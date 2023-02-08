'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (02/08/2023)

00:00

Very good morning, welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud. What's in Sydney? I'm in a boat as in Hong Kong. We're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York, I'm Shery Ahn. The top stories this hour. Jay Powell tells us tells the Fed may need to raise rates higher than previously thought. As he sees a bumpy road ahead to bring down inflation. The message we were sending at the FOMC, we said, and we think that we'll need to hold policy at a restrictive level for a period of time. U.S. stocks rebound in volatile trading as investors absorbed Paul's remarks. Treasuries drop and the dollar weakens. Plus, hedge funds and debt specialists are scooping up bonds with leader to Gautama Dani's empire down. His gas unit tells Bloomberg it's spending plans remain intact. This was a finish across Wall Street. We had really U.S. stocks in a volatile session today. Gains and losses throughout fluctuations. And, of course, we had the Fed chair comments really sending stocks a little bit higher in today's session with the S & P 500 gaining one point three percent. The Nasdaq 100 very close to bull market territory again. We had those energy stocks, communication stocks, tech leading the gains today. The 10 year yield had us for that 370 level. The 2s tens Curbeam version, the steepest in this cycle, easing a little bit in today's session. The two year yield a little bit under pressure. We also had WTI prices rallying in New York and we aren't talking about the biggest jump since early November. That's seventy seven U.S. dollar level per barrel. This, of course, as we heard more news that Asian buyers might face some higher prices coming from Saudi Aramco bell. All of this, of course, playing into the inflationary picture across the world. Gavin Sherry, the key takeaway from that House interview really being that he had a chance to shift to a more aggressive posture and he didn't take it. And because of that, we are looking a little bit more risk on ahead of the open here in Asia. Today, we've got Aussie futures pointing higher, New Zealand in the green as well at the start of trading. What could move the needle a little bit is also more regional factors. So in India, for instance, we're seeing signs of that sell off and Adani Group stocks is stabilising. That had been weighing on the MSCI Asia Pacific index over the past few sessions. And then as well in China, that's a bit more of a wildcard because we do have Biden's State of the Union address later. And the big question is whether he could also seek to inflame or try and improve those tensions with China. Let's change on now because we're also keeping an eye across other asset classes for signs of the risk mood. Bitcoin now stabilizing. It was earlier rising as much as one point five per cent. The Aussie dollar as well in focus here because we have seen it really gaining, Heidi. A lot of traders having to recalibrate their expectations for the RBA. Once again, surprising investors yesterday. But also, Heidi, you're talking about those moves or comments from Jay Powell. Yeah, these theme of hawkish surprises, right. Dominating market sentiment. The Fed chair, as Bill just mentioned, Jay, how sticking to his message that interest rates need to keep rising to quash inflation, calling the US labor market extraordinarily strong. Paul spoke with Bloomberg TV contributor David Rubenstein at the Economic Club of Washington. He began by asking if last week's rate hike would have been bigger had policymakers known what was coming in Friday's jobs report. So we don't get to play it that way. Unfortunately, we have to. But also, I'll take it this way. So the message we were sending at the FOMC meeting last Wednesday was really that the disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down has begun. And it's begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy. But it has a long way to go. These are the very early stages of disinflation. So the services sector really, except for housing services, pardon me, is not really showing any any disinflation yet. So our message really was this process is likely to take quite a bit of time. It's not going to be, we don't think, smooth. It's probably going to be bumpy. And so we think that we're going to need to do further rate increases, as we said. And we think that we'll need to hold policy at a restricted level for a period of time. Then comes the the the labor market report for January. And it's very strong. It's certainly stronger than anyone I know expected. And so but but I would say we didn't expect it to be this strong. But I would say it kind of shows you why we think that this will be a process that takes a significant period of time. The labor market is extraordinarily strong. And by the way, it's good it's a good thing that inflation has started to come down without it. That has not happened at the at the cost of strong labor market. So, of course, since then, labor work. Sorry, financial conditions have tightened significantly since then. So let me ask it another way. So, by the way, when the numbers coming out, the jobs numbers, five hundred nineteen thousand jobs. Does anybody call you up? The government give you a little heads up? This is going to happen or they never do that. So on some data, sometimes we get data. Just the night before. And it's only me. Only me. And so but not on all pieces of data. It's a it's a it's a very small amount of data. And we get it just just the night before. For example, if we if we were going to get a big piece of data in the middle of an FOMC meeting, as often happens on the day of and if I'm meeting, it will help me to know it the night before. OK, so the markets, after