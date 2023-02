00:00

Next week, I'll be reporting on the State of the Union. But today, today, I'm happy to report that the State of the Union and the state of our economy is strong. We learned this morning that the economy's created five hundred seventeen thousand jobs just last month. More than half a million jobs in just the month of January. In addition, we also learned that we are half a million more jobs created last year than we thought. So the January report is updated. I'm assuming the December report is updated. Add that all up. It means you created 12 million, 12 million jobs since I took office. That means we have created more jobs in two years than any presidents or term than any time in two years. That's the strongest two years of job growth in history by a long shot. As my dad used to say, jobs about a lot more than a paycheck. Despite your dignity and 12 million more Americans, you get up every morning knowing they can provide for their families with the dignity and sense of self-worth, that happiness. We also learned that the unemployment rate fell to three point four percent, three point four percent. That's the lowest in 54 years. In fact, the last time unemployment rate was that low was May of 1969. Think about that. What's more, black and Hispanic unemployment are near record lows. This matters more working age folks coming to the labor market looking for jobs last month and have. Well, while that is minimum is all talk about, no one's looking for. We need more people coming into the market. While more people are coming into the market looking for jobs and getting jobs. A positive sign for the healthy, the economy going forward. And even as the job market reaches historic highs, inflation continues to come down. Inflation is now falling for six straight months. Gas prices are down more than the dollar. Fifty a gallon since their peak. Food inflation is falling as well as inflation is coming down. Take home pay for workers is going up. Real wages are up. Wages for lower income middle income workers have gone up even more for a couple of. Couple that with a two point nine percent economic growth last quarter. And here's where we stand. The strongest job growth in history, the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years. Manufacturing, rebounding and faster rate than in the last 40 years. Inflation coming down, real races, real wages going up, but moderately going up, not going through the roof. The economy growing at a solid clip. Put simply, I would argue the Biden economic plan is working.