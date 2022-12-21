Biden, Zelenskiy Meet to Discuss Ongoing War

00:00

So set the stage for us in a different way here. How did this come about? Because this is a very dramatic announcement for most of us who didn't know it was coming. Well, thanks for having me in and obviously a lot of excitement here at the White House as we await the arrival of President Zelinsky in just a couple of hours. As you know, the two presidents have spoken frequently throughout the war. President Zelinsky was here at the White House last September, and President Zelinsky has long wanted to visit the White House to be able to have conversations with President Biden in person. So this is something that we had been discussing with the Ukrainians, obviously deferred to President Zaleski on when he felt it was the appropriate time in the safe time for him to be able to leave the country and really delighted to have the opportunity to welcome him here today. Let me just pursue that, if I could, for a moment. You said it is a safe time. Is it a matter of safety? Is that the reason for the timing? Because a lot of people are wondering, is there something specifically right now that is important for this, that president zone is going to be here, something on the ground back in Ukraine or otherwise? I will. Certainly we have been seeing over the last number of weeks and months that Russia has been escalating its attacks on Ukraine, in particular targeting its critical energy infrastructure. And so from a symbolic perspective, from a political support message, now is an important time for the two presidents to be standing side by side and to be showing the unwavering support and solidarity of the United States for Ukraine and for President Zelinsky. So from your point of view, from the White House's point. What's the goal here? If this all works perfectly. What changes? Well, I think a number of things are going to come out of this. First and foremost. As I said, this is a powerful opportunity for the United States, both from President Biden and also from the U.S. Congress, to show the steadfast support of the American people, the president and bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine, including our continued commitment to provide support in the year ahead. Second, it's an important opportunity for the two presidents to have the opportunity to speak face to face. They've obviously had a number of conversations over the phone since the war began, but that certainly doesn't beat being able to engage directly in person to be able to discuss events on the ground and events going forward. One of the things that I've observed, at least in public diplomacy, is the drama. It really matters in the theater of the whole thing matters quite a bit. The president elect has been superb in the drama throughout this endeavor. How much of this is a communication to Vladimir Putin back in Moscow? This is look at how closely aligned we are. If you're waiting for us to get tired of this, we're not done yet. Well, Zelinsky and his team certainly understand television and public messaging. Well, and there certainly will be powerful visuals of the two leaders standing side by side. But I think really from our perspective, this is is about substance. It's about the unwavering support of the United States. I think we will see that, as your reporter mentioned, with the United States poised to announce a two billion dollar security assistance package today. I think we will see that with what I expect to be a very warm, bipartisan reception to President Zelinsky and Congress. And Congress is in the midst of finalizing their budget discussions for the year, including additional funding for the administration to be able to continue supporting Ukraine in the year ahead. I know as a special assistant to president, you'll want to get ahead of your president. Any announcements. As you know, there's a lot of reporting about a Patriot missile system that might be supplied. But give us a sense, is the calculus changing? Has it changed at the White House as far as how far they're willing to go, because in the past has been concerned that there's been too much risk perhaps in provoking Vladimir Putin and Russia? Is that changing? Well, certainly with the air air defense has has been a priority of the administration in the recent recent weeks and months. Since the beginning of this conflict, we've been in very close touch with the Ukrainians about the needs that they have on the ground. And we have adjusted our security assistance to help them meet those needs. As the war has evolved at the beginning, that was anti-tank, it was anti armor. And certainly over the last number of weeks and months, we have seen Russia stepping up its attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. As a result of that, we have continued to prioritize air defense and we have done that with recent announcements in the last couple of weeks then, and we'll continue to do that with our security assistance going forward. Your response? Well, of course, as national security, you're not responsible for legislative affairs up on Capitol Hill. At the same time, you can't totally divorced the two because you need support up on Capitol Hill. We do have a new Congress coming in with a different majority, albeit a slim one on the House side. Is that part of the timing here? Because of a concern, as we've heard from at least a few, not a lot. A few Republicans expressing some doubts or skepticism about further support to Ukraine. Well, I'm going to let Congress speak to their own calculations here. But as we have said for the last couple of months, we've been very grateful for strong bipartisan support in Congress over the last year for this war. And we remain confident that support for Ukraine was was going to continue. Certainly, we need to have the process continued. Play out on the Hill over the next couple of hours. And yet this week, but we have been very grateful for the bipartisan support that we have seen. Give us a sense of where you think the war may be headed next. Let me ask you a very specific question. The reports the president, gee, over in Beijing met with former President Russia Medvedev, and said that President Xi is really backing talks right now. I know in the past, President Biden has been very clear that that's up to President Zelinsky and the Ukrainians. But for the U.S. point of view, is it time to have talks or is that premature? So in terms of the conflict, we're obviously continuing to see a lot of grinding fighting happening, including in Inbox Moot. President Zelinsky just yesterday was on the front lines rallying his troops in inbox mood. And I think we're going to see both sides continuing to fight through the very cold winter months. And so I think that'll be part of the president's conversations today in terms of the battlefield, in terms of the bigger picture on diplomacy. We have been very supportive of the calls that President Zelinsky has made over the last number of weeks for a just peace. He set this out very clearly in a speech that he made to the G 20 leaders in Bali. And it is a message that he has continued to deliver. Thus far, we have not seen any indication that President Putin is ready to engage in in serious negotiations. But in the meantime, we welcome all of the public messaging that President Zelinsky has been doing, including to other countries around the world, setting out the conditions that he believe would be necessary to bring this conflict to a close in a way that would would involve just peace for the Ukrainian people. Very supportive presence. Q Without a doubt. I guess my question is, are you also supportive of any efforts by President JI to start some discussion at this point, or is that prison G playing for his own account? I'm not going to speak on on behalf of President Xi or what he may be doing. There's certainly been a number of leaders over the last couple of months who have engaged with President Putin and put forward their ideas. Certainly would be welcome of anything that is able to get President Putin to stop this brutal assault on on the Ukrainian people and any sort of diplomatic process that would be based on the principles of a just peace, including a commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy. And fundamentally, if you can't put this in a larger historical perspective. I mean, we haven't had a major ground war in Europe. I don't think you would know better than ISE since World War 2. And of course, we had Winston Churchill come, as I recall, and address a joint session of Congress. At that point as well, it may have been the last time we had a world leader come whose country was really under threat. How historically does this play out? How does it fit into the larger history of geopolitics and diplomacy? Certainly, it's a very historic moment. We obviously had wars in in Europe during the Balkans in the late 90s, but certainly nothing on on this size or scale. I think for those who have been questioning the wisdom of President Zelinsky traveling, he can at least get here much faster by plane than what Winston Churchill was was able to do by boat. Back at the time. But I think in in both cases, the United States is very committed to the freedom, the sovereignty of Europe. As with with those wars, we see this war in Ukraine in a much larger context. And I think that's why there has been such robust support from the president, from bipartisan members of Congress and the American people, because they recognize what is at stake here in this conflict in Ukraine. And I think that is going to be the main message that President Biden is going to convey to Presidents Lenski when he's here this afternoon.