your speech last week, the markets assumed. Therefore, there would probably be another 25 basis point increase in your next FOMC meeting. Was that a bad assumption by the markets? So again, what we said at the meeting was. Was that we. We believe that we anticipate, as what we said, that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate. And the reason is we're trying to achieve a stance of policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time. And we don't think we've achieved that yet. So we said that and know now you see the labor market report and I think, again, financial conditions or are more well aligned with that than they were before. So the assumption when you made your speech was that probably the Fed might even consider decreasing rates by the end of this year. The markets no longer assume that you think the markets are wrong. Well, so let me say, these are all of these numbers that we're throwing around here are conditional on incoming data and what happened. So we never say this is this is what we think will happen when we make a tentative forecast and then we let the data come in. For example, if the data were to continue to come in stronger than we expect and we were to conclude that we needed to raise rates more than is priced into the markets, or then we wrote down at our last group of forecasts in December, then we would certainly do that. We would certainly raise rates more than Jay Powell with Bloomberg TV contributor David Rubenstein there. Our next guest says she expects U.S. inflation will continue to moderate with core CPI around two and a half percent by year end. UBS Global Wealth Management senior U.S. equity strategist Nadia Lovell joins us now from New York. Nadia, good to have you with us. Do you still think that inflation will fall this fast, considering the latest economic numbers that we've seen? And how do you position in the different sectors that you like? Given these expectations? Yeah, I mean, we're already seeing signs of inflation abating and we're seeing disinflation on the good side. Rents, we expect a slowing already seeing that in the data. And so when we look even into next week's CPI, we sort of expect the month of a month change to be roughly in line with what we've seen in the most recent CPI numbers. And so we're looking for core CPI to be about five point four percent and then headline to be about six point two percent used car prices also continue to decline further. You know, as you noted, when we get to media, we're looking for about three and a half percent in June to two and a half cent by the end of the year. How do you sort of position in this market? We continue to like, you know, sectors like energy and as well as some of the more defensive sectors like health care and consumer staples. We just aren't quite convinced yet that we're through the woods in terms of the slowdown that we're expected in the economy in the quarters to come. And we are also seeing those tech stocks, especially the Nasdaq 100, very close to bull market territory. When you look at the two Tenzing version right now easing a little bit. How do you position on those some of those more rate sensitive areas? Yeah. You know, tech and tech enables has been rallying this year. Just get into a reprieve from the pullback that we've seen in real rates for. We're still skeptical. But when you look at the earnings season, it's been disappointed. And I would say, like even the outlook from cooperation hasn't been particularly bullish. When you look at consensus estimates for Q1, they have actually come in about a 5 percent add for the full year, about 3 percent. What we've been hearing from the companies is a slowdown in the cloud area as well as we're seeing more elongated sell in cycle and the potential for a deal downside. So we remain a little skeptical on I.T. spending as well as even in the semi's that have been rally in this year. We're continuing to see those weakness spread out from not only P.C., but also to analog. So how do you sort of position than all about? We are focused on those tech companies that we think are more exposed to enterprise spending versus consumer spending. Also, those self-help stories, those companies that are really focused in on contain and cost right to improve efficiencies as well as also downsizing CapEx to help protect free cash flows. You BOVESPA fed outside of the US, is China an emerging market equities as that trade? Been a little bit shaky recently. How much of that depends on where the US dollar goes from here and the reliance on the reopening going smoothly for China? Yeah, you know, we'd expected a bumpy reopening in China. Of course, all we all know that the real ones happen sooner and faster than expected. So despite the weakness that you've seen in recent days in China, we still remain constructive. I mean, we're expecting GDP to accelerate to 5 percent this year and there's risk due to the upside. Remember, the Chinese consumer has been in sort of this rolling lockdown for three years now. And during that period, they accumulated a vast amount of excess savings. And so we expect to see a consumer led recovery in China. And that's going to expand not only in China, but also cross-border travel and even into Europe, the dollar. We think that the dollar we expect the dollar to continue to weaken as we look into the back half of the year. And so I'll call is beyond not overly dollar weakness, but also China reopening. But I think the commodity complex and what that means is trying to reopen. We expect that French oil to move above 100 dollars in the broader commodities. So also rally and that. And so that should be beneficial to Brodie E M as well, because what was added to say is this re rotation of developed markets outperforming and market. So it doesn't feel like that kind of exuberance for EMS have lost far