis week. Dr. Carpenter and I looked at the rent increases from the pandemic beginning in New York City in approximated the income increases which are tangible, but it ends up with a plug of a negative 12 and a half percent over three or four years. I mean, does the Fed understand the angst all listeners and viewers feel about the housing economy? And then what do they do about it? So my sense is, yes, the Fed does understand that there is a challenge here. What you pointed out is that real wage growth has been negative because overall consumer prices have been rising faster than people's income. Now, in general, what that does is it tends to crimp people's spending behavior. And we have seen over the past couple years a notable slowdown in consumer spending growth. So how does it affect housing directly? Well, what needs to happen is a bit of a pullback for housing specifically that's usually tied historically for with increases in total employment. So a slowing in the labor market will help there. The five hundred seventeen thousand non-farm payroll print doesn't go in that direction, but there is something special about this cycle with Covid. We did see a surge in demand for more housing space, people wanting to live alone because they're working from home, people wanting to have more space. And I think there's part of this shift that was Covid specific. The challenge, of course, is sorting out the cyclical part of inflation and housing, the cyclical part of demand and housing from a strong labor market, from that idiosyncratic, Covid driven part of things. I don't think anybody believes that a Covid cycle is 100 percent normal business cycle. We're speaking with Seth Carpenter of Morgan Stanley, the economist who previously was at the Federal Reserve, who has a long and storied history in this particular sphere. And I'm curious about your process this week and the past couple of weeks as we've seen this data come in hotter than expected, causing your team to increase their expectations of terminal rates, to increase how long the Fed was going to hike rates, but then also to increase the rate cuts on the back end. You talk about the process of how much your view shifted. I think the key right now is trying to figure out how much underlying momentum there is and as a result how much the Fed needs to raise rates. I think as far as we can tell now, the Fed strategy remains tighten policy. Have the economy slowed down enough that you can be very certain that you're going to be on a glide path back to 2 percent over a couple of years? The last several data points have not been consistent with that outcome. And so as a result, more tightening is what's necessary for the Fed strategy. Another month or so worth of extra data? They have to take data not one month changing their view, but on the sort of cumulative history of data. And by the time we get to May. It's not it's got it's very hard to see why they would have concluded that everything is hunky dory in that part. And so that's why we put in those extra hikes. What would lead to even more hikes? What would lead to, for example, yesterday, Loretta M. and talking about 50 basis points being on the table. I think if we get clear evidence that January's data were not an anomaly, but were a shift in inflection, the higher we get another 400000 non-farm payrolls, for example. I think they have to be talking about the 50 basis point hike. So just real quick here, 20 seconds, do you think that this all takes us further away from a soft landing? It's a mixed bag. I'll say no for now. It's hard to say that a stronger economy results in a weaker economy that doesn't sort of follow on its own. The tricky part is the Fed has to react if it's a substantially stronger economy and it's always been difficult to gauge how much to tighten. So it's a bit of a mixed bag. Maybe at the margin, a greater chance of a hard landing. But for now, we're happy to stick with our soft landing story. Dr. Carpenter, thank you so much. Seth Carpenter, at least for now, with Morgan Stanley. Thank you so much as well. I love the list. It really shows a strength of American economics. Mary Daly's on the list in San Francisco. Jason Furman, of course, teaching, acting up at Harvard. Goolsbee, who I've known for years, is Chicago. I think he's now a Chicago Fed president. Yeah. So just for that passion for the people who are just joining us now, we're talking about the potential nominee for the next Fed vice chair to replace Brainerd. So this is a question that people this is important. I want to bring this out. I haven't had time to get out on Twitter yet. I will. Blue or green run out of London is one of our best, best things. And Kyle's stock writes right. Released moments ago, Lisa, about you and I have talked about, which is there's a lot of evil is in New York City. But may I quote, New York City is largely an easy charging desert, like you can't get your car charged as a big issue. How do you build out that charging station network in order to make this a viable model? I'll get it. That. It's must must read for anybody considering an IVA car. I'm not. I'm keeping the Nash Rambler. That the Hummer. No, no, no, no, no. The name is just a smaller vehicle. Stay with us. Saturday to deal with the prime minister. The United Kingdom tomorrow. Good morning. Keeping you up to date with the news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. President Biden is trying to keep the dispute over the Chinese balloon that was shot down from escalating. He says he expects to talk soon with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. We do anticipate little growth in the margin of like 2 percent at the end of the 2023. The economy suffered a lot because it's obvious that the challenges we're facing are not coming without the consequences. Alex, on the drive in of Ukraine there and of course, the troubled economy getting some growth there and a lot of assistance under the IMF that considering further growth there. Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene with you. John Farrell of Dr. El-Erian along here in about 15 minutes. He understands the dynamics of Europe better than most. You do that when you are prodigious in his physics. Valdis Dombrovskis is a former prime minister of Latvia and continues his public service to the continent as European Commission executive vice president on an historic moment in Munich. A conversation with our Maria today. Maria. Thank you, Jonathan. He does, and he is also very good with numbers. Let's talk about this vice president. Thank you so much for joining us. Good afternoon. How are you? This conference. I want to ask you, it's been a year now and we all remember a year ago, Florence, Alaska, was here and he said, we do not want war, but we have to be ready for it. Now, we know it turned into a massive invasion, destruction in the country, but also unprecedented sanctions on Russia. But I have to ask you, for many Europe, there is this idea, OK, there sanctions. But Russia continues to move along. It's a zombie, but it's still moving. Are these sanctions working? Your view? Well, sanctions