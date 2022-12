00:00

Break it down for us. What do you see in terms of how bad these numbers are and what it means in terms of how it pairs with the outlook that they're getting for the second half? Yeah. Well, most people thought they would underperform and miss guidance because there's been commentary out of the company since they provided guidance in their third their fiscal fourth quarter call saying that they were very bearish. So most people believed, including myself, that they would miss. But this misses definitely larger than what was expected, a lot larger. So I think the big question is going to be, will the first calendar quarter or next quarter really be the inflection point or the trough? And that's what they've been saying all along. We knew this would be a really lousy quarter. It is worse than expected. But I want to see what they say about upcoming demand, what they're seeing in the market. And just on a quick aside, they are, in fact, you know, taking precautionary measures. They're reducing costs and so on and so forth. This is a 10 percent reduction in headcount, though, and not enough to offset weaker demand. No, no, not at all. Because like my biggest concern with this company is it's cyclical rate management team. We're in a cyclical trough. Right. And downturn. But they are cutting back on CapEx. They're cutting expenses. Great. But when the market does turn back, no one else is really cutting supply. They're cutting CapEx or delaying expansion. These guys are really cutting a lot of CapEx. And I want to see what they do on the call because when the market does turn, they may miss that upside. It's interesting, too. This is a stock that's already sold off 45 percent this year. So the question then becomes, how bad are these numbers in terms of how it translates into a market reaction? Well, what's really interesting is that every time Micron comes out with something negative, you still see all these buy ratings from the sell side. And I think it has something to do with the fact that it's just trading so cheap. So people think it's trading very close to its book value per share. And, you know, technically, if it goes below that level, you know, the value of the company is going to be greater than what your stock is. So there's only upside from there. So I think there might be buyers dipping in now depending on what the commentary is. What is the bigger macro signal from this for you? Well, first of all, it's a read through two microns Korean peers. And again, it's worse than expected. And so that means end markets and customers, not just the consumer, but even in industry, you know, whether it's data centers and, you know, I.T. departments at corporations or the hyperscale. Everybody sort of on like pausing. They're all on hold, waiting to see if this recession potential, this impending recession that we think is if it's going to be severe, how much it's really going to hurt consumer spending. And so I think everybody is just being really super cautious. And I think that's what these numbers tell us.