along so far into this new area. And I wonder if that's because we've seen a stalling in the exuberance over China. And if so, what is kind of the driver that's going to get the next leg up for Chinese equities and by extension, that anchor into emerging market performance? I think we're all going to be watching the macro data very closely. I mean, you're already seeing some pickup in the PMI ISE if you have nice China are now back in expansion territory, territory. We're also seeing a pickup in the mobility data. So I do think in the subsequent months you're going to see more increases in consumer spending and that will help, you know, re-engage what you've have seen, the pullback that you've seen in China. Some of that is related to the strength that you've seen in the U.S. market. I mean, you received some rotation out of Chinese tech and into U.S. tech taking advantage of their rally. But as I said, we do expect that that rally is to start to stall out and that could help also propel flows back into China, India. Nadia, great to chat with you. Nadia Levo, UBS Global Wealth Management senior U.S. equity strategist. You can get more reaction to J. Power's comments and also the roundup of the story you need to know in today's edition of DAYBREAK. That's at Day Beaker on your terminal. Let's get over to Su Keenan with the first what headlines. All right. Thank you. We start with the latest on Turkey, which has declared a three month state of emergency in areas hit by two massive earthquakes. It gives government officials greater power and rescue and reconstruction efforts. Emergency teams are racing to save potentially thousands of victims still trapped after Monday's quakes. The number of people confirmed killed across Turkey and neighboring Syria is now more than 7000. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to sell Poland about 10 billion dollars in weapons. Officials say that includes 18 high Mars rocket launchers and ammunition for the mobile platform. The U.S. wants to shore up a crucial NATO ally as rhetoric presses its war in neighboring Ukraine. Poland has also saw rocket launchers from South Korea to U.S.. Now President Biden is preparing to deliver his second State of the Union address. This amid renewed tensions with China and a brewing battle with Republicans over raising the debt ceiling. The White House says he'll use this speech to call for a minimum tax on billionaires and a poor draw for the levy on stock buybacks. Full coverage and analysis coming up here on Bloomberg Television starting at eight thirty p.m. in New York, nine thirty a.m. in Hong Kong. And in the U.K., Prime Minister Ritchie soon, OK, has reshuffled his cabinet after a rocky first 100 days in office. He's creating a new department, haven't focused on energy security and another to deal with science, innovation and technology soon act. Conservative government trails the opposition Labor Party by about 20 points in opinion polls as voters grapple with health services and cost of living crisis. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. ISE. Su Keenan, this is Bloomberg. And still ahead, more on what to watch for in President Biden's State of the Union address before a newly divided Congress. As investors Invoker and voters seek assurance on China tensions and the U.S. debt ceiling. Plus, hedge funds and debt specialist scoop of Adani bonds looking to capitalize on falling prices. The latest on the embattled Indian business empire next. This is Bloomberg. Investors are buying a bonds related to ending conglomerate Adani after several notes fell to distressed territory following a U.S. short sell a report, we're seeing signs that the rout in the group's stocks is also stabilizing. Edibles got the latest for us. And what are we hearing when it comes to the debt side? Yeah, Heidi, it seems like a little bit of opportunistic buying is going on from some of the biggest hedge funds, distressed debt specialists in the industry. That's what we're being told by Bloomberg sources here. So among the names that are coming out, Will Oaktree is one of them, unsurprising given it is the world's largest open, opportunistic debt firm. But then the others that are also in play, Davidson Kempner Capital Management is another name that we're hearing as well now. It is not clear whether these companies or firms already had a Donny debt prior to the Hindenburg research report that came at the end of January. But we are told that the trading here is active and there are, of course, a lot of opportunities in this space. And Goldman Sachs highlighted them as well. You bring up a terminal chart that looks at the moves we're seeing in bond prices, for instance. There are some notes in the Adani Group that are trading well above that typical level we see for junk debt of around 8 percent. Goldman Sachs is one of them saying that these prices that hit a floor here in the short term. And so bonds are looking pretty attractive. It does seem that some investors are now heeding that. You can see the what they see for a Johnny Green energy, for instance, yielding around 24 percent. And this, of course, coming off to Adani also said it's going to be prepaying some of its loans. That also was a bid to help improve its leverage ratio. So, so very positive for investors. I guess the Adani stocks also react positively. The. Yeah, we saw this particularly in Adani Enterprises yesterday in a session in Mumbai, which is the flagship for Adani Group, and that stock actually rose as much as 25 per cent, it paired some of those losses to close about 15 per cent higher still. You can see those gains. They're pretty pretty big for that company. And really, as it is the flagship helping to to lower those losses that we're seeing on the market, caps are now around the one hundred and fifteen billion dollar mark. But in terms what else is helping