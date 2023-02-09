Pepper International CEO on the US Markets

00:00

Let's start with the safe bets. Why do you need this in this environment and what do you like? Yes. Well, I think that, you know, we're going to continue to see a lack of clarity about exactly when the Fed peaks. I think the market is a bit constrained. Everybody's lowering their earnings expectations. We're seeing more layoffs. And this is going to continue to be more of a fear versus a growth market, if you will. And during those markets, you want to have the support of good cash flow from dividend payers, stocks, an ETF that will reward you because these are companies that year in and year out continue to crank out cash. So the dividend aristocrats are fantastic in this type of environment. Well, you know, grandma stocks like utilities, waste management, even oil stocks for the next six months or so. We'll continue to support their prices with strong cash flow. And that's a good place to hide when the market is uncertain. Having said that, I do think that over by the summer, maybe even the early fall, the market will start to perk up and growth will become much more interesting. Yeah. Let's talk a little bit about those riskier bets, because you like stuff related to cybersecurity paired with A.I. We saw Alphabet today, for example, really taking a hit. Not all A.I. chat bots are created. Equal is a concern right now. What do you like? Well, I think Microsoft has blown it out of the water. Everybody's very excited. A.I. is about to take things to the next level in the whole area of technology and certainly search then for being able to follow up with customer support. But as we all know, A.I. is also very scary because what does that mean? You can get more disinformation, you can get more fake chat bots that suddenly get your credit card number whenever it is. So if you're going to be pro, you also have to be pro cybersecurity because cyber security is going to be the way that we protect ourselves. So, for example, fortunate stock is running right now because they've actually put together a very interesting consortium of companies launched at Davos to combat cyber security across platforms, whether it's in technology, whether it's in government, whether it's plain old crime. So that's what you need to do. Both of the areas of A.I. and cybersecurity will grow strongly over the next few years. So when the market is having a particularly fearful day and things are down, that's a good time to get into these names for longer term holds, you know, three to five years. If you can do that, you're gonna be very happy with the results because this is definitely what's going to be proving to save R technology in the long run. We'll be the cybersecurity and a ISE here. We can't stop it. It's going to happen. Is exposure to John Tucker shoulder a long term play for you? And how do you get your preferred exposure to that? Sorry. It's what? Sorry. Exposure to China. Oh, yes. Well, China. You know, China's an interesting story right now. You know, the reopening is happening. Yes. We had a small incident here about I think in general there's a desire from both sides to re-engage with the opening, with travelling with supply chains, freeing up. So I think that, you know, this is not a bad time to get back into China. There was a little bit of hoopla last month that the prices went up. But again, you have to look at these plays for a period of time. And I think definitely China will be a story for 2023 because it is re emerging. It's same with other emerging Asian economies like Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. You know, we have to remember, this is going to be the first full year after the pandemic is over. So this is a time and we're going to start to see the world thankfully picking back up again beyond just China. I know that there are some Southeast Asia markets that you're looking at as well. What do you like about those and what are the thematics that are at play here? Well, I think that, again, the the emerging markets are continuing to grow. They're very dynamic. You know, the shutdown of the international markets hurt those markets very badly, obviously, in the pandemic ISE for everyone, but especially these markets. Tourism is coming back. Real estate construction is going to be coming back. So I would say tourism and real estate and just development and companies that can never be open and reopen their supply chains and start moving forward is really what we want to look at. For those of us on this side of the planet. If you don't have large amounts of money to invest in, pick particular names, there are some fantastic ETF that you can look at and that's a good, safe way to get, for example, the top 100 growth stocks in the region. And, you know, I would definitely go for growth in that part of the world because that is the story. There's going to be growth again, get in on a down day and hold and you'll be glad you did, because I think the prices are going up from here.