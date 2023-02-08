Dollar Whipsawed by Fed’s Powell; Havens Hold Gains

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How are investors taking share Powells comments today? Yeah, absolutely. From yesterday's session, he was a good, glib says to how people are viewing the dollar through the prism of what Paul said, that the interest rate outlook. So we did see the dollar swing around gains and losses after passive interest rates will keep rising to ensure inflation is under control. Now, the dollar has risen about 23 percent since the end of last week. Sorry. Traders would have been saying, right. It's time to take some profit of that. After the recent volatility that say overall, investors are turning more bearish undeveloped dollar, though, over the longer term. The peak, as we know, is well and truly behind us. And they're saying that at some point the Fed will have to cut rates and that leaves rooms or currencies like the Australian dollar, the euro and the yen to rally further. There's so much uncertainty for a threat. What but we seeing when it comes to positioning around the dollar. Their top trades that are emerging and I guess my next question would be how much longevity? How they're in the top trades if they're awesome. Yeah. So it's very much guerrilla warfare in some aspects, isn't it? You know, taking profit here, putting a show on that. Look, overall opposition to hedge funds are still overall bearish on the dollar so that maintaining short positions make money. Managers like JP Morgan, Citibank, Goldman Sachs are all penciling in one dollar weakness ahead. The big trite for a look at this right now at least is to short the dollar against the yen. Japan's currency is still looking cheap at around the 134 dollar level. And everywhere, energy investments to Pine Ridge reckoned that there's still more gains in the U.S..