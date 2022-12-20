Major League Pickleball Attracts Investors Like Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Jeremy Lin

00:00

All right. We are talking pickle ball today. It's the fastest growing sport in America. It's got a new pro league. It's got a lot of people excited about it and new investors coming in. Brian Levine, I want to start with you. You are the interim CEO of Major League Pickle Ball. What's going on? Everyone's talking about this sport. That's right. It's remarkable how hot the sport has become. And I'm a player as well. And this is something that I've picked up two and a half years ago. And it feels like the rest of the country picked it up at the same time. Millions of people played it. It's an incredibly addictive game. It's something that's, you know, it's both fun to play. It's social. It's competitive rate for fitness. You can play for hours. It's easy on your body. And it's just taken on a life of its own. And, you know, professional game has been outstanding to watch as well. And that's what we're trying to do. All right. So Larry Fitzgerald, jump in here, because we obviously know you from your stellar performance on the football field. You've quietly built sort of a business empire of your own. This is a collision of sorts of sports and business for you. How did you get involved here? Well, I mean, very similar. The. I started playing a little bit for the pandemic in, you know, something that I did every day. You know, put a put a cord in my backyard during a pandemic in the you know, me and my three sons would play three on three on one in the backyard for hours on end. You know, Daley and I just started really falling in love with the game. And something, you know, Brian mentioned is it's something that, you know, is really community based. You really grow relationships in is one of the only sports I've ever played where, you know, four people can get on McCourt who have never played before and can be having a good time once they understand the rules and five minutes. You know, there's not many things like that. You play tennis and it takes you five monster bill to get a certain man right. You try to hit a golf ball and takes you, you know, six months to be able to hit a golf ball straight if you put it in time. You know, pick a ball, something that you can do recreationally, have a really good experience and, you know, make a lot of great friends. Totally worth it. Larry said it it's something what we call as a high for sport. It's the kind of sport people can pick up almost immediately and and be competent in just one or two sessions. And on top of that, it can be competitive at different levels. You know, you'll see grandparents playing competitively with their grandkids and you just don't see that many other sports and just having fun. And so it's interesting, Larry, you know, looking at your decision to get involved in this and, you know, as I said, you sort of quietly built this really interesting business empire for yourself and taking on it, taking on very serious roles. You know, you're a minority owner of the Phoenix Suns. You know, there where it where you played ball. You're also on the board of Dick's Sporting Goods. I believe so. You understand sports from lots of different perspectives. What's the business case where as you as you thought about this, as you talked to folks that you trust in the business world, what made you want to invest not just to, you know, be a supporter of this? Well, I was to invest in things that I'm passionate about. You know, if you're passionate about something, you'll be invested in it. You commit to it, you'll study it, you understand it. And this is what I am and pick a ball in all of my partners at the same way where we're invested and fully committed to not only make an Arizona drive or pick a ball team successful, but the league in general. You know, like I said, I'm a big fan of the game. I play a passionately daily. And, you know, I just really believe, you know, once we're able to, you know, get get the general public to understand how much fun it is not only to participate, but they'll be able to watch the best players in the world compete. I think it's going to be a game that people will love to watch in TV as well. So let's talk about that, Brian, because, you know, you're a minority owner of the Vegas hockey team, the Golden Knights. You understand what it takes to put a professional team and now a league together. What's the business case for this as a, you know, ongoing, fast growing professional sport? Yeah, I think, as Larry said, you know, there's hardly you can't find a sport where people pick it up and you become as addicted to it as you find you pick a ball. I mean, everyone I I play with, they always want to play more. You know, it's hard not to become evangelical about playing the sport. And I think from the professional case, you know, once you become an expert and once you start playing a sport pretty regularly and I think about golf as an example where, you know, if you're really good at something, you want to see the best in the world play because you appreciate it so much more. And I will say, as I've played a lot more watching the best in the world do that as well as they do. You know, you learn so much more. It's not just about banging the ball back and forth, you know, it's about speeds and angles and spins and the strategy that have to do with the intricacies of the game. It's just fascinating to watch. And you really get into it. And it's it's fast paced, too. You know, when you watch a pick a ball match, you know, for 60 minutes of action, when you watch for 60 minutes, there's twenty nine minutes of play. You're just to give you an. People in tennis, it's only eleven minutes, right, so there's a lot of action there and it's just a fast paced game and weekly fairly strongly, that's something that's going to become a major spectator sport. You know, Larry, you're at the center of one of the things that's quite fascinating to me and I think a lot of other people, which is this kind of intersection of business, sports culture. You as a player now, as an owner and as a business person, in my mind, at least, you know, embody the sort of