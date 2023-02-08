Live on Bloomberg TV

China to Get Old Before It Gets Rich, Jefferies Says

Simon Powell, global head of thematic research at Jefferies, says investors are underestimating how big the impact of demographics will be on Asian economies. India may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation in a milestone that adds urgency for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create more jobs and ensure the country sustains its world-beating growth, according to report by the World Population Review. Powell speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

