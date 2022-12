00:00

H M is abruptly halting sales of its Justin Bieber collection. This is after the singer accused the retailer of selling clothes, bearing his image without his permission and urged fans not to buy it. And actually, Chanel. The quote is the merchandise is trash is what he said. Yeah. That's rough. You know, it's interesting lately you see that celebrities were really good for brands before. And these days, you're seeing celebrities in a much bigger way come out against some really big name brands here and cause a dent when it comes to consumer sentiment, I guess. Well, the one that comes to mind is Kenya Western. His relationship with Adidas and eases and having to pull that merchandise off of shelves due to some of his anti-Semitic language and hate speech. Just the general volatility around him as the personality really shows the risk of aligning yourself with these people who in public forums can use their voice and have that voice amplified in such a material way. What worked against for you before can work against you. Now, separately in Justin Bieber news, though, according to The Wall Street Journal, he is very close to a two hundred million dollar deal to sell his music, right? Chanel. Yeah, that's super interesting to a lot of people have been doing that lately. That is. Yeah, love stealing rights. But, you know, it's interesting. You know, sometimes the celebrity issues are of their making, but sometimes it's kind of just as leverage deciding to weigh in. Right. You're right. Talking about all the plaques and Kristen category a little bit earlier, J. So, you know. Well, good for him. Congratulations on the sale. Yeah, maybe close to it. Close to a deal is the reporting from The Wall Street Journal. Apparently, the sale would go to the Blackstone backed hypnosis songs capital in a transaction valued at that hefty price tag.