'Bloomberg Real Yield' (02/17/2023)

Coming up, hot eco data shows that inflation is very much still here. Mestre potentially puts 50 back on the table and U.S. credit risk is on the rise. We begin with the big issue. A troubling week for the Fed, exceptionally strong data. The labor market is strong, very resilient activity. Inflation, sticky, sticky, sticky, rather sticky. Are we actually getting a re acceleration instead of a slowdown at all? Yes. The Fed is going to have this higher for longer kind of cycle. Maybe the Fed is on the table to do 50 basis points or 50 basis point from about 50 last time. The bond market is starting to listen to central bankers. The end of the cycle is bumpy to finish trying to manage it. I think they light candles every day, but they don't get her. Joining us now, Morgan Stanley, Sree Sinker and Marianne Bartels of Sanctuary Wealth and Tom Sweeney of Northern Trust Asset Management. Sri, I want to start with you, because sticky seems to be the word of the week. Just how sticky is inflation at this moment, in your view? And how big of a problem is that for the Fed? I mean, to be very honest, obviously the data this week, costar has kind of created more doubts around be that the deflation peaches. That was a bit more getting gathering a bit more steam earlier in the month. Right. But at the end of the day, I mean, there's a sentiment element, enough elements of seasonality that we need to pass through both the drastic to the kind of follow retail sales data with respect to the inflation data. And at the end of the day, be the labor market tightness is still not reflected in wage pressures in any meaningful way. So there are some kind of constellations to take of it. But clearly, the Taylor Riggs of inflation being sticky for longer and therefore the Fed having to push higher. Mean, that has gone up, but that's still not the central scenario that we're working with. That's things stand now. So, Tom, to that point, there's definitely some silver linings when you think about the data that we've gotten over the past month or so. But the buzz word of last week and the week before seemed to be immaculate disinflation. The idea that basically we were gonna be able to really cool inflation all the way back to 2 percent without any real bumps or hiccups in the economy along the way. Can we put that narrative to bed now? Well, first of all, I think it was the wrong narrative to begin with. I think you can expect a lot of volatility at these type of turning points. I think the real key is we didn't we don't have a good understanding of inflation. And I think the models that we have we've had for inflation simply have not been as informative as they have in years past. I think the Fed is just as responsive as we are to the market data. And I think more than anything else, even survey data and other things that they've used in the past have not been as reliable. And so it's really not that surprising that we find ourselves in a position where the Fed has really signaled to us their dual mandate is really not a dual mandate any longer. It's about one thing and one thing only, and that's inflation. And I think the longer that inflation goes is persist as the headline, the greater the likelihood that the Fed loses more credibility or some credibility as it relates to fighting inflation. So I think that's where the risk lies. And that's why you see the volatility around vote inflation and inflation prints that we're seeing now. Well, inflation was definitely the focus in this week's Fed speak and we got a lot of it. But it seemed like the headline was Cleveland Fed President Loretta M. She brought half point hikes back into the conversation, saying, quote, After meeting two weeks ago, setting aside what financial market participants expected us to do. I saw a compelling economic case for a 50 basis point increase, which would have brought the top of the target range to 5 percent. Marianne, should the Fed have gone 50 basis points in February? I don't think they should have gone 50. Obviously, they're having a dialogue now because of retail sales coming in stronger than expected. Obviously CPI MPI showing expectations that inflation shifted a little bit, but, you know, nothing moves in a straight line. And when I really look at the data from a longer term perspective, I do think inflation has peaked. But we're going to have periods where maybe the data backs up a little bit. I think the equity market is handling this data extremely well. If we had data like this over a month ago, markets, we'd be down 2 or 3 percent. And they're not going in one day and they're not doing that. And I think the bond market is also handling this data very well. Yes, yields are backing up, but but not aggressively. And we certainly haven't hit any new highs on the two year or on the 10 year. So it is still possible that we're in a peaking process for yields and that equities might have actually bottomed. And we think they have. Well, I mean, to that point, the fact that we haven't seen equities really hit panic levels when we've been getting this out, I know that this is a fixed income show, but do you think that's the wrong signal to take? Do you expect to see more reaction in equities as we get more of data along these lines? Well, I think the more the equity market is telling you that a lot is already discounted in the market. You know, Bank of America has the global fund manager survey. And if you look at that, the market is really expecting rates around five point two percent on the high end, even if they have to go up a little bit higher. Most of