that optimism? Well, that's really also coming through on the earnings that are out because it is a big week for Adani. Companies have got at least 8 8 that are reporting so ambitious. Immense is one of them. They just reported a profit beat and then also Adani Green Energy, which is the clean energy arm. And Adani, it has said that it's won the backing of investors in recent days. It also did post a profit beat in the last quarter more than doubling their income to one point zero 3 billion rupee Shery Ahn and all there in Hong Kong with the latest on the Adani Group. Let's delve into the conglomerate because its natural gas unit sees no change to its expansion and spending plans, either either new total gassy or students among. He spoke to US India Energy Week about the strength of the business that is underlying the sector is strong as utility business is to do so and so that we continue to expand the. You'll forgive me and ask you again, sir, how are you hoping to be able to raise the fifteen thousand crores, which is a very ambitious expansion plan, to service the surplus that you've already won in license? How would you hope to be able to finance that? Can you give me an equity debt break up? Well, you're looking at any for the equity fund raising. Did you have any further debt conversations ongoing? And do they stand as they did today as they were, if you want to call her straight? It is a company. We will always allocate. So many men and women offering that language to the extent that is what is in the places, what is in the plans. That's what I'm saying within the beginning we would look as we were along in the building. So there are seven or eight men. A which team working with us. The mission man in military, one of those national national gas development will also get symphonies. So we are working on the expansion of Cuba. What is going to be the expansion plan connected to the synchronizing with the National Guard is going to end. It will be over here. What is it? That is it. We always work with an anchor customers to bring the cash flow continually first. And then we ensure that there is a minimum debt, which we ensure that we bring it in. We will work with the government as a state. And that is where it begins a kinship with. Adani Total Garcia Suresh Mangano there speaking to Bloomberg's Monica DAX. You can watch us live and catch up on past interviews with our interactive TV function that that TV show. You can also dive into any of the securities or the Bloomberg functions we talk about become part of the conversation as well. You can send us instant messages during our shows. This is for terminal subscribers only to check it out. It's at TV. This is Bloomberg. Taking a look at the day ahead for Australia and New Zealand now and following the RBA is rate hike decision, the call bank announces a central bank reaching a terminal rate of three point eighty five per cent compared with its previous expectation of three point thirty five per cent. Suncorp reported cash profit for the first half year of almost 400 and ISE million dollars. That's up from two hundred fifty one million dollars year on year. And here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Bloomberg sources say metro platforms is asking many of its managers and directors so transition to individual contributor jobs or leave. The company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has vowed to cut middle managers and underperforming projects. His plan for a flat organization has helped bring share prices up 56 percent so far this year. Zoom shares jumped the news. It's cutting thirteen hundred jobs as it looks to restructure. Faced with slower post pandemic growth, CEO Eric Guan says the headcount tripled in two years during Covid. The cuts amount to 15 percent of zooms workforce in a blog post. Yuan calls himself accountable and says he'll reduce his own pay and forgo his bonus. Microsoft has unveiled new versions of his being Internet search engine and edge browser powered by chat GOP tea maker Open API. The new browser adds the base being for chat and writing text. It can also summarize Web pages and respond conversationally to queries. The announcement comes amid a sudden, intense industry focus on generating A.I.. Intel has raised 11 billion dollars in the blue chip bond market to help refinance debt after ratings downgrades. A source says the notes were issued in seven parts. The longest portion of the deal, a 40 year Treasury yield at two hundred and fifteen basis points over treasuries compared with earlier guidance of two hundred and thirty five basis points. All right, let's get you some live pictures there of what's going on in Turkey, where we know the country has declared a three month a state of emergency in areas that were struck by the two massive, devastating earthquakes earlier this week. That gives the government there a bit more leeway when it comes to rescue and reconstruction efforts. You can see the emergency teams really working tirelessly through the night, racing against the clock to save potentially thousands more victims that are still trapped in rubble after 10 Turkish cities were struck on Monday. The death toll across Turkey from these earthquakes and neighboring Syria now topping 7000. More than 11000 buildings have been affected and damaged from the tremors, really trapping many inside. And don't forget, it is freezing temperatures that both rescuers and victims, Gerri, are dealing with. And really, this will make the situation much tougher for the broader economy in Turkey as well. Right. We have seen, of course, the challenges that Turkey faces at the moment with surging inflation, with president or otherwise unorthodox policies of keeping rates rather low when inflation is that high. And we have seen, of course, the attempts by the government to really bring back the