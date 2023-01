00:00

Do you expect returns to come down because people are more disciplined with their cash and aren't necessarily as willing to go into high risk moonshot investments. That's a relative question if you look at private equity returns. Most firms are shooting for 18, 20 percent greater returns. And when when one of your compadres asked me this question in 1993 saying I asked this question in 93, 2003, 2013 and 2003, basically they say there's too much money. In 93, too much money. The industry has gone ten times over money chasing too few deals. You can't maintain those returns. Well, we've maintained those returns now for for every decade, for 40 years. Why is that? It's because the private equity model works. It puts it puts capital to work with experts that really help drive these companies and certainly Bain Capital. We were built to help companies. We came out of a consulting firm. We didn't come out of a finance firm. We came out of a consulting firm. And we spent 30 years refining that, becoming having expertise in vertical markets, medical technology, financial services. And so we add that value to the companies. We we invest heavily in ourselves. And the companies are our firm has like 10 percent a billion dollars in a billion to add our well-being, our fund, we invest behind the companies. So that aligned model a long term approach and then value added both on one on vertical markets and now functional expertise. We bring in a digital marketing team. We bring in a finance team has made it a very viable model and you're seeing it taking share from the public markets. So I think we're only still in the early innings and it has another 20 to 50 years to run because it's a great business model and you can see it being 18 to 20 percent in that period of time. It's absolutely it's consistently done that for for 40 years now.