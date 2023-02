00:00

Your dollar Call on the assumption that the Federal Reserve will have to cut rates at some point this year. And do you still stick to that after the US jobs report and the comments by the Fed chair today? Yes. Thank you for having me. And I. Yes. It's as simple as. Ah, yes. But looking at the Fed commentary from the Chairman Powell, like you mentioned before, he talked about this inflation at the meeting and talked about its inflation. This interview just now and it is happening right, because by March, the pace of CPI will be below that of the Fed funds rate. And by June, our estimates would show that we will have. Since 2007 and so, so so that despite myriad of that and the fact that the U.S. economy is slowing down, then that fit the fit policy will already be restrictive without additional rate hikes. Faysal, we do think there's another one in March, but with our base case still that that might be the last. Does that mean then with a weaker us all there, though, you're more positive, the emerging markets, especially Asia, especially if you take into account, as you say, you expecting a bit of a slowdown in the U.S. and the growth differentials that could actually benefit these Asian economies? Yes, absolutely. So the expectation for the Fed and U.S. interest rates generally is is likely to continue this U.S. dollar bear market. And on the other hand, in Asia, you know, China is recovering, that's for sure. The reopening has just happened recently. But Japan, you know, Hong Kong, Taiwan, all these markets are still recovering as well. And parts of Southeast Asia are also seeing the second half of a re-opening trade. So so that momentum is there is fairly strong. And that's going to keep some of these central banks in Asia more hawkish than the Fed. You talked about RBA, but I think the Bank of Japan is ISE is very much in the centre of attention, I think, by the end of this year. The Bank of the People's Bank of China will probably turn more hawkish as well. So I think that combination of factors is going to keep Asian currencies fairly firm. Is that a straightforward recovery when it comes to Chinese assets? Because we've seen the equity rally really stall. What are the next drivers that you will be looking for? Yvonne Man Since the end of October, we've had a nearly 60 percent rally in MSCI China at its peak. You know, we could go, but. But I think the the actual economic recovery and the earnings recovery is just beginning. Right. You know, talk about this ally's 15 trillion of new deposits accumulated last year. You know, a lot of that money was meant for property, but, you know, people didn't dare to buy because of the worry about incomplete projects. Some of that money came out of stocks and bond markets. Right. And some of the money was meant to be spent on goods. And so now we're seeing the spending beginning to happen. The flow in to equity markets is quite slow. I think there's a lot more to come in that in that respect. And I think the that the property side, we're also likely to see some sales recovery, not, you know, not back to the boom days, but compared to last year, certainly better. So I think I think these these conditions will continue to give us more upward earnings revisions. It will give us more investors will have more confidence to get back into the it's the high yield credit market, perhaps. And so I think this this this recovery has more legs to go.