economy. And this tragedy really will not help the economy will not help the livelihoods of these people. As you say, those two massive earthquakes leading to now more than 7000 deaths in Turkey, in neighboring Syria. Coming up, Jay Powell is hawkish, tone making waves through emerging markets as currencies in the region. You re schemes. This is Bloomberg. All right. We get some breaking news when it comes to Credit Suisse telling some bankers bonuses will be installment installment payments. This is what we're hearing, that some of Credit Suisse is more junior mid-level bankers will be receiving their bonuses paid out in installments. Some associates and vice presidents are really telling the lenders, really being told on Tuesday that the much anticipated bonus payments will be doled out in chunks with each of those four installments to be paid about 40 days after April 1st, July 1st and October 1st. That's the latest that we're hearing when it comes to Credit Suisse, according to people familiar. And you know what? Where this, of course, coming as we heard that they've abruptly delayed talks with some bankers about these bonus discussions, these compensation day's discussions, of course, so highly anticipated for investment bankers. And these delays also straining that relationship with employees as well. Now we're hearing that some of the junior mid-level bankers will be receiving their bonuses paid out in installments. Just the latest twist in how Credit Suisse has been handling employee compensation during this tumultuous overhaul. So at the same time, Gerri, we know that they're sort of struggling to try and cling onto talent amidst this restructuring of its Wall Street operations. There's been, of course, a series of scandals and losses tied to these departures as well. And certainly the installment payment plan for these bonuses potentially just adds as more into this mix. All right, Heidi, we'll continue to watch the leaders developments there. As you mentioned, really those losses and scandals continuing at Credit Suisse. But the top story today, of course, is how we're going to interpret Fed Chair Jerome Powells comments today when it comes to the labor market. It was his first engagement speaking engagements since the FOMC meeting last week. This is what he told Bloomberg TV contributor David Rubenstein earlier today. We're just at the beginning of this process. The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down has begun. It has a long way to go. These are the very early stages of disinflation. It's not going to be, we don't think, smooth. It's probably going to be bumpy. This process is likely to take quite a bit of time. My guess is it will take certainly into not just this year, but next year to get down close to 2 percent. We think that we're going to need to do further rate increases, keep rates at a restrictive level for, you know, for a period of time to these cases. It will for me is that it will take some time and we'll have to do more rate increases. And they want to look around to see whether we've done enough, I think, with powerful morning calls and bring in Annabel because Bell, it was really a volatile session today. Gains and losses. We saw those fluctuations in the markets. Tell us a little bit about how the market reaction reflects perhaps what people are thinking of where the Fed will go from here. Yes, Sherry, we did see some pretty whipsaw trading across asset classes, but Bank of America has no doubt and what they're saying essentially the headline takeaway is that the J. Powell, who being compared to the Paul Volcker of Fed's past, has left the building on what has been replaced instead is focus on a Jay Powell who sees disinflationary trends and thinks that they will continue. So they really focusing. Bank of America on what they say is this so-called idea of immaculate disinflation scenario where we do see that easing of price pressures coming into the market. But we don't see that subsequent carnage in the labor market like higher unemployment. And Bank of America actually says this can't be ruled out of a change on. Now take a look at what we're seeing, inflation numbers currently. They are also aligned with the Fed on this. They do actually think we can reach the 2 percent target by the end of 2024. What they're not so convinced about, Heidi, is that we will see this so-called immaculate disinflation scenario. They do see perhaps some pressure still building in the market as a result. Yeah. What about the reaction when it comes to bond markets? What we have from Jay Power's comments? Well, the sheriff said this was quite a volatile session across the curve. We didn't initially see bond yields moving lower, really being led by that front end of the curve. The three year yield actually declining 10 basis points, but that did reverse around the session of jailhouse speaking. And we actually saw, for instance, the tenure Yoda climbing three basis points in terms of how traders are reading this. It's really down to their assessment of how hawkish or dovish Jay Powell sounded. Macro research renaissance is one of them saying that the Fed is not ready to change its fundamental views just yet. But if you change on now soft Jan is another thinking. Perhaps this was better than what could have been expected given that labor market reading that came out last Friday. And they actually said that buys are back in the market because Pao wasn't quite as hawkish as he could have been. Cherry, let's actually dissect those comments and bring in our global economics and policy editor, Kathleen Hays Kathleen. So what do you take as a key message from Chair Power's comments city? If you take away all the subtleties in this assumption people have about an immaculate inflation slowdown, I said it, which could very well happen. The methods message to me didn't change at all from