00:00

We're telling our clients right now that we're in a state of stalemate, meaning it does seem that this war has reached the sort of point that neither side can conquer the other. Right now, we don't expect Kyiv to march on Moscow, nor do we expect the opposite successfully at least. But of course, this war has to end. It's not possible for this thing to keep carrying on in the way that it is. And so as you go through and yet it's gone on much longer than we all anticipated, which is kind of what we wanted. After we sent those weapons. No, I don't know. Right. But at some point, we don't want that anymore. We want it to end. And so I think what you have to do is take very seriously someone like Putin's threats of nuclear escalation. Even if they are low, low probability, they have a very high potential risk outcome. So you have to watch them as asymmetric risk. But what it doesn't end look like here. Because right now, at least to the outside observer, there doesn't seem to be an opening. You have someone in Putin who doesn't seem like he's interested in negotiating. And for that matter, Amir Zelinsky has said the same thing. And you have a country in Ukraine that has been decimated, an economy that's been decimated. So even if Ukraine wins this war and I put that in quotation marks, what does the future look like for them? I think you're making a profound point here because define win. Now we're looking at Putin and saying he wanted to conquer the whole of the country. Maybe he did it period one, year, period two. And now maybe he places some kind of premium on disruption itself, on carnage, on unhuman destruction. You know, maybe a rule of thumb for one way that this war ends is which one of these presidents is assassinated first. Right. The first one that gets a revolver to his head. Maybe it's Putin. Maybe it's Selenski. That's a real dynamic. Again, low probability in each case is clearly hypothetical here, though. If for some reason Putin was not there for whatever reason is at a better scenario for Russia. I mean, are the people who would fill his shoes, are they any better? Do they have a different ideology? I think anyone that feels Putin shoes will be wearing Putin shoes. All right. So a brief on your point and we'll continue with this ideology of nationalism and militarism, indeed, imperialism in Russia. That will continue. Is that good for the Russian people? No. Right. It's not good for them at all. But if you mean will someone else be more successful in the assault on Ukraine? Possibly. I don't wanna go back to your comment about nuclear weapons, even though it's a low probability the outcome would certainly be disastrous. What should the world do to prevent some sort of outbreak of nuclear war? Is that what you say a risk is? Well, the outbreak of nuclear war is always a risk, right? I mean, growing up, we knew this and it never went away. It was an illusion. It but it did sort of go away with the decline of the Soviet Union or or in this, you know, strategic arms limitation treaty. And, you know, possibly sorts of and yes, there are stockpiles. There are. But the idea was mutually assured destruction. Right. But that wasn't true. It's actually, in fact, nuclear weapons that have now allowed Putin to go into Ukraine with such vim rights. This is a new and Ukraine's lack of nuclear weapons, which it gave up in that original deal. Correct. You're absolutely correct. So what's the role of the developed world? The European allies, the United States. And there we know that they've already been, you know, understandably so, helping out the Ukraine when it comes to weapons. So what is the role of the developed world, do you think, going forward? Do they continue to do that or do they somehow help assist in maybe bringing some kind of conclusion here? Well, again, we have assisted Zelinsky to the point that it's maybe immaterial how long range his weapons are if he can get right up to the border. We have assisted Zelinsky rhetorically, materially, politically. That kind of depends on who's in the White House. Right. So if I imagine that one of Putin's lifelines is what happens in 2020 for, you know, there may well be another president perhaps unmentionable in the White House again. And at that point, all bets are off. Mm hmm. Interesting. I do want to pivot from Russia to another geopolitical issue, and that involves China and Taiwan both. Obviously, obviously, there's a lot we don't know, but a lot of speculation about China's ambitions when it comes to Taiwan and more importantly, whether it's going to actually try to make good on that anytime soon. Well, look, if China wants to use force, it will use force. The thing to think about is that twofold. One, China thinks in longer chunks of time. So the one question is difference. There's a lot of discussion in the American military and intelligence community, about a five year window maybe. But again, that's maybe Xi Jinping personal window. I'm not sure it's China's window. But again, it depends on how prickly Taiwan becomes. But then, too, I think people have something of a misconception about this issue, because it's very myopic and it's very dichotomous. It's like it's always like, OK. Will China yes or no? Try and sell a million men over to Taiwan? Yeah. OK. Well, if you think about that logically, do they have to strike U.S. assets in Japan first? Right. Maybe. Do they have to strike at Guam? Do they have to strike at Pearl Harbor? Right. I mean, this is you can't just take your army and like floating out into the ocean. That might work for Napoleon. It didn't work for Hitler. It might be other things I am curious, do you think that the international response. Let's just assume a hypothetical that there was some sort of military movement by China towards Taiwan. Do you think the international response would be more swift and more united than the way was Ukraine? Because even for all the support we gave Ukraine, a lot of it was lip service for several months. Well, what we were doing for Ukraine was on the hop, right? It was like ex post. We had an o moment and we started shipping this stuff in quickly. I think that the Taiwan response will be because of Ukraine in part eccentric beforehand. Right. So I imagine we're going to start seeing more in the way of arms being funneled into Taiwan. Now, will it be the source again, the sort of long range stuff that we didn't want to give to Zelinsky? Probably not, because that would be considered by the Chinese as a real threat. But just again, what you say, what happens maybe Russia and Ukraine in terms of who's in the White House? Same thing for China, right? Is it different? Well, we'll see. I think his is a fixed element. I mean, he. But I mean, in terms of who's in the White House come the next presidential election. Do you feel like always see in terms of policy from the United States? No, I think that I think this is this is it. This is it. And it's been remarkable to see that one area of policy that President Biden has continued with his is what Trump established in regards to to China. There's been a continuation there. You've laid out a couple scenarios for us that are, I think, mildly disturbing for people, too, who are listening or watching us right now. Well, Tim actually put in our IBEX chatty said this is mildly tower. It is mildly only mildly terrified that it was an understatement. Being sarcastic there. Is there anything that we can end on that sort of optimistic about how we can avoid scenarios such as you describe? We don't need to avoid those scenarios because Uncle Sam comes out on top. So does your optimism. It would be nice to, but thank God we have the equipment and the inventory and the military power that we do. But you're talking about this in the context of using force in all of these scenarios, or is it or is it deterrence because of the force that we have? Strategic ambiguity. Who knows? Right. But I think that if you want an optimistic note, one thing we've seen from the war in Ukraine is that Uncle Sam packs a punch. I didn't even know the switchblade was a thing, but it is. I feel like Tim is getting ready for his bunker. Let me ask you, let's flip to what our audience. They obviously care about the geopolitical, but they also care about how it impacts global markets. So how do you think about 2023 with these two major big issues, whether it's Ukraine, Russia or China? How do you think about it for the investors and what that means? Sure. I mean, your last caller, Simon, confessed that he can't read the future. I will confess the same. Yeah, and I will copy his word. Volatility. Volatility, by its nature, is in either direction. So I think we're going to have to be slightly less passive, slightly more active, whatever we're doing. But the context behind all of it is not just what's happening to supply chains in Ukraine. It's also the Fed and the tightening cycle. So I'm one of the economists that thinks to himself, yes, we've we're seeing this sort of lingering ember of a belief that QE is a thing and it is a thing. I don't think so. I think they're going to have to keep going.