this is already discounted in the marketplace. I think where both the equity market and the bond market would get totally derailed would be if rates if they start talking about rates going to 6 percent, I think that would really change the whole dynamic of the markets. But as long as we can kind of stay in the ranges that we're in, I think both the bond market and the equity market are attractive and we'd like both of that. We're recommending both asset classes for our clients, Wall Street or not, even at 5 percent yet when it comes to the federal funds rate. But what's interesting to me is that Mestre didn't say that 50 basis points should be on the table at meetings to come. But do you think that that's a possibility for this Fed? Do you think that we could see another 50 basis point hike this year? That is a risk scenario, but that's not what our economists, that violence center team are forecasting. They're penciling in 25 basis points in March and another 25 in May and a past thereafter. But to the previous speaker's comments about what the market seems to reprice, again, I think the bigger debate has to be around the timing of the rate cuts which are being priced in by both the rates market and to some extent, I think the equity market seems to be penciling in a bit more of this Goldilocks kind of shit out because earnings has held up better. And I do think that both elements of that, i.e. the timing of the rate cuts and eventually the resilience of the margin story of the earnings story, both of them should get tested and we'll get tested as we progress through the year. Well, on this conversation about the magnitude of Fed tightening to come, we heard from former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers speaking about the Fed and rates. He says that the Fed's tightening so far is having a limited impact. The risk is that we're going to hit the brakes very, very hard. And then when we hit the brakes very, very hard. That's going to kick in at the same time that some of those negative cyclical dynamics about rising savings and excess inventory and so forth are kicking in. Tom, in the context of this cycle, what would slamming the brakes very, very hard actually look like? Yeah. You know, the truth is we're we're focused so much on this terminal Fed funds rate, and I think, you know, to the both speakers that just that just spoke. I think we're just kind of asking ourselves the wrong question. It's not about where peak Fed funds is. It's as long as we have line of sight, whether it's the soft landing that the Fed is articulated, whether it's a mild recession, which we think is more likely. I think in either case, the equity markets in particular, when you look at the risk reward you're looking at, you know, from my perspective at a forward P and the S & P 500 just over 17. That's very aggressive that you thought you were going into recession. And so what happens in risk markets and the high yield market, we're seeing this as well. As long as the depth of the recession is is thought to be very shallow and in terms of its length, thought to be very, very short. The market tends to look through poor earnings. It tends to look through potential increase in default rates. And so we haven't rerated. So we haven't had a material increase in what's being priced in because the market is pretty assured that whatever it had does happen, whatever it does mean to put on the brakes, that the Fed isn't going to put them on so much so that we can't look through whatever mild recession we might come to. And that's what's keeping valuations in check. And that's where I think there's a massive asymmetry between equity markets and credit markets, where I think you're being paid in the form of yield to hang around fixed income markets now quite a bit relative to a forward looking equity prices. Well, Tom, it's funny to hear you say that because this week we had JP Morgan strategist Marco Kalina Vick and his team writing about ditching, ditching stocks for bonds. He wrote that with equities trading near last summer's highs and at above average multiples, despite weakening earnings and the recent sharp move higher in interest rates. We maintained that markets are complacent of the risks and they pair that, of course, with the recommendation moving, too, from underweight on bonds to overweight. So when you stack up the two asset classes, equities versus bonds, it sounds like you're saying that the better risk reward at this moment is in fixed income. To me, it's not even close. I think when you look at it, close to 8 percent yield in high yield, I think that's exceptionally attractive given the fact that I think exceptional monetary policy, coordinated central bank easing really brought forward equity returns. And now we were in a position where two things are really important. One is that there's enough yield in fixed income to both offer you a decent return in the form of income and capital preservation. But the sign of the correlation between stocks and bonds, I think now that inflation or whatever way, you know, sort of a stagflation scenario is largely been priced out of the market, I think we can rely on that negative correlation to return once again. So not only is the risk return more attractive in what I would call average scenarios, but if you believe we're going to see a recession, that's maybe a little bit worse than what's being priced in with a 10 year treasury at three eighty five or in that vicinity today. The break even on that over one year's horizon is close to 4 percent to 5 percent. So unless you think yields are going to go up