last week to this week. Jay Powell said last week he expected to more rate hikes this year. He reiterated that they have more to do. I think, again, you put it in the context of what market was expecting after this strong jobs report which came out before the Fed made its decision last Wednesday before Jay Powell made his remarks at the press conference. I think people were saying, boys, you beat me, really rubbed up. And they thought he was dovish last week because he talked about disinflation starting. And as he didn't get really upset and pound the table about how much financial conditions have eased as stocks have rallied. Let's listen to one of the key things he said today. The labor market report for January. It kind of shows you why we think that this will be a process that takes a significant period of time. The labor market is extraordinarily strong. If we continue to get, for example, a strong labor market reports or higher and higher inflation reports, it may well be the case that we have to do more and raise more than is priced in and certainly isn't me. It's pretty clear that markets, if you look at what they're pricing in now for the Fed's rate, how high it's going to go next. This coming year looks more like it's it's definitely above the five point one percent or just below 5 percent that markets have been looking at. And they're pricing in now at least another 50 basis points of hikes. So at least means there could be more. Neel Kashkari, who is the president of the Minneapolis Fed, former dove, now an ardent hawk, repeated today the interview on CNBC. He sees the key rate having to go up to five point four percent. I don't myself see a big difference in the message here. They're going to do more. They think they're going to have to do more. And the labor market is a big focus. It got late and a lot of ways this week has been one for the hawks, particularly here in Asia as well, we had the wages numbers out of Japan and then the RBA really mirroring the Fed's recent stance, very, very hawkish messaging compared to expectations yesterday. And, you know, it was so amazing because we were all expecting the 25 basis point hike to three point three five percent, which we got is the highest in nine years. It's the ninth hike in a row. But I'm standing here watching on the Bloomberg as the headlines are crossing and then we're seeing more rate hikes coming. Concern about inflation, concern about wages. So let's look at the key statement from Phil Lowe and the broad policy statement that came out with that rate decision just hours ago. The board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target. Also saying there's uncertainty about how long it's going to take for household spending to slow down, which is one of the things that will drive demand and wages, et cetera, et cetera. And we made it very clear, very big focus on that key rate. The trimmed mean rate inflation for Australia is that six point nine percent quarter over quarter. Their their band is 2 to 3. They're a long way from that. Let's look at wages, though, because there were lots of mentions in the policy statement about concerns over wages, how they're still rising, concerns about a tight labor market. And you can see here that it's the wages are rising, that's for sure. But look how strong the labor market. The pink line is topped off, pretty much wages still rising. This is a big concern. And in fact, as those headlines crossed just hours ago, they said one of them, that they look for terminal rates, something more like three point eighty five percent. So definitely a ways to go. Bloomberg Economics. Sure. He still expects that this is the last rate hike of this cycle. And they say that we are going to see the spending slowing down. We're going to see the higher mortgage rates hitting spending. But for now, what a surprise. And definitely hawkish global economics and policy there. Kathleen Hays. And of course, the implications of the Fed potentially staying higher for longer for emerging markets is huge. E.M. REPORTER Money and then they'll be Su Keenan joins us now for more analysis on this and real. We saw really the market reaction in EMC today getting whipsawed from every comment that Chair Powell would make. Yeah, it was pretty much impossible to write a full sentence without the market changing direction while Chair Paolo ISE speaking today. But to close the day, they the index of emerging market currencies and that little change. Right. So I think investors are still sort of digesting exactly what Powell meant when he said that more hikes are needed. But there's been some progress on inflation. And I guess it's also trying to invest it, trying to digest what this mean, because we started the year with this risk rally. Morgan Stanley Investment Management saying it's a decade of VIX and now we're like, maybe not. Well, who knows? Right. I mean, it's it's. So the first week of February. So we'll see. They still have really 10 years to sort of figure out if it's a decade or not. But yeah, we have seen some cracks on the on the rally ever since Friday when that strong U.S. payrolls report came out. Investors questioning how how strong the rally in emerging markets can be. Currency sold off, in fact, Monday and Friday, where the worst two days, I think, since Covid hit. So were we. How much has it to do with really the bullishness on the dollar as well? Because, of course, E.M. assets also tend to be inversely correlated to the dollar. Yeah. And actually, the correlation with U.S. Treasury yields, the negative correlation is at a five year low. It's at the strongest in five years. So I think emerging that what that tells me is that emerging market investors are watching what the Fed is doing as much as U.S. Treasury investors are. And then you have this idiosyncratic news with Ecuador bonds plunging and perhaps a