RJ Gallo Sees 60/40 Diversification Working Again This Year

00:00

RJ Gallo What are we going to do here this year, last year's 60 40 died to 60 40 and this year bond market recover. Well, good morning. I think the answer to that is yes. The the the disaster in the bond market last year was profound. You've got to go back hundreds of years, as Tom just mentioned, to find it very when treasuries performed as poorly. We think that this year is shaping up to be much better. As you noted in my piece there, inflation is on its way down. The economy is slowing. Earlier in the broadcast, Jonathan was talking about the soft data, the services ism, for example, flashing signs of yellow, if not red. All of those factors suggest such a just that high quality bonds will produce positive returns after the double digit negatives of last year. That is very helpful for diversified investment strategies. A 60 40 has always been built on the idea that bonds and stocks don't move together. Last year, they moved in lockstep. So now we think diversification will say once again this year if that is the case and we're investing for total return is well, a lot of it's already been done. What will be the forces that keep this train going into the year? You know, the bond market started off with a very favorable tone. You know, fortunately, our expectations are coming forth on the table, if you will. I don't think, however, that's all we're gonna get. You know, one thing about fixed income and this is the boring part of fixed income. It's the income. It's the fact that you get a yield that each day accrues as each day takes forward. That doesn't happen when yields are close to zero. But now that yields, the 10 year treasuries is trading at between three and four. You have corporate bonds that can yield five or six. Munis are much higher in yield. You actually get an accrual of income that supports your total return. You're no longer just banking on price changes when yields were extraordinarily low 20, 20, 20, 21. That's all you had. You had to have prices stay high or else you were going to be decimated. And ultimately, we were. Now bonds are returning to somewhat normal state where the income matters for your return profile frame in year of the great debate that we're having this morning, that we come in with disinflation. And there's going to be a point along the way where maybe we stop this inflating, what happens at that given point where we say, OK, now the really heavy work to get back to 2 or 3 percent begins. Well, how will markets respond at that nexus, that breaking the curve, that kink? Well, I think in the last 20 years we've almost become trained to expect that that turns in the economic cycle are dramatic global Xi Jinping, the global financial crisis being Exhibit A and the Covid disaster being exhibit B. In other words, we haven't had sort of a typical recession in quite a long time. Well, we anticipate that this will be a more typical recession where the Fed's extraordinary tightening of monetary policy slows the economy, disinflation. As you mentioned, and they don't have to respond by driving target rates back to zero. In each of those last two examples I just mentioned, that's what happened. Target rates went to zero. Turn on the balance sheet expansion. If you go from it's almost like a binary state, everything's OK. Everything's a disaster. We don't think that's going to happen this time. We think that there have been recessions in modern history, 1991 to 2000, 2001, when it was challenging. But you didn't have target rates going to zero. You didn't have double digit rates of unemployment. Something like that is apt to happen this time. So markets don't have to crash, don't have to surge. Bond market returns are going to be moderately positive this year. That's what we believe. Moderately positive does not assume that the target rates go to zero. So the markets are going to have to behave in a more normal fashion than what we've seen in the last two crises.