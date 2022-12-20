Major League Pickleball Attracts Investors Like Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Jeremy Lin
Pickleball, a 2-on-2 paddle sport that’s like a miniature version of tennis, has seen major growth as investors, networks and brands try to cash in on its rise in popularity. The league — known as MLP — will expand to 24 teams for its upcoming season, adding a slate of 12 new squads based in cities across the US, including New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. Model and television host Heidi Klum, actress Eva Longoria, tennis hall-of-famer Chris Evert and country singer Dierks Bentley have all invested as part of various ownership groups for new teams, according to the league. Bloomberg's Jason Kelly speaks to MLP owner Larry Fitzgerald, as well as the league's interim CEO Brian Levine. (Source: Bloomberg)