little bit of a rise on the left as well. Yes. So because it is emerging markets, investors are watching the Fed. They're watching major central banks around the world. But they're also looking at this kinds of risks in and in the countries themselves. Right. So Ecuadorians went to the polls this week and they voted on a referendum and the referendum was rejected. It was brought about by President ISE Lasso. And, you know, the reforms proposed to the constitution in this vote were really on the social side. On the security side, some criminal extradition proposals. Nothing to do with the economy, really, that you would think would prompt the market reaction that we've seen. The dollar bonds have fallen something like 14 for 13 points over the last two days. Investors perhaps concerned about the market friendliness of not calling the move money in. And I just kind of where Bloomberg E.M. reporter here with the latest on those moves is now trying to Su Keenan for the force for news. All right. Sure, we start with the latest on the balloon. The Pentagon says China refused a call from the US to discuss this suspected spy balloon. A Defense Department spokesman says talks with China's defense minister were being sought. But the approach right after the balloon was shot down on Saturday was declined. The U.S. says the balloon was a surveillance device, while China's as it was a weather monitoring device that blew off course in France. Labor unions held a third day of strikes and protests against raising the retirement age. Widespread disruption hit the Paris subway with France's rail operator urging people to postpone travel. The French parliament is debating the proposal to raise the minimum retirement age from 60 to 64. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden administration. Bloomberg has learned he is been offered the job as executive director of the NHL Players Association, which represents professional hockey players in Canada. And the U.S. boss is the first member of President Biden's cabinet to step down. Global news powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. ISE Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Coming up next, we'll be previewing what President Biden is expected to highlight in the upcoming State of the Union address. This is Bloomberg. President Joe Biden will speak to a joint session of Congress later today. Against a backdrop of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the debt ceiling. For more on what the president will highlight. Let's bring in Bloomberg's political news director, Jody Schneider. Joe, there's still the president coming off the back of some big wins, including a very strong jobs report last week. That's right, Cheri. He's had some big wins, although they haven't always translated into a high approval rating. And his approval rating, you know, has has kind of languished. He this is an important speech for him. It is the first one since the Republicans took control of the US House. So instead of Nancy Pelosi sitting behind him, you'll have Kevin McCarthy, the speaker from another party. So that will be an interesting visual showing that Biden is the person who's really going to have to both speak to Republicans about what he wants to do. But also someone had an olive branch to them. We think he'll be doing that, saying he wants to work with them. But at the same time, he will be making clear we expect that he still wants to get a lot done in the two years he has left in this presidency and that he is not going to stop those efforts, even though the House is controlled by Republicans at the same time. We expect that he will be announcing a run for president in 2020 for us for a second term. And even though he hasn't obviously done that yet, we expect that will be coming soon and that this speech will be a bit of a test drive of some of those campaign themes that he is expected to highlight in such a run. Tradition out of there. Bloomberg political news director with a preview of the State of the Union address and of course, President Biden's speech coming just days after the US fighter jet shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic. For more analysis, let's bring in the director of the Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy at Brown University. Professor Wendy Schiller joins us now from Providence, Rhode Island. Professor, great to have you with us. In terms of the president's handling of the Chinese balloon saga and the way that he's going to build this into the narrative in this speech, how important is it and how much of a balance does he have to strike in terms of that relationship with China as well? He has to appear tough on China. I'm sort of a short circuit Republican opposition and criticism that's been coming for the last couple of days rather loudly and clearly. But he can't do so much that he wants to sort of upset the fragile nature of economic relations now. Can China and us Covid subsiding Jihye Lee in China dealing with go with it, opening up society? That supply chain, which is so important, has been easing somewhat and that affects the American economy. And we don't want to go back to a circumstance where we impose a lot more tariffs again. And when you get into a trade war again. So balancing the diplomatic with the economic is really going to be a task that will have to be up for this just this evening right away, because it's not just the Republicans in the chamber watching. It's a whole world that's watching in that particular vein. In terms of messaging on the domestic economy, there's a lot of good that he can talk about, right? The incredibly low unemployment rate that the state of the labor market. The fact that there is progress being made against inflation. But I think if you talk about the entire country potentially watching, there's a lot of people out there that