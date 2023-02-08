China to Get Old Before It Gets Rich, Jefferies Says

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How should investors really perceive this massive shift in demographics and the dynamics between China and India when it comes to really making bets on these two economies? Look, Sherry, thank you for having me on. Thanks, Heidi. As I said, investors are underestimating how big the shrinkage is going to be in China. Our numbers suggest that China's population could shrink by 48 percent between now and the end of the century. That's significant. And when you dig deeper, it's missing workers. That's the big problem. And so that's going to have meaningful impacts on the Chinese economy. And so there are some positives here in terms of the need for a AI and robotics. And there are some negatives in terms of what's happening to household formation in China and what does that mean for the Chinese property sector in the last few decades? We all always saw China as this place where we could find cheap labor or manufacturing the factory of the world. Is that burden going to shift towards India? And how big of a play can India make of these changing demographics? Look, India is still growing. As you highlighted, India's already overtaken China. The big story here is, is when do you fall below replacement? China fell below replacement in terms of its birth rate way back in 1994. That was two decades after Japan fell to my replacement. India hasn't started that move yet, so it will continue to grow for at least another two decades. Let me put this in context. I think that Nigeria is going to overtake India by the end of the century. So Nigeria's 200 million people today is going to double by 2050 and double again to 800 million people by the end of the century. And Nigeria will become the second most populous country in the world. But India will still be the most populous country in the world at the end of this century. So that kind of puts it in context. The second thing to look at is Gen Z already. India's three hundred seventy three hundred eighty million people were in Gen Z bucket. China only has 200 plus million people in the Genzyme bucket. So Genzyme shows you the way forward for India. So you can be very optimistic on Indian demographics. You can be pessimistic on China's demographics. Simon, is there a way to avoid the middle income trap or is that kind of the destiny of China? And how much does the geopolitical overlay, the tag rivalry, really prevent that innovation that's needed to drive future growth to happen? You know, Heidi, I mean, look, you know, you're asking the really big question is, does China get old before it gets rich? And most demographic experts think that, yes, it does. You a median age is already high and they haven't hit the magic. Twenty five thousand U.S. dollars per capita GDP. So I think, yeah, China does get old before it gets rich. What? What? And this is the key difference. Japan was already rich before its start. Its population started to shrink. China hasn't quite made it. And I think this is what's keeping the Communist Party awake at night. In fact, if you look back over the last three, four, five years, many government policy decisions appear to have been rooted in demographics. You know, the education stock clampdowns that we saw, the video gaming clampdowns that we saw, all of these things are about encouraging people to have more kids. How do you position for that? If you're a long investor, I mean, some of the things are obvious, right? The boom days for Chinese property are over. You talk about automation and AI beyond China and some of these other markets. You already talked about population growth really only happening in places like Africa. Is there ways to get exposure to that? Yeah, absolutely. Look, you know, Nigeria gives you a clout, gives you a glimpse. And I told you, Nigeria is going to move to be the second most populous country in the world by the end of the century. And the same is true for the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. The challenge for investors is Africa offers this great opportunity from a demographic point of view. But when you look at it from economics and GDP, it's much more challenging. I guess the way to think about this and we've we've written about it in previous research notes, think about the bottom of the pyramid. Everyone's fixated on the top of the economic pyramid. That half a percent, the 1 percent, all the wealth. But think about the bottom of the pyramid. Think about low income consumers. Think about what they're going to spend their money on. So consumer staples in emerging markets outside of China may actually be quite a good bet over a long term.