materially with the 10 year, I think there's some real opportunities right now to both earn fixed income returns that are commensurate with equity returns and have a little bit of a buffer insurance policy in the event that the market tends to be a little worse than we thought from a macroeconomic perspective. Guys, that's a good place to leave it for now. Sreesanth Grand. Marianne Bartels and Tom Sweeney, everyone is sticking with us. And up next, it's the auction block. A rush of blue chip names offering bonds, including one that lands in the top 10 of all time. That's next. This is real yield on Bloomberg. I'm Katie Greifeld. This is Bloomberg Real Yield. Time now for the auction block where we saw a wave of issuance from some major names, the headliner being Amjad. It posted the ninth largest deal on record, selling twenty four billion dollars with an order book of 90 billion. Overall, though, it was a really blowout week with issuers selling over fifty four billion dollars, nearly double the estimates. Big names included CBS, AT & T and Pepsi. But it wasn't all sunshine. We had Credit Suisse having to offer investors a hefty incentive to buy its new Eurobonds. Just days after announcing a bigger than expected loss, strong data and hawkish Fed speak, sending credit risk higher as well. Here's what Kathy Jones of Charles Schwab had to say. I'm more cautious now on credit than ever. I think one of the consequences right now of this rally has been because volatility has come down, the spreads have come down so much, and that's getting us more and more cautious on credit, but not too much on rates. Still with us, Street Sinker and Marianne Bartels and Tom Sweeney. Marianne, more cautious on credit than ever. That's the Kathy Jones take. What's your anxiety level when it comes to the corporate bond market? I actually don't have anxiety about it. I mean, obviously, you have to be selective. And in our last segment, you know, Tom's comments were we're really spot on. The bond market is offering opportunity that we really haven't seen since 2007. So I think there's real opportunity with and several areas of of the credit market to build fixed income in a portfolio. You know, we wrote about in our year ahead that, you know, 60 40 is not dead. There's been a lot of articles that 60 40 was dead. And we don't think that that's the case. We really think that clients can can diversify across a spectrum of fixed income, not only credit. Sure. You want to take your pulse as well. Marianne isn't worried about the credit market. Kathy Jones is. Where do you fall on that spectrum? I mean, we do think that investment grade credit is still a good pocket to hold on to. We think spreads there are more arrangement than the income argument is stronger there. When it comes to the high yield and the lower quality portions of the market, I think right now we're in this window where technicals are holding up better across both high yield and leveraged loans. And that is kind of opening up some of the markets, the primary market access for some of the lower quality borrowers. But at the end of the day, I think that the thing to keep in mind is that when we're looking at some of the low single be in triple shield rated borrowers, when the refinancing wall comes into play, the cost of funding is going to be substantially higher. And for these companies, it is likely that some of the earnings headwinds are going to impair their ability to access the market more severely. So I think the way they're thinking about it right now, I think this is a window where we still want to own high quality credit in high yield as well. We want to own the higher quality portions of the market. But anything which has much more floating rate sensitivity on their balance sheets, lower quality and or near-term refinancing needs. That's the complex that we would still be more cautious around. Sure, you brought up the concept of a maturity wall and there was a great article on the terminal earlier this week to the tune of 6 trillion dollars when you try to, you know, put that into numbers. How worried should we be about that maturity? While I feel like we talk about those headlines every couple of months or years or so and then everything seems to go over fine. Is this environment different? So we did try to reconcile those numbers. Katy, I mean, we came up with a number, which is I'm hopeful that when we think about the corporate credit universe, as we think about it globally and in person page terms, she yes, the maturity wall is fairly muted. So it's around six to seven percent in terms of outstanding debt, which is maturing before the end of 2024 2025 we knew was a much bigger uptick in terms of the magnitude of refinancing that needs to come through, which is why in our kind of most recent note, our focus was that in issuers need to stop focusing on their 20, 25 majorities. I don't think that's going to be a problem when it comes to the higher quality investment grade portion of the market, because at the end of the day, it's still a cost of funding issue. And the impact on affordability of the debt on some of these higher quality companies takes years, not months to feed through. It is it is going to be much bigger problem. As I mentioned, for the lower quality portions of the market and we're still concerned about even the single be in the triple C complex, the that the cost of funding. It's not about the cost of funding. It is going to be a market access issue and kind of double digit yields have not been a sustainable funding environment. So some of these lower quality companies and that becomes