are in the grips of a cost of living crisis. So what sort of messaging do you see on the economy? Well, there's there's a gap, I think, between perception and reality. And it's sort of the theme that there'll be a recession and people will lose their jobs. That's been around a while, that inflation will just keep going higher and higher. That's been around for a while. You've got a dent, that perception. He's got to say to folks, listen, we held him off at the pass. Inflation is easing a little bit. It'll be bad. It will get better. And the economy is full steam. Five hundred and seventeen thousand plus jobs last month. We're going in the right direction to repeat that over and over again. Just a plus through what is sort of I hate to use the word Democrats, but a malaise that has set in among the American consumers, which may or may not, as I said, match the reality, the economy today. Tell us what the perception is among the American public right now of how good a job President Biden has done so far. Well, there's this partisan lens that people view the presidency through now, and it's affected Obama and Trump and Biden, where there's sort of a ceiling on how many people will say they approve of the president. And most presidents now can't get above forty five point seven percent on a good day. So it's hard to sort of gauge how accurate that is in terms of public sentiment. But Biden is going to deliver a strong clear what we say mistake free or gaffe free speech tonight. It's got to look like he's in control. He's in charge and he's got to look energetic, which has been a challenge, I think, for him sometimes giving a speech. And I think restore some of that sort of American desire, our confidence in the fact that he can handle anything that comes his way as president. In that sense, the speaker, Kevin McCarthy, also have a similar job right now. I mean, he's going to be seated behind the president. But we know, of course, that he's had a hard time getting that job in the first place. Yeah. Yeah. I'd be like. Anyway, you said fine, the president said that you have to watch his facial expressions. Nancy Pelosi was rather free with them with Trump, but that was one of his clear. Trump was not particularly popular. He's going out to control the chamber. You know, we've had incidents where members of the Republican Party have heckled or interrupted the State of the Union. Independent voters don't like that. Independent voters were more Democratic than Republican in 2022. Republicans need them to stay in control of the House and win the presidency. So we've got to keep his troops in line. And we're going to see tonight whether he can. Director of the Top Men's Center for American Politics and Policy at Brown University, Professor Wendy Schiller. Thank you. Stay tuned for Bloomberg special coverage of President Biden in STATE OF THE UNION later today at 930 a.m. Hong Kong time. This is Bloomberg. Paul Allen sources say metal platforms is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company. For more, let's bring in Sara Fryer, who leads our technology team in San Francisco. Sara, what are we hearing? What is Metta asking here? They're basically calling this a flattening of the organization where they are trying to take people who are in the the too many layers of management that they have and tell them, you know, maybe you should be a coder or a researcher or a designer instead. And if you can't find a role, that's an individual role. We need you to leave the company because we simply have too many managers in this job. This comes after Zuckerberg announced in the company's earnings report that they are ushering in a, quote unquote, year of efficiency. This is all about being a more productive organization with better profit, more products that are successful, according to Zuckerberg. And this is a big part of the plan that they set into motion is not going to be sort of a broader tech move as well, because we are seeing other companies taking a similar stance. No one has been as explicit about it as Facebook has. But we certainly heard Google mentioned that they feel like they have too many managers on a call, a staff. We have seen the idea that, you know, these companies are too bloated to be fast moving. And I think that's generally a lot of anxiety among the big tech group that they have grown to this period of of bloat where they can't really get innovative things done. And I think Zuckerberg has felt intense frustration over the last year at some of the metaverse initiatives that haven't really caught on with the public the way you might expect. Although he is is still very much hyping them. So I think that this is this is a time for the company to show, you know, even as they're experimenting, even if they're trying to get these new ideas off the ground, that they're still planning to do it in a disciplined manner. So Fire with tech team lead in San Francisco with the latest on that and the broader tech space. And here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Softbank has posted a disappointing net loss of five point nine billion dollars for the December quarter. The key factor was Invasion Fund segment, which was ranked by declining valuations for companies in its investment portfolio. Sohn skipped the earnings call after results for the first time. I saw says Softbank may consider launching a third division fund after exhausting its available capital on the cell phone. Owned chip design firm has reported a 20 percent increase in revenue for the latest quarter. This as it prepares for a highly anticipated IPO this year, which Softbank found there must be, or she soon expects to be the biggest for chip maker. Revenue rose to seven hundred and forty six million, driven by an increase in Internet of Things, gadget adoption and highly royalty rates in smartphones. This is Bloomberg.