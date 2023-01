00:00

Then, Mark, this, of course, following news that they might use in-house devices for swap out Broadcom, Qualcomm as well. Tell us about this drive and why now? So Apple, over the last decade or so has been looking to move more of the components away from third party suppliers into their own in-house designs. This is going to continue now with displays. You mentioned Broadcom and Qualcomm for wireless. No screens, Samsung, LG, Zoë, LG, Japan display. Those are the primary suppliers of screens for Apple today. Now they're going to do their own starting at the end of next year or in 2025, starting with the Apple Watch. They have this very advanced technology known as micro LCD. It makes the colors on the screen. It looks the imagery look like it's painted on top of the glass. It's very advanced compared to all that and other types of screen technology. And now they're going to roll that out in the watch beginning next year, 25. And then they're on top of that. They're looking to move it to the phone and so of their other products down the road. So long term Samsung could be losing some business here. What does it mean when it comes to supply chain? Because as you say that the designing it themselves. Who's going to make it and where? Right. So they're designing it itself. And these are gonna be mass produced using an outside supplier as well. It won't be Samsung. We're not naming who the which company is going to be just doing the mass manufacturing at this time. Obviously, Apple is not going to be doing the manufacturing itself. Are there implications when it comes to how quickly this could be rolled out? Is that a moving target, I guess? Is it sort of like all of the product will be in at the same time, or will it be a softer launch to begin with? Do you think? So it's going to be a softer launch. They're going to start with the Apple Watch. And not only that, they're going to start with one version of the Apple Watch. So as you remember, in September, they rolled out three new watches, the Apple Watch, FC Apple Watch, Series 8 and then the Apple Watch Ultra. That's the highest and most expensive blocks that you can get from Apple. That's the one that's going to move to micro OLED technology beginning next year in 2025. That's because Apple has more room. These are more expensive displays. This is more advanced technologies. So putting in our price, your product will allow them to roll it out more quickly. Now, the other thing to note is that this technology is really difficult to mass produce. It's really hard. So they need smaller amounts of units. The Watch Ultra is obviously Apple's smallest unit based product. So it's the Apple Watch itself, the fewest units. The other thing to note about the Apple Watch is the display is small. There is a very intense process that needs to be done to integrate these screens into the devices. The smaller the display, naturally, the easier it is. So it's going to be a long, long time. If you ever see these in an iPod or Mac.