modern empowered athlete, you know. Talk to me about this notion of athletes, current and former, getting into the business side of sports, getting into ownership, you know, whether that's a professional teams. You know, the more established leagues, something like this or even just, you know, taking ownership rather than sponsorship. Well, you know, I think it's you know, you saw it, you saw the shift, you know, happening a while back, but I you know, I can't speak for every athlete. I can only think about it for myself. Know, I was able to play 17 years of National Football League, but early on, you know, I knew there's a shelf life to be an anomaly. You know, you have you have to figure out what the pitcher is going to be or, you know, you'll be left holding the bag. And so, you know, 2009 is kind of when it first started to develop the interest and I did an internship at JP Morgan for two weeks and then I would do internships every single off season. You know, from mezzanine funding into venture capital, private equity, real estate development, you name it. You know, I was starting to kind of figure out what my path would be. And it gave me a really good sense of purpose and an understanding of what I needed to be in terms of a strategy developed. You know, as I as I transition out of the game, that's kind of where it all started to come into place for me. And, you know, as you all know, in the business world, equity is is where you really make you don't make it go. And I think having that understanding is something I really kind of does propelled me to start thinking a little bit more for you. And so, Brian, talk about, you know, your ability in this sort of leagues ability to find this sort out to talk about, Larry, right in front of he'd like to spike this caliber of of athlete owner because you put together, you know, an incredible roster of people, you know, from the sports world, from the entertainment world. What's the process like to to kind of do that do that work of getting everybody engaged and, you know, doing the right screening, making sure they're serious, making sure that they're going to be, you know, sort of good stewards of the game. You know, it's it's been overwhelming. You know, the interest we've got from owners. I mean, I think it's I don't think we've seen any other professional league with the caliber of owners that we have right now. And I think we've been very intentional about how we want to reach more people and introduce them to the game. And I think bringing in ownership with this level of reach across sports, entertainment and business is just a big part of how we plan on growing the sport as far as finding them. You know, it's you know, it's it's easy because it's overflowing from us in terms of the demand that we've had. You know, just to give you an example, D.C., pick a ball club and the first overall pick in our challenge draft yesterday. And that's a team that with an ownership roster that includes Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Shawn Marion, Rip Hamilton, and with their first overall pick. They selected Sam Query, who, as many people know, as one of the top American tennis players in the game. It was Wimbledon semifinal. It's just a few years ago. And he's making the move towards a ball. Right. So everyone has been gravitating towards this. And people want to be a part of it. I think just like Larry said, it's something that has really become addictive. And everyone just wants to be a part of this league. It's been it's been a great experience. All right. So, Larry, you. Having been a star in what is undoubtedly the most popular sport in America, the NFL, you know, now being involved in that, the NBA obviously very fast growing. Do you worry that this is fleeting, that this is a fad, that it won't have the lasting the lasting life of the better known professional sports? No, I don't believe it. I believe it's going to be a game that's going to be here to stay. You know, we're developing new services where we can put them into gymnasiums. You know, Duran Duran Duran, you know, in the Midwest when it's cold in Minnesota and Wisconsin and Michigan, they're taking young kids and go out there doing a recess and play and learn to love this game and develop it. You know, and I think this is only the very beginning of this sport. And how fast is growing? I think it's going to continue to grow at this pace and that love is going to continue to grow. And and hopefully people will will find the love and passion by watching us and our teams play and compete and, you know, having, you know, professional tennis players thinking about possibly playing professionally and pick a ball and sponsorships come in and raising the purses and things of that nature will make it more attractive to young people and old and older people and then people in general. All right. So, Brian, as we finish up, what are we going to see next? What what is twenty twenty three hold in the early part of the year for this league? Yes. So we're very excited. I think one of the one of the new things we're trying to do, we want to be one of the most innovative leagues in all sports. And we're excited to be the first major American sport to introduce a promotion relegation format similar to what you see in European soccer. This is something that just creates drama for all teams throughout the season as the top teams in the second division will get promoted to the top division for the following season. And the bottom teams in the first division get relegated to the lower division. So it's going to be very exciting because as you know, we double the number of teams this year to 24. And to be fair to the new owners in this coming year and twenty three, the teams, the owners are going to be playing for the right to be in the top premier level in 24 with the 12 best performing teams earning a spot in this premier level in the top league. So, for example, if LeBron James is New York hustlers, has the best overall record in twenty three, they're going to earn a spot in premier level and 24. And meanwhile, the players themselves are playing for over five million dollars in prize money over the course of twenty three. So that's something that's pretty exciting as a lot of storylines, a lot of potential narratives in the 23.