are working. And I would say is that fact that last year, despite record high energy prices, Russia was still in recession. And most forecast also expect a recession in Russia this year to continue. That's the direct impact of sanctions. One can discuss only sanctions on Russia's energy were coming relatively late last year. In a sense, I was able to help earlier. Its effect would have been bigger because that's the biggest source of Russian oil revenue. Would you argue? Well, when I was also estimates vary, obviously, but it's true that European oil embargo style oil price cap of G7 level support, no oil products price cap, that I think substantial losses and actually is the budget surplus has completely evaporated. And can I ask you, today we saw gas prices drop below 50 euros megawatt hour, which is completely different to the situation in the summer. Would you say the battle to weaponize energy has lasted? He made a bet and he lost that bet. Well, strategically, he has lost it. Well, it doesn't mean that we will not hold still our share of difficulties because we need to prepare for the next heating season this winter. There were still lots of Russian gas in European energy storage is pumped primarily in the first half of last year. This is not going to be the case this year. So we still will need to seek substantial additional supplies. Well, we have upgraded infrastructure quite a bit to eco agreements with many alternative suppliers. So it's it will be possible, but it will be done in a context that also China's economy is more opening up and moving. Expect a global demand for gas. So it's still worldwide. Quite a bit of work on European side. But strategically, I think it's clear that we felt moved away from its dependency on Russian natural gas supply forever. That's rational energy player for Europe. It's done for good. I would say it's done because, you know, we also have our European green deal and it's planning for climate neutrality as of 2015. And that's, among other things in general for the gradual phase out of fossil fuels. And either way, the Nordstrom is done kaput. Some will say, I want to ask you a question, a yes or no answer on this question. There is a debate behind the scenes. Perhaps we should talk about it more, which is what to do with the frozen assets of the Russian central bank. They have been frozen now for a year. But there is this idea that at one point they could be confiscated and be used to rebuild Ukraine. Are you in favor? Well, I'm in favor of. Because it's cheaper to use the money. Well, exactly. Because it's not just the responsibility as an aggressive state to pay reparations to pay for the damages, because today to to Ukraine, it's unlikely that Russia is going to do it voluntarily. So we need to look at confiscated Russian assets. And actually, if you look at all the things sanctions package, which we are now putting forward from European Commission side, one of the measures is exactly to help. Precise overview of how much frozen Russian central banks over bank assets are in the EU. And then just an international audience gets us. This has never been done before to this scale to really confiscate another central bank. Many would argue the problem is if you do that, the G-7 jurisdiction is out the window. What do you say to that? Well, I would say unprecedented situations require unprecedented measures. We are facing unprecedented war aggression against a sovereign European nation. It requires unprecedented response. If I remember it historically, for example, not at Nuremberg tribunal did not have some kind of pre-existing legal framework. It was created as a response to the World War Two and German aggression. So here it's similar to us. If we may need to think outside of the box and probably we need to create new legal framework to deal with this. And that's a fascinating point here that you can really feel the mood around this conversation has changed. Nobody wanted to talk about it. Now, you could increasingly hear about this confiscation of assets. But I want to ask you for this to work. You need the banks to report the client relationship that they have. And to play along well, you do that well, they do that. Are you already conversation? The European banks need to know what you have. That's exactly what they propose. Now, as I said, in a context of tense sanctions package, of course, a member states need to agree on safety, but says I need to report on how much frozen Russian central bank assets are in each member states often so that we can help them. All of you on the what is a situation? And also, for example, it concerns sanctioned private entity. I sense that we need a better tracking system. And the oligarchs, too, who, of course, have lost their big properties in Europe. Mr. Dombrovskis, thank you so much for joining us on Bloomberg today at the Munich Security Conference. Well, a lot going on here. But to me, that's a key point that perhaps is worth not paying more attention is this idea of what to do with the assets from the Russian central bank. Never been done before to this scale, but you heard it from Mr. Dombrovskis on president situation may require unprecedented tools. A historic moment, we think Maria Tadeo for everything, including from the Polish border and all her work over a very difficult 12 months. Today, in conversation with the prime minister of the United Kingdom. This will be on Saturday. We will have it for you on a delayed Tuesday because it is Abraham Lincoln and George Washington's birthday. And, of course, London television will have full coverage of this on Monday. I look at the Telegraph just as a litmus paper of conservative Zeit Geist in London. I don't know if I'm accurate now that I'm a tourist. And it's amazing how the prime minister on this anniversary has been pushed aside by the shock that we're one year on. It's shocking because everybody thought that it would be something that would get over taken care of quickly or get over. That would be resolved. It has become something that's dragged on. I want to really highlight something that Dombrowski spent some Brad Stone said. He said that the EU should confiscate frozen Russian assets and use Russian money to rebuild Ukraine. This is something that has been a growing theme how to rebuild Ukraine after how different nations are preparing to do that, to finance that now instruct in all these different ways. Two things. One, focus Lindorff Deutsche Bank was on this literally the day we spoke to them. I believe it was the 25th of February last year. And I get that idea. I did a panel with Ned Phelps, a laureate and a guy named Jeff Sachs of Columbia years ago. And they're doing a panel on the rebuilding Afghanistan while the war is going on. Right. And I have real trouble personally with rebuilding discussions when I'm reading Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of the Telegraph or our great team over at Bloomberg Opinion talking about how we have dominance over the Russians. But the Russians on the border before a great battle, and they're Russians on the border before a great battle. It's a it's a stew. 