a problem as we get into the end of 2023, because right now we can still take comfort from backhanded majority rules, but that starts to fade as we get into the end of the year. I feel like the maturity was just the credit markets version of the debt ceiling. It all ends up OK in the end. But Tom, I want to get to you because I was reading over your notes. This stuck out to me. You're overweight on junk. I have to admit, I haven't heard that in a while. Walk me through that call. Well, I mean, much like both, it just said not only there's structurally the high yield market is actually very different than it's been in the past. There's been two events that I think have been material to the pricing of high yield. One is obviously in 2016 we had a sort of a just a wash out of energy. And so you had the energy complex being much higher and credit quality. And we have the demand destruction aspect of energy not really being a an element this time around. And indeed, in addition, the pandemic also brought forth a lot of defaults in the retail sector. And so when you look at the quality from the bottom up, quote unquote, junk, it doesn't look quite like the junk we've seen in the past. In fact, if you adjust the high yield spread for the actual composition differences between now and, say, 15 years ago, you could take about. You can add about 70 basis points, if you will, to the spread today, too. So it's not really as cheap as it were, as rich as it looks on a historical basis. So the market is indeed structurally different, different with a higher proportion of secured debt as well. And so it's just compositional a very different market. In addition, I also think that the this your comment on the debt ceiling and comparing it to the maturity wall. So an apt one because so many times that becomes the focus. But that's not a reason why, you know, high yield companies default. If we're gonna be in a shallow recession and they show earnings, I trust me, the private debt markets will be happy with all that origination and the proliferation of private debt and private equity is actually, to us, our biggest risk. We see the fact that ex ante Sharpe ratio is for public market assets. It might be a little bit lower than they've been historically because when you look at endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, so much of their portfolio than ever before is private. And so when they look to sell, they're only going to be able to sell public market assets this time around. And we're just a little concerned about the volatility that introduces to public markets going forward. But we think for now, that's largely going to be offset by, you know, still to come, a relatively accommodative monetary policy in an overall sense. And the fact that there's just a lot of money on the sidelines, so to speak, waiting to to take advantage of dislocations in the market. I'm really glad that you liked that line. I'm definitely gonna tweet it later. So keep an eye out for that. But, Maria, we don't have much time left. I want to get your thoughts on spreads. I'm looking at high yield spreads right now. They were below 400 just a month or so ago. Now they're above 400. Finally about 420 there. What is the signal that equity markets might take from that? Know, equity markets generally don't look that closely to spreads. Technicians actually will look at it to see the impact on the markets as long as spreads aren't really blowing out in a big way, signaling a lot of risk. The equity market is not going to take any kind of negative signal. So anything that I'm seeing in terms of spreads or anything in high yield in the way it's trading is not alarming. It's not signaling any any risk profile. The only thing if I was going to point out a potential risk factor is the move indexes move down, which is the volatility index for the bond market. But, you know, with that one, you know, I still think we're we're in pretty decent shape. Guys, great conversation. We're going to continue at next because Street Sinker and Maryann Bartels and Tom Sweeney, everyone is sticking with us. Still ahead, the final spread, the week ahead. Key economic data continuing with the FOMC minutes on deck. This is real yield on Bloomberg. I'm Katie Greifeld. This is Bloomberg Real Yield. Time now for the final spread the week ahead. Coming up, U.S. markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. Then we have PMI data out of the US, Europe, Japan, UK, Germany and France all on deck for Tuesday. FOMC minutes coming your way on Wednesday. Then we get U.S. GDP and another round of jobless claims on Thursday, followed by Fed speech from President Bostic and daily and more Fed speak to round out the week with Jefferson, Mestre Collins and Waller all on Friday. Still with us now, though, we have Sreesanth for In Marion Foretells and Tom Sweeney. And it's time now for the Rapid Fire round three questions. Three quick answers. SRY, I want to start with you. Do we see another 50 basis point hike from the Fed in 2023? No. Marianne. No. Tom. No. All right. Next question. Does the terminal rate get to 5.5 percent? Likely Maryanne now. Tom. Likely. All right, final question, you guys, SRI, does junk or investment grade outperform this year? Investment grade. Marianne. Investment grade. Tom. Go with junk. All right. All right, an outlier. Really appreciate it, guys. My thanks to Shery Ahn anchor and Marianne Bartels and Tom Sweeney. A great discussion as we watch the S & P 500 Ball point nine percent to end the week and you're looking at a 10 year Treasury yield of three point eighty three percent.