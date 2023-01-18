Recession Is on the Horizon, JPMorgan's Michele Warns

00:00

Help us with what the bond dynamics right now signal about the parlor game of twenty five beeps or 50 beeps and even more foolish, something you and I never saw were the streets gaming out rate cuts out X amount of months. What part of your bond world do you look at to gauge 25 or 50 beeps? So as Mike was going through the data, in my mind, I was also replaying a lot of the inflation data which has stopped printing at point five point six point seven per month. And it's now in the point two point three point four. And the words that come to mind are long and variable cumulative and lag. The impact of a year of very aggressive central bank tightening and quantitative tightening are starting to bite the economy and they're biting hard. So things are slowing down. I think the Fed has good reason to raise rates 25 basis points at the start of February and pause if for whatever reason they want to do another 25 in March as insurance. But it feels like we're a meeting or two away for a pause. Then let's wait a quarter or two and see what the impact of all this tightening has done. I think it's a signal to bond investors who have been trying to buy pack ups. You're not going to get them, certainly not over the next couple months. That applies to credit, say, and not just sufferance. Is that the whole of fixed income? So where we're seeing money coming into the bond market, it's going into aggregate bond funds. Investors are making this vision. Get me into bonds. I want a general bond fund or they're going into a general municipal bond fund. So the investment grade space is going to appreciate the securitized market, the mortgage market, the investment grade, corporate market. The one thing I did get wrong, which you've been very polite about, is the high yield market. It's been rallying like crazy because recession still looks in the distance, although this data says it's not quite as far out as as maybe this finish on that. With that in mind, how much weight would you put on the recent survey data which is indicating that things are slowing down pretty quickly? How much weight would you put on that? Well, businesses will respond to that and they'll start to invest less in their business and start to save. So it's that it becomes self fulfilling. All of these things to me suggests that that hurt, that recession is actually on the horizon.